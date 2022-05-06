News
Swara Bhaskar Responds To A Troll On Twitter Who Claimed That The Actress Has Left India Permanently
Swara Bhaskar, the Indian Bollywood actress recently came into the limelight when one of her fans posted a tweet claiming that the actor has left her country India permanently. The actress was last seen in the delayed film Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai, and the series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.
Swara got recognition by working as a supporting actor in several popular Bollywood movies. She has also been nominated more than once for the Filmfare Awards and won the Screen Awards twice. Swara’s acting garnered praise for her performance in the romantic drama Raanjhanaa (2013), she also got the Best Supporting Actress nomination for this role.
She was also seen in the comedy movie Tanu Weds Manu. She then reprised her role in Tanu Weds Manu and the Bollywood drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Both the movies did well at the box office and were among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2015.
She also worked in some independent films like Nil Battey Sannata (2016), and Anaarkali of Aarah (2017) which earned her further acclaim.
View this post on Instagram
Swara Bhasker is a well-read actress who was born and brought up in Delhi. She studied English literature at Miranda House and later completed her master’s in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.
Recently, a fan took to Twitter and stated that Swara has left India permanently, not for a short holiday, and she has no intentions of coming back anytime soon. He wrote,
Shocked to know that @ReallySwara has permanently shifted abroad. Always thought she went for a short holiday. This is unbelievable
Check out his Tweet here:
Shocked to know that @ReallySwara has permanently shifted abroad. Always thought she went for a short holiday. This is unbelievable
— Joy (@Joydas) May 3, 2022
This tweet created quite a buzz on social media, and several fans reacted to it including the actress Swara Bhaskar responded with a fitting reply.
Take a look at her response:
Whose wishful thinking is this Joy?! Yours, mine or भक्तगण?!?
P.S. You’re not getting rid of me that easy Joyyyyyeeeeee.. I’m coming right back!!
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 3, 2022
Here is how Twitter reacted to this rumour:
She took a great decision … India me government sb bech degi … Paise ho to india se bahar shift hona sahi he … Shayad isiliye india me 40% arabpati bahar settle ho chuke he and as a travel agent mene hi bhot logo ko bahar set krwa dia he
— Surati (@AsfaqMirza5) May 4, 2022
Who said ?
— Gss (@Gss_Views) May 3, 2022
She met @AkshayMarathe on New York train is driving that rumor of her moving out of facist India.
— #:)) (@littleyums) May 4, 2022
To a Shariat ruled country ?
— SambhavamiYugeYuge (@Savyasachii) May 4, 2022
Thank god. India is relieved from a large chunk of kachra
— Anant Jain (@Jainsaaahab) May 3, 2022
Good for her! Now she can thrive in a society/country that will appreciate her.
— That squirrel (@anjusabu) May 3, 2022
The post Swara Bhaskar Responds To A Troll On Twitter Who Claimed That The Actress Has Left India Permanently appeared first on MEWS.
Kunal Kamra Slammed By The Father Of The 7 Year Old Kid Who Sang For PM Modi In Berlin
The father of the little boy who greeted the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin by singing a patriotic song has slammed the standup comedian Kunal Kamra for posting a spoof of the kid’s performance.
The father couldn’t stand the fact that his child was getting trolled, and insulted. The 7-year-old boy sang the song “Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat” beautifully in front of PM Narendra Modi while he was on his Germany visit. The father lost his temper when comedian Kunal Kamra, whose latest jibe at PM Modi also involved his son.
The song that was sung by the boy:
#PMModiInEurope | PM Modi interacts with kids while being extended a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Germany, amid a 3-day visit to Europe.
Updates: pic.twitter.com/xUsUZXi3Y8
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 2, 2022
Mr. Kamra, who has always been inclined towards politics often landed in trouble for his criticism of the Prime minister and the BJP. This time he ended up posting a video by editing and replacing the song with a popular folk song on inflation “Mehngai Dayan”, that featured in the film “Peepli Live”.
Ganesh Pol wasn’t amused at this mockery of his son and he took to Twitter to write,
“He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland . Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are.”
He also asked the 33-year-old comedian to keep his son out of his digs. He wrote, “Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes.”
He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland . Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are
Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes
— GANESH POL (@polganesh) May 4, 2022
Kunal Kamra was quick to reply to his tweet:
The video is in the public domain by a news Organisation.
–
The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 5, 2022
The netizens also found this act inappropriate, some even offered to provide the father, Ganesh Pol with legal assistance, in case he wishes to sue the comedian.
