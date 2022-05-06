News
St. Louis jail officer arrested on suspicion of bringing inmates drugs
ST. LOUIS — A female corrections officer, employed at the St. Louis Justice Center for about four years, was arrested Thursday while working.
It was a short walk for St. Louis police, who walked her just a few floors from where she was monitoring jail cells. They then placed her inside a jail cell, where she now awaits a criminal charge.
It went down just before noon today. FOX 2 IS not releasing her name because she has not been charged by the prosecutor’s office at the time of this report.
Our sources said the corrections officer was bringing in contraband, including drugs – and possibly fentanyl. It will take lab testing to confirm the type of drug.
FOX 2 reached out for a response from the jail, and Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons Abdullah wrote: “The Corrections Division initiated an internal investigation several months ago in the City Justice Facilities. This investigation resulted in an arrest of a correctional officer.”
This is the second major case that FOX 2 recently reported involving a St. Louis jail employee. In a separate case, former corrections officer Demeria Thomas faces sentencing later this month for what we exposed when we revealed a jail video of her allowing an inmate attack.
Gary Smith: Believe in science? Bad big-data studies may shake your faith
Coffee was wildly popular in Sweden in the 17th century — and also illegal. King Gustav III believed that it was a slow poison and devised a clever experiment to prove it. He commuted the sentences of murderous twin brothers who were waiting to be beheaded, on one condition: One brother had to drink three pots of coffee every day while the other drank three pots of tea. The early death of the coffee-drinker would prove that coffee was poison.
It turned out that the coffee-drinking twin outlived the tea drinker, but it wasn’t until the 1820s that Swedes were finally legally permitted to do what they had been doing all along — drink coffee, lots of coffee.
The cornerstone of the scientific revolution is the insistence that claims be tested with data, ideally in a randomly controlled trial. Gustav’s experiment was noteworthy for his use of identical male twins, which eliminated the confounding effects of sex, age and genes. The most glaring weakness was that nothing statistically persuasive can come from such a small sample.
Today, the problem is not the scarcity of data, but the opposite.
We have too much data, and it is undermining the credibility of science.
Luck is inherent in random trials. In a medical study, some patients may be healthier. In an agricultural study, some soil may be more fertile. In an educational study, some students may be more motivated. Researchers consequently calculate the probability (the p-value) that the outcomes might happen by chance. A low p-value indicates that the results cannot easily be attributed to the luck of the draw.
How low? In the 1920s, the great British statistician Ronald Fisher said that he considered p-values below 5% to be persuasive and, so, 5% became the hurdle for the “statistically significant” certification needed for publication, funding and fame.
It is not a difficult hurdle. Suppose that a hapless researcher calculates the correlations among hundreds of variables, blissfully unaware that the data are all, in fact, random numbers. On average, one out of 20 correlations will be statistically significant, even though every correlation is nothing more than coincidence.
Real researchers don’t correlate random numbers but, all too often, they correlate what are essentially randomly chosen variables. This haphazard search for statistical significance even has a name: data mining. As with random numbers, the correlation between randomly chosen, unrelated variables has a 5% chance of being fortuitously statistically significant. Data mining can be augmented by manipulating, pruning and otherwise torturing the data to get low p-values.
To find statistical significance, one need merely look sufficiently hard. Thus, the 5% hurdle has had the perverse effect of encouraging researchers to do more tests and report more meaningless results.
Thus, silly relationships are published in good journals simply because the results are statistically significant.
- Students do better on a recall test if they study for the test after taking it (Journal of Personality and Social Psychology).
- Japanese-Americans are prone to heart attacks on the fourth day of the month (British Medical Journal).
- Bitcoin prices can be predicted from stock returns in the paperboard, containers and boxes industry (National Bureau of Economic Research).
- Elderly Chinese women can postpone their deaths until after the celebration of the Harvest Moon Festival (Journal of the American Medical Association).
- Women who eat breakfast cereal daily are more likely to have male babies (Proceedings of the Royal Society).
- People can use power poses to increase their dominance hormone testosterone and reduce their stress hormone cortisol (Psychological Science).
- Hurricanes are deadlier if they have female names (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).
