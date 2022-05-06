News
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma, cause widespread damage
SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures.
There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system caused flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, and more stormy weather took place Thursday.
Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, where Gov. Kevin Stitt said damage assessments were underway after he toured the area Thursday.
“(We’re) getting all the resources and supplies that the city wants and needs,” including generators, Stitt said. “Thank the Lord that nobody was hurt” and no deaths have been reported.
The National Weather Service said it found damage in Seminole from an EF2 tornado, which has winds speeds of up to 135 mph (217 kph).
More than 2,900 customers remained without power in Seminole late Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric, more than 63% of the utility customers in the city.
The Academy of Seminole took a direct hit but no one was injured, the school said on Facebook.
Video footage from Oklahoma TV station KOCO showed a tornado hit a marijuana farm in the nearby town of Maud.
Several roads and highways were closed Thursday morning in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas because of flash flooding.
In Bixby, Oklahoma, located south of Tulsa, officials opened a temporary shelter at a church after thunderstorms flooded some homes and streets in one neighborhood.
In East Texas, a tornado on Thursday damaged several campers and buildings at an RV park in Rusk County, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez told KTRE-TV. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported one person was injured after being hit by a tree.
On Wednesday, a “large and dangerous tornado” was spotted in the rural community of Lockett, about 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, said the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma.
The weather service said it found damage near Lockett from an EF3 tornado, which has winds speeds of up to 165 mph (265 kph).
There were no significant injuries or deaths to residents in Wilbarger County, where Lockett is located, Sheriff Brian Fritze told KAUZ-TV. He said several homes and barns appeared to sustain extensive damage.
In Washington County in northwest Arkansas, officials performed more than 30 water rescues as heavy rainfall flooded homes and streets in the cities of Fayetteville and Johnson, KHBS/KHOG-TV reported.
The storms on Wednesday and Thursday were the latest in several rounds of severe weather in the central United States. Last week, a tornado damaged more than 1,000 buildings in the Wichita suburb of Andover, Kansas. Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students died in a car crash while returning from storm chasing.
The storms, which were moving east into other southern U.S. states, could bring more tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, and the threat of severe weather will continue Friday in parts of the South and over the weekend in the central Plains and Midwest, the weather service said.
News
Homeless camps could soon be illegal in St. Louis if bill passes
ST. LOUIS — A bill on the table in St. Louis City would make homeless encampments illegal, such as the ones near the River Des Peres and Laclede’s Landing, if they are on the right of way.
“It needs to be illegal to place a tent in a right of way,” said 16th Ward Alderman Tom Oldenburg. “Now, we aren’t coming heavy-handed with any kind of enforcement or punitive damages. We are simply saying it’s illegal you need to move, and then the idea is we plug them into the service.”
He said the bill passed out of the public safety committee 7 to 0 and now heads for a second reading Friday. If it’s perfected as is, it could head to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ desk in two weeks and become law.
Oldenburg said it is dangerous for those living in tents and those nearby. He said there have been more than 200 crashes near the River Des Peres and 30 percent of them included the driver losing control. He said the driver could easily crash into a tent and hurt the person living inside, but that’s not the only concern. He said Thursday he received several calls with the same concern.
“Several needles were found as well as defecation and other unhealthy unsanitary things taking place,” he said. “So, it’s moved from the safety of those in the tents, and now we have to worry about the safety of those in the area. And there’s been several complaints from the businesses along here as well.”
Also on Thursday, FOX 2 confirmed EMS was on the scene near Laclede’s Landing to transport a person living in a tent after a reported drug overdose. First responders said the person was in serious condition. Those who work in the area told FOX 2 they are fed up, but the news of this bill has not been widely accepted
“I hope the people doing this to us or trying to do this to us never become homeless,” one man experiencing homelessness said. He has a tent set up along the River Des Peres.
“Why don’t you give us an opportunity for something better,” he added. “We’re not trying to rob you or rob the stores. We are just out here until we find something better. We are just trying to stay out of the rain.”
Many people on both sides of this argument agree that more resources for housing, transportation, and job placement are needed.
News
What’s included in the master plan that could transform Lambert Airport
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport held a three-hour open house on Thursday, and officials released new details about a master plan that could transform the aging airport.
A preliminary estimate puts the cost at nearly $45 million dollars per airport gate. The master plan calls for 62 gates, meaning more than $2.7 billion in total.