A Twitter user shared a tweet,
“please check this tweet from @kunalkamra88 who is trying to villify a 7 years old boy.” While another commented, “If you want to initiate legal proceedings against him for this, i would be happy to help.”
Check out some of the reactions:
If you want to initiate legal proceedings against him for this, i would be happy to help.
— Anirudh Ganu (@anirudhganu) May 5, 2022
@NCWIndia @KanoongoPriyank please check this tweet from @kunalkamra88 who is trying to villify a 7 years old boy.
— Prabodh Ojha (@prabodh_ojha) May 4, 2022
@elonmusk
Please take a note that a father has come into to save his son from this guy Kunal Kamra.
Using @Twitter platform to mock a little kid and his performance for his personal agenda against Indian PM
— Vicky (@Vicks_2006) May 4, 2022
Did Mr.Kamra cross the line this time? Share your opinions in the comments below.
The post Kunal Kamra Slammed By The Father Of The 7 Year Old Kid Who Sang For PM Modi In Berlin appeared first on MEWS.
Blues bring playoff series to St. Louis tied 1-1
ST. LOUIS Playoff hockey returns to St. Louis Friday night!
The blues square off against the Minnesota Wild at the Enterprise Center in game three of the best of seven series. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. and the Enterprise Center will certainly be rockin’ with Blues fans.
Goalie Ville Husso was spectacular for the blues in Game One. He made 37 saves in a 4-0 shutout win. David Perron had a hat trick in Game One. The Blues started the series on fire with a big opening game win to go up 1-0 in the series, but game two was a different story. Blues defender Robert Bortuzzo was hit by the puck in the side of the head while defending a shot in the first period. Bortuzzo left the game after that painful moment. His status is still unknown. Vladamir Tarasenko scored his 36th playoff goal as a Blue in game two. This puts him at second on the Blues’ all-time playoff scoring list. He trails only behind Brett Hull. Even though the Blues outshot and outhit the Wild in Game Two, they still came up short losing 6-2.
The Blues are looking to play a physical game going into Friday night.
“We just wanna play hard, and, you know, finish our checks, and, you know, try and wear ’em down. We know the series are long and every little bump, every little hit can play a role moving forward in the series,” Blues’ Tyler Bozak said.
Game Four will be played on Sunday at the Enterprise Center. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. Game Five will be back in Minnesota on Tuesday. That game starts at 8:30 p.m. If necessary, Game Six will be back at the Enterprise Center on May 12. If the series goes to a Game Seven, it will be in Minnesota on May 14.
Meet the exclusive club of big-league pitchers likely forever stuck on one career home run
On Oct. 3, 2021, Giants’ pitcher Logan Webb tucked a home run just inside the left field pole at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.
Four months later, Major League Baseball announced the designated hitter’s arrival in the National League, making it a near impossibility that pitchers (Shohei Ohtani doesn’t count) will get to hit anymore, let alone hit a ball over the fence.
What would it take for the Mets to send a pitcher to the plate again?
“It’d have to be late-inning, late in the season where injury wasn’t a factor,” said Buck Showalter.
“We’re out of people,” Taijuan Walker guessed. “Some freak stuff happens and we need someone to go up there.”
But with pitchers not hitting anymore, there are no more pinch hitters subbing in for them, meaning that benches are still mostly intact late in games now. There are two other boogeymen that could exert their power and force a pitcher to grab a bat: one that’s been around forever, one that’s hyper modern.
“Enough injuries,” Seth Lugo chimed in. “That’d be bad.”
“COVID everywhere,” added Max Scherzer, in a tone that made it abundantly clear he was joking.
Unfortunately for fans who miss seeing out-of-place ballplayers swing for the fences, the chances of a Met pitcher taking a hack are pretty close to zero.
“I don’t know that we’d ever send one up to hit,” hitting coach Eric Chavez said, while allowing the possibility that maybe they’d send one up to bunt. “If we’re in a situation where we have to hit a pitcher, it’s a bad situation.”
Walker, Lugo and Scherzer are part of an exclusive club. They are three of the 41 active pitchers who have clubbed exactly one home run. The new rule changes have made their chances at a second one virtually nonexistent. While, from an entertainment standpoint, fewer pitcher at-bats is a net positive, it eliminated one of the game’s quirkiest charms.
There are still a few active pitchers — Madison Bumgarner, Zack Greinke, Max Fried and Jacob deGrom chief among them — who are legitimate hitters. But guys like Walker, Lugo and Scherzer (who have a collective .161 batting average), admittedly got their moment of glory through sheer luck.