- Investors can obtain a 23% annual return in the market by basing their buy/sell decisions on the number of Google searches for the word “debt” (Scientific Reports).
These now-discredited studies are the tip of a statistical iceberg that has come to be known as the replication crisis.
A team led by John Ioannidis looked at attempts to replicate 34 highly respected medical studies and found that only 20 were confirmed. The Reproducibility Project attempted to replicate 97 studies published in leading psychology journals and confirmed only 35. The Experimental Economics Replication Project attempted to replicate 18 experimental studies reported in leading economics journals and confirmed only 11.
I wrote a satirical paper that was intended to demonstrate the folly of data mining.
I looked at Donald Trump’s voluminous tweets and found statistically significant correlations between: Trump tweeting the word “president” and the S&P 500 index two days later; Trump tweeting the word “ever” and the temperature in Moscow four days later; Trump tweeting the word “more” and the price of tea in China four days later; and Trump tweeting the word “democrat” and some random numbers I had generated.
I concluded — tongue as firmly in cheek as I could hold it — that I had found “compelling evidence of the value of using data-mining algorithms to discover statistically persuasive, heretofore unknown correlations that can be used to make trustworthy predictions.”
I naively assumed that readers would get the point of this nerd joke: Large data sets can easily be mined and tortured to identify patterns that are utterly useless. I submitted the paper to an academic journal and the reviewer’s comments demonstrate beautifully how deeply embedded is the notion that statistical significance supersedes common sense: “The paper is generally well written and structured. This is an interesting study and the authors have collected unique datasets using cutting-edge methodology.”
It is tempting to believe that more data means more knowledge. However, the explosion in the number of things that are measured and recorded has magnified beyond belief the number of coincidental patterns and bogus statistical relationships waiting to deceive us.
If the number of true relationships yet to be discovered is limited, while the number of coincidental patterns is growing exponentially with the accumulation of more and more data, then the probability that a randomly discovered pattern is real is inevitably approaching zero.
The problem today is not that we have too few data, but that we have too much data, which seduces researchers into ransacking it for patterns that are easy to find, likely to be coincidental, and unlikely to be useful.
Gary Smith, an economics professor at Pomona College, is the author of “The AI Delusion” and the forthcoming “Distrust: Big Data, Data-Torturing, and the Assault on Science. He wrote this column for Bloomberg Opinion.
Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle discusses ridership, safety issues on public transit
Ridership on Metro Transit light rail, commuter rail and buses is half of what it was before the pandemic, and even some longstanding public transit advocates have bemoaned route cuts and a visible uptick in nuisance activity such as smoking on train cars, as well as some higher-profile crimes.
The Northstar Commuter Rail from Minneapolis to Big Lake, which once offered 14 weekday trips, now offers four.
In 2019 farebox revenue — the money collected from passenger fares — made up nearly a fourth of Metro Transit’s operating budget. While final numbers are still being audited, farebox revenue was expected to cover just 12 percent of annual operations in 2021.
Financial reserves and federal CARES Act relief dollars have helped the transit authority balance its books, but that won’t last forever.
How can Metro Transit — which operates the Green Line light rail from downtown St. Paul to downtown Minneapolis — improve its situation?
“The number one priority for us has to be safety, security and I would say the perception of safety,” said Charlie Zelle, chair of the Metropolitan Council, in a recent interview. “We’re in a chicken or egg scenario. People aren’t riding the transit because it doesn’t feel welcoming, and yet it won’t be welcoming until we have a critical mass of passengers … to create more eyes and ears, and better, more normative behavior.”
POLICE PRESENCE
On April 30, the online journal Alpha News reported that Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell — who is transitioning out of the department — had called for all part-time officers to be assigned a “light-rail only” shift, effectively riding the Blue and Green lines for hours at a time to enforce basic rules against disorderly conduct, smoking, drug use and fare evasion.
The site quoted an internal email from Frizell to his department that said, “This effort will surge officer presence on the Green and Blue Light Rail lines. This effort will be evaluated for effectiveness every 72 hours and adjusted accordingly for the next 30 days.”
