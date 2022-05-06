News
Ravens 2022 undrafted-free-agent tracker: Oregon QB, Alabama WR headline signings
With the NFL draft over, the Ravens turn their attention to the undrafted market.
They entered the draft with 63 players, traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and added 11 rookies. That means they have the space to bring in a big class.
Here’s a look at the Ravens’ 17 announced signings:
>> UTSA linebacker Charles Wiley: A graduate transfer from Ole Miss, the 6-foot-2, 251-pound Wiley earned All-Conference USA honorable mention in two seasons with the Roadrunners. He recorded 36 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup as a fifth-year senior in 2021.
>> Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon: The 6-4, 249-pound Moon recorded 49 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble last season for the Gators. He is a two-time semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the “Academic Heisman.”
>> Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown: A transfer from Boston College, Brown started all 14 games for Oregon during his final season of eligibility, leading the Ducks to a 10-win season and a trip to the Pac-12 championship game. The 6-1, 217-pound Brown completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,989 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions while rushing for a career-high 658 yards and nine touchdowns on 151 carries. A finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, he led the Pac-12 with 3,851 yards of total offense.
>> North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr.: The 6-foot, 215-pound Person missed time early in his career with injuries and sat out spring drills after undergoing shoulder surgery last year, but is coming off a productive four-year career with the Wolfpack. Person started every game at running back in 2020, finishing second on the team with 643 rushing yards. In 2021, he rushed for 636 yards and five touchdowns while adding 28 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns.
>> South Dakota State offensive tackle Aron Johnson: The 6-5, 300-pound Johnson played both left and right tackle for the Jackrabbits, earning second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors in 2021 after paving the way for an offense that averaged 37.3 points and 441.1 yards per game.
>> Michigan linebacker Josh Ross: The 6-foot, 227-pound Ross was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and two-time team captain for the Wolverines, making 24 starts in 50 games. In 2021, he led the defense with a team-high 106 tackles, including nine for loss and a shared sack. He also broke up two passes and had eight quarterback hurries.
>> Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain: The 5-11, 228-pound McClain recorded 268 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles in 49 career games with the Tigers. In 2021, he was named to the All-SEC second team by the coaches and received an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.
>> Villanova defensive back Denzel Williams: The 5-10, 180-pound Williams, who started his college career at Sacred Heart, recorded 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2021.
>> Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols: The 6-3, 307-pound Nichols had 14 tackles (4 1/2 for loss) and three sacks last season. He stripped the ball from an Incarnate Word running back last season and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown.
>> Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk: The 6-3, 200-pound Polk had 105 catches for 1,046 yards, both school records, and nine touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore last season. He started five games as a freshman at California, finishing with 19 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns, and appeared in four in 2021, when he had 17 catches for 183 yards. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.
>> Oregon wide receiver Devon Williams: The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Williams had 35 catches for a team-high 557 yards and four touchdowns last season. In his two seasons with the Ducks, the Southern California transfer had 50 catches for 843 yards and six scores. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds at the combine.
>> Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden: The 5-11, 194-pound Bolden had 42 catches for 408 and three touchdowns as a redshirt junior last season. He had 24 catches for 270 yards and a touchdown in 2020, when the Crimson Tide won the national title. Bolden also returned 14 punts for 99 yards last season.
>> Fort Valley State wide receiver Shemar Bridges: The 6-5, 210-pound Bridges had 28 catches for 292 yards and one touchdown over four games for the Division II Wildcats. In his two 2021 games, he had 13 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, he had 51 receptions for 765 yards and four scores.
>> California wide receiver Trevon Clark: The 6-4, 195-pound Clark had 33 catches for 658 yards and four touchdowns last season. The junior-college transfer had two catches for 122 yards in a September loss to Texas Christian, becoming the first Golden Bears player in five years with two catches of at least 50 yards in the same game.
>> Georgia State safety Chris Moore: The 6-1, 210-pound Moore, a Virginia transfer, was the Panthers’ fourth-leading tackler (70) last season, including 4 1/2 tackles for loss. He added a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. At Virginia, Moore had 97 tackles in 32 games over three seasons.
>> The Citadel wide receiver Raleigh Webb: The 6-2, 204-pound Webb totaled 102 receptions for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns in his college career and added 37 carries for 433 yards. He also contributed on special teams, averaging 18.7 yards on 22 kickoff returns with one touchdown.
>> Newberry cornerback David Vereen: The 5-9, 188-pound Vereen totaled 112 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions and 35 pass breakups in 38 games over four years. He also averaged 23 yards on 13 kickoff returns. Vereen earned second-team All-South Atlantic Conference honors in 2020 and 2018.
This story may be updated.
News
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon not ready to be cut down to size during NBA playoffs
The rotation focus with the Miami Heat at this stage of the NBA playoffs mostly has been the shrinking role of former starting guard Duncan Robinson.
But also cut down to size have been the minutes of backup center Dewayne Dedmon.
As the Heat turned their attention to Friday night’s Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, Dedmon had played only 21 minutes the previous four games, four or fewer in three of those four.
While foul trouble has had an impact, the primary determinant has been the opposition going smaller, particularly with the 76ers opening this series in the absence of ailing center Joel Embiid.
“We’ve got crazy versatility on this team,” Dedmon said. “So being able to go small and match up with whatever lineup the other team might throw at us, that’s our talent.”
Dedmon said the staff has been candid with the approach, including assistant coach Malik Allen telling him his minutes likely would be down in what turned into the series-clinching fifth game against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.
“Malik kind of told me before the game that we were kind of going to go small,” Dedmon said. “We had done it the game before, so it was kind of seeing it coming.”
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, though, said he has no issue going with his 6-foot-11 veteran big man against downsized opponents, as he has done against the 76ers.
“It’s not like he hasn’t seen it before,” Spoelstra said. “We’ve seen that over the course of the season.
“Dewayne is very versatile. But he also gives us that size, so they have to deal with him on the other side. And then we also have some smaller lineups that we can go to, as well.”
When it comes to defending agile hybrid big men, Dedmon, 32, simply points to Heat practices.
“Yeah, it’s definitely in my wheelhouse,” he said with a smile. “I don’t have a problem moving around, guarding four men. I lock Bam [Adebayo] up all the time.”
And that’s not even getting to the agility required at home.
“Chasing the kids definitely helps, it definitely does,” he said, smile widening. “That’s when there’s a lot of running around.”
Speed thrills
While much of the focus on Philadelphia has been on Embiid’s injuries and James Harden’s inability to replicate his former self, the Heat have stood duly impressed with second-year 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.
“You have a lot of tendencies and gameplan stuff,” Spoelstra said, “but speed is unique. It’s one thing to watch on film and then go through it, and then experience it is different. And he’s just gained a lot of confidence.
“So his ability to get into the paint, break your defense down, it’s something we have to contain.”
Level headed
Through all the acclaim, including this week being named winner of the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, Spoelstra said one of the most impressive aspects of Heat guard Tyler Herro has been his ability to maintain perspective.
“I think Tyler is about the right things,” Spoelstra said. “He has such an incredible work ethic. He’s ambitious. He is one of the young stars in the league. And he has been able to quiet all the noise and just sacrifice and do what we felt was best for the group, and it really translated to success and winning.
“That’s what it’s all about. That’s what Tyler is all about.”
News
Pressure mounting on Joe Girardi in Philadelphia after Phillies slow start
Phillies’ play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy signed off on Thursday by saying, “baseball is an unforgiving sport,” leaving a pause between the second and third words long enough for Philly fans to remember all the other times their team has let them down.
Having just watched Philadelphia blow a six-run lead in the ninth inning, losing 8-7 to the Mets at home, McCarthy delivered another gut punch.
“As stunning a loss by the Philadelphia Phillies that we have seen in more than a decade,” he added.
Here’s the thing, though. Losses like this have been pretty standard for the Phillies since 2012, the first year of their ongoing playoff drought. Maybe not losing a game where they entered the ninth inning up by six (and still had a three-run lead with two outs), but losses where the bullpen staged a mutiny against the rest of the team.
The Phillies were the National League’s dominant force in the back half of the 2000s. They made the playoffs in 2007, won a championship in 2008 and won another pennant in 2009 before falling short in the World Series to the Yankees. Two more postseason appearances followed in 2010 and 2011 (a season where they won 102 games), but the team couldn’t reach the Fall Classic.
A rebuild followed, first slowly, then all at once. Brad Lidge was the first member of the championship core to leave, then Shane Victorino, and in 2013, manager Charlie Manuel was fired with the team sitting at 53-67. As Ryan Howard and Roy Halladay sharply declined and the losses piled up, the writing was on the wall. Beloved Philadelphia icons Jimmy Rollins, Cole Hamels and Chase Utley were all traded within a nine-month span, and the Phillies bottomed out in 2015, limping to a 63-99 season that earned them the first pick in the draft.
