The Dreamiest Silk Pajamas for the Most Luxurious Night’s Sleep
Your bedtime routine should be something you look forward to, marking the change between the hustle and bustle of a busy day to the soothing calm before you go to sleep. There are certain rituals that help us make the switch from day to night, whether it’s completing an elaborate skincare routine, taking the time to meditate or reading a few pages of a good book before settling into bed. A comfy and cozy pair of pajamas is of the utmost importance for a quality nighttime routine, and they don’t always get the attention they deserve.
Sure, you don’t *typically* wear pajamas outside of your house, but you spend a whole lot of time in them, and they’re crucial for getting a good night’s sleep. It’s time to elevate your bedtime wardrobe, and what better way than by scooping up a chic pair of pajamas in a silky material? There’s something inherently luxe about anything silk, and you deserve to feel like a pampered princess every night—enter, silk PJs. A sumptuous pair of silk pajamas combines the best of comfort and elegance, making you feel put together even if you’re spending the entire day lazing around on the couch—it’s a far more fashionable option than a tattered pair of sweats!
Silk pajamas are also a great option for anyone with skin sensitivities, since they’re often hypoallergenic and won’t irritate reactive skin, much in the way that a silk pillowcase is ideal for those of us with acne-prone complexions. Silk PJs come in countless colors and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a classic long-sleeved set, a flirty teddy or a simple slip. Below, see the dreamiest silk pajamas to shop now.
FoX 2 checks out The Grove neighborhood
ST. LOUIS FOX 2 spent Friday morning in The Grove neighborhood.
There is a new spot there and it is a perfect hangout for dog lovers. Bar K Dog Bar is a great spot to hang out with your dog and maybe get them a spa treatment. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor brought her dog, Sadie, in to get pampered.
What about if people want to pamper themselves? Aspen Spas in The Grove has been selling hot tubs and spas for 31 years.
There are so many good places to shop in The Grove. Some include Takashima Record Bar, City Boutique, and City Greens Market just to name a few.
Handle Bar is in The Grove and it is the perfect place where fitness and fun meet. It’s not a biker bar, it’s a bicyclist bar. The Grove is home to more good eats and drinks, Platypus, Grace Meat + Three, Pie Guy Pizza, Narwhal’s, Gramophone, and Confluence Kombucha.
With all of that food, people need a way to work it off. Urban Breath Yoga gives people a centered mind and a flexible body.
Mike Napoli is perfecting his coaching chops with the Chicago Cubs — and playing some cribbage in the process
It is not unusual during a road trip to see Chicago Cubs first base coach Mike Napoli at a table in the visitors clubhouse playing cribbage with a player.
Veteran left-hander Wade Miley has been one of his toughest opponents while infielders Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal have started learning to play. Napoli views card games as important relationship builders between players and even coaches. It goes back to his playing career, recalling how he would square off against manager Terry Francona during Napoli’s one season in Cleveland.
Those settings allow for personal connections and bonding where the focus isn’t about baseball.
“Being able to go back and forth between player-coach-type personality stuff, it’s just so valuable,” manager David Ross said of Napoli to the Tribune. “It really is.”
Napoli, 40, always figured he would get into coaching once his playing career ended. But he thought he’d take more time off after he retired in 2018 because of a torn ACL suffered in Triple A. He quickly realized, however, he didn’t know how to fill so much free time.
So when Ross, his teammate for two years in Boston, reached out after taking over as Cubs manager in October 2019 to see if he was interested in joining his staff, Napoli knew he was ready to commit to coaching.
Napoli, in his third season with the organization, has enjoyed a different side of the game while taking on a bigger role this year as first base coach.
“I know the game of baseball, but actually being able to teach it and get into the players’ heads and try to help them out, I’ve been learning,” Napoli told the Tribune. “I’m trying to pick my spots to getting the message out. It’s a little different than when I played.
“It’s been a learning experience, but I think I’m growing every day to become better as a coach.”
One aspect of coaching that has surprised Napoli is the amount of hours spent at the ballpark. As a player, Napoli didn’t realize how much time coaches put in daily: “Shoot, coaches are underpaid,” he added with a laugh.
The long hours are a worthwhile investment for Napoli, both in his desire to help Cubs players improve and his long-term career goal to become a major-league manager.
“I’ve always wanted to manage, but I knew I was going to have to take the steps to learn,” Napoli said. “I’m always up for that. I always want to make myself the best I possibly can. I don’t know everything about this game. I’m going to learn new stuff every day.”
Napoli’s big-league résumé made him an attractive addition to the coaching staff, and he had garnered attention from other teams before committing to the Cubs. Over a 12-year career with four organizations, Napoli made an All-Star team, appeared in three World Series — winning a title with Ross on the 2013 Red Sox — while producing a career .246/.346/.475 line with 267 home runs and 117 OPS+ as a catcher-turned-first baseman/designated hitter.
