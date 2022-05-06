Finance
Top Tips for Flood Protection
Flood damage can be extensive and expensive. It is not always covered by home insurance policies so it is advisable for homes and businesses to take some simple but effective precautions to minimise the risk to their premises and keep costs to a minimum.
Businesses must also have an effective plan to remain operational if disaster strikes, otherwise outgoing costs will sky rocket and incoming payments will cease. In an average year, DEFRA and the Environment Agency (EA) calculate that the cost incurred per flooded English business ranges from £75,000 to £112,000.
Here are some Top Tips to help ensure minimal distress in case of flooding in your property.
Minimising Risk
1. Know your situation If you don’t know whether or not you are at risk of flooding, find out. People always say, “I never thought this type of thing would happen to me”. Investigate the risk, if there is a chance it could happen to you, be prepared for it. The Environment Agency monitors the UK for flood risk and issues warnings to areas in danger of flooding. Register with the EA Floodline to receive warnings of flood.
2. Plan If you don’t have physical flood protection, you may need to evacuate and this will need to be safely monitored and organised. Businesses could modify an existing fire exit strategy. Ensure you have a flood emergency response plan and an emergency response team. Appoint a Flood Warden to show staff where the plan is kept along with a list of key contact numbers. Consider preparing a flood kit that can be stored where staff members can easily get to it if the property is flooded.
3. It is a wise idea for businesses to have a continuity plan to facilitate continued operational effectiveness. Modern technology makes it easy to have a portable company. You can relocate to another property (perhaps a room in the business owner’s home), or at least have a scaled-down operation functioning for the duration of the flood. Homeowners can modify these guidelines to make sure they are able to effectively look after their families if they find themselves caught in floods.
4. Have a plan of action in case of flooding: have sandbags or a flood barrier to help keep the water out, know who is in charge of doors, windows, drains and air vents, who will be responsible for tracking the status of the flood, have an exit strategy, and a list of contacts where you could stay in a worst-case scenario, as well as your local support telephone numbers. Also keep a family flood kit, which contains a few essentials, particularly for any children, and make sure you grab your laptop and mobile phone since these could prove essential for learning more about the extreme weather conditions and staying in touch with people who could help. For both businesses and homes, it is vital to ensure that someone is appointed to turn off all the gas and electricity.
5. Are you protected? Check insurance policies to see if you are covered for flood damage. Only a small percentage of people in high flood risk areas know if their insurance covers water damage. If you can keep the water out, this is better than fixing the damage. Look at simple preventative steps you can take such as portable flood barriers.
Reducing Flood Damage
1. Switch Off and Relocate Relocate high-value items, critical records and electronic equipment to upper floors. If it is safe to do so, move essential vehicles to higher ground. Disconnect all electrical appliances and shut off the gas supply to reduce the risk of fire.
2. Hold Back Hazardous Water Flood waters are often contaminated with biohazards (sewage, medical waste, animal waste and carcasses) or other hazardous materials (fuels, asbestos, farm chemicals, etc.). Flood-damaged buildings may also have damp areas where moulds, mildews, and other organisms thrive. Close hand-operated valves on drain piping to prevent backflow through floor drains or plumbing fixtures. Check roof, floor or yard drains are clear.
3. Document Any Damage Take pictures of the damage, both to the property and its contents for insurance claims. Notify insurers of the damage and schedule restorative works.
Eliminate the Myths and Create Wealth Through Cash Gifting
What is the essence of separation between the rich and the not so rich?
Have you ever given any thought to the simple myths that may keep you from achieving wealth, or for that matter anything else you may desire in life, in your work at home business? You could be involved in any home based business opportunity, MLM, travel opportunity or cash gifting program and you just don’t see yourself as being able to achieve that 6 or 7 figure income the heavy hitters tout as so easy and that you desire.
Two important quotes to remember and apply from Harold S Geneen; the businessman who led ITT, are “We must not be hampered by yesterday’s myths in concentrating on today’s needs.” and “You can’t run a business or anything else on a theory.” With those quotes in mind let’s explore some of those myths that some hold onto so dearly.
First Myth: You need the right education to make a fortune.
Have you ever thought to ask a renowned professor what he or she made in salary? Most are highly educated, but not all that wealthy. Formal education does not equate to wealth or performance in anything that you do. A strong vision and direction with a conversion of knowledge will lead to desired wealth.
Second Myth: I don’t have enough money to start doing anything.
