What Is Pay Per Click (PPC) and How Does Pay Per Click (PPC) Work?
Pay per click is a type of paid digital marketing, which displays adverts that link to your website in SERPs (search engine results pages). It is the primary revenue driver for Google and the easiest way to get your adverts showing for people searching for your products and services. Google run these ads through a platform called Google AdWords and if you know your way around the platform you can set up a simple campaign without much trouble.
You set up pay per click (PPC) campaigns based on keywords. Keywords are the terms entered into the search engine that you want to display your ads for. You also set a CPC (cost per click) limit that is the highest you are willing to pay for 1 click on your ad (which will lead through to your website). You can also set a daily budget on your campaign, which is the most you are willing to pay each day for your campaigns to run. Once you have accumulated enough clicks to reach your budget, your ads will cease to run to the following day.
For example, if I needed a solicitor, I could type “solicitor” into Google and it would display results from PPC campaigns, and organic results. PPC campaigns allow you to get to the top of this page without having to rely on search engine optimisation for the free, organic listings. You should use PPC campaigns when there are people searching for your products and services. If there is no one searching for them, there is no point and you should then focus on awareness driving campaigns.
Pay per click (PPC) can perform really strongly provided it is set up correctly. There are people literally searching right now, in your location for your products and services, and you can get your business in front of them at that moment. That makes it an extremely powerful tool.
However, poor set up and management of your keywords and budget can make it an expensive mistake, as Google will continue to show your ads regardless of performance. If people are clicking through to your website and not converting, that will very quickly add up to a large bill.
It is really important that you do thorough keyword research into what keywords best describe your products and services, and which keywords are more likely to get potential customers to convert. This may require some testing with your PPC campaigns, but it will be worth it.
Does Your Business Need a Website Maintenance Plan?
So, your new site is complete congratulations! There are a lot of moving parts to a build, from coding to design to content.
However, if you want to attract and retain customers, you can’t have a “set it and forget it” mentality once the initial work is finished marketing your business is not only about creating a web presence.
It’s crucial that you make a website maintenance plan a priority for your small business. Here are 4 reasons why:
1. You want to offer a good user experience.
Broken links, 404 pages, half-baked landing pages, slow loading times… your visitors will go elsewhere if they don’t find what they’re looking for fast. The last thing you want for your business is for customers to experience frustration.
Also, you’re not going to build trust among buyers if you don’t offer a good user experience who’s going to want to enter their credit card or contact information when your online presence looks neglected?
Your website is the face of your business, so invest the time and energy into keeping it current. Monitor for glitches and focus on adding fresh content like blogs, articles, events and testimonials as often as possible to provide a good user experience and reap the SEO benefits.
2. It’s the key to security and safety.
You’re not only responsible for protecting your own data, but you’re also responsible for your visitors’ information. Security requirements are always changing, and nobody is safe even big brands are targets for cyber attacks and data breaches.
In late 2016, Uber announced the personal information of 57 million Uber users and 600,000 drivers had been exposed by cyber thieves. To make matters worse, the company tried to hide the breach rather than report it.
In November 2018, Marriott International came forward with info that cyber criminals had stolen the data of approximately 500 million customers.
Since hackers get smarter all the time, you need a program you can trust to keep your online assets safe.
Being proactive and protecting your website now is so much easier than dealing with the devastation, disruption and huge costs of a hacked site, lost data and destroyed Google rankings.
The Security & Maintenance Plan includes:
• Continuous state-of-the-art monitoring and “next-generation application firewall” protection against spam, malware and other malicious attempts
• Ongoing automatic backups of your site in case it ever needs to be restored
• Site checks for broken images and links so it runs smooth and fast
• Regular updates of your WordPress site and plugins for optimal performance and security
• And much more…
3. A secure backup is a lifesaver.
A backup is a saved copy of your site, whether it’s from a day ago or a month ago. Backups are stored in files or in the cloud and can be restored if needed.
If you don’t have a backup and your website is hacked and wiped, you’d need to start over from scratch. You wouldn’t want all your hard work to disappear, would you?
