Purchasing Bahamas Real Estate
September 20, 2007Nassau, Bahamas Lots of people have dreams of purchasing their own island paradise in The Bahamas, but the notion can seem a daunting task to many.
Rachel Pinder, president of Island Living Real Estate in Nassau, tells clients interested in investing in Bahamas real estate there are numerous advantages to doing so.
The government also encourages foreign nationals to acquire residential properties in The Bahamas, according to the Bahamas Investment Authority. The International Persons Landholding Act of 1994 simplified the process of foreign ownership of homes and real estate, making it easier for foreigners to own their own piece of tropical paradise.
“That law really sparked a surge in foreign investors purchasing second homes in The Bahamas,” Pinder said.
Another benefit foreign investors enjoy in The Bahamas is the fact that the country imposes no taxes on capital gains, inheritance, corporate and personal income, dividends and interest, according to the Investment Authority.
The Bahamas’ sound economy is guided by prudent fiscal policy, and it offers proactive incentives for investment, as well as a safe investment environment.
The Bahamas is equipped for economic progress, as it has made infrastructure improvement a national priority since 1992. Six major airports in The Bahamas are served by various international airlines, allowing direct flights to and from key destinations around the globe.
How to Invest in The Bahamas
Pinder said an international investor seeking to do business in The Bahamas should
submit to the Bahamas Investment Authority a project proposal containing the following information:
o name and address, including telephone/fax numbers
o executive summary of project
o type of business- whether share company, partnership, individual or joint venture
o principals investors, major beneficial shareholders, including their dates and places of birth, as well as passport or social security numbers
o proposed location
o land requirements
o start-up-date
o employment projections number of Bahamian and non Bahamian
o employees for key personnel
o management/personnel requirement years of experience, training and
o work permits for personnel
o financial arrangements for project, including bank reference
o environmental impact toxic waste, disposal procedures, toxic input
o total capital investment in project with a breakdown of items and start-up cost. Minimum investment is $250,000.
Foreigners interested in making The Bahamas the location of a vacation home should consult with a reputable real estate professional, Pinder said.
Island Living’s main office is located in one of Nassau’s oldest historic buildings on Bay Street, named “Red Roofs.” Red Roofs was built in 1896 and has been home to various families, a Gourmet Deli and now Island Living.
© 2007 Sinai Marketing and Island Living Real Estate. Authorization to post is granted, with the stipulation that Sinai Marketing is credited as sole source. Linking to other sites from this article is strictly prohibited, with the exception of herein imbedded links.
The Great Crash Ahead by Harry S Dent, Jr With Rodney Johnson – Book Review
Synopsis of Content: Harry Dent has been confounding the “experts” for twenty years by predicting economic and financial trends and markets based largely on demographic data and economic cycles.
This is his fifth book in a series that has predicted economic trends. If Harry Dent is right yet again everyone should be reading this book! Dent’s thesis is relatively simple enough: he submits that demographic trends drive economic cycles that have been predictable for several centuries and that these cycles drive the economy regardless of much else that is going on.
This fifth book traces that giant “baby boom” generation 92 million people in the US born between 1946 and 1964 who have had the greatest impact on our economy and society in the past half century. He explains how this large demographic changes demand for goods and services as they pass through different phases from the explosion of school construction in the 1960s to educate them to through the strong economy of the 1990s and early 2000s when they were at the peak of their consumptive period.
The Great Crash Ahead now predicts an economic depression from 2008-2018 or longer due to the aging of this demographic and its reduced demand for goods and services. Combined with misguided government and financial policies this cycle built a giant “bubble” for real estate and credit during the first decade of the 21st century. This period from 2001-2007 was seen as a good time with easy credit and easy access to home ownership.
All bubbles in the economy are self-correcting. Dent describes how the correction in this credit and housing bubble combined with the steady reduction in spending by the largest group of Americans is working to create the worst financial depression since the 1930s. He weaves through this the over extension of credit both to the government and the private sector and how it cannot be quickly repaired. This then inevitably leads to failures of the financial markets and significant price deflation for the next decade. Dent does not limit himself to the US. He explains how similar bubbles and demographic trends led to the depressed Japanese economy for the past 20 years and will lead to similar problems in Europe and China.
Dent bases much of this on an 80 year cycle of boom and bust that his research shows has repeated itself many times over the past several hundred years. Now 80 years after the great depression we are again in the “winter” of this cycle which will last ten to fifteen years before a new spring will lead to a slow recovery in the 2020s.
It is difficult to ignore Dent’s theory. In the late 1980s he predicted the demise of the Japanese economy when most economists and pundits were bullish on Japan. Likewise in the 1990s when many were predicting difficult times for the US economy Dent was predicting the boom of the 1990s and early 2000s. The book traces the failure of government to correct this cycle because it simply cannot do so. It examines the huge private and government debt which must be paid off or written down to restore the economy. His macro predictions have been spot on so far, making it foolish to ignore what he says now. If he is wrong it will be the first time in his three decades of predictions and if he is right we are in for some tough times.
At the end of the book Dent gives advice for how we can use this information to protect assets, invest wisely in this “new” world. He teaches how to forget the way of doing things that we learned over the past half century and learn how to adapt to a new economy.
To be sure Dent has his critics. A quick Google of his name and books shows a number of highly critical articles arguing that Dent assumes too much, that his analysis while technically impressive overlooks other factors that will influence the economy beyond his demographic predictions and some who offer complex Elliott wave analysis suggesting that Dent has it wrong.
At the same time he has some impressive supporters. David Bach, John Thomas, Kim and Charles Githler, and a long list of others endorse his book. I cannot say for sure whether Dent is right or the critics are but if he is right, he bears consideration. Again, while some of the details of his predictions may not have always panned out perfectly one cannot overlook or dismiss the general accuracy of his predictions to date.