Sounds a bit like an excuse, doesn’t it? Business empires that are worth billions of dollars today have been started in a basement or the garage out back. Don’t get me wrong… Some “seed money” can be helpful, but desire and effort will go a long way toward success.
Third Myth: I’ll start next week when I have a clearer picture.
There’s an old saying; the more I learn, the more I see that I still need to learn more. Take action today… don’t wait for tomorrow, it may never come. Opportunity passes us by every day. You need to first see the opportunity and then seize it and make it your captive.
Forth Myth: Making money used to be a lot easier.
If we go back 15 years history will show, that with the advent of the high tech world we live in, there have been more millionaires made during that time period than in all of previous history. More and more business opportunities become available everyday.
Fifth Myth: I’m to young/old to start now.
Poppy Cock I Say… Now that makes me sound old, doesn’t it? Truth is you are never to young or old to start making your fortune. How old was Bill Gates when he started Microsoft? Twenty? How about Ray Kroc when he started McDonalds? Fifty? You get the picture!
Sixth Myth: You need to get in the right business to build wealth.
This one should be easy. If there was a “right business” to make your fortune, well then everyone would be in that “right business”. It is much more a matter of vision for success than the optimum business. Remember most widgets have been developed with a single thought to get the process rolling.
Seventh Myth: Never make money on what you enjoy doing.
Most people that have developed wealth continue to do what they do. Why you may ask? Because they enjoy what they do. They take satisfaction in what they do and enjoy the challenge. If you can make money at what you enjoy doing it really feels like you never have to work.
Eighth Myth: How much you can make depends entirely on how hard you work.
Have you ever watched a longshoreman working on the dock on a 90 degree day with 100% humidity? He/she is working hard is a fair assessment. No matter how hard they work, they still get the same pay. Working hard does not always equate to creating wealth.
We all have within us an under or undeveloped and undiscovered millionaire, waiting within to tear free of our own restraints, to be freed of doubt and pounce on that business opportunity staring us in the face. With that in mind take a minute or two and memorize this simple saying: If I Do Today What I Did Yesterday, Will I Be Where I Want To Be Tomorrow? If you can say yes when you repeat that simple phrase you are well on your way to financial freedom. Stay focused, positive and always, above all else, keep your dream alive and fresh in your minds eye.
Watch for more informative articles on cash gifting and other work at home business opportunities to be posted in the near future.
God Bless and Always Remember Only You Can Make It A Great Day!
Why Do 95% of Internet Marketers Fail the First Year?
That’s the statistic I just received from several creditable internet sources. That’s a higher rate than Brick and Mortar Businesses. Can you imagine why that happens? I can.
First of all there are all the “promise them anything websites” that claim to be able to make you an overnight success if you just do what they say for a few weeks or a month. Then there are the websites that claim to have found a loophole that is allowing them to rake in a four figure income every day. And of course there are websites that offer black hat tricks to make you rich. The list goes on. These people need to be shut down.
I remember investigating some of the claims to success that I’ve received over the last few years. One was about a young man who had just pulled in over $100,000 in a month. It turned out to be true. But what wasn’t said was that he had been working as an Internet Marketer for five years, had launched over a hundred websites, and this was his crown jewel month. That is great but the inference in the sales page would lead you to conclude it was sudden success. There was also a lady making $21,000 a month from CPA (Cost Per Action). Bottom line, she had over 400 little CPA one page sites making $.25 to $.50 per submit. These examples aren’t fraudulent, but they do leave something to be desired.
Now, please don’t get me wrong. There are loads of good Internet Marketers out there promoting their courses legitimately, and they have good courses. Many focus on one specific topic of Internet Marketing. There’s nothing wrong with that either.
The difficulty arises when someone new takes a course, implements the plan and it does not work. Without getting help this hurts the new person, the author of the course, and Internet Marketing.
Think about this for a minute. Look at the past successes in your life. Did you get there overnight? Did you get there because you found a loophole in your industry? Did you get there by being a trickster? Did you get there because you started a business before you should have? I seriously doubt it.
You got there because you studied, learned skills, got good at your craft, and put those skills into practice daily. That’s how you experience success. What makes you think being successful in Internet Marketing is any different? Well it isn’t! Those people I referenced four paragraphs back spent the time to learn Internet Marketing, develop the necessary skills, and then put them into practice every day. Once they achieved success with one website guess what they did? You’ve got it! They did it over and over again.
