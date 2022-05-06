News
Today’s Chicago Cubs game against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed to Saturday because of rain
A rainy forecast has again impacted the Chicago Cubs’ home schedule.
The Cubs’ 1:20 p.m. game Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed because of inclement weather.
It was rescheduled to 6:40 p.m. Saturday as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been changed to 12:05 p.m., bumped up from 1:20 p.m. Gates will open about 90 minutes before first pitch for each game.
Separate tickets will be required to attend the games.
The Cubs have not yet announced how the rain out will affect their rotation setup for their series against the Dodgers.
Friday’s starter had not yet been announced — left-hander Drew Smyly was likely going to start if he came off the bereavement list in time. Left-hander Justin Steele was slated to pitch Saturday while right-hander Marcus Stroman had been lined up for a marquee matchup versus Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”
Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi. Assistant, helper and worker Vacancies with 20k Salery, 8th and 10th Pass Can Apply, click to know how apply
- Eligibility for Anganwadi Vacancy Jammu Kashmir 2022
Department Name – Women and Child Development Department Jammu Kashmir
Name of Post – Anganwadi Supervisor, Anganwadi Karyakarta, Anganwadi Sahayika, Worker, Anganwadi Helper and Assistant.
Educational Qualification – Candidates must have passed 8th / 10th / 12th or equivalent examination from any recognized board to apply online in Anganwadi Vacancy.
Age limit: – To apply, the minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years or maximum age of 45 years.
- List of Documents Required to Submit with Application Form
Domicile Certificate
Residential Certificate
Application Form and Passport Size Photograph
SC/ST/OBC etc. Backward Class Certificate
Application Form
- Important Dates of Anganwadi Vacancy
Starting date for online application: Update Soon
Last date for submission of online application: Update Soon
You will get information on this site when the form starts, so keep visiting the site and again.
Selection process – In Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Vacancy 2022, the candidates will be selected on the basis of written test / interview / merit on the vacant posts.
Salary – Rs.8200 – Rs.20200
Check official notification to know more about pay scale or salary structure for Anganwadi Jobs.
- How to Apply Anganwadi Vacancy Jammu Kashmir 2022
Interested and eligible female candidates of Jammu Kashmir State wants to apply for Jammu Kashmir Anganwadi Vacancy 2022, they can apply online through the official website
The 5 moments from the ‘RHONJ’ reunion we can’t stop talking about
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion part 1 was as explosive as fans expected. After a season filled with affairs revealed, accusations and even physical fights, there was a lot to unpack. Page Six breaks down the top five moments we can’t stop talking about. Teresa Giudice accused her brother, Joe Gorga of being…
India Post Recruitment 2022, 265 posts in Jammu and Kashmir, Check details here
India Post Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak. Application are to be submitted online at Applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered and rejected.
Details of vacant posts for which applications are called for are given below. Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and completed all eligibility criteria can read the Notification given below and Apply Online.
Important Date:
- Application Submission Start Date: 02/05/2022
- Application Submission End Date: 05/06/2022
Vacancy Details of India Post Recruitment 2022:
Name of Post: Branch Post Master(BPM)/Assistant Branch Post Master(ABPM)/ Dak Sevak
No of Posts:
Jammu and Kashmir: 265 Posts
Andhra Pradesh: 1716 Posts
Assam: 1413 Posts
Bihar: 990 Posts
Chhattisgarh: 1253 Posts
Delhi: 60 Posts
Gujarat: 1901 Posts
Haryana: 921 Posts
Himachal Pradesh: 1007 Posts
Jharkhand: 610 Posts
Karnataka: 2410 Posts
Kerala: 2203 Posts
Madhya Pradesh: 4074 Posts
Maharashtra: 3026 Posts
North Eastern: 551 Posts
Odisha: 3066 Posts
Punjab: 969 Posts
Rajasthan: 2390 Posts
Tamil Nadu: 4310 Posts
Telangana: 1226 Posts
Uttar Pradesh: 2519 Posts
Uttarakhand: 353 Posts
West Bengal: 1963 Posts
Eligibility criteria for India Post Recruitment 2022:
Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.
Compulsory knowledge of Local Language: The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].
Age Limit:
Minimum age: 18 years
Maximum age: 40 years
Age will be determined as on the last date of submission of application as per notification.
Application Fee:
A fee of Rs.100/-(Rupees one hundred only) is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in the chosen Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates and Transwomen candidates. Candidate who requires to make the payment of fee may pay the fee through online mode of payment using the link provided for payment.
Selection criteria:
Selection will be made as per the system generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. Provisionally selected candidate while attending to the Documents verification, the candidate has to come along with original documents and one set of photo copies for submission.
How to Apply for India Post Recruitment 2022:
Application can be submitted online only at Applications received through any other mode shall not be entertained. Candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself / herself in the portal to obtain the Registration Number.
Candidates who want to Apply for the above mentioned must check the official notification mentioned below before applying for the posts.
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: CLICK HERE
Vacancy Details: CLICK HERE
Apply Online: CLICK HERE
Official Website:
