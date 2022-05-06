News
Top 10 Inspiring Women-Centric Bollywood Movies With Strong Female Characters You Must Watch
In the 80s, women characters in Bollywood movies have been portrayed as enduring, dutiful partners to their male counterparts. There were hardly any Bollywood movies with strong female characters. The storytelling was gender-biased and the women were often pictured as damsels in distress with submissive traits.
Today, there have been some changes in the portrayal of female characters in Bollywood movies, and the female lead’s character development is also given importance. The movies with smart female leads show emotional depth and have personalities of their own.
More women have made their place both behind and in front of the camera in the film industry. The women-centric films now address the feminine complexities and struggles besides delivering authentic performances. Let’s take a look at some of the female-oriented movies with some iconic Bollywood female characters. We have listed the movies with badass female characters in Bollywood.
Here is a list of the top 10 women-centric Bollywood movies with strong female leads you shouldn’t miss:
1. Piku (2015)
Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the narrative is gripping and real. Piku, the female lead is portrayed as a modern, independent woman who lives life on her terms. The story revolves around Piku who looks after her ageing, sick father and she struggles at juggling her romantic and professional lives.
The lady is unapologetically opinionated and sexually liberated. She is a woman with empathy but she never participates in anything she doesn’t believe in. Her real, vulnerable character is so relatable that it will keep you thinking even after you finish watching the movie. It ranks among the top movies with female leads. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan. Look out for Deepika’s spectacular performance as Piku and the beautiful backdrops of Bengal.
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Click here to watch the Trailer of Piku
2. Queen (2013)
Queen is one of the best Bollywood movies with female leads. This Bollywood movie follows the life of Rani, whose fiance calls off their wedding just the day before. Shattered and heartbroken but strong at the same time Rani decides to go on her honeymoon alone to Paris. The female lead’s character development in the movie is beautiful. Sheltered all her life with no opinion of her own, Rani’s journey of self-love, friendship, and self-discovery is something everyone should witness. This makes her one of the iconic Bollywood female characters. This female-centric Bollywood film stars Kangana Ranaut as Rani, Rajkumar Rao as Vijay, and Lisa Haydon as Vijayalakshmi.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Director: Vikas Bahl
Click here to watch the Trailer of Queen
3. English Vinglish (2012)
English Vinglish is one of the best women-centric Bollywood movies with a bold female lead. The raw, and real portrayal of the female lead Shashi, played by Sridevi is a breath of fresh air. The patriarchal backbone of Indian families is broken in this film which follows the journey of a housewife who’s often belittled for not knowing English. She begins to learn the language when she travels abroad with her family to attend a wedding. She not only nails the language but also realises her worth and that the efforts of homemakers are undervalued. Watch this movie to get inspired.
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Director: Gauri Shinde
Click here to watch the Trailer of English Vinglish
4. Dear Zindagi (2016)
An insomniac with an unconventional career, relationship insecurities, and childhood trauma meets a psychologist in Dear Zindagi. The female lead Kaira, played by Alia Bhatt is in her healing phase. Her struggles and mental health are so relatable that she reflects the plight of the generation of young women. Inspite of her family and people misunderstanding her she takes the big decision alone to go to therapy. The journey of Kaira’s healing is motivating. Dear Zindagi is another masterpiece from Gauri Shinde featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the psychologist.
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Director: Gauri Shinde
Click here to watch the Trailer of Dear Zindagi
5. Mardaani (2014)
Mardaani is one of the Bollywood action movies with female lead. The lead character Shivani, played by Rani Mukerji represents the honorable policewomen of the Indian Police Force. The story focuses on her mission to unravel a child-trafficking cartel. The movie showcases Shivani’s emotional stability and dedication to her duty. Ranking among the top movies with female leads Mardaani sure leaves an impact. Look out for some action-packed performance by one of the badass female characters in Bollywood. There is also a sequel to this movie Mardaani 2 which was released in 2019.
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Director: Pradeep Sarkar
Click here to watch the Trailer of Mardaani
6. Pink (2016)
This woman-centric film is highly relatable and revolves around the women who take the reins of their lives but cannot escape the judgemental of the patriarchal society. The story follows the female lead character, Minal Arora (Taapsee Pannu) who approaches the legal system for justice after being molested by a politician’s nephew.
Her character reflects the lives of many women who move out of their homes, are sexually liberated, and enjoy a good party. But after the unfortunate incident while defending herself she faces the judgment of the male-dominated society who blame her way of living instead of punishing the molester. The importance of consent in sexual relationships is made clear in this film. Minal is unapologetic but her courage is what makes her stand out.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
Click here to watch the Trailer of Pink
7. Bulbbul (2020)
The story of a child bride who grows into a strong woman, this supernatural movie addresses many degrading social aspects prevalent in the society like the condemnation of female sexuality and the way males dictate the world. The lead, Bulbbul, played by Tripti Dimri challenges male entitlement. When incidents of supernatural murders increase in her village, the story unfolds.
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Director: Anvita Dutt Guptan
Click here to watch the Trailer of Bulbbul
8. Kahaani (2012)
One of the highly celebrated women-centric Bollywood movies, the thriller where the female lead Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant lady is determined to uncover the mystery around her husband’s death. While most Bollywood revenge movies include more action than wit, this one is balanced. Vidya’s vulnerability, strength, and wit will not let you lose the grasp for even a moment. Vidya is indeed one of the iconic Bollywood female characters. It is also one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies with a female lead.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Click here to watch the Trailer of Kahaani
9. Neerja (2016)
Based on a real-life story and true events Neerja has been one of the best Bollywood movies with a strong female lead. The story revolves around the real-life incident of Neerja Bhanot, who boarded Pan Am flight 73 as a flight attendant in 1986. The brave woman Neerja risked her life to save hundreds of passengers by stalling the terrorists when the flight was hijacked by them. In the movie, the female lead Neerja has been played by Sonam Kapoor.
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Director: Ram Madhvani
Click here to watch the Trailer of Neerja
10. Raazi (2018)
The lead character of Raazi Sehmat Khan is brave and fierce. Sehmat, played by Alia Bhatt is an undercover RAW agent who shifts to Pakistan and works as a spy to gather some valuable information about the enemy. She is married off by her father to a Pakistani family where she risks it all to stay loyal to her country. The female lead in the movie goes through emotional turmoil but holds her ground to survive. Raazi is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies with a female lead.
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Director: Meghna Gulzar
Click here to watch the Trailer of Raazi
Also Read: Top 10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In May 2022 To Watch This Summer
The post Top 10 Inspiring Women-Centric Bollywood Movies With Strong Female Characters You Must Watch appeared first on MEWS.
News
Showers and storms throughout Friday, highs in low-60s
ST. LOUIS The area will see more wet weather Friday. Expect showers and some storms throughout the day with highs in the low-60s. Showers will be moving off to the east by Friday evening.
Quiet weather returns this weekend. High temperatures will reach the 70s.
Next week will see very warm temps with highs in the 80s and 90s.
News
One killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Union Boulevard near Bircher Boulevard.
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Union Boulevard. The victim has not yet been identified. It is unknown at this time what led up to this crash.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
ASK IRA: Will there be a new leading man off the Heat bench next season?
Q: Ira, this year was the easy part. How does Pat Riley get Tyler Herro to play again as sixth man next year? – Stephen.
A: First, I doubt at any time did Pat Riley have such influence on the decision to play Tyler Herro as sixth man. That all is Erik Spoelstra’s purview. And there arguably might not be any reason or need for such a move. You certainly could run a three-wing starting unit for Tyler, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Tyler has shown the ability to space the floors with three (albeit not in a spot-up, Duncan Robinson or Max Strus style). And with Kyle and Jimmy alongside, there will be ample perimeter defensive options. But if that is the play, it likely would again require a stretch four, in the P.J. Tucker or Jae Crowder mold. The real question of moving Tyler up is who would be the shot creator in the second unit. That certainly is not the prime skill set for Strus or Robinson or Caleb Martin. Of course, Victor Oladipo would then slot in perfectly. But, like Tyler, Victor likely will be looking for something more along the lines of a starting role when he hits free agency in July.
Q: Every time the Heat pass on a Kentucky player in the draft it’s been a huge mistake. From Justise Winslow over Devin Booker to Precious Achiuwa over Tyrese Maxey. At least they managed to get Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. But the opportunity missed in the draft from Kentucky is amazing. – Luis.
A: Well, what about settling for Dwyane Wade out of Marquette in 2003 over Keith Bogans of Kentucky in that draft? As for the selection of Winslow at No. 10 ahead of Devin Booker at No. 13 in 2015, it’s not as if the Heat were alone, considering Jahlil Okafor went No. 3, Maro Hezonja ar No. 5, Emmanuel Mudiay at No. 7, Stanley Johnson at No. 8 and Frank Kaminsky at No 9.
Q: While football and basketball are two entirely different sports, I can’t help but think this Heat team shares similarities with the 1972 Miami Dolphins. A bunch of no name castoffs who together won a Super Bowl. – Rod, Sarasota.
A: I’m not sure that Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in any way would consider themselves castoffs. Now, if you’re talking about journeymen such as P.J. Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon finding a way to help, that’s another story.
()
Top 10 Inspiring Women-Centric Bollywood Movies With Strong Female Characters You Must Watch
About Electronic City, Bangalore
Kryptomon lists its KMON token on Bybit Global Exchange on 6th of May
How to Budget Your Stag and Doe Party
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 06
Showers and storms throughout Friday, highs in low-60s
Become a Proficient Entrepreneur With Finance Certification Courses in Pune
One killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Louis
Day Trading – 99% Fail – Find Out Why
New Analysis Report Reveals XRP Could Reach $2.55 by the End of 2022
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!