News
10 Best Places To Visit In June In India (2022)
In India, the summer season is pleasant only when you are at a hill station, and when schools and colleges close during the summer holidays, it becomes the best time to go on a vacation with family, friends, or even solo. If you are looking for some best places to visit in June in India to get some respite from the heat and humidity and want to spend some time amidst nature, you are in the right place.
We often get bored visiting the same known places and when we get a chance to explore and learn about new places the excitement doubles. so, we bring to you the best offbeat places to see in June to beat that summer heat.
To make our holidays less boring and memorable there are several fascinating places to visit in June in India. We have also included some cold places to visit in June in India so that you can enjoy the weather while having a fun vacation. Our destination list includes the Top Places to Visit in June in North India, Top Places to Visit in June in South India, Top Places to Visit in June in West India, and Top Places to Visit in June in North East India. So, folks, we have got you covered.
For you to have an unforgettable trip, here we have listed the best places to travel in June in India.
1. Chitkul (Himachal Pradesh)
A picturesque beautiful village in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Chitkul is the last inhabited town on the Indo-Tibetan borders. The village is located on the banks of the Baspa River and its offbeat location makes it one of the best places to visit in June in India. The mighty Baspa river lined by dense forests makes this place an incredible retreat from the hustle and bustle of our city life. In the month of June, you will get to experience a clear blue sky and pleasant weather.
Average Temperature in June: 8°C – 26°C
Highlights:
- Last Dhaba of India
- Mathi Temple
- Baspa River
- Hydro Flour Mill
- Buddhist Temple
- Apple Orchards
- Chitkul Fort
2. Almora (Uttarakhand)
With a population of only 35,513 people, Almora represents the rich culture and traditions of Uttarakhand. Located on the southern ridge of Kumaon hills and nestled within the Himalayan peaks the hill station has a population of only 35,513 people. The location of this place makes it the best places to go in June in India. Almora has mild and pleasant weather all year around. The breathtaking views, wildlife, beautiful handicrafts, temples, and mouth-watering food make it a perfect summer getaway.
Average Temperature in June: 11°C – 27°C
Highlights:
- Bright End Corner
- Govind Ballabh Museum
- Chitai Golu Devta Temple
- Kalimath Almora
- Katarmal Sun Temple
- Kasar Devi Temple
3. Tirthan Valley
Tirthan Valley is just 3 km away from the entrance of the Great Himalayan National Park. The beautiful valley is a paradise with untouched and mystifying beauty, where you also have an option to indulge in several adventurous activities. The lush green nature walks and quaint hamlets can be enjoyed with the amazing weather throughout the year.
Average Temperature in June: 9°C – 19°C
Highlights:
- River crossing
- Serlosar Lake
- Jalori Pass
4. Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)
One of the best places to visit in June in India is Srinagar. This paradise is settled on the banks of the Jhelum River in the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar is the summer capital and the largest city of Jammu and Kashmir. The scenic beauty of the town cannot be described in words. The beautiful gardens, Dal lake, houseboats, backwaters, the stunning landscapes will be stuck in your memory forever. The pleasant weather during summers makes it one of the best places to visit in July-August in India.
Average Temperature in June: 15°C – 29°C
Highlights:
- The floating vegetable market
- The Mir Bahri’s
- Aru Valley
- Chashme Shahi
- Dal Lake
- Nishat Bagh Mughal Garden
- Gulmarg
- Sonamarg
- Pahalgam
5. Nainital (Uttarakhand)
Nainital is one of the best places to visit in June in North India during summer. The hill station is situated at a height of 6,837 feet above sea level in a lush green valley. A mango-shaped with a circumference of 2 miles, the Naini Lake is one of the popular tourist attractions of this place. The hill station is one of the best places to visit in India in June with family to enjoy some leisure time, enjoy good food, and go for a nature walk in the pleasant weather.