Walker had the most impressive homer of the Mets’ three one-timers. On July 25, 2017 while playing for the Diamondbacks, Walker took Braves’ pitcher Mike Foltynewicz deep. Like, really deep.
“It was my first game back after having my first son,” Walker said. “0-2 fastball, 97 [miles per hour]. If he had thrown anything else I would have swung and missed. It should have been anything else, but it was a fastball right down the middle. I swung, and the next thing I know I’m jogging around the bases. People say this, but I really blacked out. It was crazy.”
The ball soared a majestic 455 feet at 109.9 mph, stunning the crowd at Chase Field, and also the man who couldn’t believe he actually hit a baseball that hard.
“I knew I got it good but I was sprinting, thinking double,” Walker said. “It was beat.”
The pitch selection helped him a bit, but nothing could rescue Walker from the immediate realization that he had to execute a home run trot.
“Really embarrassing,” Walker said of his trot. “I didn’t look cool. I wish I could do it over. I’d do some cool s—t. My hands, I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. It was ugly.”
Lugo, who also had the benefit of a grooved fastball, sent a 104.4 mph laser over the left-center field wall at Citi Field. His strategy, unlike Walker who was in an 0-2 hole, was to ambush Rockies’ pitcher Chris Rusin.
“As a pitcher, leading off the inning, you’re supposed to take the first pitch,” Lugo said. “I’m getting ready to go out there, and our hitting coach, Pat Roessler, says this pitcher likes to throw first-pitch fastballs right down the middle to pitchers. Go ahead and let it eat first pitch.”
The Mets were up 7-0 at the time, adding an air of relaxation to the moment, and when Lugo got back to the dugout his teammates gave him the silent treatment. Lugo is also the only member of the Mets’ threesome who hit his lone dinger without the help of batting gloves.
“I’d just cake the pine tar on, and that was enough grip,” Lugo said. “I like the old school look, too.”
Scherzer’s feat of strength is the most recent of the three, coming on Aug. 1, 2017. By his account, an ironic factor is most responsible for his three-run shot in Miami.
“My neck was hurt,” he said. “I hit the homer because I couldn’t pull my head off the ball. My neck was barking and I was actually going to come out of the game, but my spot came up, and when I was up there, I tried to bunt the first two pitches.”
Dusty Baker ordered a slash after that, in which Scherzer showed bunt before pulling back for a big boy swing. The future Hall of Famer says he had no scouting report whatsoever on Marlins’ pitcher Chris O’Grady, who only played 21 total games in the big leagues.
“I got lucky, and somehow, by a miracle, I hit a homer,” Scherzer said.
Scherzer also came out of the game following his moon shot, meaning he didn’t have to calm himself down from the adrenaline rush and go pitch again. The typically intimidating Scherzer could hardly contain his smile as he circled the bases, perhaps because that was his favorite part of getting to hit.
“I do miss hitting,” he said. “I actually miss base running more. I love being on the bases, because it added another conditioning element to a start. To pitch on a hot day, run the bases, and then go back out there and pitch, that was a conditioning thing I really took pride in.”
The 37-year-old self-identified as a 50-grade runner, putting himself right in the middle of baseball’s 20-80 scouting scale.
“I’m a tick faster than you think,” he winked. “I’m not going to say I’m a burner.”
One common thread between Walker, Lugo and Scherzer is their inflated belief in their own hitting abilities. Walker said he gave up hitting when he signed his first contract but “for sure” had some pop as a kid. Lugo led his high school team in home runs as a senior. Scherzer even went as far as estimating that he was better at hitting in high school than he was at pitching. Only Walker was brave enough to say that he was trying to go yard, though.
“Always, 100 percent,” Walker confessed.
The other two humbly described themselves as gap-to-gap, selfless batsmen.
“I’m actually the opposite [of Walker],” Scherzer revealed. “I was trying to get a base hit, hit the ball the other way.”
Lugo, who said he was a decent bunter and would have been better if he wasn’t always trying to move the unhurried Rene Rivera up a base, was also going for a simple base hit.
“I’d take batting practice, swing and miss, pop them up,” he acknowledged. “I wasn’t even swinging for the fences there. Once I get in pull mode I tend to strike out.”
One thing they can agree on is that they all miss hitting, especially Walker, who wanted a chance to get one as a left-handed hitter too. As for maybe getting another shot, the Mets’ manager says he’s very aware of which pitchers on his roster have some documented offensive power.
“Of course, are you kidding me?” Showalter said, before walking away to manage yet another game in which pitchers were robbed of any opportunities to hit a precious home run.
