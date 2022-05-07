Finance
125 Action Statements and Power Phrases
1. If you’re having a tough time getting by on your salary now, how well do you think your family will get by without it?
2. The only thing worse than a home without a mother is a mother without a home, isn’t it?
3. You can say, “I don’t need it”, but can you say “my family won’t need it”?
4. The most valuable asset that a father can leave his children is their mother’s full time care, isn’t it?
5. More good things are lost by indecision than by wrong decision, aren’t they?
6. Someone always pays for life insurance, whether a man buys or not; the question is, who….the man or his family?
7. You say come back in September… But whom should I ask for if you’re not here in September?
8. The difference between an old man and an elderly gentleman can be a decent income can’t it?
9. Wives may not believe in life insurance, but widows always do.
10. Life insurance is a shield to meet the blow that you can’t see coming isn’t it?
11. You would certainly give your life for your children, so why not insure it for them?
12. Have you ever met a widow who said that her husband had too much life insurance?
13. Life insurance is the only plan that will guarantee a known sum at an unknown time.
14. You haven’t needed it (life insurance) yet? Do you carry a spare tyre in your car? Do you own an umbrella? Do you check for the parachute in the aeroplane?
15. The worst time for a wife to become a breadwinner is when she first becomes a widow.
16. If you wouldn’t like to live the rest of your life on the face amount of your present insurance, how do you expect your wife to?
17. Income is provided for a widow or by her isn’t it?
18. Losing a father is bad enough, inheriting a part time mother makes it worse, doesn’t it?
19. You can put me off, but you can’t put my competitors off – death and disability.
20. Life insurance won’t keep people from dying, but it will keep their plans from dying with them.
21. Any partnership that operates without a proper buy/sell agreement is living on borrowed time.
22. It isn’t easy to be old or poor, but it’s a great deal worse to be both.
23. You finish the job if you live; we finish the job for you if you die, become disabled or long term sick.
24. Whatever reason you may have for not starting this plan now will only sound ridiculous to your widow.
25. Just because you stop working doesn’t mean you stop loving your wife, children & grandchildren. That’s why you have permanent life insurance isn’t it?
26. Would you like to buy your parents interest in the company for less then 5 cents in the dollar?
27. Partnerships are like a seesaw. One man gets off the other falls off. Is your business succession plan like that?
28. It’s better to use insurance to protect the partnership because while you will pay $1,000,000 for your partners share you really pay very little for the $1,000,000, don’t you?
29. No person ever dies at the right time, do they?
30. A person needs credit to live, but their family needs cash when they die, don’t they?
31. You may last longer than your money
32. Tell me, how will you treat all your children equally in your will?
33. No debt should last longer than the person who created it, should it?
34. If you buy insurance or not, in the end someone will pay for it.
35. Life insurance is time. The time you might not have. If you need time you need life insurance.
36. Your wife should be left something that will take care of her – not something she will have to take care of, shouldn’t she?
37. Have you a plan to pay for capital gains tax or will you let the family sell assets to cover your oversight?
38. A professional loans their educated brain to create income for their family to live on. Unfortunately the brain is not a going concern. When it terminates, so too does the income it generates.
39. No has always been the first two letters of nothing. I have never liked what nothing implies. Would I be right in assuming that you do not like the meaning of no either?
40. In the final analysis, all you can leave your wife with is “the dignity of choice” isn’t it?
41. If you had a goose that laid golden eggs, would you insure the eggs or the goose that laid them?
42. If you can save as much money in the next five years as you have in the last five years, will you be satisfied?
43. Life insurance? Anybody who doesn’t believe in it ought to have the right to die without it at least once.
44. Sometimes the biggest price in the world is doing nothing. A lot of people do nothing wrong; they just do nothing. That’s what’s wrong.
45. What formula did you use to arrive at the amount of life insurance you have at the moment?
46. What percentage of your income in a lump sum would you like to leave your wife and children?
47. If your partner became permanently disabled or long term sick, how long would you be willing to do 100% of the work for 50% of the profits?