Average Temperature in June: 16°C – 23°C
Highlights:
- Nainital Lake
- Naina Peak
- Kainchi Dham
- Naina Devi Temple
- High Altitude Zoo
- Eco Cave Gardens
6. Wayanad (Kerala)
If you love waterfalls and adventure, then this place is perfect for you. The hill station is situated in the Western Ghats which makes this a fantastic place to visit in June in India. The place is known for its spice plantations, historical caves, and serene hills. It is also home to some exotic wildlife species like bears, elephants, and leopards. This is one of the best places to visit in June in India with friends as you can have lots of fun by indulging in adventure activities like camping, trekking, rock climbing, rappelling, mountaineering, and many more.
Average Temperature in June: 21°C – 27°C
Highlights:
- Edakkal Caves
- Banasura Sagar Dam
- Chembra Peak
- Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary
- Soochipara Falls
7. Lonavala (Maharashtra)
If you are looking for a hill station close to a city where you can go for a weekend getaway, then Lonavala will be a perfect retreat for you. The train journey to Lonavala during June offers some breathtaking lush green views. It is a very popular tourist site with magnificent forts and caves to explore.
Average Temperature in June: 26°C – 32°C
Highlights:
- Rajmachi Point
- Lonavala Lake
- Valvan Dam
- Shivaji Udyan
- Tiger’s Leap
- Bushi Dam
9. Shillong (Meghalaya)
Popularly known as ‘Scotland of the East’, Shillong is one of the best places to visit in May-June in India. The charming beauty has a lot to offer to satisfy the hunger of a nature lover, from numerous mountain peaks to crystal clear lakes, and glistening waterfalls.
Average Temperature in June: 15°C – 24°C
Highlights:
- Umiam Lake
- Elephant Falls
- Mawphlang
- Shillong Peak
- Laitlum Canyons
- Ward’s Lake
- Mawlynnong
10. Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh)
If you are thinking of visiting Arunachal in June, then Tawang is one of the less crowded places to visit in June in India. Tawang is situated at an elevation of about 3048 m above sea level in the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh. Tawang has one of the oldest monasteries which is 400-year-old and one of India’s biggest Buddhist monasteries. The followers of Buddhism consider Tawang an important pilgrim center. You can visit Madhuri Lake, try some local cuisines and go for a nature walk.
Average Temperature in June: 5°C – 21°C
Highlights:
- Sela Pass
- Tawang Monastery
- Madhuri Lake
- Tawang War Memorial
- Gorichen Peak
- Bap Teng Kang
We hope our list helps you to decide a the best place to visit in June 2022. So, pack your bags, grab your tickets and get going.
Ira Winderman: Heat drawing notice on an Olympian scale
The Managing Director has been impressed.
For the Miami Heat, it is praise that is Olympian in nature.
And well could foretell a future as world-beaters.
Although formally working this Heat-Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference semifinal NBA playoff series merely as television analyst for TNT, Grant Hill, the Hall of Fame former forward, is somewhat double-dipping.
Having taken over for Jerry Colangelo as managing director of USA Basketball’s National Team after last summer’s run to Olympic gold in Tokyo, Hill finds himself having to help fill out coaching staffs and rosters for upcoming entries to the World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.
Which sort of makes this series unofficial tryouts for the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Erik Spoelstra.
“It’s one of the benefits, I guess, to my broadcasting job, is the chance to see some of these players up close and personal,” Hill told the Sun Sentinel. “Seeing these players in person, you learn a lot, watching in person, as opposed to on video or on television.
“And as I learned more about the international game, it’s a little bit of a different game. Yeah, you’re able to, I guess in a way, scout.”
For Adebayo, the book has already been written, with his contribution to last summer’s gold in Japan.
But even since, Hill said he has seen continued growth.
“Bam, I think, his game and how he plays is perfectly suited for the international stage,” Hill said. “First of all, he’s well-coached. He has a great culture. He’s a guy who I believe has worked hard and worked on his game, and developed the offensive side, the ballhandling, the passing.
“His numbers aren’t going to necessarily overwhelm you. But the little plays, the understanding of making the right read, the discipline on defense, being able to guard multiple actions, qualities like that have served him well with the Heat, and certainly have served him well on the international stage.”
Then there is Herro, who was invited to work out against the Olympic roster last summer, as part of the USA Select Team, a group of prospects who could set up as next-gen Olympians.