“He’s got a really good reputation in the game,” Ross said. “He’s done a lot and he’s somebody that, one, we have history together, we’re friends, but he’s also somebody that carries a lot of weight when it comes to experience in this game. That goes a long way in the dugout with the players.”
Napoli is one of six among the Cubs’ field staff with major-league playing experience, joining Ross, bench coach Andy Green, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, third base coach Willie Harris and assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos.
“They know how hard the game is, they know the league,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told the Tribune. “They relate a little bit better to them and I think it’s important to have a mix of those guys on the staff. You don’t want a full staff of guys like that. You also don’t want to have an entire staff made up of guys that won’t necessarily understand what these (players) are going through.
“Rossy and the people that were around (Napoli), everyone spoke so highly of not only was he a great teammate, but a great base runner, really paid attention and focused on things and he’s got a real presence about him.”
After spending his first two seasons as a quality assurance coach, the Cubs moved Napoli to first base coach and shifted Craig Driver, who had filled that role since 2020, into the dugout as their game strategy and catching coach prior to the 2022 season.
The Cubs felt the change upgraded both areas and played to each coach’s strengths. Base running instruction is among Napoli’s duties.
“It’s given him accountability, fire, does his homework on the pitcher, does the small little things you have to do on the opposing team that has made him even more invested in the guys,” Ross said. “Because he wants all of them to have success and tries to create friendships with all those guys.”
Napoli is enjoying his new role. He admitted he was getting worn out by his previous position and didn’t have much to do in the dugout during games.
“I felt like I was turning into a psychologist,” Napoli said. “I was trying to talk people down, like, ‘Bro, everything’s OK.’ It just turned into that kind of thing. But being out there now, every time having something to do, to worry about and have my own area, it’s been awesome.”
Veteran catcher Yan Gomes and Napoli were Cleveland teammates in 2016 when they ultimately lost to the Cubs in the World Series. Gomes describes Napoli as a quiet, intense guy who loves baseball. He isn’t surprised by Napoli’s transition to the coaching side. Even then, six years ago, Gomes envisioned Napoli going this route.
“He’s definitely putting in the work and is wanting to get better at it, which really has been his M.O. his whole career,” Gomes said. “He’s done a tremendous job. He just has to figure it out a little bit of being a mentor and a coach, but for me, he doesn’t have to change who he was with me in 2016.”
Napoli generally considers himself a chill, laid-back guy. Maybe that sounds surprising given the “Party at Napoli’s” moniker that gained attention during Cleveland’s run to the World Series. A fan created a sign with the phrase in April 2016, inspired by Napoli’s celebration style after winning the title in 2013. The sign caught Napoli’s and the team’s attention, which turned into an official t-shirt with proceeds reaching more than $200,000 donated to the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.
Whether it’s bonding over card games or putting in long days at the ballpark, Napoli is embracing his role with the Cubs.
“I did like to have fun off the field, I mean, I think everyone knows that,” Napoli said. “But I think that’s where you get to know your teammates, and I always like bringing people together. Sometimes we get a little cliquey in the clubhouse. If it was off the field, you want to have a party or do whatever, it was that. But people become closer when you get away from the field.
“In this game people are tough on themselves, so that demeanor hopefully helps people relax a little bit.”
Top 10 Inspiring Women-Centric Bollywood Movies With Strong Female Characters You Must Watch
In the 80s, women characters in Bollywood movies have been portrayed as enduring, dutiful partners to their male counterparts. There were hardly any Bollywood movies with strong female characters. The storytelling was gender-biased and the women were often pictured as damsels in distress with submissive traits.
Today, there have been some changes in the portrayal of female characters in Bollywood movies, and the female lead’s character development is also given importance. The movies with smart female leads show emotional depth and have personalities of their own.
More women have made their place both behind and in front of the camera in the film industry. The women-centric films now address the feminine complexities and struggles besides delivering authentic performances. Let’s take a look at some of the female-oriented movies with some iconic Bollywood female characters. We have listed the movies with badass female characters in Bollywood.
Here is a list of the top 10 women-centric Bollywood movies with strong female leads you shouldn’t miss:
1. Piku (2015)
Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the narrative is gripping and real. Piku, the female lead is portrayed as a modern, independent woman who lives life on her terms. The story revolves around Piku who looks after her ageing, sick father and she struggles at juggling her romantic and professional lives.
The lady is unapologetically opinionated and sexually liberated. She is a woman with empathy but she never participates in anything she doesn’t believe in. Her real, vulnerable character is so relatable that it will keep you thinking even after you finish watching the movie. It ranks among the top movies with female leads. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan. Look out for Deepika’s spectacular performance as Piku and the beautiful backdrops of Bengal.
