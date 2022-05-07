125 Action Statements and Power Phrases

Share Pin 0 Shares

1. If you’re having a tough time getting by on your salary now, how well do you think your family will get by without it?

2. The only thing worse than a home without a mother is a mother without a home, isn’t it?

3. You can say, “I don’t need it”, but can you say “my family won’t need it”?

4. The most valuable asset that a father can leave his children is their mother’s full time care, isn’t it?

5. More good things are lost by indecision than by wrong decision, aren’t they?

6. Someone always pays for life insurance, whether a man buys or not; the question is, who….the man or his family?

7. You say come back in September… But whom should I ask for if you’re not here in September?

8. The difference between an old man and an elderly gentleman can be a decent income can’t it?

9. Wives may not believe in life insurance, but widows always do.

10. Life insurance is a shield to meet the blow that you can’t see coming isn’t it?

11. You would certainly give your life for your children, so why not insure it for them?

12. Have you ever met a widow who said that her husband had too much life insurance?

13. Life insurance is the only plan that will guarantee a known sum at an unknown time.

14. You haven’t needed it (life insurance) yet? Do you carry a spare tyre in your car? Do you own an umbrella? Do you check for the parachute in the aeroplane?

15. The worst time for a wife to become a breadwinner is when she first becomes a widow.

16. If you wouldn’t like to live the rest of your life on the face amount of your present insurance, how do you expect your wife to?

17. Income is provided for a widow or by her isn’t it?

18. Losing a father is bad enough, inheriting a part time mother makes it worse, doesn’t it?

19. You can put me off, but you can’t put my competitors off – death and disability.

20. Life insurance won’t keep people from dying, but it will keep their plans from dying with them.

21. Any partnership that operates without a proper buy/sell agreement is living on borrowed time.

22. It isn’t easy to be old or poor, but it’s a great deal worse to be both.

23. You finish the job if you live; we finish the job for you if you die, become disabled or long term sick.

24. Whatever reason you may have for not starting this plan now will only sound ridiculous to your widow.

25. Just because you stop working doesn’t mean you stop loving your wife, children & grandchildren. That’s why you have permanent life insurance isn’t it?

26. Would you like to buy your parents interest in the company for less then 5 cents in the dollar?

27. Partnerships are like a seesaw. One man gets off the other falls off. Is your business succession plan like that?

28. It’s better to use insurance to protect the partnership because while you will pay $1,000,000 for your partners share you really pay very little for the $1,000,000, don’t you?

29. No person ever dies at the right time, do they?

30. A person needs credit to live, but their family needs cash when they die, don’t they?

31. You may last longer than your money

32. Tell me, how will you treat all your children equally in your will?

33. No debt should last longer than the person who created it, should it?

34. If you buy insurance or not, in the end someone will pay for it.

35. Life insurance is time. The time you might not have. If you need time you need life insurance.

36. Your wife should be left something that will take care of her – not something she will have to take care of, shouldn’t she?

37. Have you a plan to pay for capital gains tax or will you let the family sell assets to cover your oversight?

38. A professional loans their educated brain to create income for their family to live on. Unfortunately the brain is not a going concern. When it terminates, so too does the income it generates.

39. No has always been the first two letters of nothing. I have never liked what nothing implies. Would I be right in assuming that you do not like the meaning of no either?

40. In the final analysis, all you can leave your wife with is “the dignity of choice” isn’t it?

41. If you had a goose that laid golden eggs, would you insure the eggs or the goose that laid them?

42. If you can save as much money in the next five years as you have in the last five years, will you be satisfied?

43. Life insurance? Anybody who doesn’t believe in it ought to have the right to die without it at least once.

44. Sometimes the biggest price in the world is doing nothing. A lot of people do nothing wrong; they just do nothing. That’s what’s wrong.

45. What formula did you use to arrive at the amount of life insurance you have at the moment?

46. What percentage of your income in a lump sum would you like to leave your wife and children?

47. If your partner became permanently disabled or long term sick, how long would you be willing to do 100% of the work for 50% of the profits?

48. If it were free how much insurance would you like?

49. Do you know anyone who has died who had too much insurance?

50. If you were to die because of some one else’s negligence, how much would you want your family to sue for? Should they have any less if you die by other means?

51. Do you have trouble accumulating money and keeping it?

52. What type of lifestyle would you like when you retire? What type of lifestyle will you have if you are forced to retire because of ill health?

53. If you were not here could you pay for all of your children’s higher education or just a percentage of it?

54. What assets would your executor have to sell up to allow your wife and children to keep living in their current lifestyle?

55. Are you aware of your most valuable asset and do you know how much income it is capable of producing in your lifetime?

56. What would happen to your estate if you had died last night?

57. You and your wife together can handle debt, but can she handle debt by herself?

58. Would your executor be embarrassed by the lack of liquidity in your estate?

59. Long term insurance is a good idea in retirement. Just because you retire doesn’t mean you stop loving your family or their need for estate equalisation.

60. Life insurance is like a parachute in an aeroplane. If you ever want it and have not got it, you will never need it again.

61. At no time in life is a wife less able to become a bread winner than when she first becomes a widow.

62. One ordinary father can support four children, but it takes four extraordinary children to support one father

63. A life insurance person brings no financial problem to any prospect, they only bring the solutions.

64. If every wife knew what every widow knows, every husband would be insured for more, wouldn’t they?

65. I can understand your hesitation to pay the $800 premium. You may feel that you are making a mistake. Would you rather make an $800 mistake or a $250,000 mistake?