“His growth in the last three years has been incredible,” Hill said. “And for a young guy, he didn’t look at the role of being a sixth man as a demotion but as an opportunity, and how he embraced that and just shattered the competition when it comes to sixth man.
“He was part of the Select Team and was impressive, and certainly will be a candidate as we progress forward with the World Cup and with the Olympics.”
And then there’s Spoelstra, who coached the Select Team last summer and then was named to the Olympic staff of Steve Kerr, who takes over from Gregg Popovich as national coach.
“I’ve always been a fan of Coach Spo,” Hill said. “Honestly, I didn’t know him that well. Had a chance to spend some quality time with him in Vegas this last summer, as the Select Team was preparing the Olympic team, and was just blown away.
“I think he’s a great communicator. I think his players play hard. I think that’s always been the consistent theme no matter who’s been in the uniform. You feel as though they really believe in him and believe in the culture there.”
For the moment, the sole focus for Adebayo, Herro and Spoelstra is getting past the 76ers and moving on to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three years.
But in six years, with the Olympics in Los Angeles, there could be arguably a higher calling for the Heat trinity.
“I really love Spo, and am excited that he’s being willing to be a part of this and this great staff,” Hill said, “and will be a candidate down the road to be the head coach himself after this next quad.”
For now, the “tryouts” continue, with Hill again to be working courtside for TNT at Sunday’s Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center.
IN THE LANE
JUXTAPOSED: Even a year after Dwyane Wade joined the Utah Jazz’s ownership group, Spoelstra said it remains difficult to see the Heat icon anywhere but courtside at FTX Arena, which was the case Wednesday night for Game 2 of Heat-76ers. “He’s living the life,” Spoelstra said following that Heat victory. “Front row Utah games, and front row here. I was actually surprised. That’s what I told him out there. I said, ‘I don’t care what, it’s an incredible opportunity there,’ but it just looks weird when he’s sitting front row at a Utah game. And next to Danny Ainge? Come on. But it was great to have him.” Next on Spoelstra’s wish list is getting former Heat champion Chris Bosh back in the building during this playoff run.
THE CODE: Before that Game 2, 76ers coach Doc Rivers offered his thoughts on the flagrant foul by the Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks that left the Golden State Warriors’ Gary Payton II with a fractured elbow and Brooks with an ejection and one-game suspension. “Anything from behind is very dangerous,” Rivers said, when asked if Brooks crossed a line. “I will say this, Dillon Brooks is a competitive dude. Yeah, I didn’t like seeing that. I know his intent wasn’t to hurt anybody. Sometimes I think guys, they do get carried away. I’ve been guilty of that as a player . . . you’ll find film. It happens. It’s such a reactive game. You don’t get a second to react. You’re chasing a guy down, so plays like that happen.” Rivers added, “It looked bad, it really did. But the physicality definitely won’t leave our game, either. There’s going to be times when a collision happens and someone gets hurt, but no one intends to get hurt.”
F – – – JAE: To say former Heat forward Jae Crowder is polarizing would be an understatement considering his sometimes overly aggressive play. But he also has a playful side. So no sooner did New Orleans Pelicans fans show up wearing “F— Jae Crowder” shirts during the first round of the playoffs, and no sooner did his Phoenix Suns teammate Devin Booker dare to do the same, then Crowder, too, shirted up. The more troubling part for Crowder was his daughter hearing such chants at Smoothie King Center. “I had to explain to her it’s all fun and games, it’s all competition,” he said of his 8-year-old. “I had to play mind games with her, ‘They really love your daddy.’ ” Said Booker, “It’s really a beautiful thing, man. It’s respect at its highest level. Having 15, 20 thousand people chant your name, that’s pretty impressive. Good for Jae. People that didn’t know his name when they went to the game know it now.” And, yes, Crowder would up selling the shirts himself on his website, as he moved on to the second round against the Dallas Mavericks.
A BIG FAN: A distant second to Herro in voting for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love had nothing but praise for the third-year Heat guard on Twitter. “Everyone who knows me knows I love Tyler Herro’s game [and swag],” Love posted, “much respect on an incredible 6th man campaign. Best is yet to come.”
