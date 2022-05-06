News
Pressure mounting on Joe Girardi in Philadelphia after Phillies slow start
Phillies’ play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy signed off on Thursday by saying, “baseball is an unforgiving sport,” leaving a pause between the second and third words long enough for Philly fans to remember all the other times their team has let them down.
Having just watched Philadelphia blow a six-run lead in the ninth inning, losing 8-7 to the Mets at home, McCarthy delivered another gut punch.
“As stunning a loss by the Philadelphia Phillies that we have seen in more than a decade,” he added.
Here’s the thing, though. Losses like this have been pretty standard for the Phillies since 2012, the first year of their ongoing playoff drought. Maybe not losing a game where they entered the ninth inning up by six (and still had a three-run lead with two outs), but losses where the bullpen staged a mutiny against the rest of the team.
The Phillies were the National League’s dominant force in the back half of the 2000s. They made the playoffs in 2007, won a championship in 2008 and won another pennant in 2009 before falling short in the World Series to the Yankees. Two more postseason appearances followed in 2010 and 2011 (a season where they won 102 games), but the team couldn’t reach the Fall Classic.
A rebuild followed, first slowly, then all at once. Brad Lidge was the first member of the championship core to leave, then Shane Victorino, and in 2013, manager Charlie Manuel was fired with the team sitting at 53-67. As Ryan Howard and Roy Halladay sharply declined and the losses piled up, the writing was on the wall. Beloved Philadelphia icons Jimmy Rollins, Cole Hamels and Chase Utley were all traded within a nine-month span, and the Phillies bottomed out in 2015, limping to a 63-99 season that earned them the first pick in the draft.
That pick, outfielder Mickey Moniak, has made just 55 plate appearances in the major leagues since getting drafted nearly six years ago. While the franchise has had some success stories since being the worst team in the league — signing Bryce Harper, developing Aaron Nola, swiping Zack Wheeler in free agency — the overall experience has been pretty bad.
And about that bullpen.
Since their last playoff appearance, the Phillies’ bullpen ranks 22nd out of 30 teams in Wins Above Replacement, 26th in walk rate and 28th in ERA, WHIP and opponents’ batting average. By WAR, their best reliever during this span is Jonathan Papelbon, who has not been a Phillie since 2015. Jeanmar Gomez, Hector Neris, Seranthony Dominguez, Brandon Workman and Ian Kennedy shared custody of the closer role from 2016-2021, none of them displaying exemplary competence.
Right now, the Phillies are going with Corey Knebel, who peaked in 2017 and has struggled to stay healthy since. Knebel was responsible for the final three earned runs in Thursday’s meltdown, getting his first blown save in Phillies’ red. Perhaps worst of all, the most promising reliever the Phillies have had since Papelbon (the fiery Ken Giles) was traded away for five players. Only two of them ever played in an MLB game for Philadelphia.
Tthe Phillies are 11-15, hanging out in fourth place of the NL East standings. Their season has thus far played out in a similar fashion to how prognosticators expected: solid hitting, awful defense and a bullpen with a 4.50 ERA.
Underachieving has been the main theme of the Phillies’ last decade. Even with suspect fielding and relievers, the talent on this team is undeniable. As always, that leads to questions about the manager. Joe Girardi is now in his third year at the helm. The Phillies have been a sub-.500 team in his tenure. If the Phillies axe Girardi during the season, he’ll be the fourth manager since Manuel to be let go before reaching their fourth year. His predecessor, Gabe Kapler, is the hottest thing to hit dugouts since bubble gum, making Philadelphia’s dismissal of him all the more painful.
It’s certainly possible that Kapler was never going to work in Philadelphia. But right now, Girardi sure ain’t working either. The calls for his head grew louder and louder after Thursday’s debacle, and the pressure is enough to make any person long for a different gig. Girardi basically has to turn this ship around pronto and steer the Phillies to an unlikely playoff berth, which would mean either evading the hyenas in their own division or beating out some equally menacing NL teams for a Wild Card spot.
Girardi told reporters on Thursday that the catastrophic loss was “probably the toughest one since I’ve been here.” This raises the question of whether being complicit in another potentially draining Phillies season is tougher than not having a job at all.
Daunte Wright’s mother detained after recording Brooklyn Center traffic stop
The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, said she was injured while she was briefly detained by one of the same department’s officers after she stopped to record an arrest of a person during a traffic stop.
Katie Wright said Thursday she was worried about what the Brooklyn Center officers might do to the person being handcuffed when she pulled over on Wednesday night. In April 2021, her 20-year-old son, who was Black, was killed during a traffic stop by Kim Potter, a white officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser.
“All I was doing was my civic duty to pull over and make sure that those babies got home safe to their families because I don’t want what happened to me to happen to any other families,” Wright said.
The Associated Press left a message Friday asking whether the officer involved would face discipline.
Brooklyn Center police released bodycam video that shows an officer crossing several lanes of traffic on Highway 252 and asking Wright for her driver’s license. Wright refused, telling the officer she didn’t need to show him her license because she hadn’t been pulled over.
The officer then pulled her out of her vehicle, took her phone and placed it on the roof of her car before leading her toward a grassy median while holding her arm behind her back. Wright said the officer grabbed her so forcefully he injured her wrist.
Wright told the officer her name and said “you guys killed my son. I’m going to videotape them,” gesturing to police. The officer told Wright he would send her a ticket in the mail and both returned to their vehicles.
Brooklyn Center police union President Chuck Valleau praised the officer for what he called a “professional response and restraint during the incident.”
Along with the video, the Brooklyn Center police department released a statement that said the footage was released “in an effort to promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.”
Potter shot Daunte Wright a time when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ’s trial was underway in the killing of George Floyd and tensions were high in the area. Wright’s death sparked several nights of protests in Brooklyn Center and revived painful memories of the sometimes violent unrest that erupted after Floyd’s death in May 2020.
Potter, who resigned following the shooting, was convicted in December of manslaughter and sentenced this year to two years in prison.
Mets-Phillies game postponed because of rain in the forecast, teams will play Aug. 20 doubleheader
PHILADELPHIA — Rather than having to face Max Scherzer, the Phillies will sit with Thursday’s awful loss for at least another day.
Friday’s Mets-Phillies game was postponed due to rain in the forecast, the home team announced. It will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Saturday Aug. 20 at Citizens Bank Park. Game 1 will start at 1:05 p.m. and the originally scheduled Game 2 will remain at 7:15 p.m.
There is more heavy rain in the Philly forecast on Saturday, so it’s possible fans will have to wait to watch Mets baseball until Sunday for their series finale against the Phillies in an afternoon game. If Saturday’s 4 p.m. matchup is also postponed, it’s unclear if the Phillies will prefer a doubleheader on Sunday, seeing as they’re set to travel to Seattle for a three-game series against the Mariners that begins on Monday.
For the Mets, they can rest up and enjoy a day off after the chaos that ensued in their thrilling 8-7 comeback win over the Phillies on Thursday. The Mets bullpen, in particular, can use Friday — and maybe Saturday — to recover after a taxing few days of use following reliever Trevor May’s significant injury.
Scherzer was set to take the hill for the Mets on Friday and he’s expected to get the ball whenever the rain clouds move out of Philly.
The 37-year-old will make his sixth start for the Mets, carrying a 4-0 record and 2.61 ERA. The Mets (19-9) have won each of Scherzer’s first five outings with the franchise, the second highest total for a Mets pitcher. The Amazin’s won each of Kenny Rogers’ first six starts with the Mets in 1999. Scherzer is 16-4 with a 2.60 ERA in 27 career starts against the Phillies.
