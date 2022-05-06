Finance
Virtual Assistant Tips To Success
Virtual Assisting has become one of the most exciting and rewarding home-based businesses. What a privilege it is to be a part of such an evolutionary industry that continually grows and offers new opportunities and rewards for those coming into the business and those veteran pros as well. Marketing your Virtual Assistant business can be a rewarding adventure, providing you with permanent clientele and additional profits.
Here are some ideas you might want to explore:
Tip #1 — Add a P.S. to your Signature Line: We all know how important that signature line is for your business success. Here’s a simple way to make it even more profitableAdd a P.S. to your e-mail messages. You can offer your clients additional discounts or let them know about a new service. Did you just get a new VA certificate? Tell them! This can be a perfect opportunity to perhaps toot your horn a little.
Tip #2 Learn from the Pros: Continually search for new and worthwhile sites that offer tips on marketing. There are pros out there specializing in marketing. Let them guide you into making more profits. For example, recently I found this site-thewebmuse.com. It has fabulous marketing tips, special reports you can receive for as little as $9.95, affordable teleclasses on marketing, and a monthly newsletter, “The Museletter.” I could go on, but go check it out for yourself and then see how you can profit from it as well.
Be a mentor. I know one of the ways that I’ve actually increased my business is mentoring others and networking with others. Any networking is valuable and when you mentor you become an expert at the same time as helping others out.
Tip #3 Market with Candy Wrappers or Business Magnets: Do something different with your marketing. Candy wrappers can be a perfect way to show your clients your uniqueness and catch their attention. You can get your company name and logo printed on them. If visiting local clients, prepare a “small package” with coffees/teas, your candy bar with your logo on it, perhaps a personalized pen, and of course, several business cards. Drop it off at new businesses in your area. How about the doctor that just changed locations or the new attorney that just graduated law school? You can send these out as well and are not confined to local clients.
Magnets are excellent marketing tools. VistaPrints offers them at very reduced prices and they match your business card. I send one along to all my clients and in my portfolio to clients who have already expressed an interest in my services. This just adds that additional promotional edge I feel.
Tip #4 Market to Your Existing Clients: Your existing clients already know the caliber of work that you do. But your marketing doesn’t have to stop there. Continually tell them of new services or features. Send out a newsletter or even a tip of the week to keep your name in front of them. And when was the last time you called them up and asked, “Hey, how are you doing? How’s business going?” A personal, “What’s been happening” call can make a very favorable impression
Tip #5 List Tips on Your Website: One of the ways to prove your expertise is to list on your website the things you know. This shows your clients and potential clients that you know what you are talking about. On both my sites I have done this with great success. On Virtual Word Publishing, http://www.virtualwordpublishing.com, I also include a complete listing of resources as well so others can find information on my site that they need. This draws them to my site and while there hopefully makes them want to do business with me.
Market your way to success in your business! See how doing things a little differently can make a big difference. And lastly, enjoy your marketing. When clients see that you enjoy what you’re doing, they want to do business with you.
Finance
What Is Affiliate Marketing – And Why You Should Use It
If you’re interested in working flexibly from your laptop, affiliate marketing might be an option. With many products online for affiliates to promote and many ways to promote them, it’s a very flexible business model which can give you time and financial freedom. Initially though many affiliates struggle to make sales. It’s a process to learn the skill of marketing affiliate products. However, if you’re determined to learn that skill, it can serve you for the rest of your life.
Once you’re successful as an affiliate, you can live anywhere, work for yourself and never need another job or employee ever again. This is a large “prize” and one worth working for. But many drop out before they get to the point of even making a single sale.
The learning curve for affiliate marketing can be a steep one, and there’s no guarantees. You’ll need to sell something before you can make anything. So if you’re desperate for money it’s probably not something you should rely on for income straight away. But if you’re serious about building an income from the internet, and willing to put in the effort, the rewards can be great.
There’s many ways to do affiliate marketing and depending on your own circumstances you can opt for one of several strategies, or choose a couple. The general advice though is to pick a marketing strategy and stick to it for the long term until you get traction. Jumping from one strategy to another can mean you spread yourself too thin. \
Any strategy can be tough, so it’s a good idea to stick to one you’re comfortable with. Blogging, or content marketing is a slower strategy than through using paid marketing. Some affiliates will invest in high ticket programs and then use paid marketing to build and scale their business quite quickly. This requires a lot more investment than someone who wants to use free programs and generate traffic through blogging, for example.
