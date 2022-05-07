Finance
5 Reasons Why You Need a Passive Income Stream
You probably have heard the phrase, “Make money while you sleep”. It’s a common phrase that describes the power of passive income, i.e., make a product one time and reap the rewards for years to come.
Passive income can benefit absolutely everyone, no matter what type of business you have, whether it’s product-based or service-based. The key is to make your product creation process as simple and as inexpensive as possible. This doesn’t mean that your product will be cheap; it means that you focus on your area of expertise that solves a common problem for your audience, and create a quality product around it.
First, let’s review why coaches need to create a stream of passive income:
1. Supplement your income when a client cancels their contract. No one wants to think about losing a client (or two!) but it happens. Instead of panicking at the idea of finding a new client to fill that space, you can approach the task calmly, knowing you have passive income to fill that gap temporarily.
2. Expand your name recognition and attract new buyers from your target audience. The world is a big place, and you always have the opportunity to reach new people in your target audience. Pricing products on the low end for passive income, can entice newcomers to learn more about you and your coaching practices.
3. Attract speaking or media engagements. Event organizers and reporters are constantly searching online for speakers or interview subjects. If you have products as part of your business and have a consistent passive income marketing plan, the media will likely find you faster in their online searches. Adding these events to your media profile can elevate your authority level, too.
4. Taking your prospects through a sales funnel, starting with a low-priced passive income product, ultimately leads them to your more expensive coaching packages. A sales funnel is a must-have for coaches, because people want to know about your work prior to paying hundreds or thousands of dollars on a coaching package. Showcase your expertise with smaller, passive income products first, then entice those buyers with your higher priced packages.
5. Use passive income products as part of your overall marketing plan. When you have products, you can run promotions which garner attention on social media. Offer a freebie, a bonus, if they buy a coaching package, or offer a chapter of your eBook as a teaser to entice them to buy. Unique promotions will attract attention from new prospects in your target market.
Is Passive Income Really Passive?
There are many benefits of passive income as an additional stream of income, but some coaches have questioned if you can really ‘set it and forget it’ when it comes to creating passive income. Let’s explore this a bit further.
First of all, creating any kind of product takes some time. Even if you’re taking the information from your own experiences, you’ll need time to write it out or record it. You’ll need to allow time for proofreading and editing. If you outsource some of the editing and design tasks, you’ll have other people’s availability added to the mix. So time is certainly involved, but by delving into expert material you already know, the first part of creating the product should be simple.
Once your product is complete, you’ll have a launch to prepare for. As wonderful as search engines may be, you don’t want to hope and pray that people find your product; you have to tell them you have a product available, which means press releases, social media blitzes, a book release party, virtual book tour… the list could go on and on. To showcase your new product, you need to claim the spotlight.
After your launch is over, you can refocus your energies on your coaching clients; however, you don’t ever want to fall into the ‘forget it’ phase, because people need reminding. You don’t have to email them every day about your product, but don’t be afraid to mention it in your weekly newsletter or as a postscript in other email blasts.
Here are some additional actions you can take to promote your product(s):
· Add a graphic to your website home page with a link to your sales page.
· Create an affiliate program for others to promote your product for a commission and send out an announcement about it.
· Create a monthly social media message which includes occasional promotions of your product.
Organic sales are wonderful, and they certainly happen, but you shouldn’t depend solely on the search engines to bring buyers to you.
Paid ads on Facebook, Google, and YouTube can also get the word out about your product(s). Be sure to monitor your ad performances so you know what’s working and what’s not.
In Conclusion
Passive income products can boost your sales, your business assets, and your confidence. I say “confidence,” because there’s nothing quite as bolstering as seeing sales coming in continuously from a product you created once.
You also can expand your name recognition and attract more media attention with passive income products.
Is passive income really passive? No, but the work that needs to be done to create a product which produces passive income, only has to be done once to bring in income for years to come.
Are you convinced that creating a passive income product will increase your sales? Then you can save a lot of time by using our handy “Product Creation Planner.”
Learn how to…
- Create a product that will get results for your clients and passive income for you
- Craft a sales page that sells your product on auto-pilot
- Create easy add-ons that increase perceived value, so you can charge more
- Use materials and content you already have so you can create a product in record time, any time
Find out more here: https://iaplifecoaches.org/product-creation/
Get the Best Forex Education Now
There are many people taking up forex trade, these days. For being a good forex trader, one has to acquire good forex education. The education in forex trading will introduce you to the basic concepts like the trading practices, inference from currency quotes, the forex charts, suggested online trading in forex, the advantages of forex trading over stock trading etc. It will enable you to develop your trading skills, formulate strategies on your own, invest online and come out as a successful forex trader.
You can educate yourself from various websites. The education obtained should be robust, powerful and logical. It should be presented in a manner so that the reader can navigate through the contents easily.
Continuous readings about the fine points of forex trade will make you trade in a better way. The internet education provides several dynamic features such as interactive graphics, 3 dimensional charts, simulated platforms and bars. Good software related to forex trading education will help in gauging the price action and the analysis of the same. Trend line, charts and future data can be used for making predictions.
By acquiring proper forex trading education, you can attain the following benefits:
-Assessment of currency for its profitability and increasing your profit stakes.
-Deciding the currency that is to be traded and that is not and predicting their movements.
-Improving the trading strategies.
-Taking steps to avoid the usual mistakes.
-Developing strategies to save effort, time and money.
The software also provides the links that you can use for trading. Good forex trading education will enable you to select the proper software and services that provide the best value for your hard earned bucks. There are also video CDs available in the market which contains interactive manuals, video clips, real charts etc which you can refer while trading.
