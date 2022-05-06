Finance
To Buy or Not to Buy – Used CNC Machines
To buy or not to buy used CNC machines. That is the question.
In my 25 years of CNC machine buy/sell experience, the answer is that buying used is a truly viable option.
Whether new or pre-owned, CNC machines are game-changers for small and mid-sized manufacturers who can compete on a grander scale because of the machines’ production value.
So think about this: Investing in CNC machinery is not an inexpensive proposition. So it stands to reason that any owner with good financial sense would take good care of their machines. Plus, if not properly maintained, the manufacturer’s productivity could take a sharp hit. So what naturally follows is that owners typically take excellent care of their equipment. And often, sellers are not discarding their machine because it doesn’t work well, but instead because their needs have changed.
Now, put all those things together with the fact that CNC machines, in general, have a reputation for durability and you may start to see why buying used may be worth exploring.
But, I hear ya, I hear ya… all of that is good in theory but what are a few concrete reasons to think about buying pre-owned and how can you ensure you are getting a quality machine in excellent working condition.
Here is some food for thought:
They’ve stood the test of time and function.
Used CNC machines are known quantities. The strengths and weaknesses of specific makes and models are understood so that the buyer knows up front which machine to avoid and which to focus on for their business needs.
The cost. Duh!
With new machines going anywhere from $75K $250K, if it can handle all of your production needs, a used machine is simply more budget-friendly. And with the cost-savings you realize, you may even be able to consider growing your fleet to amp up your output.
They’re like new.
There are many reputable CNC machine dealers to choose from who take older models and recondition them so they meet current production standards. These same dealers have service and maintenance departments that know the machines and can troubleshoot if you need them.
If you do choose the “used” route, be certain to do your due diligence and follow the buyer beware credo. At a minimum, be sure to: Shop around. Be well informed as to your production needs. Know price points for specific machines. Ask to see it in operation. Get an inspection. And, Request documentation of the machine’s maintenance history.
Finance
Type 2 Diabetes and Healthy Living – Why You Need to Invest In Your Health Every Day
Health advice is all around for a good reason. People are pushing their ideas because there is a demand for it. It is more than just interesting material to many people; often it is crucial information we all need to be made aware of.
Your health and well-being become a more relevant issue with each passing day. Nobody is getting any younger, and few of us are preparing for being older. You need to invest in your health every single day. A little goes a long way, especially when you consider the benefits you will gain and the health problems you will prevent.
It is not just about feeling better, being at the right weight, and having the freedom to eat whatever foods you like as opposed to being shackled by hypertension and Type 2 diabetes and their issues and inconveniences. It is about preventing what can…
- put you in a hospital bed,
- demand an emergency procedure, and potentially bring about an early death.
First, it starts with your weight. The majority of health problems affecting adults these days has to do with excess body fat. You may think it is trivial to consider as you only put on a “couple” of pounds in a year. The difference this makes may appear to be insignificant. However, at this pace, ten years causes quite a bit of damage. Poor nutrition and an inactive lifestyle add insult to injury.
Consider for the second half of this timeline you have elevated blood sugar, which may be due to prediabetes or perhaps your issue has progressed on to Type 2 diabetes. Now that is a lot of years of damage to your body. You are not getting any younger, and by neglecting your health in this manner, would also mean you will not enjoy good health in later life.
What has been mentioned above is an example, and only some of it may apply to you. Nevertheless, the principle remains. Will you take care of your well-being from today? You need to invest in your health, because if you don’t, you may pay for it dearly…
- your kidneys,
- your liver,
- your heart, even
- your brain could suffer through a stroke or dementia.
Taking care of your health one day at a time will add up. Even a small detail like…
- taking the stairs at work instead of riding the elevator or escalator whenever you step outside your office or workplace,
- skipping your afternoon snack,
- parking your car towards the back of the car park at the shopping center and walking to the shops instead of parking close to the entrance, and
- cooking your dinner instead of eating processed food
will make a difference. You can count on it.
Finance
Women Are More Successful Than Men When Trading In The Stock Market – Why?
The majority of trading markets are made up of men. This is easily understandable since market most times are thought like an emotion provider for all these men that are not used to live in a regulated society. But, it is the women who have a better chance at the stocks markets and numbers prove that. If a woman does go to the market, she probably is not searching for a roller coaster of emotions and risky tactics; she is probably worried about her money, just the way you should be.
It won’t sound common sense, but many traders go to the market searching for an escape route from their boring lives. No one can succeed like that. No one can succeed when they are already starting with the wrong foot. The stock market is not meant to please or to spice up your life; the stock market is made for investors and traders that are willing to profit from it. Emotionless. The more you bring from your life to the chair when going for trades, the more likely you won’t succeed in becoming a prosperous trader.
When aspiring on becoming a profitable trader, you must realize that you need a full life balance in order. Your mental awareness and state will directly affect your ability to trade. If you are constantly worrying about how you will pay your bills at the end of the month, these emotions will probably pass onto your trades without you even realizing it. That also happens to people who try to trade in the market for the sake of fun. This can’t and it won’t work.
That is why women succeed the most in the stock market: they don’t chase emotions on it. Women really invest, opposite to many men that are really proud on taking risks and making huge gambles. Becoming a lucrative investor is all about minimizing the risks as much as possible and developing a complete disregard for money when trading. You must act almost like a robot when facing that scary blinking screen; if you don’t, you probably won’t last long enough to tell the story.
Finance
Mergers and Acquisitions
Mergers and acquisitions, also known as M&A, are corporate processes of acquiring new assets by buying taking over other business or by merging with them. Like any type of business activity there are pros and cons for both mergers and acquisitions. Some of the pros include: the potential to add value to a company’s bottom line, the potential to increase a market share, and the potential to add assets to a company’s holdings. While M&As have several pros, they also have several cons. Some of the cons include bad public reaction to hostile takeovers, resistance from the targeted company and the acquisition of additional liabilities and problems.
While mergers and acquisitions are usually talked about together, they are different processes. There are two main types of acquisitions, a share purchase and an asset purchase. In a share purchase acquisition a company will buy shares of a target company from its shareholders. By doing this it gains equity in the target company merging the two companies together. The second type of acquisition is an asset purchase. In an asset purchase the buying company only selects specific assets to purchase. By doing this the buying company is able to select the assets that they want to acquire without having to take on the liabilities and problems of the target company.
Mergers are also interested in acquiring assets, however, they fund their purchases differently. There are three basic types of mergers, all share deals, cash deals and hybrid deals. In all share deals the merger is financed by exchanging shares in one company for shares in the other. In a cash deal, cash is used to purchase company stock. In hybrid deals both cash and shares are used to finance the merger deal. The type of funding deal that is used will be up to the companies involved and the liquidity of the buying company and the target company.