A big part of your website maintenance plan is using reliable tools to keep your information safe.
4. Software updates won’t wait.
Software is ever-changing, whether it’s plugins and themes that need updating or security programs.
Your site isn’t going to run smoothly and will also be vulnerable to hackers if you don’t stay on top of software updates. The more often you update, the less likely you are to have problems.
Keeping your software updated also ensures your site loads quickly when visitors arrive; speed has an impact on SEO.
Don’t miss vital leads or sales by neglecting content, security, backup and regular software updates.
Remember: the cost of repairing online issues will be greater than the affordable maintenance costs you pay now!
Virtual Assistant Tips To Success
Virtual Assisting has become one of the most exciting and rewarding home-based businesses. What a privilege it is to be a part of such an evolutionary industry that continually grows and offers new opportunities and rewards for those coming into the business and those veteran pros as well. Marketing your Virtual Assistant business can be a rewarding adventure, providing you with permanent clientele and additional profits.
Here are some ideas you might want to explore:
Tip #1 — Add a P.S. to your Signature Line: We all know how important that signature line is for your business success. Here’s a simple way to make it even more profitableAdd a P.S. to your e-mail messages. You can offer your clients additional discounts or let them know about a new service. Did you just get a new VA certificate? Tell them! This can be a perfect opportunity to perhaps toot your horn a little.
Tip #2 Learn from the Pros: Continually search for new and worthwhile sites that offer tips on marketing. There are pros out there specializing in marketing. Let them guide you into making more profits. For example, recently I found this site-thewebmuse.com. It has fabulous marketing tips, special reports you can receive for as little as $9.95, affordable teleclasses on marketing, and a monthly newsletter, “The Museletter.” I could go on, but go check it out for yourself and then see how you can profit from it as well.
Be a mentor. I know one of the ways that I’ve actually increased my business is mentoring others and networking with others. Any networking is valuable and when you mentor you become an expert at the same time as helping others out.
Tip #3 Market with Candy Wrappers or Business Magnets: Do something different with your marketing. Candy wrappers can be a perfect way to show your clients your uniqueness and catch their attention. You can get your company name and logo printed on them. If visiting local clients, prepare a “small package” with coffees/teas, your candy bar with your logo on it, perhaps a personalized pen, and of course, several business cards. Drop it off at new businesses in your area. How about the doctor that just changed locations or the new attorney that just graduated law school? You can send these out as well and are not confined to local clients.
Magnets are excellent marketing tools. VistaPrints offers them at very reduced prices and they match your business card. I send one along to all my clients and in my portfolio to clients who have already expressed an interest in my services. This just adds that additional promotional edge I feel.
Tip #4 Market to Your Existing Clients: Your existing clients already know the caliber of work that you do. But your marketing doesn’t have to stop there. Continually tell them of new services or features. Send out a newsletter or even a tip of the week to keep your name in front of them. And when was the last time you called them up and asked, “Hey, how are you doing? How’s business going?” A personal, “What’s been happening” call can make a very favorable impression
Tip #5 List Tips on Your Website: One of the ways to prove your expertise is to list on your website the things you know. This shows your clients and potential clients that you know what you are talking about. On both my sites I have done this with great success. On Virtual Word Publishing, http://www.virtualwordpublishing.com, I also include a complete listing of resources as well so others can find information on my site that they need. This draws them to my site and while there hopefully makes them want to do business with me.
Market your way to success in your business! See how doing things a little differently can make a big difference. And lastly, enjoy your marketing. When clients see that you enjoy what you’re doing, they want to do business with you.
What Is Affiliate Marketing – And Why You Should Use It
If you’re interested in working flexibly from your laptop, affiliate marketing might be an option. With many products online for affiliates to promote and many ways to promote them, it’s a very flexible business model which can give you time and financial freedom. Initially though many affiliates struggle to make sales. It’s a process to learn the skill of marketing affiliate products. However, if you’re determined to learn that skill, it can serve you for the rest of your life.
