Prospering Through Investments 2
“The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree:he shall grow like a cedar in lebanon. Those that be planted in the house of the Lord. Shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bring forth fruit in the old age;they shall be fat and flourishing. To shew that the lord is upright, he is my rock and there is no unrighteousness in him”
It didn’t say the righteous shall be comfortable, it didn’t say the righteous shall be wealthy, it didn’t say the righteous shall be rich it says the righteous shall flourish like the palm tree. Psalm 92:13-15
That is the level God wants for you, his child, he says those who are righteous shall flourish, if you belong to the side of the Lord, if you are a child of God, If you are leaving righteous, the level of prosperity that God wants for you is to flourish.
Now, what do I mean by that?
For instance when you get to the level where you are flourishing you work only out of interest you don’t work for day to day survival, Halleluyah
Oh! you fly to London today, you come back next week, you just go to the office, yes, what is happening here? You have people working for you you can even tell them, you said look all I want to be doing new is to be signing cheques. (Halleluyah) You just check the books for Tuesday and on Wednesday you disappear again to New York. (Halleluyah)
When you get to that level where you flourish, you don’t check bank balances again, before you spend money (Amen), you don’t rack your brain again, you don’t begin to calculate, and begin to list out what you want to buy before you buy. You get to a shop, so many people are going to the sales section you go to the real thing (praise the Lord) you just pick what you want and you pay for it you will get there in the name of Jesus.
That is what the Almighty God wants for you as his child. If the daughter of Yaradua (Nigeria President) comes now isn’t there a kind of expectation we expect from her. The daughter of Yaradua, for instance we don’t expect her to wear rags. The daughter of the President.
You are the sons and the daughters of the owner of the whole world. The gold, the silver, the oil, minerals, the hidden riches, everything belongs to your Father, and you will flourish in the name of Jesus. Now one sure way one very sure way by which you can get to the level where you begin to flourish is true investments.
Now what do I mean by investments? I am not a financial guru, but by the grace of God I have been in corporate commercial practice of law now for almost 27 yrs, so I should know what I am talking about; and I will be very, very practical, I will try to avoid theories.
In Nigeria today there are three major types of investments, you have investments in stocks and shares, you have investments in property and you have investment in currency (forex trading)
They watch the currency, when the dollar falls or the pounds sterling falls they buy. And when it goes up they sell just to make more money, that is what they want, but that is a little bit technical I won’t go much into that. Let’s limit our selves into investments in property and investments in stocks and shares. When you get to the level where you flourish through investment, you are no longer work for money. It is money that will be working for you. For instance, if in 1980, I build a house and up till now I am still collecting the rent, either yearly or three yearly. Up till 2007, it is the money that I have investment that is still working for me. When you get to the level where you flourish through investment, you no longer work for money. In the name that is above every other name, money will work for you I say good money will work for you.
Ah, before we continue, pastor all these things you are doing we are not in the banking hall, neither are we in a seminar, is this thing biblical? Yes, highly biblical, I remind you of the story in Mathew chapter 25:14-30, because of time let me tell you what happened, it was Jesus himself who gave the parable, he said that “the kingdom of God is like a man who goes into a far country. To one of his servant he gave five talents of money, to another one he gave two talents of money, to another one he gave one talent of money, the one that got five invested it, and it returned another five, the one that got two he reinvested it and got another two. The one that did not invest was cursed. He was cursed, he said “cast out the unprofitable servant, in that day there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth, that will not be your portion in Jesus name.
So investments are biblical, because God has sent me specifically to somebody this day.
The first point you want to know is that getting to the particular point where you flourish does not have anything to do with a particular trade. It does not have to be, it is because he is in the oil and gas, ah, it is because he is selling cars, no matter the kind of trade you are doing, no matter the kind of business you are doing all you need is God’s blessing. You can be selling ordinary water, if the blessing of God is on that business, you will flourish. So it does not have to do with any particular kind of trade or business, you can flourish in any kind of business that the Almighty God wants you to do.
You must, to get to the level where you begin to flourish especially through investments. You must commit all your ways to the Lord daily, through regular and structured; prayer life, it must be daily because the anointing of yesterday is not enough for today.
The Bible says in Lamentation 3:22-23, that it is of the Lords mercy that we are not consumed, because is compassion fails not, they are new every morning great is they faithfulness.
So your prayer life must be a daily one, not when things are going well you begin to pray and praise God, when things are not going well they don’t see you again. It must be daily, it must be structured, for instance, you have to choose a specific meeting place, where you meet the Lord daily, if it is your bedroom, let it be your bedroom, if it is your kitchen let it be your kitchen, if it is your sitting room, let it be your sitting room, don’ do sitting room today bedroom tomorrow, when the angels come let them meet you at a specific place and let that place as some people say become an altar.
