Premenstrual Syndrome and Herbs – Skullcap

Premenstrual syndrome affects over 70% to 90% of women before menopause in the US and less for women in Southeast Asia because of their diet. It is defined as the faulty function of ovaries related to the women’s menstrual cycle. It effects the women’s physical and emotional state, and sometimes interferes with daily activities as a resulting of hormone fluctuation. The syndrome happens in one or two weeks before menstruation and then declines when the period starts. It is said that the symptoms can be so severe that between 10-15% of women have to take time off work, costing businesses millions of dollars a year. In this article, we will discuss how skullcap effects women with PMS.

I. Definition



American skullcap has been used for more than 200 years in Europe and other areas of the world as a mild relaxant and as a therapy for anxiety, nervous tension, and convulsions. Chinese skullcap has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat allergies, infections, inflammation, cancer, and headaches.

II. How skullcap effects women with PMS

1. Blood sugar



Chinese skull cap root contains chemical agents which help to lower the blood sugar in the bloodstream by improving the liver in glucose regulation resulting in stimulating the production of insulin. Overdose of Chinese skullcap may cause hypoglycemia and increasing the risk of food and sugar craving.

2. Nervous tension



American skull is a nerve tonic plant. It helps the nerve cells to relax, resulting in reducing the risk of overactive cells leading to symptoms of depression, anxiety, and emotional and physical stress.

3. Inflammation



Chinese skullcap helps to strengthen the immune system not only against the inflammation caused by abnormal cell growth, but it also reduces the PMS symptom caused by infection and allergic reaction.

4. Circulation system



Chinese skullcap also helps to improve the circulation function by reducing the blood pressure during oxygen and nutrients transportation thereby reducing symptoms of tiredness, fatigue, and loss of concentration.

5. Premenstrual pain and cramps



It’s convulsion helps to relax the body’s muscles including the uterus muscles resulting in lessening the risk of muscles constrict, and relaxing rapidly and repeatedly causing menstrual pain and cramps.