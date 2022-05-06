News
Yankees series opener vs. the Texas Rangers at the Stadium postponed because of threat of bad weather
The Yankees postponed Friday night’s series opener against the Rangers because of a forecast of rain through Saturday morning. The game will be played as part of a single-admission doubleheader at the Stadium on Sunday.
Tickets for Friday night’s game are NOT valid for Saturday’s doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for Friday night’s game may exchange them for tickets to a similar game as described in the Yankees rain check policy. That can be found on the Yankees’ website.
Friday night was also the Yoda bobblehead giveaway night. That has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 25 game against the Orioles.
Developing story, check back for details.
COVID cases cancel St. Louis Symphony concerts
ST. LOUIS, Mo. COVID-19 breakthrough cases among members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra have canceled this weekend’s concerts on May 6 and 7. The symphony made the announcement on Twitter. Ticketholders should call the box office to discuss ticketing options at 314-534-1700.
The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 15 million people were killed either by coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems during the first two years of the pandemic, more than double the current official death toll of over 6 million.
Most of the deaths occurred in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas, according to a WHO report issued Thursday.
The U.N. health agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described the newly calculated figure as “sobering,” saying it should prompt countries to invest more in their capacities to quell future health emergencies.
WHO tasked scientists with determining the actual number of COVID-19 deaths between January 2020 and the end of last year. They estimated that between 13.3 million and 16.6 million people died either due to the coronavirus directly or because of factors somehow attributed to the pandemic’s impact on health systems, such as cancer patients who were unable to seek treatment when hospitals were full of COVID patients.
Based on that range, the scientists came up with an approximated total of 14.9 million.
The estimate was based on country-reported data and statistical modeling, but only about half of countries provided information. WHO said it wasn’t yet able to break down the data to distinguish between direct deaths from COVID-19 and those related to effects of the pandemic, but the agency plans a future project examining death certificates.
“This may seem like just a bean-counting exercise, but having these WHO numbers is so critical to understanding how we should combat future pandemics and continue to respond to this one,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious diseases specialist at the Yale School of Public Health who was not linked to the WHO research.
For example, Ko said, South Korea’s decision to invest heavily in public health after it suffered a severe outbreak of MERS allowed it to escape COVID-19 with a per-capita death rate around a 20th of the one in the United States.
Accurately counting COVID-19 deaths has been problematic throughout the pandemic, as reports of confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the devastation wrought by the virus, largely because of limited testing. Government figures reported to WHO and a separate tally kept by Johns Hopkins University show more than 6.2 million reported virus deaths to date.
Scientists at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington calculated for a recent study published in the journal Lancet that there were more than 18 million COVID deaths from January 2020 to December 2021.
A team led by Canadian researchers estimated there were more than 3 million uncounted coronavirus deaths in India alone. WHO’s new analysis estimated that missed deaths in India alone ranged between 3.3 million to 6.5 million.
In a statement following the release of WHO’s data, India disputed the U.N. agency’s methodology. India’s Health and Family Welfare Ministry called the analysis and data collection methods “questionable” and complained that the new death estimates were released “without adequately addressing India’s concerns.”
Samira Asma, a senior WHO director, acknowledged that “numbers are sometimes controversial” and that all estimates are only an approximation of the virus’ catastrophic effects.
“It has become very obvious during the entire course of the pandemic, there have been data that is missing,” Asma told reporters during a press briefing on Thursday. “Basically, all of us were caught unprepared.”
Ko said the new figures from WHO might also explain some lingering mysteries about the pandemic, like why Africa appears to have been one of the least affected by the virus, despite its fragile health systems and low vaccination rates.
“Were the mortality rates so low because we couldn’t count the deaths, or was there some other factor to explain that?” he asked, citing the far higher mortality rates in the U.S. and Europe.
Dr. Bharat Pankhania, a public health specialist at Britain’s University of Exeter, said the world may never get close to measuring the true toll of COVID-19, particularly in poor countries.
“When you have a massive outbreak where people are dying in the streets because of a lack of oxygen, bodies were abandoned or people had to be cremated quickly because of cultural beliefs, we end up never knowing just how many people died,” he explained.
Pankhania said that while the estimated COVID-19 death toll still pales in comparison to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which experts estimate caused up to 100 million deaths, the fact that so many people died despite the advances of modern medicine, including vaccines, is shameful.
He also warned that the cost of COVID-19 could be far more damaging in the long term, given the increasing burden of caring for people with long COVID.
“With the Spanish flu, there was the flu and then there were some (lung) illnesses people suffered, but that was it,” he said. “There was not an enduring immunological condition that we’re seeing right now with COVID.”
“We do not know the extent to which people with long COVID will have their lives cut short and if they will have repeated infections that will cause them even more problems,” Pankhania said.