48. If it were free how much insurance would you like?
49. Do you know anyone who has died who had too much insurance?
50. If you were to die because of some one else’s negligence, how much would you want your family to sue for? Should they have any less if you die by other means?
51. Do you have trouble accumulating money and keeping it?
52. What type of lifestyle would you like when you retire? What type of lifestyle will you have if you are forced to retire because of ill health?
53. If you were not here could you pay for all of your children’s higher education or just a percentage of it?
54. What assets would your executor have to sell up to allow your wife and children to keep living in their current lifestyle?
55. Are you aware of your most valuable asset and do you know how much income it is capable of producing in your lifetime?
56. What would happen to your estate if you had died last night?
57. You and your wife together can handle debt, but can she handle debt by herself?
58. Would your executor be embarrassed by the lack of liquidity in your estate?
59. Long term insurance is a good idea in retirement. Just because you retire doesn’t mean you stop loving your family or their need for estate equalisation.
60. Life insurance is like a parachute in an aeroplane. If you ever want it and have not got it, you will never need it again.
61. At no time in life is a wife less able to become a bread winner than when she first becomes a widow.
62. One ordinary father can support four children, but it takes four extraordinary children to support one father
63. A life insurance person brings no financial problem to any prospect, they only bring the solutions.
64. If every wife knew what every widow knows, every husband would be insured for more, wouldn’t they?
65. I can understand your hesitation to pay the $800 premium. You may feel that you are making a mistake. Would you rather make an $800 mistake or a $250,000 mistake?
66. If you suffered a traumatic illness or serious accident would you sooner lose your home or your mortgage?
67. Do you have a family debt extinguishable fund?
68. If you were permanently disabled which assets could your partner sell for full value?
69. Are your debts “good” debt or “bad” debt?
70. “Your price is too high!” Is that if you take the cover, or if you don’t?
71. Do you want your bank to have first call on your estate?
72. If your family was in Financial Free Fall, wouldn’t it be nice to know we could provide the Parachute?
73. If you weren’t here, who would you want to take care of your obligations?
74. Who do you want to inherit your debt?
75. What other assets are instantly created for your family and estate if you die?
76. Tell me what you want to leave out of your debt reduction program. Is it the capital redemption or the promises to your children that their mother may not be able to keep?
77. Which is harder for a widow? Being unprepared or being unfunded?
78. Do you see your family being disadvantaged by the unknown or being disadvantaged by being unfunded?
79. If I could deliver you a guaranteed amount of money for a specified event at an unknown time in the future, would you be interested?
80. We don’t have a choice about good luck or bad luck, do we? It just happens!
81. Your insurance should compensate for an event, not encourage it’s occurrence
82. If life cover was FREE, how much would you want to take?
83. If you became long term sick or permanently disabled, which would you sooner lose, your house or your mortgage?
84. If you knew you were going to die tomorrow, how much insurance would you demand of me?
85. You don’t buy insurance because some one may die; you buy it because families and people keep on living, don’t you?
86. If you don’t protect your income, how will you be able to pay for or afford your other insurances?
87. Even if a couple become divorced or separated, the ex-partner will not see another maintenance payment should the income earner die. How will that affect your children?
88. How would your family be affected if you couldn’t work for 2 years?
89. Which is more important to your wife? The size of your overdraft whilst you’re alive and well or getting rid of the overdraft when you are not here or are unwell?
90. Are you leaving your family an asset or the asset and a liability?
91. What is your gross estate value? What is your net estate value?
92. Are you aware that your children stand to lose two parents if your partner is forced to go back to work after the death of a spouse?
93. How big a reduction in your income could you absorb/sustain if you became disabled?
94. If you were totally disabled yesterday how much would you need to clear your debt?
95. If you were totally disabled yesterday how much capital would you need to produce the income you have now?
96. Modern medicine is saving lives, but it is converting death to disability : long-term economic death. As important as you are, do you know anyone who will pay you an income for the rest of your life should you become disabled?
