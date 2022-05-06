Connect with us

Finance

Why a Business Owners Insurance Policy Can Benefit Your Small Business

Published

1 min ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Business Owners Policy, otherwise known as BOP, may well be the key to protecting any small business. Made up of a few forms of coverage that each are usually acquired on their own, the bundled plan for small commercial enterprises offers business discounted premiums as they gain from better insurance coverage.

What does the standard Business Owners Policy provide? This commercial policy usually consists of:

• General Liability Coverage

Commercial liability insurance helps a business owner if a customer is injured at the property and sues for his medical care. Coverage extends to hospital and doctor costs, as well as defense costs. It can also benefit the business if there is ‘advertising injury’ related to claims such as copyright infringement, libel and defamation.

• Property Coverage

Commercial property insurance is often also referred to as named-peril insurance, open-peril insurance or special insurance. This can cover the owner in the event there are property damages in regard to a rented space or premises that the business owner actually owns.

• Business Interruption Coverage

Business Interruption insurance helps the insured when rain, wind or snow storms, or cyber hacking and/or other universal happenings occur and disrupt the regular running of the business. The insurance will pay for business loss or put up financing for using another transitory property while running the business until the permanent site has been repaired.

The great advantage to owning a Business Owners Policy is that the standard coverage can be tailored to your individual needs as a small business owner. After an assessment with an experienced independent agent, you will be guided to determining what further types of coverage suit your industry, size of operation and earnings and would benefit you and your company by being included in the policy. What’s more, your agent can schedule regular times for reevaluation if your needs have changed and add or subtract various forms of coverage as per the assessment so that you have the protection when you genuinely require it.

Take a look at this scenario to understand what a related customized policy can mean.

A one-man business operation grew until it included a few more employees. The man’s insurance specialist discussed the growth with the business owner and together they determined that a workers comp policy, as well as a disability insurance should be added to the standard offerings. This satisfied the government requirements and gave the business owner the additional protection he needed in the event an employee would be injured on the job.

For more on the topic, be sure to speak with an experienced independent insurance agent.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Finance

How to Choose the Best Vision Insurance Plan!

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

google news

Vision insurance is a form of insurance that provides coverage for the services rendered by eye care professionals such as ophthalmologists and optometrists etc. According to an estimate, almost 50% of Americans suffer from eye sight problems and have to wear the prescribed contact lenses or eye glasses. Vision insurance plans offer great deal to help you with the costs of your contacts, glasses and eye checkup.

An eye Insurance plan is different from the regular health insurances. Eye Insurance plan is designed to help you covering cost of eye checkups and medication by offering partial of full cost of checkup services. There are many vision insurance companies, however in a broad sense Vision insurance plans can be divided into two categories:

A Vision Benefits Package covers all services rendered by eye care professionals. The benefit package pays the balance on your behalf but at times you might have to pay a co-payment for the purchase of your contacts or glasses.

On the other hand a Vision Discount Plan provides eye checkup and other vision services at discounted rates. The discount plan provides you with a list of providers who are covered by your insurance company.

If you have vision problems then it is wise to opt for the Vision Insurance Plan. Eye glasses alone costs around $200 which helplessly we lose of break sooner or later. Vision Plan can reduce the cost by 50%. It also offers a variety of packages which cover your entire family. Especially if the children in your family are also suffering from eye sight problems, it is better to subscribe to a reasonable package with a good insurance company. With children it becomes specially important since they tend to lose or break their glasses more often and constant fixing.