Aaron Judge’s hot start the perfect response to his failed contract extension talks with Yankees
TORONTO — Aaron Judge doesn’t want to answer questions about it, but the Yankees slugger has responded to the failed extension talks perfectly. Judge has had a first month of the season that is reminiscent of his Rookie of the Year season in 2017.
“I go back to last year, the second half of the season,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “You know, he and Giancarlo [Stanton] really carried us offensively. The final few months of that season he was in line with what he’s doing now.
“I just think we’re seeing a great player that now has a lot of big league experience. I think coupled with his talent and his preparation and just the experience he’s gained has made him just a more polished hitter.”
Judge heads into the Yankees’ Friday night’s series opener against the Rangers at the Stadium tied with Anthony Rizzo and Colorado’s C.J. Cron for the most home runs (9) in baseball. He leads the majors in barrel percentage per plate appearance (18.6) and hard hit percentage (67.2) and is second in the big leagues in average exit velocity (96.8) behind Stanton.
In other words, Judge is having a perfect season to get teams lining up to pay him when he is a free agent at the end of the season. Judge, however, is adamant that the failed extension talks with the Yankees, which became uncomfortably public for him, are not the driving motivation for him this season.
He doesn’t need that.
“When I’ve got Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo behind me and Aaron Hicks or [DJ] LeMahieu in front of me, they push you a little bit,” Judge said. “They’re always getting on base or having great at-bats. That motivates the team. It motivates me to go out there and hit.”
In 2017, Judge hammered 52 home runs to win top rookie honors in the American League. That coming-out year came with high expectations for his future. It was followed, however, by years of frustration as he was slowed by injuries. From 2018 to 2020, Judge was only in 63% of the Yankees games because of a bunch of injuries, which included a broken wrist and a strained oblique, which is more common for a big slugger and a concern for future employers. Last season, however, Judge played in 148 games, hitting 39 homers, and this season he’s started 22 of 25 games so far.
“I think the biggest thing is being healthy and being out there,” Judge said. “When you’ve got nagging stuff going on, it’s tough to be at your best. I wouldn’t say this is the best I’ve felt, but we’re getting there.”
After a record number of injuries in 2019, the Yankees made a commitment to try and reduce them through strength and conditioning. They reorganized that department along with their training department and Boone has been committed to managing players’ workload to try and prevent injuries.
That has shown results for both Judge and Stanton.
“I think they continue to evolve. I think they continue to know who they are, what things work and don’t work for them. I think you get better and out of necessity of how to take care of yourself and how to prepare yourself, coupled with trying to be also on the cutting edge of how do we maximize this,” Boone said of Judge and Stanton staying healthy. “We say the best ability is availability. I think they understand that.”
Judge has started this season strong. So far, his numbers (.293/.356/.652 with a 1.009 OPS) look very similar to his 2017 numbers (.284/.422/.627 with a 1.049 OPS). The 30-year-old, however, isn’t yet feeling it. All month, he’s talked about just “grinding,” out at-bats until he finds his consistency.
“I’m still trying to figure it out,” he said. “I’ve got to lock it in for five at-bats, especially with guys on base.”
Former FOX 2 reporter Mikala McGhee’s unique journey from TV to pageants
ST. LOUIS Former FOX 2 sports reporter Mikala McGhee left tv about one month ago and already has won a crown!
She won Miss Missouri USA Sunday night. She represented St. Louis in the statewide pageant. She now advances to the Miss USA pageant where she will represent the entire state of Missouri.
“It’s been such an unexpected journey. I loved FOX 2. I love you guys. I love our viewers. I love our team and it was really hard to have to take that step away, but this was really on my heart. I felt like it aligned with my values and where I see myself going in my life and what I wanted to do. So, I had to take a chance on myself and thankfully it paid off,” McGhee said.
She plans to get back into television at some point. Her ultimate goal is to be a game show host.
The St. Louis native started at KTVI/KPLR as an intern in 2019 and was hired as a reporter in February 2020. In March 2022 she decided to put all of her efforts into preparing for the Miss Missouri USA 2022 Pageant. She says that she plans on continuing a career in media and broadcasting in the future.
She graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, emphasis in public relations, in 2016. She then went on to Florida Gulf Coast University where she completed her master’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in law and administration.
Mikala played Division I basketball throughout her entire collegiate career. She won an A-Sun Conference championship with the Eagles and made an appearance in the 2016-2017 NCAA Women’s Tournament. Mikala grew up in Bridgeton and attended Pattonville High School. Her outstanding performance in the classroom and as a three-sport varsity athlete gained her a lot of notoriety and success. She was voted the St. Louis Cardinals Female Athlete of the Year two years in a row, on top of receiving first team all-state and all-metro honors in basketball and soccer.