97. This plan will pay 75% of your salary when no one else will
98. Your family’s outcome relies on your income
99. Earned Income is an extremely delicate and easily destructible asset subject to three hazards; death, early retirement and long term disability. It can be compared with a 3-legged stool; if one leg gives way, the whole stool topples over.
100. Saving your life shouldn’t mean losing your savings
101. Income Protection benefits are Dollars of Dignity. They mean not having to beg, diminishing reliance on charity, not having to borrow (if you still can), sending your spouse or partner out to work, asset sell off, capital erosion or life style down grading.
102. Doctor, have you ever heard of a physician being pensioned by his patients when he was laid up from accident or sickness?
103. (I can’t afford it.) If your salary was cut by $10 per week would you quit your job?
104. (See me later). Before we plan a later date Mr. Prospect, wouldn’t it be eminently sensible to see if you qualify first?
105. Of course you are right, you do realize that life insurance can provide capital to earn income from after you have passed away. But what if you are seriously injured and don’t die?
106. Naturally your superannuation will provide you with an income when you retire. But what if you have to retire early?
107. Comparing the number of doctors to the number of undertakers in the phone book, will give you an indication of the number of unwell people requiring attention compared to the lesser number of deaths requiring attention.
108. You are aware that the biggest gamble your partner and family can ever take is on you. Why not minimize the risk with an income protection plan?
109. Would your bank manager pay off your mortgage if you had a heart attack?
110. If a sole proprietor tells you his business will run itself while he is off, then ask him why he is not at the beach or on the golf course every day instead of enjoying himself
111. Life insurance pays when you die. But what happens if you are only 1/2 dead?
112. Can you guarantee immortality?
113. Did you know that insurance can now be paid on diagnosis of specific diseases and insurable conditions?
114. Do you want your family to have to sell their house if you became disabled or long term ill?
115. What happens if your money machine breaks down?
116. People are money machines. They produce income called money. When the machine breaks down is destroyed or fails to operate the income stops.
117. Did you know there are two ways to make money? People at work and money at work. Money at work is a whole lot easier isn’t it?
118. You have an accountant and a solicitor, but do you have anyone whose responsibility it is to deliver money in the event of a death, disability or long-term injury or sickness?
119. If you were not here what percentage of your children’s higher education would you like them to have?
120. What would happen to your estate if you had died last night?
121. Who would you like to serve as guardian and trustee for your children if you and your spouse died?
122. If the entire family dies in a disaster, to whom do your want you estate to pass?
123. “Whatever the dollar’s future value, the man who has one will be better off than the man who doesn’t.”
124. “You say you have trouble living within your income — consider living without your income.”
125. Ask upfront “What has been the major problem you have had with my industry in the past that I would need to be aware of as we build a relationship together?”
Why You Should Begin a Passive Income Strategy
What is passive income? It is regularly received income a person gets with relatively little effort put forth to earn it. Many such strategies can be done from your home, or with only a little time spent away from home. Some industry pundits suggest it is actually “unearned income.” Persons involved in these types of income feel otherwise, they view it as a viable means of earning an income. This can go hand-and-hand with a passive investment strategy. This article will examine both, passive income and passive investing. This ought to be most enlightening, so keep reading.
There are already experts in the growing passive income craze. They have written articles and books on this genre of the business world. An example of a passive income opportunity includes generating leads for other businesses. It can be for smaller, newer businesses within your home town. Any business could use leads in order to grow. Many companies do not have the time or money to put into finding leads themselves and need other people to do it for them. That is where you can come in. If you are more tech-savvy in nature, you can also offer to create a niche website for them. Try this, see how well it can help them and yourself.