A spokesperson for Metro Transit declined to release an unredacted copy of the email, citing security concerns, but was working to redact a version Thursday evening.
“It includes detailed descriptions of deployment strategies, including the number of officers anticipated to be assigned to specific geographic areas,” said Laura Baenen, a Metro Transit spokesperson, in an email.
She noted, however, that the heavier focus on light rail “reflects our standard practice of sending officers to parts of the transit system where there is the greatest demonstrated need for an official presence, based on calls for service and other feedback from staff and customers.”
‘POCKETS OF BAD BEHAVIOR’
Zelle acknowledged that as downtown St. Paul and downtown Minneapolis reopen to office workers who had spent much of the pandemic working remotely, as well as sports, concerts, conventions and special events, even low-level challenges such as litter reinforce a sense of neglect when a train car is running near-empty.
“Some of our best evidence is frankly anecdotal evidence, both from our customers and from our employees and surveys,” Zelle said. “There are pockets of bad behavior — loudness, smoking. … Nuisance crimes are statistically down because ridership is down, but the appearance of it is has an effect. This is an interconnected issue that we’re trying to be thoughtful about, but it’s one we readily admit we have to lean into.”
He added: “I was commenting to somebody in downtown Minneapolis. We were walking down Ninth Street, and the same group of guys hanging out in front of J.B. Hudson jewelers, they were hanging out there two years ago. They were there three years ago. But now, they’re the only guys on the street. So the perception is different.”
But yearly trends suggest things may be improving. Metro Transit officials say year-over-year crime reports have dropped and ridership has increased almost every month since April 2021.
Through the end of March, more than 8.4 million rides had been provided this year, up 21 percent compared with the same period last year. More information is online at metrotransit.org/performance.
RAMSEY COUNTY’S TRANSIT SUBSIDY
While Metro Transit draws funding from a variety of sources, including motor vehicle sales taxes and the federal congestion mitigation and air quality program, county dollars are not a trivial piece of the funding pie.
Ramsey County will spend $6 million subsidizing the Green Line this year with money derived from the county’s transit sales tax.
Also this year, another $10 million from the Ramsey County Regional Rail Authority’s property tax levy will back general development of the future Purple Line, a 15-mile bus rapid transit route stretching from St. Paul to White Bear Lake.
The county will dip into both coffers for an additional $25.5 million for Purple Line engineering, and use the rail authority levy to devote $24 million toward construction of the Gold Line, a 10-mile bus rapid transit line that will run from St. Paul to Woodbury.
Hennepin County is subsidizing similar service expansions.
CITIZENS LEAGUE EFFORT
After the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a Minneapolis Police officer, the Minneapolis Parks Board severed ties with Minneapolis police.
Metro Transit went in a different direction. Zelle, chairman of the Jefferson Lines intercity bus company and former state commissioner of transportation, chose instead to engage the Citizens League in what would become a year-long effort to think through improving public safety on light rail and buses without sacrificing passenger experience or the trust of the communities served.
I ride the bus daily without any problems or very few. But you could not pay me to ride the Green-line from downtowns St. Paul. It’s just too dangerous. I love Metro-Transit. I hope the light rail gets cleaned up somehow.
— Angela Preuss (@preuss_angela) May 1, 2022
“Transit was kind of in the middle of some of the aftermath with George Floyd,” Zelle said. “We took some obvious actions, but instead of eliminating our relationships with some police units, we took a step back and said we have to be really thoughtful about our practices and our policies. … We needed to kind of hear ‘what do we mean when we talk about the customer experience, and safety?’ It’s a highly nuanced combination. It isn’t just about more enforcement, and it isn’t just about more service.”
An example is general cleanliness, he noted.
“The perception of a train, when it smells of smoke, why would I want to be in that? We talked to airport employees who are taking the train from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 where they park, and frankly some were afraid because of unsheltered riders who were asleep on the floor. But some of it is just ‘Is the train on time’? Timeliness impacts the perception. We had to double down on our cleaning crews.”
To accomplish that, transit police had to clear the entire train at the end of each run, he said.
“We care about the (unsheltered), but frankly our trains, and transit, is not an appropriate place for shelter. There’s a homelessness issue. Trains are not the solution. Having said that, it is our collective problem. We need to have the customer experience be welcoming.”