Usefulness: It must be noted that any predictions of future economic trends and behaviors are inherently fraught with risk. However if Dent’s predictions in this book are as accurate as his past analysis this will prove very useful to anyone saving for retirement, investing, running a business or choosing a career.
Readability/Writing Quality: Dent writes clearly and well. The book is full of rather complex economic and demographic analysis. It is not an easy book to read but well worth the effort to understand.
Notes on Author: Harry Dent is an author and head of the HS Dent Financial Advisor Network. He publishes a regular financial newsletter. He is author of The Great Boom Ahead, The Roaring 2000s Investor, The Next Great Bubble Boom and The Great Depression Ahead.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. The economy is driven primarily by demographic trends which in turn drive economic cycles. External activities including wars, natural disasters and government actions have a minimal effect on these trends. Understanding these cycles and trends is critical to plan for the future and protect investments.
2. In the later part of the first decade of this century we have entered a winter phase of a very large 80 year demographic and economic cycle. Nothing the government does will change this. This winter cycle will lead to large debt restructuring, market corrections and deflation. The period between 2008-2018 will look much like 1930-1940.
3. Understanding this mega trend and its inevitable consequences is essential to investing wisely over the next decade to protect current assets and exploit the winter economy.
Publication Information: The Great Crash Ahead by Harry S. Dent, Jr. with Rodney Johnson Copyright 2011 by H.S. Dent Publishing Published by Free Press, a division of Simon and Schuster
Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval No Guarantor
No guarantor loans in the UK
Getting an unsecured mortgage in the UK is notably easy to do. With the rising use of the Internet, equal day no guarantor loans are getting increasingly more to be had on-line. However, loans without a guarantor have a disadvantage of being extra high-priced than loans with a guarantor. Also, unlike unsecured no guarantor loans, you may get a guarantor loan even if you are unemployed or on advantages so long as you have got collateral (consisting of a domestic or car) to secure your mortgage with.
Still, with all of the benefits, guarantor loans involve quite a few paperwork and time. So, in case you’re in a rush otherwise you sincerely don’t want any strings connected, brief loans without a guarantor online are a secure choice to recall so long as the lender is permitted and controlled through the Financial Conduct Authority.
Loans for terrible credit score no guarantor
Need a loan however have horrific credit score? Although your chances of approval are better if you have a guarantor, a no guarantor loan may be easier for you. There is no paperwork, no hassle and you could get funded identical day even with horrific credit.
When you have a guarantor on a loan, the guarantor will have to pay the debt if you may’t. With guarantor loans, creditors will normally lend you extra cash for greater time as they’re greater sure of having their money lower back. Since it may be hard to discover a guarantor, many look for loans without a guarantor. These have a tendency to be quick term loans for for smaller amounts.
Can I get very awful credit score loans with no guarantor and no broker?
It’s no longer endorsed to use for no guarantor loans without a credit score take a look at. Besides for being unlawful, they can be risky too. According to the FCA, all lenders inside the UK need to carry out a credit score take a look at before approving a no-guarantor mortgage. As an FCA regulated lender, we offer safe payday loans without a guarantor. If you have bad credit, you can nevertheless observe! Don’t put your protection at danger and not using a credit test loans.
Can I observe for horrific credit loans with no guarantor and no credit score check?
We are trusted no guarantor payday loans direct lender inside the UK. There aren’t any hidden costs, no application costs and really no broker expenses! When you’ve got very bad credit, applying for loans and not using a guarantor from an immediate lender in preference to a broker is safer because it guarantees that your credit score file will handiest be accessed through one lender. If too many creditors have a look at your credit score document, it is able to damage your credit score score similarly.
Life Insurance – Getting it Right
Life insurance is sought by people for a variety of reasons. You may feel that because you’re getting on in life and feel that life insurance could give you the security of knowing your family will be taken care of after your passing. Another popular reason is that you are purchasing a home or thinking about starting a family. Whether life insurance is a luxury or a necessity in your case, you are probably asking yourself how do I pick the best life insurance scheme for me?
With so many different life insurance companies out there, finding the right life insurance policy for your needs can seem like a nightmare. Where should you begin? Some life insurance policies look good but end up costing more than you can afford on a day to day basis, and you may find that if you cancel a life insurance scheme you lose all the money you’ve paid into it so far. Some life insurance policies are flexible, allowing you to adjust them to suit your changing needs and budget, whereas others which don’t give you that advantage may offer higher returns. Remember that life insurance is not just there in case you die most life insurance schemes also pay out in the event of serious illness or disability, meaning that you’ll have extra money to help you get by if you find yourself struggling.
As some people can not guarantee that they will always be earning an income, the idea of getting a life insurance policy can be very intimidating. If this is your fear then find a company that will allow it’s policy holders to take a contribution break of up to three years to cover you in preiods where you are unemployed or are unable to contribute for other difficulties. If you are considering taking out a similar life insurance policy your bank may be a good source of free financial advice. This type of policy won’t have such a large payout, but it offers the security in the short term.
Life insurance may not be out of your reach even if you are struggling financially. Policies are available where your initial contributions are very low, like a step rate plan. The disadvantage of policies like this is you may be required to pay contributions for several years before your policy is valid and offers benefits. If you have been turned down in the past for life insurance due to illness, be aware that some life insurance companies specialize in offering solutions for people in this type of situation.
These types of policies may be customized to your needs and income, while being mindful to the specifics of your presen condition. So no matter what your situation may be, life insurance can be available to anyone. It’s never too late to consider taking out a life insurance policy. Always shop around and pay particlular attention to the fine print. You’ll soon see that there is a policy out there made just for you.