An offshoot of the above-noted passive income strategy is to focus on creating and running sales newsletters for other businesses. This will attract leads for your clients in addition to gaining notoriety for your own company. Work toward building a huge list of subscribers for each company’s newsletter. Offer ad space to vendors who could become affiliates of that company. Run frequent sales events and be sure to promote them. All of this can be done within the framework of a business newsletter for each company you work with, and from your own home.
Let us now move onto passive investment opportunities. There is a current school of thought that owning a passive income portfolio is a great idea. To go along with that, people are needed to provide dividend stock screening services. You could be such a person. You could do it for businesses or for private individuals. If you do not already know how to do these things, take some classes. Nowadays every type of class and certification is available online from a credible college. Look into this now, there is a definite future in it.
If you do not wish to become a stock screener, but simply want to invest your money in such a niche of the financial world, there are already firms set up that can assist you. A list of them can be found online, either in articles or book excerpts. Most of these will tell you where you can find the entire book, or at least related articles. You want to look for someone who knows what they are talking about. A great reference source, such as a book on passive income or investing, will utilize information from only reputable sources. For an example of a book like this, check the notes that go along with this article.
Credit Repair & Banks at ODDS
A Little Background on Credit Repair Companies
Millions of consumers are denied credit based on false information stored in their credit reports. The issue is widespread – as many as one in five Americans have false data on their reports. This essentially translates to either you or someone in close proximity to you has already been affected by this.
Getting the credit bureaus to remove false information is time-consuming and requires a certain level of experience that most people lack. So, many turn to credit repair companies to do the work for them. Unfortunately, doing so isn’t always a wise choice.
There are many reputable companies that provide good service at a reasonable price; however, many credit repair organizations break the rules. Seems rather ineffective considering you hired them to make your life easier, right?
Credit repair is a highly regulated activity – companies are required to provide accurate information about what they can achieve and they are not allowed to charge customers in advance. They can only receive payment after they have provided a service.
The Crackdown
Organizations such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) are very active in suing credit repair firms that break the rules. Rest assured, the FTC regularly prosecutes the worst offenders.
Recently, the number of cases against credit repair organizations has dramatically increased – and most of these cases are the result of illegal upfront fees. Given that up-front payments are illegal, why have so many organizations taken the risk?
The Freezing Point
Well, to understand the issue, we have to take a look at the way these companies get paid.
Most of these companies rely on electronic payments, either via the web or over the phone. To process these payments, they require the services of a bank authorized to deal with the credit associations (Visa, MasterCard and/or American Express). The credit repair company uses their approved “merchant accounts” to process the payments.
Recently, a number of banks and their agents have frozen “high risk” accounts – including credit repair organizations.
These banks include:
* BMO Harris Bank
* Chesapeake Bank
* Merrick Bank
* Wells Fargo Bank
* Esquire Bank
* Elavon
* Deutsche Bank AG
Other banks are likely to follow suit over the next few months.
Credit repair companies are considered high risk for a number of reasons. First, there is the general fallout from the misleading claims made by some of the firms. Although some companies are completely honest with their customers, the entire industry is damaged by the few who mislead them.
These false claims lead to customer complaints, chargebacks, and refund requests. All of which reflect badly on the banks and their agents. As if you needed to add insult to injury!
Another issue is the high charge-off rate in the credit repair industry. A charge-off occurs when a bank is unable to collect the fee from a customer. While credit repair companies tend to attract customers with a bad history of credit management; subsequently, the industry has a much higher than usual charge-off rate.
The combination of these factors makes credit repair agencies a bad risk for banks. As a result, several banks have closed their merchant accounts without notice. This also affects accounts opened through Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), which provide merchant account services through the banks. ISOs essentially work as agents for the banks, selling their merchant services to new customers.
The Overall Effect on The Market
Each of these banks sponsor a large number of ISOs and MSPs (Member Service Providers – essentially the same as ISOs). Consequently, the impact on the credit repair industry has been catastrophic.
Having one’s account frozen is a big deal – it means you can no longer take electronic payments, and your existing balance is held in escrow pending investigation. The investigation can take up to 270 days, which means the company’s cash flow is effectively dead or frozen.