Choose a specific meeting time
Purchasing Bahamas Real Estate
September 20, 2007Nassau, Bahamas Lots of people have dreams of purchasing their own island paradise in The Bahamas, but the notion can seem a daunting task to many.
Rachel Pinder, president of Island Living Real Estate in Nassau, tells clients interested in investing in Bahamas real estate there are numerous advantages to doing so.
The government also encourages foreign nationals to acquire residential properties in The Bahamas, according to the Bahamas Investment Authority. The International Persons Landholding Act of 1994 simplified the process of foreign ownership of homes and real estate, making it easier for foreigners to own their own piece of tropical paradise.
“That law really sparked a surge in foreign investors purchasing second homes in The Bahamas,” Pinder said.
Another benefit foreign investors enjoy in The Bahamas is the fact that the country imposes no taxes on capital gains, inheritance, corporate and personal income, dividends and interest, according to the Investment Authority.
The Bahamas’ sound economy is guided by prudent fiscal policy, and it offers proactive incentives for investment, as well as a safe investment environment.
The Bahamas is equipped for economic progress, as it has made infrastructure improvement a national priority since 1992. Six major airports in The Bahamas are served by various international airlines, allowing direct flights to and from key destinations around the globe.
How to Invest in The Bahamas
Pinder said an international investor seeking to do business in The Bahamas should
submit to the Bahamas Investment Authority a project proposal containing the following information:
o name and address, including telephone/fax numbers
o executive summary of project
o type of business- whether share company, partnership, individual or joint venture
o principals investors, major beneficial shareholders, including their dates and places of birth, as well as passport or social security numbers
o proposed location
o land requirements
o start-up-date
o employment projections number of Bahamian and non Bahamian
o employees for key personnel
o management/personnel requirement years of experience, training and
o work permits for personnel
o financial arrangements for project, including bank reference
o environmental impact toxic waste, disposal procedures, toxic input
o total capital investment in project with a breakdown of items and start-up cost. Minimum investment is $250,000.
Foreigners interested in making The Bahamas the location of a vacation home should consult with a reputable real estate professional, Pinder said.
Island Living’s main office is located in one of Nassau’s oldest historic buildings on Bay Street, named “Red Roofs.” Red Roofs was built in 1896 and has been home to various families, a Gourmet Deli and now Island Living.
-end-
The Great Crash Ahead by Harry S Dent, Jr With Rodney Johnson – Book Review
Synopsis of Content: Harry Dent has been confounding the “experts” for twenty years by predicting economic and financial trends and markets based largely on demographic data and economic cycles.
This is his fifth book in a series that has predicted economic trends. If Harry Dent is right yet again everyone should be reading this book! Dent’s thesis is relatively simple enough: he submits that demographic trends drive economic cycles that have been predictable for several centuries and that these cycles drive the economy regardless of much else that is going on.
This fifth book traces that giant “baby boom” generation 92 million people in the US born between 1946 and 1964 who have had the greatest impact on our economy and society in the past half century. He explains how this large demographic changes demand for goods and services as they pass through different phases from the explosion of school construction in the 1960s to educate them to through the strong economy of the 1990s and early 2000s when they were at the peak of their consumptive period.
The Great Crash Ahead now predicts an economic depression from 2008-2018 or longer due to the aging of this demographic and its reduced demand for goods and services. Combined with misguided government and financial policies this cycle built a giant “bubble” for real estate and credit during the first decade of the 21st century. This period from 2001-2007 was seen as a good time with easy credit and easy access to home ownership.
All bubbles in the economy are self-correcting. Dent describes how the correction in this credit and housing bubble combined with the steady reduction in spending by the largest group of Americans is working to create the worst financial depression since the 1930s. He weaves through this the over extension of credit both to the government and the private sector and how it cannot be quickly repaired. This then inevitably leads to failures of the financial markets and significant price deflation for the next decade. Dent does not limit himself to the US. He explains how similar bubbles and demographic trends led to the depressed Japanese economy for the past 20 years and will lead to similar problems in Europe and China.
Dent bases much of this on an 80 year cycle of boom and bust that his research shows has repeated itself many times over the past several hundred years. Now 80 years after the great depression we are again in the “winter” of this cycle which will last ten to fifteen years before a new spring will lead to a slow recovery in the 2020s.
It is difficult to ignore Dent’s theory. In the late 1980s he predicted the demise of the Japanese economy when most economists and pundits were bullish on Japan. Likewise in the 1990s when many were predicting difficult times for the US economy Dent was predicting the boom of the 1990s and early 2000s. The book traces the failure of government to correct this cycle because it simply cannot do so. It examines the huge private and government debt which must be paid off or written down to restore the economy. His macro predictions have been spot on so far, making it foolish to ignore what he says now. If he is wrong it will be the first time in his three decades of predictions and if he is right we are in for some tough times.