66. If you suffered a traumatic illness or serious accident would you sooner lose your home or your mortgage?

67. Do you have a family debt extinguishable fund?

68. If you were permanently disabled which assets could your partner sell for full value?

69. Are your debts “good” debt or “bad” debt?

70. “Your price is too high!” Is that if you take the cover, or if you don’t?

71. Do you want your bank to have first call on your estate?

72. If your family was in Financial Free Fall, wouldn’t it be nice to know we could provide the Parachute?

73. If you weren’t here, who would you want to take care of your obligations?

74. Who do you want to inherit your debt?

75. What other assets are instantly created for your family and estate if you die?

76. Tell me what you want to leave out of your debt reduction program. Is it the capital redemption or the promises to your children that their mother may not be able to keep?

77. Which is harder for a widow? Being unprepared or being unfunded?

78. Do you see your family being disadvantaged by the unknown or being disadvantaged by being unfunded?

79. If I could deliver you a guaranteed amount of money for a specified event at an unknown time in the future, would you be interested?

80. We don’t have a choice about good luck or bad luck, do we? It just happens!

81. Your insurance should compensate for an event, not encourage it’s occurrence

82. If life cover was FREE, how much would you want to take?

83. If you became long term sick or permanently disabled, which would you sooner lose, your house or your mortgage?

84. If you knew you were going to die tomorrow, how much insurance would you demand of me?

85. You don’t buy insurance because some one may die; you buy it because families and people keep on living, don’t you?

86. If you don’t protect your income, how will you be able to pay for or afford your other insurances?

87. Even if a couple become divorced or separated, the ex-partner will not see another maintenance payment should the income earner die. How will that affect your children?

88. How would your family be affected if you couldn’t work for 2 years?

89. Which is more important to your wife? The size of your overdraft whilst you’re alive and well or getting rid of the overdraft when you are not here or are unwell?

90. Are you leaving your family an asset or the asset and a liability?

91. What is your gross estate value? What is your net estate value?

92. Are you aware that your children stand to lose two parents if your partner is forced to go back to work after the death of a spouse?

93. How big a reduction in your income could you absorb/sustain if you became disabled?

94. If you were totally disabled yesterday how much would you need to clear your debt?

95. If you were totally disabled yesterday how much capital would you need to produce the income you have now?

96. Modern medicine is saving lives, but it is converting death to disability : long-term economic death. As important as you are, do you know anyone who will pay you an income for the rest of your life should you become disabled?

97. This plan will pay 75% of your salary when no one else will

98. Your family’s outcome relies on your income

99. Earned Income is an extremely delicate and easily destructible asset subject to three hazards; death, early retirement and long term disability. It can be compared with a 3-legged stool; if one leg gives way, the whole stool topples over.

100. Saving your life shouldn’t mean losing your savings

101. Income Protection benefits are Dollars of Dignity. They mean not having to beg, diminishing reliance on charity, not having to borrow (if you still can), sending your spouse or partner out to work, asset sell off, capital erosion or life style down grading.

102. Doctor, have you ever heard of a physician being pensioned by his patients when he was laid up from accident or sickness?

103. (I can’t afford it.) If your salary was cut by $10 per week would you quit your job?

104. (See me later). Before we plan a later date Mr. Prospect, wouldn’t it be eminently sensible to see if you qualify first?

105. Of course you are right, you do realize that life insurance can provide capital to earn income from after you have passed away. But what if you are seriously injured and don’t die?

106. Naturally your superannuation will provide you with an income when you retire. But what if you have to retire early?

107. Comparing the number of doctors to the number of undertakers in the phone book, will give you an indication of the number of unwell people requiring attention compared to the lesser number of deaths requiring attention.

108. You are aware that the biggest gamble your partner and family can ever take is on you. Why not minimize the risk with an income protection plan?

109. Would your bank manager pay off your mortgage if you had a heart attack?

110. If a sole proprietor tells you his business will run itself while he is off, then ask him why he is not at the beach or on the golf course every day instead of enjoying himself

111. Life insurance pays when you die. But what happens if you are only 1/2 dead?

112. Can you guarantee immortality?

113. Did you know that insurance can now be paid on diagnosis of specific diseases and insurable conditions?

114. Do you want your family to have to sell their house if you became disabled or long term ill?

115. What happens if your money machine breaks down?

116. People are money machines. They produce income called money. When the machine breaks down is destroyed or fails to operate the income stops.

117. Did you know there are two ways to make money? People at work and money at work. Money at work is a whole lot easier isn’t it?

118. You have an accountant and a solicitor, but do you have anyone whose responsibility it is to deliver money in the event of a death, disability or long-term injury or sickness?

119. If you were not here what percentage of your children’s higher education would you like them to have?

120. What would happen to your estate if you had died last night?

121. Who would you like to serve as guardian and trustee for your children if you and your spouse died?

122. If the entire family dies in a disaster, to whom do your want you estate to pass?

123. “Whatever the dollar’s future value, the man who has one will be better off than the man who doesn’t.”

124. “You say you have trouble living within your income — consider living without your income.”

125. Ask upfront “What has been the major problem you have had with my industry in the past that I would need to be aware of as we build a relationship together?”