LESSON LEARNED: In the wake of his team’s 4-1 loss to the Heat in the first round, Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler said this past week that the need for overdue change became apparent in that series. “I think if you asked our front office, they would say that they thought, based on last season’s visit to the Eastern Conference finals, that we could bring back predominantly the same team and get better, and [they] expected to be better,” Ressler told Atlanta media. “I don’t think that worked out the way we thought. Yes, I think we should have tried to get better rather than bring back what we had. That won’t happen again. It was a mistake, in my opinion at least.”
NUMBER
5-0. Heat home playoff record. The five-game home winning streak is the team’s longest in the playoffs since an 11-game home run from June 13, 2014 to May 30, 2014.
()
News
Questions facing Timberwolves this offseason: D’Angelo Russell, Towns’ extension and who is making these decisions?
Growth isn’t always linear. That much has been made clear by many teams “on the rise” across professional sports in recent memory.
In the NBA alone, it’s easy to pick out the Atlanta Hawks, who in 2021 reached the Eastern Conference Finals, and in 2022 had to squeak into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed through the play-in tournament before they were ousted in five games in Round 1.
So while the Timberwolves appear destined for bigger and better things after reaching the playoffs and pushing second-seeded Memphis for six competitive games last month, there are no guarantees that the 2022-23 season will feature another significant leap.
The Western Conference is expected to be healthier and, thus, better next season. Minnesota may need to be better as a team simply to finish in a similar position as it did this year. That makes this offseason pivotal for the Timberwolves, who are riding a wave of momentum they don’t want to see stall out.
The decisions the franchise must make this offseason could alter its trajectory, for better or worse, for years to come:
SHOT CALLER?
It’s hard to fathom that this season started with Gersson Rosas getting fired on the eve of training camp. At that point, the keys were placed into the hands of Sachin Gupta, the executive vice president of basketball operations.
Gupta didn’t shake up the roster in any meaningful way during the season, but that’s only one piece of a basketball boss’ job. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch lauded the way in which Gupta created stability in a situation in which there was none.
“He’s very smart. We have complete alignment. The players love him. He’s appropriate in his presence around the team. He’s not heavy-handed with the coaching staff. He does his job,” Finch said. “I’m a huge fan, and I’ve advocated for him to have his opportunity to be the guy to run this team. Nothing would make me happier than that. No better time, after this season, to be able to continue to build.”
It’s up to ownership to determine if Gupta will be the top decision-maker moving forward. Making such a change may be surprising after such a successful season and with the franchise appearing to be heading down a sustainably positive path.
New owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez may be inclined to put their “stamp” on the franchise with a big hire, but that wouldn’t align well with the extensions given to Finch and his entire coaching staff prior to the start of the postseason. Either you agree with the franchise’s current direction, or you don’t.
A decision likely needs to be made sometime in the next couple weeks, before draft and free agency prep starts to heat up.
DLO STAY OR GO?
At Media Day, D’Angelo Russell spoke of this past season as a contract year for himself, given he was extension eligible at season’s end. Russell declined to provide any more thoughts on his situation at his media exit interview after the season.
It was an up-and-down season for the 26-year-old point guard, who at times flashed his offensive brilliance and even thrived in Minnesota’s defensive scheme, which took all pressure off his on-ball defense and allowed him to more so patrol open spaces and direct from afar. And who can forget the play-in performance in which Russell helped Anthony Edwards carry the team into the playoffs?
But that game was a positive blip amid the sea of disappointment in which Russell ended his season. He struggled down the backstretch of the regular season, and didn’t perform well in the playoffs. It reached the point where Finch went with Jordan McLaughlin over Russell to close Game 6 of Minnesota’s first-round series, and no one batted an eye at the decision.
At this point, an extension between Russell and the Timberwolves seems unlikely, unless the two sides came to an agreement on a number much, much lower than the $31-plus million Russell is set to make next year.
The actual question might be whether Russell is on the roster at all come next season. Do the Timberwolves think another season of continuity between their “Big 3” can produce better synergy and results between all three? Or do they think Russell’s salary would be better allocated toward ball movers and defenders?
KAT’S FAT EXTENSION?