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Click here to watch the Trailer of Piku
2. Queen (2013)
Queen is one of the best Bollywood movies with female leads. This Bollywood movie follows the life of Rani, whose fiance calls off their wedding just the day before. Shattered and heartbroken but strong at the same time Rani decides to go on her honeymoon alone to Paris. The female lead’s character development in the movie is beautiful. Sheltered all her life with no opinion of her own, Rani’s journey of self-love, friendship, and self-discovery is something everyone should witness. This makes her one of the iconic Bollywood female characters. This female-centric Bollywood film stars Kangana Ranaut as Rani, Rajkumar Rao as Vijay, and Lisa Haydon as Vijayalakshmi.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Director: Vikas Bahl
Click here to watch the Trailer of Queen
3. English Vinglish (2012)
English Vinglish is one of the best women-centric Bollywood movies with a bold female lead. The raw, and real portrayal of the female lead Shashi, played by Sridevi is a breath of fresh air. The patriarchal backbone of Indian families is broken in this film which follows the journey of a housewife who’s often belittled for not knowing English. She begins to learn the language when she travels abroad with her family to attend a wedding. She not only nails the language but also realises her worth and that the efforts of homemakers are undervalued. Watch this movie to get inspired.
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Director: Gauri Shinde
Click here to watch the Trailer of English Vinglish
4. Dear Zindagi (2016)
An insomniac with an unconventional career, relationship insecurities, and childhood trauma meets a psychologist in Dear Zindagi. The female lead Kaira, played by Alia Bhatt is in her healing phase. Her struggles and mental health are so relatable that she reflects the plight of the generation of young women. Inspite of her family and people misunderstanding her she takes the big decision alone to go to therapy. The journey of Kaira’s healing is motivating. Dear Zindagi is another masterpiece from Gauri Shinde featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the psychologist.
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Director: Gauri Shinde
Click here to watch the Trailer of Dear Zindagi
5. Mardaani (2014)
Mardaani is one of the Bollywood action movies with female lead. The lead character Shivani, played by Rani Mukerji represents the honorable policewomen of the Indian Police Force. The story focuses on her mission to unravel a child-trafficking cartel. The movie showcases Shivani’s emotional stability and dedication to her duty. Ranking among the top movies with female leads Mardaani sure leaves an impact. Look out for some action-packed performance by one of the badass female characters in Bollywood. There is also a sequel to this movie Mardaani 2 which was released in 2019.
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Director: Pradeep Sarkar
Click here to watch the Trailer of Mardaani
6. Pink (2016)
This woman-centric film is highly relatable and revolves around the women who take the reins of their lives but cannot escape the judgemental of the patriarchal society. The story follows the female lead character, Minal Arora (Taapsee Pannu) who approaches the legal system for justice after being molested by a politician’s nephew.
Her character reflects the lives of many women who move out of their homes, are sexually liberated, and enjoy a good party. But after the unfortunate incident while defending herself she faces the judgment of the male-dominated society who blame her way of living instead of punishing the molester. The importance of consent in sexual relationships is made clear in this film. Minal is unapologetic but her courage is what makes her stand out.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
Click here to watch the Trailer of Pink
7. Bulbbul (2020)
The story of a child bride who grows into a strong woman, this supernatural movie addresses many degrading social aspects prevalent in the society like the condemnation of female sexuality and the way males dictate the world. The lead, Bulbbul, played by Tripti Dimri challenges male entitlement. When incidents of supernatural murders increase in her village, the story unfolds.
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Director: Anvita Dutt Guptan
Click here to watch the Trailer of Bulbbul
8. Kahaani (2012)
One of the highly celebrated women-centric Bollywood movies, the thriller where the female lead Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant lady is determined to uncover the mystery around her husband’s death. While most Bollywood revenge movies include more action than wit, this one is balanced. Vidya’s vulnerability, strength, and wit will not let you lose the grasp for even a moment. Vidya is indeed one of the iconic Bollywood female characters. It is also one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies with a female lead.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Click here to watch the Trailer of Kahaani
9. Neerja (2016)
Based on a real-life story and true events Neerja has been one of the best Bollywood movies with a strong female lead. The story revolves around the real-life incident of Neerja Bhanot, who boarded Pan Am flight 73 as a flight attendant in 1986. The brave woman Neerja risked her life to save hundreds of passengers by stalling the terrorists when the flight was hijacked by them. In the movie, the female lead Neerja has been played by Sonam Kapoor.
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Director: Ram Madhvani
Click here to watch the Trailer of Neerja
10. Raazi (2018)
The lead character of Raazi Sehmat Khan is brave and fierce. Sehmat, played by Alia Bhatt is an undercover RAW agent who shifts to Pakistan and works as a spy to gather some valuable information about the enemy. She is married off by her father to a Pakistani family where she risks it all to stay loyal to her country. The female lead in the movie goes through emotional turmoil but holds her ground to survive. Raazi is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies with a female lead.
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Director: Meghna Gulzar
Click here to watch the Trailer of Raazi
