South Sudan and Its Future
The newly-formed government of Africa’s newest state, South Sudan, has pledged its support for the development of the private sector in the country. It has ambitions to promote growth and economic development through public-private partnerships and dialogue with existing business leaders in the country.
This ambition was made clear at a workshop that was organized by the South Sudan Business Forum (SSBF) in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group in September 2011. Elizabeth Majok, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Commerce said “The President himself is committed to nurturing the private sector; the private sector should now play its role and spur economic growth in the country”. Their plans include passing four Bills that “when enacted, will play a major role in streamlining the business environment in South Sudan” she concluded.
The challenges
There are many, some are weighty. The legacy of 22 years of internal strife has taken its toll. South Sudan has a real hurdle to overcome in skills development, they urgently need educated and trained workers needed to run the new government. Estimates of the literacy rate show only 27 percent, one of the world’s lowest which means that it will be a long road.
A new complication is that Juba, the present centre of government and industry, is too small and the government intends to build a new city and relocate the capital to Ramciel, 250 km northwest of Juba. This is causing some consternation in business circles, especially with Kenyan companies that are installed in Juba.
In its early days of independence the country is still struggling with security issues and also with rampant inflation.
Trade with Kenya and other neighbouring states
Lack of rail infrastructure is hampering many growth initiatives as is problems accessing routes through the Khartoum. This landlocked country has the disadvantage of no access to a port although it clears most of its imports through Mombasa in Kenya. 80% of South Sudan’s trade is with East Africa countries, the leading country is Uganda (also landlocked) closely followed by Kenya.
However, talks are continuing with the oil majors to connect to the main fuel pipeline from Eldoret to Mombasa which would improve export opportunities to Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Ethiopia.
The banking sector in South Sudan is quite lively, the government is taking a state in one and the Family Bank of Kenya are making a play for another. The four main banks are potential acquisitions for the more established finance houses in the East Africa region who can see $$ signs.
It is expected that South Sudan will apply for membership of the East Africa Community (EAC) as early as next year.
Illiquid Assets – Donating and Appraising Promissory Notes, A Tax-Efficient Plan
Get a Tax Deduction for Donating a Non-Cash Asset-Promissory Note Donations
Illiquid Financial Asset
A financial asset that is difficult to sell because of its expense, lack of interested buyers, or some other reason is called “illiquid”. Examples of illiquid assets include: Restricted and private stock, LLC and limited partnership interests, deeds and mortgages, promissory notes, mineral rights including oil and gas partnerships, royalties, existing trusts, Insurance policies, and real estate.
Illiquid assets have value and, in many cases, very high value, but are difficult to price and to sell.
The absence of liquidity lowers the value of the asset by the amount of an illiquidity discount. All other things being equal, the more illiquid the asset is, the less value it has. Measuring this discount and applying it in appraisal valuations of illiquid assets has always been a challenge.
A Tax-Efficient Way to Make a Charitable Difference
Many charities welcome contributions of illiquid assets. For the donor it may be an effective and tax-efficient method of giving. The donor is entitled to claim a tax deduction of the fair market value not just the original cost basis. This tax treatment offers significant benefits at the federal level and frequently at the state and local levels as well.
Donated Property-Key Considerations
Donors should obtain a qualified independent appraisal prior to making a contribution. The IRS requires a donor to obtain a qualified appraisal for illiquid assets no earlier than 60 days before the date of the gift and no later than the due date. It is the Donor’s responsibility to obtain the appraisals, file appropriate tax returns, and defend against any challenges to claims of tax benefits.
Tax consequences are important. The donor should consult a professional tax advisor. The tax benefits of gifting the unusual (illiquid) may be substantial and could include deducting the full fair market value of the assets, avoiding all capital gains tax, and the ability to carry forward deductions for six years. But, the devil is in the details; it must be done correctly, according to IRS rules.
Establishing “Fair Market Value” for a Promissory Note
“Fair Market Value” is the price at which the property would change hands between a willing buyer and a willing seller, neither being under any compulsion to buy or to sell and both having reasonable knowledge of relevant facts. For liquid assets trading in active markets, valuations must reflect observable price quotes, recent transactions, or primary issue prices for identical assets.
For illiquid assets, if actual prices cannot be established due to poor liquidity and lack of trading activity, an alternative approach is needed. An appraisal from a qualified appraiser should reflect “Fair Market Values” that approximate actual values from sales in a hypothetical, orderly transaction.
The appraiser must use experienced judgment; that is the key to valuing illiquid assets. There is no mathematical formula, rule-of-thumb calculation, or textbook process; it is a “Judgment Process”. It requires a sound understanding of the promissory note and its potential buyers.
Appraising the asset requires deciding the appropriate yield rate of return applicable to the note being appraised. This decision is based on its individual, unique, risk/return profile. Benchmark yield rates used for comparison should have a close relationship to current and/or historical yields for comparable assets. This means the valuation experts must have expertise and understanding across several disciplines, including trading, quantitative research, credit analysis, and structured finance.
Conclusion
Donating an illiquid asset, such as a private promissory note, can be a tax efficient plan.
The tax deductions for donating a non-cash asset, such as a promissory note, can be very valuable. The devil is in the details; it must be done correctly, according to IRS rules.
Why the Hype Around Data Science?
Data science is the buzzword that has gripped the entire world. Despite of its ever-growing popularity, there are many questions related to this field. This article aims to remove your doubts related to this course.
What is data science?
Data science can be simply explained as a blend of various algorithms, mathematical concepts and tools to discover some interesting and hidden patterns from raw data. In today’s world, almost all the companies make use of it to find hidden patterns that help companies make informed decisions.
Why the hype around data science?
The main reason for a lot of hype is because of the kind of salary which such a job profile fetches. It can fetch you a really good salary. A junior data scientist can get a salary of INR 4 to 6 lacs and experienced data scientists’ salary can range from INR 6 lacs to 12 lacs and more. It also provides job security, because nowadays every company needs a data scientist. And the applications are also myriad. It is not just restricted to a single domain. It has applications in fields like finance, e-commerce, healthcare, agriculture, social media, entertainment and many more fields. Its applications are truly endless.
How to become a data scientist?
The answer to this question is as simple as the question itself. To become a data scientist, an interested person has to take up a course in data science, Complete the course and obtain a certificate. The course can be taken up easily on online platforms, there are paid as well as unpaid course available or else you can go to coaching classes. Even some premium institutes offer courses. You can even self-tutor yourself. Yes, that is absolutely possible, if you are sincere enough. These days, with internet accessible to everyone, a lot of relevant resources can be found and they can be studied well. An engineering or science background is necessary to become a data scientist. Moreover a solid base in mathematics, coding and data mining will help you to grasp the technicalities well.
Some data science jargons:
Discovery of data science insights:
It deals with finding interesting patterns from the data, by going to the grassroots level of data to mine and understand its behavior and trends. The whole process of discovery of data insights start with data exploration and then understanding the data patterns and then applying some relevant techniques to produce the desired results. Data insights give some clarity and are also helpful in providing good business strategies.
Development of data products:
It primarily involves two steps, one is using data as input and the second is to process that data to produce results. A simple example of this could be an engine that provides recommendation based on the inputs.
Through this article we have tried to cover most of the topics related to data science.
Impact Investing: Will Your Business Pay for Success?
Pay for Success (PFS) is an innovative new funding mechanism that is used to finance social-benefit projects with high-quality impact metrics. PFS projects are popping up in every sector from homelessness, to healthcare, to education. New models prove that PFS projects can be used to stimulate investment in commodities, as well as workforce development. What impact will this have on the private sector? Will your business Pay for Success?
Peruvian Commodities:
The Common Fund for Commodities unveiled a Development Impact Bond (DIB) to modernize cocoa and coffee production in Peru’s Amazon region, the Ashaninka. This first standing commodity-sector DIB breaks into a new frontier of Pay for Success (PFS) possibility.
DIBs follow the main principles of PFS projects, but they feature a third-party end payer, rather than a government. In this case, the Common Fund for Commodities has agreed to repay the investor, the Schmidt Family Foundation, once pre-determined target outcomes are successfully achieved.
Rainforest Foundation UK is the service provider for the project, and the organization has already started experimenting with leaf-rust resilient coffee strains. Last year, the leaf rust disease plagued almost 70% of coffee production areas in the Ashaninka.
Due to global recognition as a top-notch commodity, Peruvian cocoa has experienced a substantial demand increase among foreign consumers. Driving supply to meet demand, higher-efficiency cocoa production methods are being implemented right on time.
This Peruvian coffee and cocoa project raises the question of whether DIBs can be used to modernize other types of commodity production. Could a DIB be used to supplement exports of quinoa, corn, and salt from the Peruvian Andes?
Sustainable Tech and Water:
During the Social Entrepreneurship at UVA Pay for Success Conference, one participant raised the question of whether or not PFS projects could be used to fund sustainable technologies and water conservation. The possibility exists. Based on the Peruvian model, a fund for California commodities could pay an investor when a non-profit produces wide-spread adoption of sustainable planting methods. Would you invest in California’s water conservation?
What about climate change? A clean energy fund could pay an investor, contingent on service providers spreading the adoption of sustainable technology. PFS projects are all about aligning interests, so as long as you have a problem, partners, and payable outcomes PFS possibilities exist.
Entrepreneurship and Art:
To successfully complete a PFS project, you need a fund, a fiduciary and a non-profit service provider. Venture capital funds could act as end payers, investing in non-profit entrepreneurship accelerators. If the accelerator achieves a certain measure of success, private investors, potentially well-connected angels, will get paid. Success could be measured in the number of companies to meet a prerequisite rate of growth, target revenue, or social-impact metric.
Dual-incorporated businesses with a non-profit branch may be able to experiment in-house with the PFS model. Village Capital, which consists of a non-profit and stand-alone fund, could essentially structure an in-house DIB. If private investors wanted to invest in the non-profit, they could enter into a PFS agreement with VilCap Investments.
From an art accelerators standpoint, they could scale their operations with a PFS project, similar to entrepreneurship accelerators. If art investors wanted the McGuffey Art Center to expand its artistic co-op model, the investors could provide up-front cash, and a fund, even local government, could step in as an end payer. This PFS model could easily be piloted in Charlottesville, VA if art-backing investors step-up to the plate.
