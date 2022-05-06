Finance
Protect Your Wedding Investment
The average cost of a wedding in the United States is roughly $26,500 and that’s just an average! Most people don’t think about insuring the event even though the cost to mitigate the financial cost of all the things that can go wrong is minimal. Typical wedding budgets include these items:
• Venue, Catering & Rentals. This usually consumes the largest part of the budget. Considering that venues are typically booked a year in advance and usually require a sizeable deposit to hold a date; few think about the “lost deposit” that could occur if, for example, the bride or groom or their immediate family were to become unexpectedly ill on the big day.
• The venue is also going to require a “certificate of insurance.” Your homeowners policy won’t do this for you anymore! Make sure your event coverage can issue that for you including your “liquor liability.” This covers your liability for guests that may become intoxicated at your reception then try to drive home. Some policies also include the Rehearsal Dinner.
• Wedding Attire. Dresses can take many months to obtain. After paying a significant deposit to have that $3,000 dress made, you could suffer a monetary loss if the wedding dress shop suddenly goes bankrupt while you are waiting for it to be made or altered.
• Photos and Video. Documenting the events of the day is important for many years to come. What happens if the Photographer or Videographer loses your “file” or their equipment becomes damaged so they are unable to deliver these memories? Be sure that your event insurance covers bringing the wedding party together to retake photos if necessary- even if the Best Man lives on the opposite coast.
• Destination Wedding. Perhaps you’ve always imagined getting married on a beach in the Caribbean. You’ve been planning for months and a hurricane decides to wreak havoc the weekend you had planned to get married there. Postponing or cancellation of the event could cause you to incur transportation, venue, catering and accommodation loss of deposits.
Here are a few additional tips to consider during the planning of your big day:
• Be sure to sign contracts with vendors who will be performing services for you and keep a copy.
• Get “Event Insurance” early in the process as some coverages have “waiting periods.” You can purchase coverage sometimes up to two years in advance of the event.
• Keep receipts of your expenditures related to the event.
• Enlist the services of a wedding planner if planning a large event. They can be most helpful in the planning process and in making sure the day runs as smoothly as possible.
Unfortunately, in the real world, “stuff” happens. It might be worthwhile to spend a few hundred bucks to get some “peace of mind” for your main event. Congratulations!!
Network Marketing the Solution to the Economic Crisis (The Recession)?
True Job Security is an illusion. A job can only exist if there is a definite need for the company’s products and that particular job is absolutely necessary for the product or service to be delivered to the market. A job only exist if there is the need for the service and a person to deliver that service.
The same is true for Network Marketing, there must be a need for the service provided by that company.
Many Network Marketing and MLM Companies tend to concentrate heavily on health products as they recognize that there is a booming market for health products. But are these the solution to the economic crisis?
For Network Marketing to be the solution to the economic crisis it must have a product that is demanded which addresses the core (Heart) of the financial economic crisis. Some will do well with the health products but that does not address the financial crisis. It will replace some incomes short term but that will not entirely solve the economic crisis.
What will?
Financial Education, Investments, Cash Flow.
A product that helps creates wealth in all aspects of life; Financially, Physically and Mentally. This product will not only make its members wealthy now, but well into the future.
That is the best solution to the economic crisis by empowering any individual that truly uses it to become wealthy. The Brilliant product alone is not enough, in Network Marketing you must be able to effectively market the product, without effective marketing, a product no matter how wonderful it is cannot sell itself. The perfect combination is a professional marketing system and platform used to reach the world with a product to solve individual economic crises and the economic crisis at large.
Characteristics of Business Management
All activities performed by a manger to get things done through others are known as management. In other words, management is to manage human and other resources tactfully for the achievement of organizational goals. It is universal in all organized activities. It is an exercise of harmonizing men, money, machines, materials and methods towards fulfilling the defined objectives.
Check our list of characteristics of business management
Goal oriented
Every organization is established for a specific objective. Management is an instrument or system that contributes for the efficient use of human and other resources to achieve predetermined objectives. The main objective of business management is to maximize productivity with optimum use of human effort.
Universal activity
Management is essential where human activity exists. The process of business management may be different from organization to organization but the basic principles of management are same. It can be said that the management principles are universally applicable.
Social process
Business management is a part of social process. Management achieves its objectives by, with, and through the people. It utilizes human resources for the achievement of organizational goals. Management has to consider not only the organizational objectives but also the social objectives. It has to fulfill the needs of employees within the organizational resources.
Dynamic/modifiable activity
Management is a dynamic and continuous process. The management system of today may not be applicable or effective for tomorrow. Therefore, management must be dynamic and flexible with the changing environment of the society. Management has to modify its style according to the time and situation. This flexibility is essential for an organization to adjust with the changing environment of the business.
Group activity
The concept of business management is not applicable if there is only one person or proprietor. It represents a team, class or section of people involved in various managerial functions. It is essential if there is a group of people involved in performing any activity to achieve common goals. Management defines the authority, responsibility and procedures to perform specific work.
Distinct process
Management as a process involves various types of functions. One function of management is interrelated with another function. The management clearly defines the specific process of work to achieve predetermined goal. It does not consider the trial and error approach.
Both science and art
Science is a systematized body of knowledge, principal or truth that is experimentally proved. Similarly, art is the personal skill and ability to apply the scientific principles. Management is both science and art. It is a science because it is based on some basic principles of universal application. It is also an art because skill and ability is required for performing managerial functions.
