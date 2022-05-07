3 Point Checklist to Transform Your SEO for Improved ROI

Share Pin 0 Shares

The majority of you already know about Google Search Console and its impact on your SEO efforts. But, what about mobile-first-index and semantic search?

Two months down to 2018, you must know what worked the last year? What created a huge setback? Now, the question is, what must be changed in your SEO strategies to increase organic traffic, leads, profits and, indeed, value?

It’s a good time to reshape your inbound marketing strategies for increased organic visibility.

Why?

Consumer habits keep on changing… drastically. It’s the driving force behind inbound SEO marketing. Over the past few years, the corporate world experienced an enormous shift in the consumer behavior; primarily when it comes about eCommerce business.

What you need to do, now?

Make SEO a top priority for ultimate survival and outrival in the business world.

The long-desired goal of search engine optimization is to rise to the top of SERPs (search engine ranking pages). However, search engines function on an evolving philosophy. With the recent updates in Google’s algorithms, search engine optimization as a cornerstone of inbound marketing has considerably changed.

Carefully observe your SEO marketing data because search is getting challenging for all types of B2C and B2B businesses.

What do the marketers say?

According to a HubSpot study (state of inbound, 2017), “63% of marketers say their biggest challenge is to generate organic traffic and leads, and 61% states that increasing organic visibility is their top priority”. However, they do not continue with it. The best route to decipher whether marketing professionals fully embrace the strategically planned search engine optimization campaign is website auditing.

Here are few things to notice in case your website ranking is slowing down or faced a sudden drop.

The web page URLs are faulty or too long.

The web page titles lack the keyword focus.

Outdated web design and poor site architecture.

Call-to-action buttons either absent or placed wrongly.

There is an unnecessary duplication of home page URLs.

The web page titles are just imitating the content headers.

Improper content organization and poor internal linking.

Break the old habits.

Remember, evaluating and planning an SEO strategy isn’t a one-time exercise. Numerous factors are involved when it comes to driving organic traffic and amplified conversion rates, from useful call-to-action buttons to targeted outreach.

We all live in a digital environment. Virtually, every single business understands that unshakable user experience is a prime driver for customer conversion. But, growing and converting the target consumer-base while securing enough budget remains a top concern for the eCommerce businesses.

Let’s bring on top-performing SEO strategy for your website’s enhanced visibility online.

SEO is based on three major categories:

Architecture

Content

Links

Focus on all of them, or else your website will be nowhere on the internet sooner or later. Do not overlook any one of them; it will leave a negative impact on your online visibility. Eventually, it will put the effects of your organic at risk – resulting in fewer clicks, decreased page views, leads and sales, and, of course, the declined conversions.

Here are a few essential practices, more of a framework, to improve your SEO strategy – leading to increased visibility in the SERPs and keeping the potential customers on the site longer, pushing them into the sales funnel and, ultimately, convert.

1. Improve the Web Design and Structure:

First of all, ensure that your website design and overall architecture grounds on the latest trends – following the Google’s guidelines.

For example, your web design should be unique, clean and pleasant. Don’t go after a generic template, instead build a customized layout with a compelling value proposition to reinforce your brand worth.

Remember, customers always look for ease and clarity. The majority of them don’t appreciate the jargons and unnecessary use of superlative words.

Try to be as specific as you can while designing your website. Usually, people do not believe in big claims but give a considerable edge to personalized messages. Give it a thought.

2. Add Life to your Content and Target Long-Tail Keywords:

The next significant thing is content. For improved SERPs position, your website needs the fresh blood in the form of new, high quality and relevant content.

Every time you enter new content on your website, say in the form of blog posts, the web crawlers visit those pages and index them. In this way, the search engines keep analyzing your site and recalculating how it should be ranked in the SERPs. Every time you add fresh content or repurpose the old posts by adding new scripts coupled with long-tail keywords, the chances for your target audience to find you on the internet increases.

The web crawlers feed on regularly published content. But, to be honest, it is not enough to boost your website’s ranking. Why? If you continually post attention-grabbing content, but it’s not formatted as required by the Google Search Console, it will not make any impact on the deadly web crawlers.

Remember, if your target keywords are void of long-tail phrases, it can be hard for you to rank your site higher in Google search. Also, you cannot bring into play the voice search to its full potential. For the reason that people, verbally, use lengthy sentences compared to what they enter into the search engine bars. Hence, first, you need to make your website voice-search-friendly and then target the right keywords for improved results.

3. Never, I Reiterate, ‘Never’ Undermine the Power of Links:

Links, inbound or outbound, still matter a lot. These links are one the oldest factors in search engine optimization, but still considered as the ‘votes’ from the third-party websites that your site should be placed higher in the SERPs.

Getting inbound links won’t break your bank, but it is the most time-consuming aspect of SEO. The businesses who seek for their link-building kickstart the campaign by grabbing the low hanging fruits, including;

Business Directories.

Local Publications.

Classified Ads.

Yellow Page Listings.

Social Media Bookmarking.

With these methods, you can build a dozen of links in the minimum time span. However, for high quality and long-lasting links you should have to dig deep into the inbound marketing strategies such as guest blogging and paid campaigns. If you are unsure about what works in this regard, consider consulting an SEO company that will direct you to the right path to bag the desired results.

Verdict:

From first interaction to happy consumers and beyond, you must fuel your SEO with an above-mentioned 3 point checklist to outrank your competitors. From your site architecture to content and link building, your search engine optimization plan needs a new overhauling for increased organic traffic – leading to an improved position in SERPs and hence, the accelerated ROI.