Once you’re successful as an affiliate, you can live anywhere, work for yourself and never need another job or employee ever again. This is a large “prize” and one worth working for. But many drop out before they get to the point of even making a single sale.
The learning curve for affiliate marketing can be a steep one, and there’s no guarantees. You’ll need to sell something before you can make anything. So if you’re desperate for money it’s probably not something you should rely on for income straight away. But if you’re serious about building an income from the internet, and willing to put in the effort, the rewards can be great.
There’s many ways to do affiliate marketing and depending on your own circumstances you can opt for one of several strategies, or choose a couple. The general advice though is to pick a marketing strategy and stick to it for the long term until you get traction. Jumping from one strategy to another can mean you spread yourself too thin. \
Any strategy can be tough, so it’s a good idea to stick to one you’re comfortable with. Blogging, or content marketing is a slower strategy than through using paid marketing. Some affiliates will invest in high ticket programs and then use paid marketing to build and scale their business quite quickly. This requires a lot more investment than someone who wants to use free programs and generate traffic through blogging, for example.
Depending on your own particular circumstances you can choose a strategy to suit you and your budget. Free marketing strategies can take much longer though and require a lot more work. Blogging, or video creation are two such strategies. By uploading a video to YouTube each day, or creating a blog post, you shouldn’t expect too much to happen in the short term. But over months and years of doing this activity, you can generate a nice passive income through promoting affiliate products through your content.
Over time, your content will grow and videos and posts you wrote years ago can still generate you an income. As your volume of content grows you should see your income growing from sales too. This will also depend on a number of factors too, of course. Depending on your topic and ability to create useful and interesting content, this can take several months or even years before you see regular traction in your online business.
A much faster method is to use list building and paid marketing. With list building, you create a list of email subscribers and send them regular emails through an autoresponder. As your list grows, and you build relationships with your subscribers, they should get to know, like and trust you. You monetise your email list through providing useful affiliate products which will be of value to your subscribers.
Initially though, as an affiliate marketer it can be tough. With a list of only 90 people, it’s much more difficult to make sales than with a list of 90,000 subscribers. In the early days it can be difficult to see this, and all you look at is the lack of sales you have made!
Affiliates therefore need to be patient and understand than they are building a business. Many affiliates don’t see this though and quit far too early. Before even building an email list of 1000 subscribers, they declare that “it doesn’t work” and quit!
A good analogy of affiliate marketing is to look at the Chinese bamboo tree. A Chinese bamboo tree gestates underground for 4-5 years before anything breaks the soil surface.
Once it does break through the soil, it can shoot up to 90 feet tall in a six week period.
Affiliate marketing is much the same. The gestation period can be months or years. This is the hardest time for affiliates because they have no proof that their business is working.
There’s some other ways you can optimise your traction with an online affiliate business too. For years I struggled with affiliate marketing because I didn’t know this. I joined Amazon and eBay affiliate programs and worked hard building content only to make next to nothing!
Later I found out about digital products which paid much more in terms of commissions. Amazon, for example pays from 1-11% commission on a product sold by an affiliate. Digital products typically pay much more and often from 40% to even 100% in some cases.
Subscription digital products too offer the affiliate a greater opportunity to earn regular income from a small number of sales. As a beginner, it’s definitely worth using subscription affiliate products. These are things such as memberships and software products used by online businesses themselves.
A subscription product can allow a relatively new affiliate to start earning regular commissions much more quickly. Since initially getting your first commission is the hardest part, subscriptions give you an added bonus and help you attain more stability with the same amount of work.
High ticket products are another consideration for affiliates too. With a high ticket digital product you can earn much larger commissions for a single sale. A $100 product, for example might offer you a $40 commission. Whereas a $1000 product will give you a nice $400 pay day with what amounts often to the same amount of work.
It’s also worth joining an online community and getting the help and support of mentors, if you’re going down the affiliate path. With a mentor, you have support and guidance. In those moments when you want to quit, they will put you back on track and support and assist you. When there’s only you working alone, it can be very difficult when you’re not making much progress.
