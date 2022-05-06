Connect with us

YGG SEA Surpasses 10,000 Scholarships in Just Six Months of Launch

Published

1 min ago

on

YGG SEA Surpasses 10,000 Scholarships in Just Six Months of Launch
Taipei, Taiwan, 6th May, 2022, Chainwire

Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia (YGG SEA), a sub-decentralized autonomous organization (subDAO) of the Philippines-based blockchain gaming startup Yield Guild Games (YGG), is thrilled to announce that it has onboarded 10,000 scholarships in just six months of launch. 

YGG SEA has witnessed phenomenal growth from just 1,000 scholars in November 2021 to 10,000 in April 2022. Though the guild has been moving swiftly to keep up with the demand, there is still a long queue of scholars hoping to be onboarded. YGG SEA has built a solid presence in four Southeast Asian countries – Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

We are building a community, and earning through playing games is just the beginning. We are here to create real impacts in people’s lives – not just financially but also socially and personally,” said YGG SEA co-founder and Indonesia Country Manager Irene Umar. “We are here to open opportunities to everyone and we could do so because in the YGG SEA ecosystem, everyone has the same equal opportunity!”

YGG SEA acquires yield-generating NFTs across several play-to-earn games, and lends them to players specifically in the Southeast Asia region. So far, it has invested in more than 60 games, with at least ten of them available to the YGG SEA community. These games include Axie Infinity, Wonder Heroes, Thetan Arena, Star Sharks, Wasted Lands, Karmaverse, Space Wars, Fancy Birds, Aavegotchi, and Mecha Morphing. 

Scholarship is YGG SEA’s revenue-sharing program that allows players to play P2E games without having to buy expensive NFTs or make an upfront purchase. They can borrow and use the game assets that YGG SEA owns. In return, players receive the vast majority of their in-game earnings portion while only sharing a small rental fee with YGG SEA. 

Players can participate in the YGG SEA scholarship by joining the guild’s Discord channel, filling in an application form, and minting a badge on the YGG SEA website. Over 173,000 eager guild members have already minted a badge, awaiting for a scholarship to open up. The guild onboards scholars after an interview. The scholarship program provides training, mentorship, and a plethora of other benefits including:

  • Free access to multiple P2E games. Scholars do not need to incur any financial investment, making it accessible to everyone
  • Opportunity to participate in community building and taking leadership roles 
  • Being a part of a global community that honors each diverse local culture and language
  • Your gateway into the Web3 space in a fun, engaging and embracing manner

To increase game accessibility and maximize the earning potential of scholars, YGG SEA is tailored to address the onboarding challenges in each local market. It ensures that language-specific content, education and support are made available to gamers.

About YGG SEA

YGG SEA, the first subDAO of Yield Guild Games, is a decentralized autonomous organization for acquiring and managing NFTs used in the metaverse. Its mission is to create the biggest and most sustainable play-to-earn virtual economy in Southeast Asia. YGG SEA is a founding member of the Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram
 

Trending