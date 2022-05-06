Finance
The Millionaire Mind Money Management Plan
One of the most important books that I’ve read during the past year is T. Harv Eker’s Secrets of the Millionaire Mind. I want to review and share a savings plan that Eker shares in Chapter 14 called the Millionaire Mind Money Management Plan. Eker begins his chapter with these words:
Rich people manage their money well, Poor people mismanage their money well.
It’s an excellent chapter, and I’m going to share with you a summary of the financial management plan that will set you on the right path to building wealth. It’s important in all things resulting in success that you take action. So, no matter what you can start with, even if it’s a dollar a month, you must take action and begin to manage your money.
Some people say, “Well, when I get ahead financially, I’ll manage my money.” That’s a poor person mindset! The millionaire mind begins to manage now, because if you can manage a little, then you’ll begin to manage a lot. I was SO into this way of thinking in the past. When I turned it around and began to manage money, I started to get wealthy!
Before I share the money management plan, here are some wealth principles from the chapter and that Eker teaches at his Millionaire Mind Intensives.
- Until you can handle what you’ve got, you won’t get any more!
- The habit of managing your money is more important than the amount.
- Either you control money, or it will control you.
So, how exactly do you manage your money? Here’s a great plan from the book. Remember, it’s important to start, not the amount. Start with $1 if you must; just start! Get the habit going!
Prepare 6 jars (“Jars” can be literal, or bank accounts, or categories on a spreadsheet).
Place the following amounts in each of the jars every month after taxes.
- Financial Freedom Account (10%)- used only for investments and buying or creating passive income streams. Money is never spent, only invested. Also, have a Financial Freedom Jar where you deposit money each day ($1, $10, loose change). Do something daily.
- Play Account (10%)- Use this money to nurture yourself. Use it for extra-special things in your life. The only guideline is that you must spend the money every month. Use it each month in a way that makes you feel rich!
- Education Account (10%) Set aside money for your education (school, seminars,etc.) or your child’s education.
- Long-term Savings for Spending Account (10%)
- Giving (10%)
- Necessities Account (50%)
Start the plan and let the universe know that you are ready for more money.
Book Summary: Pirates of Manhattan II – The Hijacking of America’s Savings – By Barry James Dyke
The concentration of power the banks hold are at the levels of the great depression. When the balance of power swings too much in favor of the rich then bad things start to happen. This was demonstrated in 2008 with Mortgage meltdown. Bottom line is that Wall Street has a gambling problem and nothing has changed since that bubble burst.
Why is this important to me?
I am not doing this summary to waste your time. It is my vision to provide concise action steps that you can adopt right now to enhance your financial life. There is an old saying, put a frog in boiling water and he will jump out but heat the water gradually and he will stay in it and die. This is what is happening right now with the wealth of the United States. The greatest wealth transfer in history is happening as we speak and has been since 2005. Wall Street simply cares about bonuses and payouts. Large companies and banks alike get big paydays even if they screw up and do a bad job. GE was hailed as one of the great American companies and the stock price is half of what it was 10 years ago yet the executive management team has made big money.
Where I come from, you do not get a trophy unless you win. Management today has no stake in the companies they run. The biggest problem we have right now is that for every dollar the U.S. Government spends on wars, defense, entitlements and other projects, they borrow $.43 cents. If the average American did this, bankruptcy would happen in less than 2 months.
Pirates of Manhattan II focuses on Target Date Mutual Funds and the fact that banks want to start managing YOUR 401K plans. In this summary, we will cover the what, why and how regarding Target Date Mutual funds and review performance to make sure you know how to protect yourself.
1. What are Target Date Mutual Funds? A mutual fund in the hybrid category that automatically resets the asset mix (stocks, bonds, cash equivalents) in its portfolio according to a selected time frame that is appropriate for a particular investor. A target-date fund is similar to a life-cycle fund except that a target-date fund is structured to address some date in the future, such as retirement. These instruments are very complex and can include derivatives and other instruments. The disclosure documents and prospectuses are similar to the 1,900 page health care bill very complex.
2. Why is understanding TDMFs important? Mutual funds in general are pitched and advertised as great investments by the likes of Suze Orman and other financial gurus. When you dig in and see what the wealthy invest in, the last thing on their list is mutual funds and 401K’s. Suze Orman pushes these instruments as if her life depended on it. Since her sponsors are big financial corporations then maybe her financial life does depend on it. The question becomes Does she invest in these instruments herself? According to her, she only has 3% of her wealth tied up in the stock market because “I don’t care if I lose it.” How can she push these instruments if she does not invest in them herself? What you will find is that major businesses, wealthy people and smart investors do not invest in mutual funds and 401K plans.