Some of these now successful Internet Marketers spent lots of money following one particular Internet Marketer, taking all their courses and buying all the tools they sold. There’s nothing wrong with that as long as you have the funds to dedicate to that process. It goes along way to channeling your success.
The problem is many new people trying to enter the Internet Marketing world don’t have those resources so they take what they have and invest it quickly in one aspect of Internet Marketing and when it’s gone…..their gone.
I know of a young man that was in and out just that way. He had $2,300 to invest. He did some investigation and decided PPC was the best and fastest way to financial success. Two weeks later he had spent the entire $2,300 campaign money on highly competitive keywords and became a statistic. He never got one sale. He’s a very bright guy but he lacked a few things. First he didn’t take the time to learn and acquire basic skills in keyword selection and competition evaluation, and he also lacked PERSISTANCE.
Now consider this alternative approach. It’s based on the premise that long term success in Internet Marketing is just like long term success in the Brick and Mortar business. It is based on skill acquisition to establish a solid foundation based on a strategy of which skills are important to acquire first. Once you have the skills and have tested the waters, then it’s time to evaluate and invest in an advanced course on one topic within Internet Marketing; because now you are prepared.
A former Commanding General of mine had a sign over his doorway. It was simply the letter “P” five times. It stands for “Prior Preparation Prevents Poor Performance“. How right he was.
Never forget the meaning of the letters PPPPP.
In interweb business, friendship and service,
Asian Culture 101: Tips for Your Next Business Trip to Asia
When speaking about cultures or business etiquette, Asian countries are often grouped together. However, it is not necessarily true that cultures or ethnicities in the same area of the world share the same traditions or values. While there are some similarities in history and culture across Asian countries, each country and the way its people conduct business is unique.
The most important thing to remember is to be respectful of everyone you meet. If you don’t know the right thing to say or do in a business or casual setting, ask rather than make an inaccurate assumption and offend your hosts.
Demonstrating that you are interested in learning and abiding by their norms is one way to show respect. However, even if you cannot learn or adapt to all the traditions of these many countries, here are a few key things to remember when traveling for business.
Japan
In Japan, it is common to bow when meeting someone new. However, your hosts may be familiar with Western traditions and offer to shake your hand. Be prepared for either or both forms of greeting and follow the lead of your host. To bow properly, keep your back straight and hands down at your sides. Refrain from putting your hands in your pockets or crossing your arms. As is true in American culture, this is a sign of boredom or disinterest.
Business cards are a bigger deal in Japan than in the United States. When presented with a card, accept it with both hands and read the card. This shows respect and care for the card and person who handed it to you. If you are seated, leave the card out on the table or on your card case. Do not shove the card into you pocket or bag. It’s best to keep your own cards in a nice case so they are not bent or dirty when you hand them out.
Avoid:
- pointing with your fingers or any objects, such as chopsticks or pens.
- It’s not customary and can be considered rude.
- pointing out someone’s mistake. Always be respectful of your hosts and business partners.
- being late. In fact, be 15 minutes early.
China
Just as you would in America, offer a firm handshake when meeting someone for business. Similar to Japanese culture, business cards are a big deal. Offer and receive cards with both hands. If possible, print your information in Chinese on one side and English on the other.
Patience and appropriately following up are very important in Chinese business culture. No big decisions are made quickly and you should prepare for longer meetings and speeches. You may be asked to speak as well but keep your remarks short and avoid “taking over” the conversation. Follow up after a meeting with an email highlighting the positive points and decisions, but don’t be too extensive with your remarks.
Business is frequently conducted over meals. Learn how to use chopsticks and where to put them when eating. It’s best to put them back onto the holder rather than placing them in or on the bowl or plate. If a second meal or meeting is requested, offer to host.
Avoid:
- being late. Be on time, early if possible.
- speaking too loudly or quickly. Match the tone of your host.
- interrupting holidays or being ignorant of superstitions. Respect for tradition is important.
- pointing with your figures or other objects.
India
Lucky for Americans, the most common business language in India is English, though Hindu is widely spoken in other areas of the country. Greet your host by saying “Namaste” with your palms together in front of your chest. Offer a slight bow or nod of the head.
Nodding is often a sign of understanding rather than agreement. Be careful not to confuse the two when speaking in business meetings.
Just as is true in China, be aware and respectful of holidays. In the Hindu religion, holidays can last longer than a day or two, so plan your trip accordingly.
Avoid:
- shaking hands, especially with women, unless the host offers his or her hand first.
- declining food or drink in a meeting. Accept what is offered so you don’t cause offense.
