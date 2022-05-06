Finance
Why Do 95% of Internet Marketers Fail the First Year?
That’s the statistic I just received from several creditable internet sources. That’s a higher rate than Brick and Mortar Businesses. Can you imagine why that happens? I can.
First of all there are all the “promise them anything websites” that claim to be able to make you an overnight success if you just do what they say for a few weeks or a month. Then there are the websites that claim to have found a loophole that is allowing them to rake in a four figure income every day. And of course there are websites that offer black hat tricks to make you rich. The list goes on. These people need to be shut down.
I remember investigating some of the claims to success that I’ve received over the last few years. One was about a young man who had just pulled in over $100,000 in a month. It turned out to be true. But what wasn’t said was that he had been working as an Internet Marketer for five years, had launched over a hundred websites, and this was his crown jewel month. That is great but the inference in the sales page would lead you to conclude it was sudden success. There was also a lady making $21,000 a month from CPA (Cost Per Action). Bottom line, she had over 400 little CPA one page sites making $.25 to $.50 per submit. These examples aren’t fraudulent, but they do leave something to be desired.
Now, please don’t get me wrong. There are loads of good Internet Marketers out there promoting their courses legitimately, and they have good courses. Many focus on one specific topic of Internet Marketing. There’s nothing wrong with that either.
The difficulty arises when someone new takes a course, implements the plan and it does not work. Without getting help this hurts the new person, the author of the course, and Internet Marketing.
Think about this for a minute. Look at the past successes in your life. Did you get there overnight? Did you get there because you found a loophole in your industry? Did you get there by being a trickster? Did you get there because you started a business before you should have? I seriously doubt it.
You got there because you studied, learned skills, got good at your craft, and put those skills into practice daily. That’s how you experience success. What makes you think being successful in Internet Marketing is any different? Well it isn’t! Those people I referenced four paragraphs back spent the time to learn Internet Marketing, develop the necessary skills, and then put them into practice every day. Once they achieved success with one website guess what they did? You’ve got it! They did it over and over again.
Some of these now successful Internet Marketers spent lots of money following one particular Internet Marketer, taking all their courses and buying all the tools they sold. There’s nothing wrong with that as long as you have the funds to dedicate to that process. It goes along way to channeling your success.
The problem is many new people trying to enter the Internet Marketing world don’t have those resources so they take what they have and invest it quickly in one aspect of Internet Marketing and when it’s gone…..their gone.
I know of a young man that was in and out just that way. He had $2,300 to invest. He did some investigation and decided PPC was the best and fastest way to financial success. Two weeks later he had spent the entire $2,300 campaign money on highly competitive keywords and became a statistic. He never got one sale. He’s a very bright guy but he lacked a few things. First he didn’t take the time to learn and acquire basic skills in keyword selection and competition evaluation, and he also lacked PERSISTANCE.
Now consider this alternative approach. It’s based on the premise that long term success in Internet Marketing is just like long term success in the Brick and Mortar business. It is based on skill acquisition to establish a solid foundation based on a strategy of which skills are important to acquire first. Once you have the skills and have tested the waters, then it’s time to evaluate and invest in an advanced course on one topic within Internet Marketing; because now you are prepared.
A former Commanding General of mine had a sign over his doorway. It was simply the letter “P” five times. It stands for “Prior Preparation Prevents Poor Performance“. How right he was.
Never forget the meaning of the letters PPPPP.
In interweb business, friendship and service,
Asian Culture 101: Tips for Your Next Business Trip to Asia
When speaking about cultures or business etiquette, Asian countries are often grouped together. However, it is not necessarily true that cultures or ethnicities in the same area of the world share the same traditions or values. While there are some similarities in history and culture across Asian countries, each country and the way its people conduct business is unique.
The most important thing to remember is to be respectful of everyone you meet. If you don’t know the right thing to say or do in a business or casual setting, ask rather than make an inaccurate assumption and offend your hosts.
Demonstrating that you are interested in learning and abiding by their norms is one way to show respect. However, even if you cannot learn or adapt to all the traditions of these many countries, here are a few key things to remember when traveling for business.
Japan
In Japan, it is common to bow when meeting someone new. However, your hosts may be familiar with Western traditions and offer to shake your hand. Be prepared for either or both forms of greeting and follow the lead of your host. To bow properly, keep your back straight and hands down at your sides. Refrain from putting your hands in your pockets or crossing your arms. As is true in American culture, this is a sign of boredom or disinterest.
Business cards are a bigger deal in Japan than in the United States. When presented with a card, accept it with both hands and read the card. This shows respect and care for the card and person who handed it to you. If you are seated, leave the card out on the table or on your card case. Do not shove the card into you pocket or bag. It’s best to keep your own cards in a nice case so they are not bent or dirty when you hand them out.
Avoid:
- pointing with your fingers or any objects, such as chopsticks or pens.
- It’s not customary and can be considered rude.
- pointing out someone’s mistake. Always be respectful of your hosts and business partners.
- being late. In fact, be 15 minutes early.
China
Just as you would in America, offer a firm handshake when meeting someone for business. Similar to Japanese culture, business cards are a big deal. Offer and receive cards with both hands. If possible, print your information in Chinese on one side and English on the other.
Patience and appropriately following up are very important in Chinese business culture. No big decisions are made quickly and you should prepare for longer meetings and speeches. You may be asked to speak as well but keep your remarks short and avoid “taking over” the conversation. Follow up after a meeting with an email highlighting the positive points and decisions, but don’t be too extensive with your remarks.
Business is frequently conducted over meals. Learn how to use chopsticks and where to put them when eating. It’s best to put them back onto the holder rather than placing them in or on the bowl or plate. If a second meal or meeting is requested, offer to host.
Avoid:
- being late. Be on time, early if possible.