Depending on your own particular circumstances you can choose a strategy to suit you and your budget. Free marketing strategies can take much longer though and require a lot more work. Blogging, or video creation are two such strategies. By uploading a video to YouTube each day, or creating a blog post, you shouldn’t expect too much to happen in the short term. But over months and years of doing this activity, you can generate a nice passive income through promoting affiliate products through your content.
Over time, your content will grow and videos and posts you wrote years ago can still generate you an income. As your volume of content grows you should see your income growing from sales too. This will also depend on a number of factors too, of course. Depending on your topic and ability to create useful and interesting content, this can take several months or even years before you see regular traction in your online business.
A much faster method is to use list building and paid marketing. With list building, you create a list of email subscribers and send them regular emails through an autoresponder. As your list grows, and you build relationships with your subscribers, they should get to know, like and trust you. You monetise your email list through providing useful affiliate products which will be of value to your subscribers.
Initially though, as an affiliate marketer it can be tough. With a list of only 90 people, it’s much more difficult to make sales than with a list of 90,000 subscribers. In the early days it can be difficult to see this, and all you look at is the lack of sales you have made!
Affiliates therefore need to be patient and understand than they are building a business. Many affiliates don’t see this though and quit far too early. Before even building an email list of 1000 subscribers, they declare that “it doesn’t work” and quit!
A good analogy of affiliate marketing is to look at the Chinese bamboo tree. A Chinese bamboo tree gestates underground for 4-5 years before anything breaks the soil surface.
Once it does break through the soil, it can shoot up to 90 feet tall in a six week period.
Affiliate marketing is much the same. The gestation period can be months or years. This is the hardest time for affiliates because they have no proof that their business is working.
There’s some other ways you can optimise your traction with an online affiliate business too. For years I struggled with affiliate marketing because I didn’t know this. I joined Amazon and eBay affiliate programs and worked hard building content only to make next to nothing!
Later I found out about digital products which paid much more in terms of commissions. Amazon, for example pays from 1-11% commission on a product sold by an affiliate. Digital products typically pay much more and often from 40% to even 100% in some cases.
Subscription digital products too offer the affiliate a greater opportunity to earn regular income from a small number of sales. As a beginner, it’s definitely worth using subscription affiliate products. These are things such as memberships and software products used by online businesses themselves.
A subscription product can allow a relatively new affiliate to start earning regular commissions much more quickly. Since initially getting your first commission is the hardest part, subscriptions give you an added bonus and help you attain more stability with the same amount of work.
High ticket products are another consideration for affiliates too. With a high ticket digital product you can earn much larger commissions for a single sale. A $100 product, for example might offer you a $40 commission. Whereas a $1000 product will give you a nice $400 pay day with what amounts often to the same amount of work.
It’s also worth joining an online community and getting the help and support of mentors, if you’re going down the affiliate path. With a mentor, you have support and guidance. In those moments when you want to quit, they will put you back on track and support and assist you. When there’s only you working alone, it can be very difficult when you’re not making much progress.
Finance
Why Do You Need Digital Marketing for Business?
Digital marketing has changed the conventional business strategies completely. Since people are relying more on digital data, companies start taking the digital platform seriously. Business follows consumers no matter where they are. Marketing strategies are changed as per the requirement of the companies. Getting a good rank on the result page of the search engine is as much necessary as having a proper marketing plan for the business. From startups to established names, every company must adopt a unique strategy to target the market. This form of marketing comes up with enormous benefits for business, from increasing profit margins to brand values. The content below discusses why you need digital marketing for your business.
Help you improve brand image:
If you have brand values more than others, your business will go towards the positive note with profits and success. Digital media are helping business entities grow their brand values with proper strategies. Like brick and mortar stores, online outlets also count footfalls. Getting traffic to a website is no longer a difficult task since Search Engine Optimization (SEO) ensures makes a website user-friendly and trustworthy. Through digital media, a two-way communication is made between companies and consumers. This helps them post their reviews and feedbacks about a purchase or a company. Positive reviews help you set up a strong brand image.
