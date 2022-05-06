Why Do 95% of Internet Marketers Fail the First Year?

Share Pin 0 Shares

That’s the statistic I just received from several creditable internet sources. That’s a higher rate than Brick and Mortar Businesses. Can you imagine why that happens? I can.

First of all there are all the “promise them anything websites” that claim to be able to make you an overnight success if you just do what they say for a few weeks or a month. Then there are the websites that claim to have found a loophole that is allowing them to rake in a four figure income every day. And of course there are websites that offer black hat tricks to make you rich. The list goes on. These people need to be shut down.

I remember investigating some of the claims to success that I’ve received over the last few years. One was about a young man who had just pulled in over $100,000 in a month. It turned out to be true. But what wasn’t said was that he had been working as an Internet Marketer for five years, had launched over a hundred websites, and this was his crown jewel month. That is great but the inference in the sales page would lead you to conclude it was sudden success. There was also a lady making $21,000 a month from CPA (Cost Per Action). Bottom line, she had over 400 little CPA one page sites making $.25 to $.50 per submit. These examples aren’t fraudulent, but they do leave something to be desired.

Now, please don’t get me wrong. There are loads of good Internet Marketers out there promoting their courses legitimately, and they have good courses. Many focus on one specific topic of Internet Marketing. There’s nothing wrong with that either.

The difficulty arises when someone new takes a course, implements the plan and it does not work. Without getting help this hurts the new person, the author of the course, and Internet Marketing.

Think about this for a minute. Look at the past successes in your life. Did you get there overnight? Did you get there because you found a loophole in your industry? Did you get there by being a trickster? Did you get there because you started a business before you should have? I seriously doubt it.

You got there because you studied, learned skills, got good at your craft, and put those skills into practice daily. That’s how you experience success. What makes you think being successful in Internet Marketing is any different? Well it isn’t! Those people I referenced four paragraphs back spent the time to learn Internet Marketing, develop the necessary skills, and then put them into practice every day. Once they achieved success with one website guess what they did? You’ve got it! They did it over and over again.

Some of these now successful Internet Marketers spent lots of money following one particular Internet Marketer, taking all their courses and buying all the tools they sold. There’s nothing wrong with that as long as you have the funds to dedicate to that process. It goes along way to channeling your success.

The problem is many new people trying to enter the Internet Marketing world don’t have those resources so they take what they have and invest it quickly in one aspect of Internet Marketing and when it’s gone…..their gone.

I know of a young man that was in and out just that way. He had $2,300 to invest. He did some investigation and decided PPC was the best and fastest way to financial success. Two weeks later he had spent the entire $2,300 campaign money on highly competitive keywords and became a statistic. He never got one sale. He’s a very bright guy but he lacked a few things. First he didn’t take the time to learn and acquire basic skills in keyword selection and competition evaluation, and he also lacked PERSISTANCE.

Now consider this alternative approach. It’s based on the premise that long term success in Internet Marketing is just like long term success in the Brick and Mortar business. It is based on skill acquisition to establish a solid foundation based on a strategy of which skills are important to acquire first. Once you have the skills and have tested the waters, then it’s time to evaluate and invest in an advanced course on one topic within Internet Marketing; because now you are prepared.

A former Commanding General of mine had a sign over his doorway. It was simply the letter “P” five times. It stands for “Prior Preparation Prevents Poor Performance“. How right he was.

Never forget the meaning of the letters PPPPP.

In interweb business, friendship and service,