- speaking too loudly or quickly. Match the tone of your host.
- interrupting holidays or being ignorant of superstitions. Respect for tradition is important.
- pointing with your figures or other objects.
India
Lucky for Americans, the most common business language in India is English, though Hindu is widely spoken in other areas of the country. Greet your host by saying “Namaste” with your palms together in front of your chest. Offer a slight bow or nod of the head.
Nodding is often a sign of understanding rather than agreement. Be careful not to confuse the two when speaking in business meetings.
Just as is true in China, be aware and respectful of holidays. In the Hindu religion, holidays can last longer than a day or two, so plan your trip accordingly.
Avoid:
- shaking hands, especially with women, unless the host offers his or her hand first.
- declining food or drink in a meeting. Accept what is offered so you don’t cause offense.
8 Tech Tools You Should Be Using To Grow Your Business
Every business has their own unique needs and tech requirements. Yet, with so many tech tools out there, how do you know which ones are the best for your business?
As someone who lives and breathes digital marketing, I’ve used various tools and programs to amplify my marketing tasks and keep track of specific projects. It can be overwhelming at times, but it also gave me exposure to various tech tools, allowing me to really narrow down my favorites.
I’ve selected some of my favorite tech tools to help me be more productive. Here they are.
Canva
The Canva concept was built on a vision to rival Photoshop and make design easy and accessible to anyone [even people without a Ph.D. in photoshop]. In a nutshell, Canva is a graphic-design tool website. It uses a drag-and-drop format and provides access to over a million photographs, graphics, and fonts. It is used by non-designers as well as professionals & is a great tool to create awesome content for your business.
Click Funnels
Marketing funnels made easy for your business. ClickFunnels gives you everything you need to market, sell, and deliver your products and services online! Use ClickFunnels to quickly create high-converting marketing & sales funnels for your business. They offer many integration options, hundreds of marketing templates & a wiki of free training. Get on it.
Zoom
Zoom is a leader in modern enterprise remote video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, chat, and webinars it is the perfect tool for Businesses to stay connected with their clients 24/7. Crystal clear video and audio for all of your conference, webinar, meeting or screen sharing business requirements. Its quick and easy to set up a conference and just as easy to join one from any of your devices desktop, laptop, mobile device or tablet!
Google G-Drive
Back up and get access to files anywhere, on the go, through secure cloud storage and file backup for your photos, videos, files and more. Being able to store, sync and share documents and data with Google Drive makes it the perfect business collaboration tool. G-Drive starts you with 15 GB of free Google online storage so you can’t go wrong.
Trello
Hello, Trello! Trello is a collaboration tool that organizes your projects into boards. In one glance, Trello tells you what’s being worked on, who’s working on what, and where something is in a process Imagine a whiteboard in your office, filled with colorful sticky notes, with each note as a task for you and your team. Now imagine that each of those sticky notes has photos, attachments & links from other data sources. There is also a space to comment and collaborate with your teams. Now imagine that you can take that whiteboard anywhere you go on your phone and can access it from any computer through the web. Hello, Trello!
Essentially, Trello is a visual, web-based, project management tool for your Business. Its founders started Trello with the hopes to solve some high-level planning issues businesses face on a day to day basis. Boom I think they are onto something.
Vimeo
Elevate your business video marketing with a powerful video marketing & analytics tools Vimeo! Vimeo is a video-sharing website in which users can upload, share and view videos. It was the first video sharing site to support high-definition video. Vimeo promises more engagement, more collaboration & more growth for your business.
Transferwise
Does your business make overseas transfers? Banks charge a lot for overseas transfers. But, Transferwise doesn’t. Transfer money abroad easily and quickly with their low-cost money transfers. They only charge the Business transferring funds a fee, not the recipient! Excellent conversion rates and unbelievable payment turn around times. [Note: transactions are not always processed by banks over the weekend, so try and process payments on weekdays to avoid delays].
Powtoon
Powtoon is a business tool for creating animated presentations and animated explainer videos. Make amazing videos in minutes with Powtoon. Use their library of styles, characters, backgrounds, and video, or upload your own!
What Is Pay Per Click (PPC) and How Does Pay Per Click (PPC) Work?
Pay per click is a type of paid digital marketing, which displays adverts that link to your website in SERPs (search engine results pages). It is the primary revenue driver for Google and the easiest way to get your adverts showing for people searching for your products and services. Google run these ads through a platform called Google AdWords and if you know your way around the platform you can set up a simple campaign without much trouble.
You set up pay per click (PPC) campaigns based on keywords. Keywords are the terms entered into the search engine that you want to display your ads for. You also set a CPC (cost per click) limit that is the highest you are willing to pay for 1 click on your ad (which will lead through to your website). You can also set a daily budget on your campaign, which is the most you are willing to pay each day for your campaigns to run. Once you have accumulated enough clicks to reach your budget, your ads will cease to run to the following day.
For example, if I needed a solicitor, I could type “solicitor” into Google and it would display results from PPC campaigns, and organic results. PPC campaigns allow you to get to the top of this page without having to rely on search engine optimisation for the free, organic listings. You should use PPC campaigns when there are people searching for your products and services. If there is no one searching for them, there is no point and you should then focus on awareness driving campaigns.
Pay per click (PPC) can perform really strongly provided it is set up correctly. There are people literally searching right now, in your location for your products and services, and you can get your business in front of them at that moment. That makes it an extremely powerful tool.
However, poor set up and management of your keywords and budget can make it an expensive mistake, as Google will continue to show your ads regardless of performance. If people are clicking through to your website and not converting, that will very quickly add up to a large bill.
It is really important that you do thorough keyword research into what keywords best describe your products and services, and which keywords are more likely to get potential customers to convert. This may require some testing with your PPC campaigns, but it will be worth it.