Vision Insurance Plan with a good company will provide you with the quality service. Companies offer a wide range of plans suitable for a variety of customers. Carefully review the benefits offered by the company in each package. You should consider how often you would have to get an eye exam and how many pair of eye glasses or contact lenses you may need yearly or half yearly. It will help you to decide which package is more suitable for your needs, so you can derive maximum benefits. You can conduct some research online, in order to find the best Vision Insurance plan for your requirements and within your budget.

google news
Continue Reading

Finance

Premenstrual Syndrome and Herbs – Skullcap

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

google news

Premenstrual syndrome affects over 70% to 90% of women before menopause in the US and less for women in Southeast Asia because of their diet. It is defined as the faulty function of ovaries related to the women’s menstrual cycle. It effects the women’s physical and emotional state, and sometimes interferes with daily activities as a resulting of hormone fluctuation. The syndrome happens in one or two weeks before menstruation and then declines when the period starts. It is said that the symptoms can be so severe that between 10-15% of women have to take time off work, costing businesses millions of dollars a year. In this article, we will discuss how skullcap effects women with PMS.

I. Definition

American skullcap has been used for more than 200 years in Europe and other areas of the world as a mild relaxant and as a therapy for anxiety, nervous tension, and convulsions. Chinese skullcap has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat allergies, infections, inflammation, cancer, and headaches.

II. How skullcap effects women with PMS

1. Blood sugar

Chinese skull cap root contains chemical agents which help to lower the blood sugar in the bloodstream by improving the liver in glucose regulation resulting in stimulating the production of insulin. Overdose of Chinese skullcap may cause hypoglycemia and increasing the risk of food and sugar craving.

2. Nervous tension

American skull is a nerve tonic plant. It helps the nerve cells to relax, resulting in reducing the risk of overactive cells leading to symptoms of depression, anxiety, and emotional and physical stress.

3. Inflammation

Chinese skullcap helps to strengthen the immune system not only against the inflammation caused by abnormal cell growth, but it also reduces the PMS symptom caused by infection and allergic reaction.

4. Circulation system

Chinese skullcap also helps to improve the circulation function by reducing the blood pressure during oxygen and nutrients transportation thereby reducing symptoms of tiredness, fatigue, and loss of concentration.

5. Premenstrual pain and cramps

It’s convulsion helps to relax the body’s muscles including the uterus muscles resulting in lessening the risk of muscles constrict, and relaxing rapidly and repeatedly causing menstrual pain and cramps.

google news
Continue Reading

Finance

Alkene Reactions – Why Pi Electrons Are So Reactive

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

google news

As an organic chemistry student you will be required to study many alkene reactions. Many students fall into the trap of memorization and regurgitation and set themselves on the path of doom. In this article I will help you understand alkene reactions by explaining a key concept in reactions: Why Pi Bonds Attack

I don’t want YOU to fall into the trap of confusion due to lack of understanding

So let’s break it down

A single or sigma-bond is a direct connection between one atom and the next. The electron density will be concentrated between the two bonds in question

The pi bond is different. If you picture a p-orbital in the y-plane of a molecule you will realize that the p bond sits very high above, and very low beneath the molecule.

The electrons moving around the pi bond are much further away from the molecule compared to a sigma bond. Think of this as walking a curious puppy on a long leash. Sure the puppy is ‘attached’ to your hand, but the long leash allows him to run around and sniff everything right and left. In fact, if you let go of the leash he’d be off and running away following his nose. Why? because he’s so curious and all these attractive smells are calling to him

Pi bonds are like that too. They are very electronegative and will be easily ‘distracted’ by partially positive or full positive charges nearby. This negativity makes the pi electrons very nucleophilic

Quick recap of nucleophile and electrophile

Nucleophile = nucleus loving = positive seeking thus partially/fully negative

Electrophile = electron loving = negative seeking thus partially/fully positive

When an electrophile is brought close enough to the pi bond, the pi electrons will be so ‘curious’ and actually break away from the carbon atom. Imagine this as the moment you let go of the puppy’s leash. He’s off…

The pi electrons don’t break away from each other though. Instead they will simply break away from one of the 2 carbon atoms holding the pi bonds. This is the first step in your reaction mechanism

In doing so the former pi electrons are now sitting as a bond between one of the former sp2 (pi bond wielding) carbon atoms and the attacked electrophilic atom

The other carbon is now deficient having lost its pi bond and carries a positive charge. This carbocation is the reason for another nucleophile to attack in the next step

google news
Continue Reading

Trending