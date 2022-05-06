Blockchain
The Popularity of Crypto Online Gambling in Canada
Since its inception, cryptocurrency has grown in popularity day by day. Nowadays, we see cryptocurrencies used in various industries with great success. It didn’t take long for the casino industry to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method.
Bitcoin is the most widely used cryptocurrency at leading Canada online casino sites. However, you can also use altcoins like Ethereum Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
That said, Canada has a tech cluster with a pioneering research and application record. With the country at the cutting edge of technology, it’s no surprise that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are gaining popularity.
Is there, however, more to it than that? Let’s look at some factors contributing to the popularity of online crypto gambling in Canada.
Privacy and security
First and foremost, we want to emphasize that you have the option of processing transactions in a safe manner. Cryptos use a cutting-edge technology called blockchain to secure every online transaction.
To maintain the security of every transaction, blockchain technology requires certain complex phases in the process and advanced security measures.
However, when it comes to traditional fiat currency given by credit cards, there are several situations when cyber-attacks take your funds. As a result, bettors were very apprehensive about losing their money.
Cryptography has done an excellent job of resolving this problem. This is one of the primary reasons for Bitcoin’s appeal in Canada. It ensures that the deposits are protected to the fullest extent possible.
Crypto has made it into the mainstream
There has been a significant movement in how cryptocurrencies are seen in the last few years in Canada. It was once thought to be a transitory trend, something too hazardous and without practical application. That demonstrates how erroneous people may be.
Not only have major corporations invested in cryptocurrency, but some have begun to accept it as a means of payment. The argument that cryptocurrency has no place in society because it cannot be utilized is no longer valid.
One of the most significant trends has to be the rise of crypto-accepting online casinos. This demonstrates how technology has infiltrated every aspect of our life, from investments to leisure. As you can see, Canada is ideally positioned to take maximum advantage of this. Crypto’s popularity will only continue to rise as a result of this.
The birth of crypto casinos
Although it is still a relatively new trend, many online casinos are already embracing Crypto as a means of payment. Gamblers perceive cryptocurrency as the ideal solution for payment methods because of the security and anonymity it provides.
Canada leads the way when it comes to Bitcoin casinos. There are several to pick from in the country, although such are still in their infancy in other countries. Many Canadian gamers choose Bitcoin as their preferred money at online casinos when given the option.
Bitcoin gaming is growing so popular in Canada that online casinos that do not accept it are scrambling to catch up. Players in Canada are major lovers of online casino games, so anything that enhances the experience, like the ability to utilize cryptocurrency, would be warmly received.
Elon Musk factor
Elon Musk may not have been born in Canada, but his mother is Canadian. That means that when the man speaks, Canadians are all ears. After all, if one of the world’s wealthiest people has something to say, there’s a good chance you’ll learn something from it. Musk is more than a little outspoken when it pertains to cryptocurrency.
This man’s speech of a few lines on a TV show or a Tweet can send cryptocurrency prices flying. Musk understands the long-term significance of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Those who perceive him as an adopted son in Canada will concur with his assessment.
Bitcoin is now being used for practical purposes, such as Bitcoin casinos. Canadians will be eager to hold it to watch the value rise and utilize it like any other currency.
Decentralized nature
Cryptocurrencies are decentralized. Those unfamiliar with the word indicate that cryptos are not linked to third-party institutions, such as banks or government agencies. As a result, you can accept payments without opening a bank account or complying with onerous banking requirements.
Furthermore, keeping track of each transaction becomes a breeze. To maintain track of your payments, you do not need to furnish a bank statement. Therefore, cryptos were created specifically for you if you despise banks and all of their operations. Their decentralized nature is contributing immensely to their popularity in Canada.
Anonymity
Anonymity is another feature that contributes to the popularity of crypto gaming in Canada. When depositing on a Canadian casino website, you can remain anonymous.
Also, when creating an online crypto wallet, you are not needed to provide any personal information or reveal your identity. Therefore, there is practically no method to identify your data when making payments on the platform.
This is particularly useful for the bulk of Canadian gamers, who desire to remain anonymous for various reasons. For example, due to government prohibitions or any other reason. As a result, completing transactions with cryptocurrencies gives you a wonderful possibility to do so.
Great bonus offers
Players at Canadian casinos are frequently treated to fantastic bonuses. When you play at crypto casinos, these incentives are even much better. This has helped them gain a lot of popularity among Canadian gamers.
By playing with Crypto on Canadian casino websites, you will find a plethora of lucrative bonuses and incentives. They use this to make you feel welcome when you arrive. This will urge you to keep gambling with Crypto for a long.
Once you fund your account with Crypto for the first time, many casinos offer 100% welcome bonuses. More options open up as you continue to deposit funds with Crypto in the future. This is helping to fuel the expansion of cryptocurrency gaming in Canada.