Karl-Anthony Towns seems like a lock to be named to an All-NBA team this season, which will make him eligible to receive a 4-year, $210.9 million extension this offseason.
The question isn’t really whether Minnesota will offer the all-star center that contract — it almost certainly will, and Towns will almost certainly sign it — but it’s whether Towns can prove himself worthy of such a deal in years to come.
Towns made major strides on both ends of the floor this season and played the largest role in getting the Timberwolves back to the playoffs. But the postseason again highlighted his warts, from decision-making to handling double teams to managing emotions to generally just playing with the proper physicality.
Towns often looked like a player worth that massive contract during the regular season. The same was simply not true in the playoffs. So this question is aimed more at the center, and whether he can continue to evolve and make strides toward being the championship-caliber centerpiece he will soon likely be paid to be.
News
Bob Raissman: Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo wilts under J.J. Redick’s criticism over Draymond Green
ESPN’s faculty brought Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo on as a “First Take” panelist to be himself. The Mad Dog. Yet in his latest encounter with another panelist, former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Redick, Mad Dog was more Lap Dog.
That Russo did more verbal bobbing-and-weaving than throwing audio dynamite was more than surprising. Watching him wilt on national television, Wednesday, was stunning — pathetic. The one-sided “battle” started when Russo criticized Draymond Green for Double-Birding Grizzlies fans who booed him after an elbow to his eye drew blood. Dog, showing no compassion, added it was hard rooting for the outspoken Warriors forward.
“Just shut up and play, will you please [Draymond],” Russo, in a disgusted tone, said on “First Take.” “America is tired of Draymond Green.”
Enter Redick, a member of Green’s Spin Brigade. Redick captioned the bewildered look on his face with some harsh words. He said he took “umbrage” with Russo’s “shut up and play” edict. “…That’s the same sort of connotations the ‘shut up and dribble’ crowd (he singled out Fox News) has toward athletes,” Redick said. “….Specifically with Draymond, the idea that America is tired of him, I don’t appreciate the undertone.”
Instead of staying true to himself and his image, Russo let Redick’s stereotypical characterization of him go uninterrupted and unchecked. It’s likely Redick labeled Russo without knowing the Dog, or anything about him. This alone should have sent Russo over the top, punching Redick’s ticket to the Rage Cage. Instead, Russo maintained a puzzled smirk on his face while allowing Stephen A. Smith to do the heavy lifting for him.
“Let’s calm down because I’m glad you pointed out, J.J., that it’s not a race thing because with Doggie it’s not,” SAS said. “You know you do have old school fans that lament that you got a lot of folks out there that are just saying ‘enough already’ like he [Russo] does.”
While SAS’ attempt to clear the air was admirable, he might have served the show better by trying to get Russo to verbally fire back at Redick. It’s not like he didn’t want to. A few hours after the “debate,” Russo was running his mouth — double-time — on his SiriusXM gabfest, analyzing the situation and going off on Redick.
Russo said the reason he did not “go after” Redick, had everything to do with Dog being new to “First Take.” That’s hard to believe. Yet if you take Russo at his word, you must also believe after over 30 years of confrontational gabbing, Dog, who joined the ESPN show in February, suddenly believes he has to lay back to fit in? Russo, uncomfortable about yelling into a microphone?
He didn’t show any signs of being up-tight on his Wednesday radio soiree.
“J.J. created an image of me that was out of line,” an indignant Russo proclaimed on the satellite. “He never heard of me six weeks ago and all of a sudden, he’s tying me into Fox News. That’s totally out of line….To characterize me as a Fox groupie is a little rough.”
“The next time,” Russo said, “I’m going to go after J.J. with a smile on my face.”
Ultimately, seeing will be believing.
WHAT’S THE PITCH?
Sign-stealers are not the only ones lamenting advanced technology.
While PitchCom, the electronic device that relays a catcher’s signal to the pitcher, has produced a positive reaction, it does present some problems.
Like for TV baseball analysts. During FS1′s Angels-White Sox last Saturday, Fox’s A.J. Pierzynski, a former catcher, said without the catcher flashing signs, analysts have no idea what pitch is coming.
