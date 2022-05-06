News
Today’s Chicago Cubs series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers is postponed to Saturday because of rain
A rainy forecast has again impacted the Chicago Cubs’ home schedule.
The Cubs’ 1:20 p.m. game Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed because of inclement weather.
It was rescheduled to 6:40 p.m. Saturday as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been changed to 12:05 p.m., bumped up from 1:20 p.m. Gates will open about 90 minutes before first pitch for each game.
Separate tickets will be required to attend the games.
The Cubs have not yet announced how the rain out will affect their rotation setup for their series against the Dodgers.
Friday’s starter had not yet been announced — left-hander Drew Smyly was likely going to start if he came off the bereavement list in time. Left-hander Justin Steele was slated to pitch Saturday while right-hander Marcus Stroman had been lined up for a marquee matchup versus Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”
The rotation should soon get a boost. Left-hander Wade Miley threw four scoreless innings in his rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Iowa. Miley allowed only two hits with no walks and three strikeouts on 41 pitches (28 strikes).
The outing represented Miley’s first game action since the end of last season. Left elbow inflammation prevented him from pitching in a Cactus League game during spring training.
The Cubs will need to assess how Miley feels coming out of Thursday’s start, but he might not need a long rehab stint before making his Cubs debut. As a veteran, Miley has a good understanding of his arm and what he needs to be ready. It will be interesting to see how much the Cubs want Miley to build up his pitch count before activating him off the injured list.
()
News
Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information
Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information
Today we are going to share an important information with you. If you have opened an account in Jan Dhan,
We are also going to share this information with you that, first of all, the process of transferring government scheme money to Jan Dhan is considered important.Benefits of Rs 3000 start
Today we are going to tell you that we are going to share information about a scheme in which government account holders are being given the benefit of transferring ₹ 3000 per month.
If we look at the government scheme, the name is given, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana has been given. The work of giving money in the form of pension is being done for the benefits going to be received in this. At the same time, its money starts getting to the Jan Dhan account holder.
If we look at the central government, in this scheme from 18 years, any account of 40 years of age starts getting benefits immediately after opening it.
When a person reaches 60 years of age. Then it is considered important to transfer the money of the account to him. The work of transferring Rs 36000 annually is done, due to which they start helping to a great extent.
Benefits start coming in the scheme
If you are planning to take advantage of this scheme, then people of the unorganized sector are started getting it. Street vendors, mid-day meal workers, head loaders, brick kiln workers, cobblers, rag pickers, washermen, rickshaw pullers are being given the benefit of this scheme. If your income has reached ₹ 15,000, then you can take advantage of this scheme after earning a lot.
Documents are needed
If you are planning to take advantage of this scheme, then you Aadhar card becomes very important. Having your Jan Dhan account is also considered important. You can take some benefit after submitting your savings account details as well.
If you talk about different ages in this scheme, then according to this you need to contribute Rs. 55 to ₹ 200 every month. If you have entered this scheme from the age of 18 years. So you start needing to pay ₹55 every month.
The post Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
7th Pay Commission: Great news for central employees, DA will increase again in July, know how much salary will increase
7th Pay Commission: Great news for central employees, DA will increase again in July, know how much salary will increase
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: There is special news for central employees. After increasing the DA in March 2022 by the government, now dearness allowance (DA) is expected to increase in July 2022.
Raised 1 point in March:
Let us inform that in January 2022, the AICPI Index was at 125.1. After this it declined in February and reached 125. Now according to this, it was expected to fall in March also, but it jumped 1 point and it rose to 126.
Expected to grow by 4 percent:
Now after looking at the figures of March, the dearness allowance (DA) is expected to increase by 3 percent in July 2022. However, the final decision will be taken after the data for April, May and June comes. If this trend continues in the coming months also, then the figure of increase in dearness allowance (DA Hike) can go up to 4 percent.
Next DA to be revised in July:
Now again the Dearness Allowance (Next DA Hike) will be revised in July. Its basis will be the All India Consumer Price Index from January to June. Like it was told that there was a decline in January, February, but in March there was a big jump. January’s AICPI was 125.1, February’s was 125 points. Now in March it has reached 126 points. Accordingly, the possibility of increasing DA in July has increased.
For your information, let me tell you that the data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) has been taken by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. Huh. The index has been prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Great news for central employees, DA will increase again in July, know how much salary will increase appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Today’s Chicago Cubs game against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed to Saturday because of rain
A rainy forecast has again impacted the Chicago Cubs’ home schedule.
The Cubs’ 1:20 p.m. game Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed because of inclement weather.
It was rescheduled to 6:40 p.m. Saturday as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been changed to 12:05 p.m., bumped up from 1:20 p.m. Gates will open about 90 minutes before first pitch for each game.
Separate tickets will be required to attend the games.
The Cubs have not yet announced how the rain out will affect their rotation setup for their series against the Dodgers.
Friday’s starter had not yet been announced — left-hander Drew Smyly was likely going to start if he came off the bereavement list in time. Left-hander Justin Steele was slated to pitch Saturday while right-hander Marcus Stroman had been lined up for a marquee matchup versus Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”
()
Today’s Chicago Cubs series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers is postponed to Saturday because of rain
How to Use Promotional Diaries in Marketing Strategy
Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information
7th Pay Commission: Great news for central employees, DA will increase again in July, know how much salary will increase
Today’s Chicago Cubs game against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed to Saturday because of rain
How to Choose the Right Traffic Source
BTC Ought to Touch Down to $34K!
Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi. Assistant, helper and worker Vacancies with 20k Salery, 8th and 10th Pass Can Apply, click to know how apply
ChatBot Marketing With Aritificial Intelligence
BIS: 95% of World Central Banks Into CBDC
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
6 Creative Ideas for Custom Engagement Rings in Carrollton, TX
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
-
News3 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match