Your contacts with brokers, traders, forums, reading magazines can update your knowledge that is necessary for becoming a good forex trader.
Visa Says You Can Buy Almost Anything, Except Crypto Currencies
The news this week is that several banks in the USA and the UK have banned the use of credit cards to purchase crypto currencies (CC’s). The stated reasons are impossible to believe like trying to curtail money laundering, gambling, and protecting the retail investor from excessive risk. Interestingly, the banks will allow debit card purchases, making it clear that the only risks being protected are their own.
With a credit card you can gamble at a casino, buy guns, drugs, alcohol, pornography, everything and anything you desire, but some banks and credit card companies want to prohibit you from using their facilities to purchase crypto currencies? There must be some believable reasons, and they are NOT the reasons stated.
One thing that banks are afraid of is how difficult it would be to confiscate CC holdings when the credit card holder defaults on payment. It would be much more difficult than re-possessing a house or a car. A crypto wallet’s private keys can be put on a memory stick or a piece of paper and easily removed from the country, with little or no trace of its whereabouts. There can be a high value in some crypto wallets, and the credit card debt may never be repaid, leading to a declaration of bankruptcy and a significant loss for the bank. The wallet still contains the crypto currency, and the owner can later access the private keys and use a local CC Exchange in a foreign country to convert and pocket the money. A nefarious scenario indeed.
We are certainly not advocating this kind of unlawful behavior, but the banks are aware of the possibility and some of them want to shut it down. This can’t happen with debit cards as the banks are never out-of-pocket the money comes out of your account immediately, and only if there is enough of your money there to start with. We struggle to find any honesty in the bank’s story about curtailing gambling and risk taking. It’s interesting that Canadian banks are not jumping on this bandwagon, perhaps realizing that the stated reasons for doing so are bogus. The fallout from these actions is that investors and consumers are now aware that credit card companies and banks really do have the ability to restrict what you can purchase with their credit card. This is not how they advertise their cards, and it is likely a surprise to most users, who are quite used to deciding for themselves what they will purchase, especially from CC Exchanges and all the other merchants who have established Merchant Agreements with these banks. The Exchanges have done nothing wrong neither have you but fear and greed in the banking industry is causing strange things to happen. This further illustrates the degree to which the banking industry feels threatened by Crypto Currencies.
At this point there is little cooperation, trust, or understanding between the fiat money world and the CC world. The CC world has no central controlling body where regulations can be implemented across the board, and that leaves each country around the world trying to figure out what to do. China has decided to ban CC’s, Singapore and Japan embrace them, and many other countries are still scratching their heads. What they have in common is that they want to collect taxes on CC investment profits. This is not too unlike the early days of digital music, with the internet facilitating the unfettered proliferation and distribution of unlicensed music. Digital music licensing schemes were eventually developed and accepted, as listeners were OK with paying a little something for their music, rather than endless pirating, and the music industry (artists, producers, record companies) were OK with reasonable licensing fees rather than nothing. Can there be compromise in the future of fiat and digital currencies? As people around the world get more fed up with outrageous bank profits and bank overreach into their lives, there is hope that consumers will be regarded with respect and not be forever saddled with high costs and unwarranted restrictions.
Crypto Currencies and Blockchain technology increase the pressure around the globe to make a reasonable compromise happen this is a game changer.
Stay tuned!
Tired of Overwhelming Bills? Stop Paying Them!
Debt Cleanse: How to Settle Your Unaffordable Debts for Pennies on the Dollar (And Not Pay Some at All) by Jorge P. Newbery. ISBN 978-1-61961-322-5. Published by Community Books, LLC, 2016, 2018. Reviewer received book from Author as e-book in pdf format.
Review by Chris Phillips
According to the author and company that this book is basically an advertisement for, Debt Cleanse, Americans have been duped by creditors, credit card companies and other corporate entities into carrying on several self-serving relationships based on long-term or extensive term debt.
Mr. Newbery narrates the story of his problems when an unexpected natural disaster turned his business and enterprises into huge debts. He went from successful to broke and owning $26 million in debt in the matter of a few days following an ice storm. Instead of following the way of many in America, from the poorest to the wealthiest, he did not choose bankruptcy. He made the decision to not pay his debts, any of them.
He embarked on this plan and has adhered to that and learned the lessons that he presents here in this book.
Reading the introduction and the first 3 chapters leaves one with the impression that he was able to do this with large amounts of help from friends and especially the company that is referenced very frequently in those pages.
However, persistence is rewarded in the following chapters and especially when Chapter 15 Action Tools is thoroughly understood. For each of them, from Chapter 4 on, Newbery presents a step by step process to become debt-free.
As he warns in the prologue, introduction and throughout the book, this is not a quick process. This is not an easy process. This is a one-time only process. At the end of all this work and stress, though, anyone can be debt-free.
Chapter 15 and the forms presented there are the most important feature of this book, as long as the uses for these forms are understood from the explanations in the previous chapters. Each is a fill-in-the-blank type which the reader can adapt with the needed information and have an accurate, legal and properly worded communication device for their specific situation.
The writing is consistent and well-considered. Newbery does an excellent job presenting situations, solutions and examples that will guide the most beleaguered person in clearing their debt and living debt-free. With the exception of the frequent references to the Debt Cleanse website, anyone can use the information presented herein and do the same work Newbery did and is still doing to relieve debt that is overburdening them.
This book can be recommended to any reader. The.pdf version of the book is highly recommended for anyone wishing to utilize the forms in the last chapter. These forms can be printed directly from the book, if a printer is accessible. If the reader owns Adobe Acrobat full version, these forms can be filled out on a computer before printing.
Recommended highly
5 Stars.
Website referenced above: www.debtcleanse.com