That used to be info the analyst, or play-by-play man, could present to the audience before a pitch was thrown.
Pierzynski went further, gently insinuating some analysts don’t recognize what pitch was thrown — even after it crossed the plate. Now, with PitchCom, they have no idea what’s going on.
The PitchCom device itself can have problems. SNY’s Mets crew captured one drawback during Game 1 of Tuesday’s double dip with Atlanta. The camera zoomed in on catcher Tomas Nido, punching up the call on his wristband. Yet on the mound, Tylor Megill was having trouble hearing the audio through the thin band tucked inside his cap.
It got to the point where SNY’s cameras focused on Megill looking inside his cap and finally adjusting the audio band. SNY’s video sequence lent credence to those who still believe in the “ancient” art of catchers flashing signals with their fingers.
SAME OLD PA
On the WFAN show he co-hosts with Brandon Tierney, Tiki Barber said (hopefully not with a straight face): “I hope he [John Sterling] doesn’t become a caricature of himself.”
Was Barber kidding? Or perhaps he has a case of temporary amnesia. Or maybe he just wants to forget the characterization of Sterling that happened many moons ago. Yet Pa Pinstripe is still going strong. He must laugh in the face of mockery. Recently, with his partner, Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman, working from her home because of COVID, Sterling not only botched a home run call (Despite Sterling’s “gone” proclamation, Giancarlo Stanton actually caught Alejandro Kirk’s big fly at the wall) in Toronto, but engaged in some vintage Ma/Pa chatter.
Ma: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen this before. Nestor Cortez is eating an apple in the dugout.”
Pa: “Suzyn, he wants to keep the doctor away.”
Ma: “It’s a very healthy fruit.”
Oh, my. If only this kind of talk would inspire someone to send a crate full of carrots to the Yankees radio booth.
ENOUGH OF THE NFL
The idea that the Free World cannot get enough of the National Football League is deeply ingrained in the media’s collective head. Nonetheless, it’s not totally true.
Fox Sports bailed from the Thursday Night Football package a year early. Amazon Prime Video is taking over the package. And now, the NFL’s recently released schedule of five international games shows the NFL’s three “free” TV partners (CBS, Fox, NBC) want nothing to do with airing any of the tilts (three in the UK, one in Germany and another in Mexico). The games will be televised by the NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN+.
AROUND THE DIAL
Ranking the performance of three former Rangers stars working NHL studio shows during the first round of playoffs: 1) Mark Messier (ESPN) — He’s keeping it real. Very decisive. All business. 2) Henrik Lundqvist (MSG) — Measures his words carefully, but still informative and insightful. Sincere delivery. Fortunately, he’s not yet waving Rangers’ pom-poms. 3) Wayne Gretzky (TNT) — We hang on every word the Great One says. Unfortunately, he’s a man of few words. Needs more energy and passion for what he’s doing in the studio. … Rangers radio voice Don La Greca, turned in a fine call of Pens-Rangers Game 2 Thursday night. DLG brought playoff passion to the broadcast but didn’t let the hype overshadow or interfere with his delivery of precise descriptions. … YES will air 27 New York Liberty games beginning May 13. Michael Grady, Chris Shearn and Zora Stephenson will share the play-by-play role. Andraya Carter and Julianne Viani-Braen will be rotating analysts with Jess Sims working as courtside reporter on select games.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: RYAN TANNEHILL
For revealing that he’s battling mental health issues. The Tennessee quarterback told reporters he sought therapy after the 19-16 playoff loss to the Bengals. He said the loss left him with a “deep scar” and took him to a “dark place.” By relating his problems publicly, Tannehill may have influenced others, who have suffered silently, to seek help.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PURISTS
For sounding the alarm that the emergence of NIL deals will kill the sport of college football. Successful enterprises must evolve and adapt. Get used to it. And it’s about time young men risking serious injury earn some dough in return for their commitment to their schools.
DOUBLE TALK
What Kyrie Irving said: “I’d like to put together four straight years of team dominance.”
What Kyrie Irving meant to say: “I’d like to put together four straight years of team dominance, as long as it doesn’t clash with my own priorities.”
()