Conclusion
Crypto online casinos are booming right now, especially in the last few years, with a 70 percent increase in revenue. The Canadian crypto gaming business has grown to become one of the most powerful in the world.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 5th May 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 5th May.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange
Project: KIDS
‘SuperKids’ is helping the growth of 1.97 billion kids by providing sensory playing of seeing, hearing, and touching based on physical growth and fitness measurement data. Also, the experiential play for kids is helpful to develop their learning ability, emotional behavior, and cognitive behavior.
Through this, mothers or guardians understand the physical and emotional stages of their kids’ development. Related companies and institutions make create indicators for kids and scalable their businesses by using Big Data.
Project: DINGO
- Listing date: 5th May
- Key words: MEME, Listed on PancakeSwap(v2), XT. COM, SouthXchange, hotbit,dex-trade, Mainnet
- Official Website: https://dingocoin.org/
- About:
Dingocoin is a very currency and a community-driven project. Created in a parody of Dogecoin for absolutely everyone, based on the wild Australian dingo.
Dingocoin strives to be a fun and universal currency with minimal transaction fees. Seeking to maximize adoption as an actual currency, we are a fair launch coin with no team allocation – only fairly mined coins exist, backed by our own blockchain. Dingocoin is centered around projects and features built by the community, for the community.
Project: GAL
Project Galaxy is one of the leading Web3 credential data networks. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage digital credential data and NFTs to build better products and communities.
Project: BUC
The Beau Cat platform provides information on beauty and beauty based on user participation, such as interest and purchase history. Participants can share information (age, preference, cosmetics used, skin condition, beauty, etc.) By providing a platform, rewards are given according to the level of contribution so that a lot of participation and communication can occur. In addition, unlike the sale of general products sold in the market, applying for the cryptocurrency purchase promotion program in bulk, adds the value of a ‘premium online shopping mall and provides various benefits through membership programs. In addition, by providing curation based on user data, live commerce, beauty & beauty exclusive mall, distribution network, etc.
Project: STRM
StreamCoin (STRM) is a governance token created on the Binance Smart Chain. In essence, the main objective of StreamCoin is to blockchainise the live streaming space and solve the existing problems that the industry faces; geographical limitations, audience restrictions, high platform fees, to name a few.
Project: UAC
Uranco Payment is made up of virtual assets. It will be used as a payment tool in all places. It will become the center of the transaction and will work soon, and not only payment but also It will be a means that can be used anywhere where there is a basic flow of money flow.
Project: TSCT
Transient is the Smart Contracts Global Marketplace – an ecosystem that gives non-coders the ability to create their own Next-Gen Contracts in the digital world. Home of Splash Prediction Pools: a product that comes to disrupt the prediction markets bringing the decentralisation and fun to the users side for Crypto, Esports and Sports. Transient’s marketplace powers entertainment and business.
Project: WWY
- Listing date: 7th May
- Key words: Listed on NFT, Pancakeswap, MEXC, BKEX，Coinsbit, BSC
- Official Website: https://weway.io/
- About:
WeWay is a multichain token and an Entertainment ecosystem with NFT Marketplace for creators, celebrities and their fans. WeWay aims to build the first of it’s kind Influencer Metaverse and already provides Experiences, Fundraising, Streaming and Exclusive Members Clubs and Voting mechanisms. Users can interact with their favourite celebrities by participating in quests, joining content creation process, buying, holding and reselling their NFT’s as tickets, art pieces, shares of income or in other ways of utility.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – Apr. 25th to May 1st, 2022
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Dive Into The Cryptoverse With Phemex Online Learning Solution
The cryptoverse is vast and there are a lot of things to learn. With so many new parts of the industry popping up, it can seem like a gargantuan task to learn about all of these different parts. While one can never really learn everything there is to know about crypto, absorbing as much as you can is the difference between a highly profitable crypto journey or one filled with losses.
Phemex helps to bridge this knowledge gap by providing an educational platform where crypto users can learn about the various parts of the market. This comprehensive solution includes unique features and programs that aid the user in their crypto journey.
Phemex Learning Solution
Phemex is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the space. Given its wide reach and large user base, the platform has taken it upon itself to provide users with a learning solution that is separate from its trading and derivatives services.
Phemex Academy is a comprehensive learning platform that hosts all there is to know about the cryptoverse. It covers all topics pertaining to crypto such as metaverse, NFTs, etc. This learning solution spans various levels of proficiency in the market; be it beginner, intermediate, or professional.
By putting together its academy, Phemex enables users in the space to not only educate themselves about all there is to know about the crypto market but to better hone their skills when it comes to picking and choosing projects to invest in.
Alongside the Phemex Academy is the Phemex Learn and Earn program. It consists of self-paced high-quality video courses that each student can complete at their own pace. The exchange also provides a free trading simulator so users can put their newly acquired knowledge to the test without having to risk any of their personal assets.
There are currently more than 500 articles on the Phemex site and countless videos catered to investors interested to glean more insights.
