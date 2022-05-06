Share Pin 0 Shares

To buy or not to buy used CNC machines. That is the question.

In my 25 years of CNC machine buy/sell experience, the answer is that buying used is a truly viable option.

Whether new or pre-owned, CNC machines are game-changers for small and mid-sized manufacturers who can compete on a grander scale because of the machines’ production value.

So think about this: Investing in CNC machinery is not an inexpensive proposition. So it stands to reason that any owner with good financial sense would take good care of their machines. Plus, if not properly maintained, the manufacturer’s productivity could take a sharp hit. So what naturally follows is that owners typically take excellent care of their equipment. And often, sellers are not discarding their machine because it doesn’t work well, but instead because their needs have changed.

Now, put all those things together with the fact that CNC machines, in general, have a reputation for durability and you may start to see why buying used may be worth exploring.

But, I hear ya, I hear ya… all of that is good in theory but what are a few concrete reasons to think about buying pre-owned and how can you ensure you are getting a quality machine in excellent working condition.

Here is some food for thought:

They’ve stood the test of time and function.

Used CNC machines are known quantities. The strengths and weaknesses of specific makes and models are understood so that the buyer knows up front which machine to avoid and which to focus on for their business needs.

The cost. Duh!

With new machines going anywhere from $75K $250K, if it can handle all of your production needs, a used machine is simply more budget-friendly. And with the cost-savings you realize, you may even be able to consider growing your fleet to amp up your output.

They’re like new.

There are many reputable CNC machine dealers to choose from who take older models and recondition them so they meet current production standards. These same dealers have service and maintenance departments that know the machines and can troubleshoot if you need them.

If you do choose the “used” route, be certain to do your due diligence and follow the buyer beware credo. At a minimum, be sure to: Shop around. Be well informed as to your production needs. Know price points for specific machines. Ask to see it in operation. Get an inspection. And, Request documentation of the machine’s maintenance history.