Encourage consumer engagement:
Users’ engagement plays an important when it comes to growing your business. Social media are the great platforms where you can measure the engagement through interesting posts. To give you the best business, Social Media Marketing (SMM) strategies are there that help you. SMM is an innovative way to attract users’ interest. Companies are running various ad campaigns on the social media to enlarge their target network. The craze of ‘Like, Share and Comment’ should not be ignored because it spreads your business goals like fire. If your content is interesting, users will share the content with others. Thus, you will enhance your consumer group.
Make the marketing plan stronger and better:
Digital marketing overruns the traditional business methods. The conventional process has a little scope to know or monitor the competitors’ goals and strategies. With large data being shared digitally every day, companies can track others’ business well. They get information about the new product details, discounts and offers of the competitors.
Earlier, small companies did not get enough resources to compete with the big names. The world of business turned completely. Small companies or startups are also playing well and giving the established firms a tough competition. Right tool and right tactics of digital marketing can make a big difference. It is all about how well you can connect with your consumers.
Offer huge options for your business:
Digital marketing is a large and vast concept to understand. It is made of many related theories like SEO, SMM, online video marketing, digital display advertising, and many. While SEO makes your site search engine friendly, SMM works on improving the social engagement of your company. Display or online video advertising entertains as well informs your buyers. Every form of digital marketing is essential to tap the right benefit for your companies. Applying a unique strategy helps you grow your business.
Digital marketing takes care of the digital presence of every company. It needs experts to handle every entity of the marketing carefully. With a proper plan and presentation, a company climbs to the top rank on the search engine result. Many digital marketing companies are offering valuable services that save your time and give you more profit by analyzing your market share. Since digital marketing is evolving every day, the success lies in going as per the trend.
Finance
The Psychological Power of Graphic Design – Manipulating Your Market Through Eye Appeal
As a professional marketer, you are governed by whatever your clients are hoping to sell. Sometimes it’s a useful, valuable product; sometimes it’s a dry, esoteric concept. More often than not, it is something that no one really needs, but it is your job to sell it. The client has put his trust in you and will pay you for your effort. No one ever said marketing was always going to be fun and glamorous.
Given the task of creating an ad, a website, a brochure or trade show display, your goal is to present your client’s job so every eye will be drawn to it, regardless of whether they need it or will ultimately buy it.
First question I would ask is, who is its target market? If we’re selling a geriatric product or service, it’s far different from selling something to the tween segment. But many jobs we do in this field are far removed from the everyday ken of the mass consumer market. For example, selling a particular type of industrial technology to the world’s waste water engineers. Or presenting a series of books on World War I history to a tiny clutch of worldwide war buffs. Each of these examples demands a different approach to reach what “moves” a given market.
Recently, I was contacted by a dancing school owner who wanted her website redesigned to reflect her personality. She felt that if I were to visit her and watch her work, I could capture the essence of her spirit and come up with graphics to match.
This is a common misconception among people outside of the marketing field. They all believe they are truly unique and possess some kind of special quality that will make them an overnight sensation. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
Working to package a marketing concept involves use of a finite assortment of type styles, textual content, colors, visual images, shapes and sizes dictated by the dimensions of the end product we are creating and has very little bearing on whether the client is a glamour queen or military madman. If what we are selling is related to those last two descriptions, then there may be some reason to apply such ideas. But in my thirty-five years of experience, graphic design is most effective when it relates to current aesthetic trends but surpasses the norm with innovation and surprise. It must be competitive with the world’s best efforts while being meaningful to its target market.
What type styles work best?
This is very much dependent on whom we are addressing. Just as tweens would have no appreciation for the grace and elegance of a classic font used tastefully in proper balance with its surrounding elements, an older market may bristle at an avant garde utilization of some brazen typeface scrawled defiantly across a bold design. Yet, there is a time and place for each of these techniques.
What colors work best?
According to multiple studies performed over a fifty year period in a number of different countries, regardless of age or gender, the color blue ranked as the most preferred color to use for a variety of purposes and goals. Second choices were green and purple. Least favorite colors were orange, grey and brown. However, each of the studies mentioned that cultural differences affected color favorites because of emotional relationships attached to color, e.g., associations with mourning, depression, mental illness, terrorism, etc. Other studies also concluded that men and women react to color differently with men being more oblivious to both color and subtlety, while women were more attentive and knowledgeable about both. Furthermore, in studies performed in laboratory settings to examine how color affected behavior, blue was found to have a calming, relaxing effect while red motivated quicker response. When age was more closely examined, the younger the subject the more likely the preference for bright colors such as red or yellow. Also, in the presence of these same bright colors, perceptions and judgments to size or value by all respondents tended to be larger and more favorable than when influenced by blues or greens which elicited more realistic and slower reactions.