A profession
Profession involves the specific type of work, followed by special knowledge and education. With the development of joint stock companies and multinational companies the ownership and management has been different. Management of huge organizations has been entrusted in the hands of professionals having specific skill and knowledge.
Multi-disciplinary in nature
Business management is multi-disciplinary in nature. Many of the principles and techniques used in management are borrowed form a number of other disciples like psychology, sociology, economics and mathematics.
Long Term Care Insurance – Traditional and Hybrid Policies
Until recently, consumers had few choices when it came to long term care insurance. Traditional policies, which provided a certain amount of selected coverage, were the norm. Policies could be designed to cover care expenses for a few months, or much longer, even providing benefits for the insured’s lifetime. For example, consumers could purchase coverage that would provide $100 a day in benefits for a period of three years. When calculated, the $100 daily benefit multiplied by 365 days in a year for 3 years would create a $109,500 “pool of money” available for care. This pool of money would pay for care in a nursing home, assisted living facility, adult day care, or in the personal residence of the policyholder once certain criteria had been met.
When the pool of money was depleted, the traditional policy would provide no more benefits. However, if the policy was never used, the owner would lose the investment of his or her premium payments. Thus, some seniors opted not to purchase these policies, deciding instead to rely on their families or current savings in the event that care became necessary.
With the cost of health care rising rapidly, and a single day in a nursing home costing $175 or more in major cities, self insuring is a risky proposition. Relying on family is an alternative, but not necessarily a viable one. Unfortunately, most families do not have the time, resources or ability to provide around the clock care to a loved one.
The Introduction of Hybrid Policies
The insurance industry realized that consumer needs were not always being met with long term care policies. While traditional policies were satisfactory for some, many others wanted more guarantees in the event their policy was never used. Thus, these traditional policies added a “return of premium” rider. If the policy was not used over a set period of time, say 10 years, then the insurance company would return a portion of the premiums to the policy owner or a family member. This, like any other rider, came at an additional expense to the purchaser.
In response to customer and agent demand, insurance companies have designed what can be best described as hybrid or linked policies. These policies combine the benefits of an annuity or life insurance agreement with a traditional long term care contract. With hybrid policies, the consumer has the guarantee of long term care benefits or, if no care is needed, the promise of insurance benefits to themselves and their beneficiaries.
Long Term Care and Life Insurance
Hybrid policies work in several ways. One policy links long term care to a life insurance policy. With this plan, the insured deposits a set premium into a policy. Depending on the age, gender and health of the client- an immediate pool of money is created for long term care. At the same time, an immediate death benefit is created in life insurance. Take, for example, a healthy 65 year old non-smoking woman with $175,000 in liquid assets. If she deposits $50,000 into this account, approximately $87,000 in long term care benefits would be created immediately. There would also be a death benefit to her beneficiaries of approximately $87,000 created from the life insurance component of this account. At an additional cost, she can select a benefit rider which would provide approximately $260,000 in long term care benefits as oppose to the original $87,000. In this example, she receives guarantees on her investment as well as protection from the high costs associated with a nursing home stay. In addition, she would still have $125,000 in assets at her disposal.
Another example of these combination policies links long term care benefits to a single premium deferred annuity. This product begins as an annuity with either a lump sum deposit or structured deposits made over time. If no care is needed, the annuity gains interest functioning like any other fixed annuity. But if the owner/annuitant needs care in a nursing home or elsewhere, a formula will be used to determine the amount of the monthly benefit available to the client. Taking the example used earlier, a healthy 65 year old woman who deposited $150,000 into this account would have the advantages of tax-deferred, safe growth in the annuity and approximately $4,700 a month of long term care benefits for 36 months. At an additional cost, a benefit rider added to this policy would provide the $4,700 monthly benefit for her lifetime. On these types of policies, the additional benefit rider is usually a wise purchase in order to obtain maximum guarantees.
The Long Term Care Annuity
The newest addition to the hybrid marketplace is the long term care annuity. This product also functions exactly like a fixed annuity, but has a long term care multiplier built into the policy. There is no premium rider attached to this medically underwritten annuity policy. Instead, a portion of the internal return in the contract is used to pay for the long term care benefit. Long term care coverage is calculated based on the amount of coverage selected when the policy is purchased. The insurance company offers a payout of 200% or 300% of the aggregate policy value over two or three years after the annuity account value is depleted. For example, a policyholder with a $100,000 annuity who had selected and aggregate benefit limit of 300% and a two year benefit factor would have an additional $200,000 available for long term care expenses after the initial $100,000 policy value was depleted. The policy owner would spend down the $100,000 annuity value over a two year period and then receive the additional $200,000 over a four year period or longer. In this example the contract pays $50,000 a year for a minimum of six years, but care will last longer if less benefit is needed. Again, if long term care is never needed the annuity value would be paid out lump sum to any named beneficiary.
These scenarios are only basic examples of how hybrid policies work. That is to say, the coverage will be different from person to person depending on age, health, gender, premiums and benefits requested. In order to get an accurate proposal, an illustration would be required from the insurance company. These innovative products can meet consumer demands and provide more guarantees by combining traditional long term care insurance with the advantages of life insurance or annuity policies. Thus, consumers who utilize hybrid policies can avoid self-insuring against catastrophic long term care related expenses and have the peace of mind associated with a comprehensive plan.