That pick, outfielder Mickey Moniak, has made just 55 plate appearances in the major leagues since getting drafted nearly six years ago. While the franchise has had some success stories since being the worst team in the league — signing Bryce Harper, developing Aaron Nola, swiping Zack Wheeler in free agency — the overall experience has been pretty bad.
And about that bullpen.
Since their last playoff appearance, the Phillies’ bullpen ranks 22nd out of 30 teams in Wins Above Replacement, 26th in walk rate and 28th in ERA, WHIP and opponents’ batting average. By WAR, their best reliever during this span is Jonathan Papelbon, who has not been a Phillie since 2015. Jeanmar Gomez, Hector Neris, Seranthony Dominguez, Brandon Workman and Ian Kennedy shared custody of the closer role from 2016-2021, none of them displaying exemplary competence.
Right now, the Phillies are going with Corey Knebel, who peaked in 2017 and has struggled to stay healthy since. Knebel was responsible for the final three earned runs in Thursday’s meltdown, getting his first blown save in Phillies’ red. Perhaps worst of all, the most promising reliever the Phillies have had since Papelbon (the fiery Ken Giles) was traded away for five players. Only two of them ever played in an MLB game for Philadelphia.
Tthe Phillies are 11-15, hanging out in fourth place of the NL East standings. Their season has thus far played out in a similar fashion to how prognosticators expected: solid hitting, awful defense and a bullpen with a 4.50 ERA.
Underachieving has been the main theme of the Phillies’ last decade. Even with suspect fielding and relievers, the talent on this team is undeniable. As always, that leads to questions about the manager. Joe Girardi is now in his third year at the helm. The Phillies have been a sub-.500 team in his tenure. If the Phillies axe Girardi during the season, he’ll be the fourth manager since Manuel to be let go before reaching their fourth year. His predecessor, Gabe Kapler, is the hottest thing to hit dugouts since bubble gum, making Philadelphia’s dismissal of him all the more painful.
It’s certainly possible that Kapler was never going to work in Philadelphia. But right now, Girardi sure ain’t working either. The calls for his head grew louder and louder after Thursday’s debacle, and the pressure is enough to make any person long for a different gig. Girardi basically has to turn this ship around pronto and steer the Phillies to an unlikely playoff berth, which would mean either evading the hyenas in their own division or beating out some equally menacing NL teams for a Wild Card spot.
Girardi told reporters on Thursday that the catastrophic loss was “probably the toughest one since I’ve been here.” This raises the question of whether being complicit in another potentially draining Phillies season is tougher than not having a job at all.
News
Daunte Wright’s mother detained after recording Brooklyn Center traffic stop
The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, said she was injured while she was briefly detained by one of the same department’s officers after she stopped to record an arrest of a person during a traffic stop.
Katie Wright said Thursday she was worried about what the Brooklyn Center officers might do to the person being handcuffed when she pulled over on Wednesday night. In April 2021, her 20-year-old son, who was Black, was killed during a traffic stop by Kim Potter, a white officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser.
“All I was doing was my civic duty to pull over and make sure that those babies got home safe to their families because I don’t want what happened to me to happen to any other families,” Wright said.
The Associated Press left a message Friday asking whether the officer involved would face discipline.
Brooklyn Center police released bodycam video that shows an officer crossing several lanes of traffic on Highway 252 and asking Wright for her driver’s license. Wright refused, telling the officer she didn’t need to show him her license because she hadn’t been pulled over.
The officer then pulled her out of her vehicle, took her phone and placed it on the roof of her car before leading her toward a grassy median while holding her arm behind her back. Wright said the officer grabbed her so forcefully he injured her wrist.
Wright told the officer her name and said “you guys killed my son. I’m going to videotape them,” gesturing to police. The officer told Wright he would send her a ticket in the mail and both returned to their vehicles.
Brooklyn Center police union President Chuck Valleau praised the officer for what he called a “professional response and restraint during the incident.”
Along with the video, the Brooklyn Center police department released a statement that said the footage was released “in an effort to promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.”
Potter shot Daunte Wright a time when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ’s trial was underway in the killing of George Floyd and tensions were high in the area. Wright’s death sparked several nights of protests in Brooklyn Center and revived painful memories of the sometimes violent unrest that erupted after Floyd’s death in May 2020.
Potter, who resigned following the shooting, was convicted in December of manslaughter and sentenced this year to two years in prison.