3. How does it work? Target Date Mutual funds are not proven but there are three drivers exploding their growth. 1. TDMF’s are the default election now on most 401K plans. 2) Upon employment, several employers default the employee as elected so they get in the plan. 3.) Mutual funds and 401K’s are not guaranteed.
The media has done a great job on selling the general public on investments that are not guaranteed. Dave Ramsey pitches Mutual Funds as well saying you can get 12% per year. This is misleading because according to Dalbar that the average actively managed mutual fund averages 3.8% per year over the last 20 years. You can invest in GUARANTEED Annuities and Life insurance and beat these returns by 2-3% and your return is GUARANTEED. Mutual Insurance companies are owned by the policy holders and the capitalization requirements are 1 to 1 and not 10 to 1 like banks. Some Mutual Funds use leverage up to 60 to 1. If you remember the cause of the Mortgage Crisis in 2008 was due to derivatives being leveraged higher than 40 to 1 and now these same banks want access to your cash because of the fees and money making stream they offer.
This book is a must read and will scare you. Most people I chat with basically have “learned helplessness.” I hear “I get my 401K statements and don’t even open them.” This is a travesty and needs to change. Account preservation is just as important as account accumulation. Will Rogers said: “It is the return of my money that I worry about.” Your retirement account should be guaranteed and rock solid. You can have other speculative investments after that but not your core nest egg. Another area that the book covers is the relationship between big business, the media, financial press and your retirement. The mutual fund business is a trillion dollar industry and the sharks know they make money on the fees and administration regardless if you win or lose.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away from this book is to setup a guaranteed retirement plan. Do your research and make part of that research annuities and life insurance. I am not a financial planner but I advocate financial education. I can tell you I do not own mutual funds and do not tie my money up in 401K plans. This is a road to nowhere in my opinion. I do save money in guaranteed instruments like life insurance and annuities. Set a time on your calendar each week and get educated.
Real Estate Advisor Helps You With Options Of Your Choice
While your specific needs determine your choice of property, you are often left
with limited options to explore on your own. This is where a real estate advisor
proves to be a source of great help. He offers a plethora of options to clients
looking for the best property. Being an active player in the market, he has the
latest information about the exclusive options that are not listed on a property
portal. When you spell out your choice, he is able to offer multiple options. This
makes it easy for you to choose the best.
Location
Most of the time you look for a property near office, school or a commercial hub
for the sake of easy commute and comfortable living. When you spell out your
choice of having a dwelling unit in proximity to any of these places, a real estate
advisor is able to quickly assist you with multiple options in the same price range.
The availability of inventory takes you by surprise because your independent
search did not yield such a wide array of choices.
Price
If you have issues related to price and your search does not yield your choice
within your budget range, you should not give up hope. Almost in a magical way
a real estate advisor is able to come up with a slew of options for the choice you
have in mind. Trust his resourcefulness to fulfill your choice without any kind of
compromise or disruption.
Amenities
If you have decided to buy a property with modern amenities for your family, a
real estate advisor will suggest multiple options that offer more amenities than
you have thought of. As most projects compete with one another, they try to give
something special to their esteemed clients. Only a real estate advisor does
proper research to compare the best and suggest the same to you. When you
make a particular choice as your priority, you need to check more options before
freezing one.
Preference
Sometimes your choice is related to a minor issue like park-facing apartment or
ground floor. You conduct extensive research of portals and post online queries
but a real estate advisor is prompt in delivering what you are looking at. He gives
you leads regarding ground floor and park-facing apartments in different gated
communities. When he helps you with a wide array of choices in this regard, you
have to admit his professional edge in delivering customer needs.
Ready to move
If your choice is ready-to-move property and you are getting various under
construction options, there is no need to worry. Share your requirement with a
real estate agent and he comes up with options galore to solve your problem.
Property size
If your first choice is an apartment neither too big nor too small, with a servant
room or a study room, then your options get limited because few builders come
up with such add-on options. But the truth is that such options are available and
a real estate agent knows the details of such properties. When he shares the
information of availability with you, you react in utter disbelief to hear about them
for the first time. From the verge of making a compromise in your choice of
getting exactly what you have in mind, a property agent makes it easy to have
your choice.
A real estate agent always gives you more options to make you choose from
the best. This forte of a property agent is something no property buyer can claim
to have. This difference is evident only when a buyer opts for a real estate agent
to do the job without thinking of the extra financial burden of paying brokerage.
Prospering Through Investments 2
“The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree:he shall grow like a cedar in lebanon. Those that be planted in the house of the Lord. Shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bring forth fruit in the old age;they shall be fat and flourishing. To shew that the lord is upright, he is my rock and there is no unrighteousness in him”
It didn’t say the righteous shall be comfortable, it didn’t say the righteous shall be wealthy, it didn’t say the righteous shall be rich it says the righteous shall flourish like the palm tree. Psalm 92:13-15
That is the level God wants for you, his child, he says those who are righteous shall flourish, if you belong to the side of the Lord, if you are a child of God, If you are leaving righteous, the level of prosperity that God wants for you is to flourish.
Now, what do I mean by that?
For instance when you get to the level where you are flourishing you work only out of interest you don’t work for day to day survival, Halleluyah
Oh! you fly to London today, you come back next week, you just go to the office, yes, what is happening here? You have people working for you you can even tell them, you said look all I want to be doing new is to be signing cheques. (Halleluyah) You just check the books for Tuesday and on Wednesday you disappear again to New York. (Halleluyah)
When you get to that level where you flourish, you don’t check bank balances again, before you spend money (Amen), you don’t rack your brain again, you don’t begin to calculate, and begin to list out what you want to buy before you buy. You get to a shop, so many people are going to the sales section you go to the real thing (praise the Lord) you just pick what you want and you pay for it you will get there in the name of Jesus.
That is what the Almighty God wants for you as his child. If the daughter of Yaradua (Nigeria President) comes now isn’t there a kind of expectation we expect from her. The daughter of Yaradua, for instance we don’t expect her to wear rags. The daughter of the President.
You are the sons and the daughters of the owner of the whole world. The gold, the silver, the oil, minerals, the hidden riches, everything belongs to your Father, and you will flourish in the name of Jesus. Now one sure way one very sure way by which you can get to the level where you begin to flourish is true investments.
Now what do I mean by investments? I am not a financial guru, but by the grace of God I have been in corporate commercial practice of law now for almost 27 yrs, so I should know what I am talking about; and I will be very, very practical, I will try to avoid theories.
In Nigeria today there are three major types of investments, you have investments in stocks and shares, you have investments in property and you have investment in currency (forex trading)
They watch the currency, when the dollar falls or the pounds sterling falls they buy. And when it goes up they sell just to make more money, that is what they want, but that is a little bit technical I won’t go much into that. Let’s limit our selves into investments in property and investments in stocks and shares. When you get to the level where you flourish through investment, you are no longer work for money. It is money that will be working for you. For instance, if in 1980, I build a house and up till now I am still collecting the rent, either yearly or three yearly. Up till 2007, it is the money that I have investment that is still working for me. When you get to the level where you flourish through investment, you no longer work for money. In the name that is above every other name, money will work for you I say good money will work for you.
Ah, before we continue, pastor all these things you are doing we are not in the banking hall, neither are we in a seminar, is this thing biblical? Yes, highly biblical, I remind you of the story in Mathew chapter 25:14-30, because of time let me tell you what happened, it was Jesus himself who gave the parable, he said that “the kingdom of God is like a man who goes into a far country. To one of his servant he gave five talents of money, to another one he gave two talents of money, to another one he gave one talent of money, the one that got five invested it, and it returned another five, the one that got two he reinvested it and got another two. The one that did not invest was cursed. He was cursed, he said “cast out the unprofitable servant, in that day there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth, that will not be your portion in Jesus name.
So investments are biblical, because God has sent me specifically to somebody this day.
The first point you want to know is that getting to the particular point where you flourish does not have anything to do with a particular trade. It does not have to be, it is because he is in the oil and gas, ah, it is because he is selling cars, no matter the kind of trade you are doing, no matter the kind of business you are doing all you need is God’s blessing. You can be selling ordinary water, if the blessing of God is on that business, you will flourish. So it does not have to do with any particular kind of trade or business, you can flourish in any kind of business that the Almighty God wants you to do.
You must, to get to the level where you begin to flourish especially through investments. You must commit all your ways to the Lord daily, through regular and structured; prayer life, it must be daily because the anointing of yesterday is not enough for today.
The Bible says in Lamentation 3:22-23, that it is of the Lords mercy that we are not consumed, because is compassion fails not, they are new every morning great is they faithfulness.
So your prayer life must be a daily one, not when things are going well you begin to pray and praise God, when things are not going well they don’t see you again. It must be daily, it must be structured, for instance, you have to choose a specific meeting place, where you meet the Lord daily, if it is your bedroom, let it be your bedroom, if it is your kitchen let it be your kitchen, if it is your sitting room, let it be your sitting room, don’ do sitting room today bedroom tomorrow, when the angels come let them meet you at a specific place and let that place as some people say become an altar.
Choose a specific meeting time