The airport’s signature domes that were part of the original Lambert Field that opened in 1956 will remain. Almost everything within the airport’s two terminals would change.
A steady crowd filtered through the open house, which featured large poster boards outlining possible changes. They would be more extensive and expensive than Kansas City’s ongoing $1.5 billion dollar airport makeover.
Lambert’s two terminals would be combined into one. There would be one large security checkpoint instead of the current four. Southwest Airlines’ Terminal Two, which opened in 1998, could be converted into another use, such as a hotel.
The short airport drive from Interstate 70 would be greatly extended, so people actually have time to follow the signs. The new single terminal would have 62 gates (up from the current 54) with wider 110 feet concourses (up from 75 feet), providing much-needed room for everything from more connecting flights for Southwest to more shops and restaurants in the concourses for travelers.
John Van Woensel is the vice president of the firm WSP, which is the lead consultant for the new master plan. Woensel told the crowd that none of the changes are possible at Lambert right now.
“Do we want to expand the restrooms?” he asked. “Then, we have to take the restaurant out. If we want to expand the restaurant, then we have no place for passengers to sit to wait on the planes. There’s just no room to do any of those things.”
“Thirty-two percent of Southwest traffic is connecting. We want that to grow more,” said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “You’re not going to be able to build more parking without this plan. You’re not going to be able to build more concessions, more retail, all of those things that drive revenue that help your cost. When you think about four different checkpoints, that’s costly. You have equipment that’s duplicated. You have the manpower that’s duplicated.”
“It’s time,” said traveler and former airport worker Rosemary West. “I’ve been to several airports. Ours is nice. The people are super, but we need an update really bad, I think.”
With public input, the master plan can be finalized by the Fall. The start of construction would be four at least years away with airport bonds, federal grants, plus passenger and airline user fees, covering the cost.
State and local taxes would not be used for funding.
News
NEET PG Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2022: Download Here At..
NEET PG Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2022: Download Here At…
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate 2022 is going to be schedules on the 21st May 2022 at many examination centres across country. NEET PG 2022 admit card will be released shortly, the candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- nbe.edu.in NEET PG 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.
For details on NEET PG 2022 exam, please visit the website- nbe.edu.in .
Along with examination day guidelines and instructions The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET PG Admit Card 2022. Candidates who are going to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate 2022 will be able to download NEET PG 2022 Admit Card and print it to carry it to the respective examination centre on the examination day.
Note: Candidates should check all the details mentioned in NEET PG 2022 admit card and verify if they are correct before downloading the same. If there are any errors in the details, they should contact the authorities using the NBE helpline and get the details corrected.
NEET PG 2022 Photograph Specifications
Candidates are advised to attach a passport size photograph on their admit card, preferably immediately after they download and print the same. The specifications for the photograph to be attached.
STEPS TO DOWNLOAD NEET PG 2022 ADMIT CARD
As mentioned earlier, candidates have to use their login credentials which are the application number and password to log in to the portal on the official website and download the admit card. The steps to download NEET PG admit card 2022 are as follows:
- Step 1: Visit the official NBE website.
- Step 2: Click on the link titled, “NEET PG 2022 Admit Card”.
- Step 3: Use the application number and password to log in.
- Step 4: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.
- Step 5: Download NEET PG 2022 admit card and take a printout of the same.
DETAILS MENTIONED ON NEET PG 2022 ADMIT CARD
The below given details are mentioned in NEET PG 2022 admit card. These details are to be made sure that no errors are present as the admit card will allow the candidate to enter the exam hall. All errors must be resolved 7 days before the commencement of the examination.
- Candidate’s name
- Roll number
- Candidate’s application number
- Date of birth
- Candidate’s category
- Candidate’s PwD status
- Exam centre code
- Exam centre name and address
- Exam date and time
- Reporting time
NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is expected to release on May 16, 2022 as per the schedule. The exam will be held in offline mode for everyone and till now, there is no update on NEET PG postponement, despite strong cries from students. Keep a check here and on the official website for more updates!
The post NEET PG Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2022: Download Here At.. appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma, cause widespread damage
The Great Crash Ahead by Harry S Dent, Jr With Rodney Johnson – Book Review
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: May 06
Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval No Guarantor
Life Insurance – Getting it Right
Ethereum Takes Hit, Why ETH Could Plunge Below $2,700
How Accounting Services Can Help a Small Business
Protect Your Wedding Investment
Network Marketing the Solution to the Economic Crisis (The Recession)?
Characteristics of Business Management
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!