What does this mean in terms of graphic design?
Much of what has been found through scientific or psychological study basically appears to be common sense. Young people like hot flashy colors and older people like cooler, more conservative colors. Yet, one truism about color doesn’t quite compute when reviewing the results of the various preference studies. According to color theory, there are three primary colors of red, blue and yellow with the complementary color of each primary color determined by mixing the other two primary colors together. This means that the complementary color of red is green; the complementary color of blue is orange; and the complementary color of yellow is purple. What sticks out like a sore thumb is that most people disliked orange; yet it is the most complementary color to use with everyone’s favorite color, blue.
So, do we throw these conclusions out the window? Hardly. It is a safe bet that if you were to use blue as the color scheme for women with breast cancer, men with a penchant for war and children shopping for shoes, none would be repulsed by the presentation. I think the use of an accent color would be the more sensitive issue and observation of the studies’ results should provide a reliable guide here. Also, not to be overlooked is the fact that there are an infinite number of shades and tones of blue which complicates the matter even further. If the blue you choose leans to the green, it is more likely described as a turquoise, while a blue leaning more to the red could be construed as more of a purple or magenta. These variations alter presumptions about use of secondary or tertiary colors to complement. Another important concern regarding color involves contrast which can affect legibility of text if misused.
What visual images sell best?
Years ago, before the existence of computers, desktop publishing and the Internet, it was common knowledge among this industry’s cognoscenti that babies and dogs were the images to use at the newsstand to capture the hearts of the magazine-buying public. In an extensive Google search, I have failed to support that theory today. Times have changed and with it tastes of our culture. Another mantra from years past was that “sex sells.” Whether we agree with that or not, sex rarely has a place within applications we professional marketers must utilize.
Here’s what one expert, Dick Stolley, the founding managing editor of People magazine, had to say about what cover images sell his magazine best:
“Young is better than old. Pretty is better than ugly. Rich is better than poor. Movies are better than music. Music is better than television. Television is better than sports…and anything is better than politics.” In 1999, he added: “And nothing is better than the celebrity dead,” a fact which has been strongly supported with the best-selling newsstand covers of all time at the death of John Lennon, Princess Diana and recently Michael Jackson.
For those of us selling widgets, however, these guidelines are immaterial. The correct image to use in marketing obviously must relate to what we are selling. This is not to say that we must show a photo or illustration of the subject. Sometimes that is not the best route to take. Instead, we must ask ourselves, what will best communicate to the ideal buyer why he must act immediately to proceed with a purchase of what we are presenting? How we “package” that appeal will be the magic bullet to motivate his response.
Well, that doesn’t give you much direction, does it? Having been in this predicament countless times in my career, this is what I have come to trust as the best way to accomplish this goal. After establishing the chief characteristic of the market based on the relevance of age, gender, occupation, education or location, I make the assumption that everyone wants to be treated as if they are the most desirable customers in the world. So I dress my presentations in the garb of the rich and successful, using sophisticated choices of font, intelligence, color, imagery and layout. I don’t resort to gimmicks or brash design. Rather, I rely on methods which utilize elegance and class.
One of the reasons I do this is because first and foremost, I must please the client. Since he is usually affluent and successful, he immediately can relate to this style. Secondly, typical of human nature, his prospective market, regardless of demographics, wants to identify with the rich and famous and probably will view the presentation as something that type of person would want. So, with his curiosity piqued, the presentation has achieved the first important step in the process. How well you have delivered the message and enticed him to act will determine whether he proceeds with a purchase.
While this methodology may contradict the logic of defining one’s target market if it turns out to be children or street gang members, in my experience the majority of those we are appealing to are people of means (hopefully) so they can afford whatever it is we are selling; of an age mature enough to comprehend and appreciate our proposal; and finally, a member of the American culture with needs and desires shaped by current technology, events and national outlook. With that as a starting point, my forays into marketing have been largely successful for those who have hired me based on the understanding that everyone prefers to go “first class.”
