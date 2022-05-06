Saints’ Mark Contreras continues making case for majors in 6-3 win over Iowa

Mark Contreras’ time is coming.

The Saints’ 27-year-old outfielder does too many things well not to soon be playing major league baseball.

Following what is regarded as a breakout season in 2021, Contreras’ first month of this season has included a team-high five home runs, a team-leading 16 RBIs, a team-high three outfield assists and a highlight-reel worthy diving catch.

Yet, he’s quick to say there are things he needs to work on before he deems himself ready to fulfill his dream.

“I’ve always been hard on myself,” said Contreras, a ninth-round pick by the Twins in 2017. “What I see in my head I expect to see on a day-to-day basis.”

But he’s working on it, with the help of those who recognize his talent and commitment to the game.

After playing the 2019 season for Class-A Fort Myers, Contreras’ teammate Ryan Costello died at the age of 23 of sudden cardiac arrhythmia while playing winter ball in the Australian Baseball League.

“When we went to his celebration of life,” Contreras said, “his uncle came up to me and said, ‘The one thing Ryan always said about you was that you are just a little too hard on yourself. The one thing he would want for you is to just go out there and have fun playing the game.’

“That really opened my eyes. He’s still with me to this day. The spirit he brought to the game is the spirit I want to bring to the locker room and just show it out on the field.”

Contreras began last season at Double-A Wichita before being called up to the Saints after 19 games. He hit 18 home runs and drove in 63 runs in 95 games with the Saints while playing excellent defense at all three outfield positions.

His success followed a trying period of adjustment.

“I always thought I was mentally tough,” Contreras said, “but when I got to Triple-A the failure (at the plate) was happening more consistently. The older guys on the team who have been through it took me under their wing.

“They assured me that I was doing things right, and that it was going to level out. I owe a lot to those guys.”

Contreras, who tripled and scored in the Saints’ 6-3 win over Iowa on Thursday at CHS Field, played winter ball the past offseason for the first time and said he reaped the benefits he hoped to get from the experience.

“When you’re in college, you go from college ball to fall ball to winter ball to spring ball; you’re playing year-round and not taking a lot of time off,” Contreras said. “When you get to pro ball you play for six months and then take five months off in the offseason.

“I feel like being able to work on things in games really helped me for this year. I felt like I was able to keep the rhythm going into spring training.”

And right into the season.

BRIEFLY

Saints second baseman Elliot Soto broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded triple.

With outfielder Jake Cave away from the team on paternity leave, outfielder Cole Sturgeon was promoted from Double-A Wichita. The Saints also added infielder Ernie Yake, who was called up from Class-A Fort Myers.