At the end of the book Dent gives advice for how we can use this information to protect assets, invest wisely in this “new” world. He teaches how to forget the way of doing things that we learned over the past half century and learn how to adapt to a new economy.
To be sure Dent has his critics. A quick Google of his name and books shows a number of highly critical articles arguing that Dent assumes too much, that his analysis while technically impressive overlooks other factors that will influence the economy beyond his demographic predictions and some who offer complex Elliott wave analysis suggesting that Dent has it wrong.
At the same time he has some impressive supporters. David Bach, John Thomas, Kim and Charles Githler, and a long list of others endorse his book. I cannot say for sure whether Dent is right or the critics are but if he is right, he bears consideration. Again, while some of the details of his predictions may not have always panned out perfectly one cannot overlook or dismiss the general accuracy of his predictions to date.
Usefulness: It must be noted that any predictions of future economic trends and behaviors are inherently fraught with risk. However if Dent’s predictions in this book are as accurate as his past analysis this will prove very useful to anyone saving for retirement, investing, running a business or choosing a career.
Readability/Writing Quality: Dent writes clearly and well. The book is full of rather complex economic and demographic analysis. It is not an easy book to read but well worth the effort to understand.
Notes on Author: Harry Dent is an author and head of the HS Dent Financial Advisor Network. He publishes a regular financial newsletter. He is author of The Great Boom Ahead, The Roaring 2000s Investor, The Next Great Bubble Boom and The Great Depression Ahead.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. The economy is driven primarily by demographic trends which in turn drive economic cycles. External activities including wars, natural disasters and government actions have a minimal effect on these trends. Understanding these cycles and trends is critical to plan for the future and protect investments.
2. In the later part of the first decade of this century we have entered a winter phase of a very large 80 year demographic and economic cycle. Nothing the government does will change this. This winter cycle will lead to large debt restructuring, market corrections and deflation. The period between 2008-2018 will look much like 1930-1940.
3. Understanding this mega trend and its inevitable consequences is essential to investing wisely over the next decade to protect current assets and exploit the winter economy.
Publication Information: The Great Crash Ahead by Harry S. Dent, Jr. with Rodney Johnson Copyright 2011 by H.S. Dent Publishing Published by Free Press, a division of Simon and Schuster
Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval No Guarantor
No guarantor loans in the UK
Getting an unsecured mortgage in the UK is notably easy to do. With the rising use of the Internet, equal day no guarantor loans are getting increasingly more to be had on-line. However, loans without a guarantor have a disadvantage of being extra high-priced than loans with a guarantor. Also, unlike unsecured no guarantor loans, you may get a guarantor loan even if you are unemployed or on advantages so long as you have got collateral (consisting of a domestic or car) to secure your mortgage with.
Still, with all of the benefits, guarantor loans involve quite a few paperwork and time. So, in case you’re in a rush otherwise you sincerely don’t want any strings connected, brief loans without a guarantor online are a secure choice to recall so long as the lender is permitted and controlled through the Financial Conduct Authority.
Loans for terrible credit score no guarantor
Need a loan however have horrific credit score? Although your chances of approval are better if you have a guarantor, a no guarantor loan may be easier for you. There is no paperwork, no hassle and you could get funded identical day even with horrific credit.
When you have a guarantor on a loan, the guarantor will have to pay the debt if you may’t. With guarantor loans, creditors will normally lend you extra cash for greater time as they’re greater sure of having their money lower back. Since it may be hard to discover a guarantor, many look for loans without a guarantor. These have a tendency to be quick term loans for for smaller amounts.
Can I get very awful credit score loans with no guarantor and no broker?
It’s no longer endorsed to use for no guarantor loans without a credit score take a look at. Besides for being unlawful, they can be risky too. According to the FCA, all lenders inside the UK need to carry out a credit score take a look at before approving a no-guarantor mortgage. As an FCA regulated lender, we offer safe payday loans without a guarantor. If you have bad credit, you can nevertheless observe! Don’t put your protection at danger and not using a credit test loans.
Can I observe for horrific credit loans with no guarantor and no credit score check?
We are trusted no guarantor payday loans direct lender inside the UK. There aren’t any hidden costs, no application costs and really no broker expenses! When you’ve got very bad credit, applying for loans and not using a guarantor from an immediate lender in preference to a broker is safer because it guarantees that your credit score file will handiest be accessed through one lender. If too many creditors have a look at your credit score document, it is able to damage your credit score score similarly.