The result of the Citizens League review is a 230-page report, published in September, dubbed the “Metro Transit Safety Conversation.” Some recommendations have already been implemented, but the overall report has yet to be formally adopted.
METRO TRANSIT POLICE
The effort has also led to some soul-searching within the Metro Transit Police Department, a separate jurisdiction entirely from St. Paul and Minneapolis police. A Metro Transit Police Work Group issued its own public safety report not long ago, and staff recommendations based in part on that report will be presented to the Met Council, likely in June.
Some changes have already moved forward.
Rica with the good (hot pink) hair said I could take a picture of her smoking on the train but only if she was off the train when I took it…Here she is half on and half off. Her smoking buddies were fully on. #GreenLine pic.twitter.com/QBZIYqu3Mw
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) April 29, 2022
“We changed the seats from fabric to plastic,” Zelle said. “Why? Because we can clean them faster. We put in real-time cameras at the stations and all trains. It’s great to have cameras, but people are watching the cameras. There’s two way speakers on the platforms. (Met Council Director of Communications Terri Dressen) and I were visiting the central command and there was a drug deal going on on screen. The person monitoring the cameras said ‘I can see you, stop that’ and the person ran away. There’s also a lot of stickers that indicate where you can text for help.”
Adding police to trains isn’t a cure-all, and some transit advocates have expressed concern it could foment unnecessary conflicts. The August 2015 arrest of Marcus Abrams — an autistic teen who was roughly apprehended by a Metro Transit police officer for horsing around on a light rail station platform — triggered street protests by Black Lives Matter advocates, as well as legal action by Abrams’ family.
“When you think of the number of high school students we serve in Minneapolis and St. Paul, there’s a scenario where the presence of a uniformed police officer to youth looks scary,” Zelle acknowledged. “And where’s the line between ‘they’re just teenagers’ and (behavior requiring police intervention)?”
FARE CITATIONS
With those questions in mind, Metro Transit has asked state lawmakers for the legal authority to issue administrative fines to fare evaders instead of criminal citations.
That would free up officers to focus on priority crimes and community service officers could collect fares.
“Having the civil authority for fare citation would be really helpful,” Zelle said. “The restriction now of having police issue (tickets and fines), because it’s a such a high penalty, it’s kind of known county attorneys would not actually prosecute those. If it’s more like a parking ticket, and we can actually collect that fee ourselves, it develops an awareness that you cannot ride for free.”
Twins lose Carlos Correa to injury, fall to Orioles
BALTIMORE — The Twins lost a ballgame on Thursday to the Orioles.
Oh, and their manager, one of their top hitters, a starting pitcher — at least for the time being — and, potentially, their star shortstop.
On a day when the Twins saw Rocco Baldelli, Luis Arraez and Dylan Bundy test positive for COVID-19, Carlos Correa was also hit twice, the second time on the hand, forcing him out of the game.
The Twins are calling it a right middle finger contusion for Correa, who will have imaging done when the team returns to Minnesota.
And after all that, they saw a tie game broken open in the eighth inning as Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle hit back-to-back solo home runs off rookie reliever Jhoan Duran, sending the Twins to a 5-3 loss at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Minnesota finished its road swing through Tampa Bay and Baltimore with four wins in the seven games, but the trip was anything but smooth sailing for the Twins, who will leave Baldelli, Arraez and Bundy behind in quarantine.
Also during the trip, the Twins learned first baseman Miguel Sano would require surgery to repair a torn meniscus — he underwent the successful surgery on Thursday morning in New York — saw top prospect Jose Miranda debut and watched as Duran, who has the look of a future closer, locked down his first career save.
The Twins led only briefly Thursday — after Byron Buxton hit his eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center field in the fifth inning.
That lead dissipated in the bottom of that inning as Caleb Thielbar surrendered a solo home run to Jorge Mateo, and the Twins never saw another lead.
All five runs the Orioles scored came via solo home runs. In addition to the two Duran gave up and the one Thielbar allowed, starter Chris Archer gave up a pair in his four innings of work.