Not to mention, it’s virtually impossible for a company to open a new account once the old one has been frozen. All companies depend on cash flow to keep their doors open and their staff paid. Very few credit repair firms are in a position to survive for 270 days without funds. Out of desperation, some firms have started (illegally) charging customers upfront. As they no longer have a merchant account, they rely on third party payment gateways, such as PayPal. Of course, this is an extremely risky move and will no doubt lead to more lawsuits and prosecutions.
Looking forward, we can expect to see most credit repair agencies close their doors, as the cost of staying in business proves too high. The few who can weather the storm will emerge as the market leaders.
On the one hand, this is a good thing for consumers – companies with poor customer service and misleading information will be among the first casualties. At the same time, credit repair companies in good standing are also reeling from the blow, and some will no doubt falter and fail. Competition is healthy in any market. It keeps prices low and forces companies to provide a better service.
On the other hand, it may be consumers who ultimately pay the greatest price – a lack of competition will probably lead to higher prices across the industry and less comprehensive services may become the norm.
Credit repair services are valuable to customers who have been unfairly labeled as a credit risk. Today, the best course of action is to choose your credit repair organization carefully. The safest choice is a reputable company with a proven track record, without outrageous or illegal fees, and the resources required to stay in business. At the present time, consumers would be wise to steer clear of smaller firms who may not survive in the current climate.
Benefits Of Taking Used Cars Finance Linden New Jersey
Getting behind the wheels of your own is a great thing. But not everyone is lucky enough to buy a brand new car or have the confidence to buy a new one. So they go for the used car. One of the reasons people go for the used car is paying half the total market price. Furthermore, a used car will help you avoid burning a hole in the pocket and compromising the quality. Presently, the market for a used car is high. More and more people are investing in used cars, and to get things easy, there are used car finance services available. The used car finance Linden NJ offers complete assistance to get the best car of your choice.
You can even go for the bad credit auto loans in NJ, which can help you to get the car of your desire. One of the reasons people prefer used car finance is because of the less costly affair. Even if you have a budget constraint, you can use this used car finance loan. Moreover, the depreciation rates and the used car’s insurance cost are pretty low compared to the new car. Individuals prefer going for the bad credit auto loans NJ, as the benefit of using the service makes it possible to buy used cars.
Let Us Now Check Some Of The Benefits:
Keeping Your Money In The Bank
One of the biggest reasons to use bad credit auto loans in NJ is keeping your money in the bank. You never know when a financial emergency will appear, and you need to be ready with the cash. Instead of putting $10,000 towards purchasing a new car, it is better to invest $1000 in the used car and the bank’s rest money. Used car finance Linden NJ makes it easy for you to save money and invest right in the used car. Every month, you can repay the amount as a portion and also keep some money as savings.
Used Car With Bad Credit
One good thing is some lenders are willing to finance the used car purchase. Borrowing a used car loan will help you buy a car and improve your financial image. If you want to improve your credit history, then going for the used car with bad credit is the best. Lenders will also see how responsible you are with your finance.
Flexible Terms
Another significant benefit of using used car finance in Linden NJ, is the flexible term of repaying the amount. The EMI schedule comes with a different option which you can choose and repay according to your ability. You can even opt for the payment in terms of post-dated cheques, online payment, and other available options.
Minimum Paperwork
No individual would like to undergo excess paperwork because of the time consumption. Used car finance Linden NJ offers minimum paperwork to ensure everything is done instantly without wasting time, and you can buy the used car to drive.
Price Negotiation
Negotiation is the part of any deal, and you as a borrower may not know what kind of dealers they are going to deal with while booking a used car. So the best is to have a pre-approval letter will in having a negotiation on the total cost. In many cases, dealers try to divert their attention from the monthly payment by adjusting other parts of the deal. When it comes to negotiation, you need to be good to get a used car at best and the lowest possible price.
