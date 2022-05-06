Connect with us

Today’s Chicago Cubs series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers is postponed to Saturday because of rain

Published

2 mins ago

on

Today’s Chicago Cubs series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers is postponed to Saturday because of rain
A rainy forecast has again impacted the Chicago Cubs’ home schedule.

The Cubs’ 1:20 p.m. game Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed because of inclement weather.

It was rescheduled to 6:40 p.m. Saturday as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been changed to 12:05 p.m., bumped up from 1:20 p.m. Gates will open about 90 minutes before first pitch for each game.

Separate tickets will be required to attend the games.

The Cubs have not yet announced how the rain out will affect their rotation setup for their series against the Dodgers.

Friday’s starter had not yet been announced — left-hander Drew Smyly was likely going to start if he came off the bereavement list in time. Left-hander Justin Steele was slated to pitch Saturday while right-hander Marcus Stroman had been lined up for a marquee matchup versus Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

The rotation should soon get a boost. Left-hander Wade Miley threw four scoreless innings in his rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Iowa. Miley allowed only two hits with no walks and three strikeouts on 41 pitches (28 strikes).

The outing represented Miley’s first game action since the end of last season. Left elbow inflammation prevented him from pitching in a Cactus League game during spring training.

The Cubs will need to assess how Miley feels coming out of Thursday’s start, but he might not need a long rehab stint before making his Cubs debut. As a veteran, Miley has a good understanding of his arm and what he needs to be ready. It will be interesting to see how much the Cubs want Miley to build up his pitch count before activating him off the injured list.

Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information
Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information

Today we are going to share an important information with you. If you have opened an account in Jan Dhan,

now you can also increase your savings by taking advantage of it immediately after opening a government account. So you are going to get the benefit of ₹ 3000 every month.

We are also going to share this information with you that, first of all, the process of transferring government scheme money to Jan Dhan is considered important.Benefits of Rs 3000 start

Today we are going to tell you that we are going to share information about a scheme in which government account holders are being given the benefit of transferring ₹ 3000 per month.

If we look at the government scheme, the name is given, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana has been given. The work of giving money in the form of pension is being done for the benefits going to be received in this. At the same time, its money starts getting to the Jan Dhan account holder.

If we look at the central government, in this scheme from 18 years, any account of 40 years of age starts getting benefits immediately after opening it.

When a person reaches 60 years of age. Then it is considered important to transfer the money of the account to him. The work of transferring Rs 36000 annually is done, due to which they start helping to a great extent.

Benefits start coming in the scheme

If you are planning to take advantage of this scheme, then people of the unorganized sector are started getting it. Street vendors, mid-day meal workers, head loaders, brick kiln workers, cobblers, rag pickers, washermen, rickshaw pullers are being given the benefit of this scheme. If your income has reached ₹ 15,000, then you can take advantage of this scheme after earning a lot.

Documents are needed

If you are planning to take advantage of this scheme, then you Aadhar card becomes very important. Having your Jan Dhan account is also considered important. You can take some benefit after submitting your savings account details as well.

If you talk about different ages in this scheme, then according to this you need to contribute Rs. 55 to ₹ 200 every month. If you have entered this scheme from the age of 18 years. So you start needing to pay ₹55 every month.

The post Jhan-dhan Account: Account holders are going to get so much benefit, take advantage by looking at the information appeared first on JK Breaking News.

7th Pay Commission: Great news for central employees, DA will increase again in July, know how much salary will increase

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

7th Pay Commission: Great news for central employees, DA will increase again in July, know how much salary will increase

JavaScript must be enabled to use this feature.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: There is special news for central employees. After increasing the DA in March 2022 by the government, now dearness allowance (DA) is expected to increase in July 2022.

After the decrease in AICP Index of January and February, there was a big jump in AICP Index of March. Looking at these figures, it is expected that there will be an increase in Dearness Allowance

Raised 1 point in March:

Let us inform that in January 2022, the AICPI Index was at 125.1. After this it declined in February and reached 125. Now according to this, it was expected to fall in March also, but it jumped 1 point and it rose to 126.

Expected to grow by 4 percent:

Now after looking at the figures of March, the dearness allowance (DA) is expected to increase by 3 percent in July 2022. However, the final decision will be taken after the data for April, May and June comes. If this trend continues in the coming months also, then the figure of increase in dearness allowance (DA Hike) can go up to 4 percent.

Next DA to be revised in July:

Now again the Dearness Allowance (Next DA Hike) will be revised in July. Its basis will be the All India Consumer Price Index from January to June. Like it was told that there was a decline in January, February, but in March there was a big jump. January’s AICPI was 125.1, February’s was 125 points. Now in March it has reached 126 points. Accordingly, the possibility of increasing DA in July has increased.

For your information, let me tell you that the data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) has been taken by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. Huh. The index has been prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country.

The post 7th Pay Commission: Great news for central employees, DA will increase again in July, know how much salary will increase appeared first on JK Breaking News.