Why Use Phemex
There is a mountain of information that currently exists on the internet regarding cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. However, these are not structured in a way where even a beginner would understand where to start. This is how the Phemex Academy comes into play.
Since Phemex is also a crypto exchange, users can immediately put their newfound knowledge to use by trading on the platform. It is a trustworthy exchange that only brings verified information to users. The abundant resources ensure that a learner gets the best information available for whatever they may be interested in.
Phemex is the right choice for users looking to get started or continue their journey in crypto.
Losing Money in the Crypto Market? A Trader With 20 Years’ Experience Share His Ways to Profit
Recently, affected by international events, the “stock market crash” has been constantly staged on major stock platforms. There may also be a bubble behind the boom. The gloomy stock market has made a large number of investors fall into the arms of the safe-haven currency—Bitcoin. However, many traders jumped in excitedly and left with regret. Do you really understand the crypto market? Today, let’s take a look at a trader with 20-year trading experience who shares his ways to profit.
- Fully Familiarize the Market And the Environment
We often tend to listen to the advice of experts, or enter the market when we have a half-understanding of the concept of various terms in the crypto market. Naturally the final result will not be satisfactory. In fact, no matter what industry you are in, when you decide to step into this field, you should systematically learn the basic knowledge in the field. In the crypto market, the same applies to this law. Besides, the cryptocurrency market is not separate from the general environment. Only a full understanding of the market and the changes in the internation can make you keenly aware of when to enter the market and when to close your position.
- Avoid Emotional Trading
Novices tend to invest positions that exceed their own limits in the hope of making excess profits, and when the market fluctuates, they are immediately out of the market. Emotional trading is very common, but if you ignore your own situation and become blind, you will eventually lose your money.
- Set Stop-Loss and Take-Profit
In a volatile market, every profiteer wants to make as much profit as possible, while the loser will not submit to the losses, so they want to earn their profits back. For all traders, setting take-profit and stop-loss can maximize their profits. As long as there is still a position, it is always easy to open the next order.
- Choose a Trader that Matches Your Trading Strategy
Many people enter the market after learning the basic market terms, and they go long or short optionally. In the end, they don’t get the results they want. Now, for this type of beginner, the copy trading offered by some cryptocurrency platform on the market, I think, will be a great help. Copy trading, as the name suggests, means following the orders of the veteran to trade. Bexplus is a professional cryptocurrency trading platform that provides high leverage and copy trading.
Its unique copy trading gives every investor who has just entered the market the opportunity to become a veteran. It allows you to copy investment orders from experienced people, as well as to customize the proportion of your order copy, set take profit and stop loss, or terminate the copied order at any time. For veterans, you can also get some benefits from your followers.
- Give Yourself a Platform to Fully Simulate and Do Experiment
Bexplus has set up a demo account with 10 BTC to help investors better grasp the laws of market fluctuations, you can know the floating profit and loss in the account, set the investment ratio, familiar with leveraged trading, grasp the market laws as soon as possible, and explore your way to make money.
Know More about Bexplus
Bexplus, a reputable crypto futures trading platform accredited by U.S. FinCEN MSB (Money Services Business) , offers 100x leverage futures trading on a variety of trading pairs such as BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE, XRP. Meanwhile, It doesn’t need KYC and is popular among 1 million people worldwide. It is also known for the following features.
The 100x Leverage: Quickest Way to Maximize Your Profits
The 100x leverage offered by the Bexplus exchange allows you to open 100 positions with a margin of 1 and trade the market with 100 positions. In short, with 100x leverage provided by Bexplus, your profit can be 100 times more than the profit brought by the original investment.
Assume we use 1 BTC to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $39,000. One day later, the price of Bitcoin increased to $43,000. The profit will be ($43,000 – $39,000) * 100 BTC / $43,000 *100% ≈ 9.3 BTC, making the ROI 930%.
100% Deposit Bonus: Top Up 1 BTC=2 BTC on Your Account
In addition to 100x leverage, Bexplus’ s 100% deposit bonus campaign also helps low-stake investors earn high profits quickly. If you top up 1 BTC, there will be 2 BTC on your account and you can trade with the 2 BTC to make a bigger profit. Although the bonus can not be withdrawn, the profits earned with the bonus can be withdrawn. Up to 10 BTC bonuses can be obtained!
BTC Wallet: Up to 21% Annualized Interest
If you’re vacillating between going long or going short in a rapidly changing market, Bexplus also offers a safe way to earn money – a wallet that offers 21% annual interest. (Almost the highest interest rate in the industry ).
Mobile Support: Google Play and Apple Store
Logging into Bexplus on the phone is also an easy task, it is available for both Android and IOS devices. For now, just search for Bexplus on Google or the App store, then you can use Bexplus and make instant transactions on your phone.
No matter if you are a novice or veteran, Bexplus is very friendly to both , and you are sure to enjoy investing in cryptocurrencies at Bexplus. Click Here to Register and get your 100% bonus!
