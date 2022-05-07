Finance
7 Business Development Marketing Tips For Social Media
You would have heard so many marketing experts telling everyone to use social media as part of their promotional marketing mix. The Internet is flooded with information on using Facebook, Twitter and other social sites. Numerous articles have been written on how using social media can help promote your brand image and how it can generate web traffic for your main business website.
Keep in mind that that social networking is a marketing tool and it is only effective when used properly to promote your business.
The key question for a business is “How is social media harnessed to generate real revenue and customers?” In today’s digitally connected society your customers regardless of their age, gender or economic status will be active on social networking sites.
Here are some of the latest usage statistics on social media use that will make a business take notice:
- 68% of small businesses will increase their social networking marketing efforts in the next year
- 56% of Twitter users say they use the micro blogging site for business or work related purposes
- Over 40% of people have become ‘friends’ with or ‘like’ a brand/company on Facebook or MySpace
- 20% of tweets are about business products
- 46% of Facebook users say they would talk about or recommend a product on Facebook
- 44% of Twitter users have recommended a product
- Social media played a major role in holiday shopping – 28% of shoppers say social media has influenced their purchases
On the Facebook site alone:
- More than 400 million active users
- 50% of active users log on to Facebook in any given day
- Average user has 130 friends
- People spend over 500 billion minutes per month on Facebook
- There are over 160 million pages, groups and events that people interact with
- Average user is connected to 60 pages, groups and events
- Average user creates 70 pieces of content each month
- Males and females almost equally use social sites (47% vs. 53%)
- 61% of Facebook users are middle aged or older, with the average age being 37
- 18- to 24-year-olds don’t dominate any particular social networking site; they’re spread out all over
- More than 25 billion pieces of content (web links, news stories, blog posts, notes, photo albums, etc.) shared each month
The participation of your business in social networking should be self-evident, however, many businesses will go on to set-up social media sites and make no effort to participate and engage in the groups that their potential customers use.
To be successful in using social networking your business must find out where your potential customers spend time on these sites so that you can engage with them where they prefer and not where you prefer or are comfortable with. Participation and engagement with their social networks will form a platform from which to build relationships with communities of interest. This in turn will provide a new customer acquisition channel using the share and like capabilities of the social networking world. This “sharing” is the equivalent of word of mouth in traditional marketing.
Here are the 7 Business Development Marketing Tips for using Social Media:
1. Go where your customers are and not where you are comfortable
To find your customers on social networking sites consider the following:
- Conduct a survey among your customers or potential customers.
- Analyse and monitor traffic on social sites to discover how and where customers are sharing information about your business and your competitors.
- Review marketing research or statistical information on the usage and demographics of the different social media sites.
2. Engage and interact
Social-media engagement is a conversation and your participation in the social network groups and communities is core to building relationships. Your value as a participant is judged by the value that you provide to the community as a whole. You can achieve this by freely sharing relevant, interesting and useful information
3. Research your competitors’ activities
You need to gather competitive information that can help your efforts. Conduct a competitive analysis of your top five competitors’ use of social media for the following:
- The social networking sites that they actively participate
- The type of content they publish
- The number and type of followers, fans and views
- The products, programs or events promoted
4. Release offers and programs that are exclusive to your social networking channels
You must give importance to your social media with exclusive offers for these promotional channels. This will entice potential customers to share with their networks the offer that is not available from other marketing channels.
As an example, provide offer an exclusive offer for your social media channel, such as discount coupon or voucher.
5. Social media participation requires authenticity and transparency
The words “authenticity” and “transparency” are a bit overused today, however, these are cornerstones to be successful with social networking. Be a real human being in your interactions. This is the foundation to build trust and connections with real people on social media groups and networks.
6. Look for value opportunities in selling through social networking
Take the opportunity to leverage social media in selling your products and/or services by offering relevant items that are of value to your followers. Make it easy for them to make the purchase from these social media channels.
7. Always test and refine based on results generated
Social media programs as a marketing channel are not exempt from testing and refining your messages and offers. You must make the effort to test, gather results and analyse how it can be improved before launching the program to the entire channel.
Apply these 7 Marketing Tips for using Social Media to give you the foundation for success building and growing your business using these communication channels.
Visa Gift Card
Have you ever pondered over perfect gifts? Not knowing what exactly to gift your family and friends? Here is a marvelous alternative for that wonderful gift – Visa gift card!
Visa gift cards are prepaid cards that cannot be reloaded. The initial amount on the card is decided by the person who purchases it and further funds cannot be loaded in it. Therefore, one can use the gift card for purchase only worth the amount allocated by the purchaser of the card. These cards have the Visa logo and can be used in millions of outlets all over the world. Prepaid Visa gift card can be used in any outlet where a Visa debit or credit card is accepted. Each time a purchase is done using the card, that amount is automatically debited from the balance allocated to it. One can use the Visa gift card till a balance is available on the card or till the date of expiry mentioned on it. These cards may be used within the respective country or across the world, as stated on it.
Visa gift cards are the best option possible for marriages, anniversaries, birthdays, promotions, holidays or any other gift offering occasions. Visa debit gift cards can even work wonders when bought for employees as incentives. They are great corporate gifts as well. They are convenient to get and can be ordered on phone, online or can be bought in person. One can easily get it online through the directory, in person through card locator, or through list of provides on phone. One can purchase them in bulk as well. Visa gift cards are usually activated automatically and can be used almost immediately. The initial value of the card can be determined through the materials that come with it.
Another advantage of personalized Visa gift cards is that, on being stolen or lost, one just has to call the toll free number available on the card or on the material that comes with it. A new card is issued almost instantly for use.
If an individual chooses to buy a product the value of which, is more than the balance on the custom Visa gift card he or she then has to make extra payments through credit or debit card, cash or check.
Certain online card providers even supply just the right custom made Visa gift cards. These cards are made to suit the occasion.
With this great gift idea of a Visa gift card you can never go wrong!
A Complete Health Care Regime for Different Life Stages of Your Pet
It’s a concrete fact that a pet needs can vary throughout its lifetime. Providing the utmost care through all the years of their lives helps them lead a healthy and happy life. As keeping your pet healthy is a lifetime commitment, providing the best care at every stage is also a compulsion. It’s paramount that for every life stage of your furry pal, you need to create a plan and follow a set of obligatory steps to maintain the quality of his life. The daily or life stage requirements keep on changing at each ascending, and every critical life stage of your pet. Henceforth, according to the needs of their growing years, you need to suffice them all.
At each passing stage, explore and learn about the basic requirements that are inevitable for their optimal health at every life stage.
Puppy and Kitten Care
A newly adopted puppy or kitty needs an exclusive care for their optimal growth. Not just regular vet visits, but, here are the numerous things that you need to consider.
The first step is to plan a vet visit for your pet’s physical examination as soon as possible.
Second is to screen your furry pal for any presence of fleas, ticks, intestinal parasites or any other health problems. This will ensure that the new member is fit and does not transmit any disease to other animals or humans.
Puppies and kittens are highly prone to parasitic infections. To protect them against preventive diseases, it is crucial to start with flea and tick prevention program. This controls flea and tick infestations as well as protect your puppy or kitty against flea & tick-borne diseases.
Apart from flea and tick preventives, treat your baby furry pal with wormers. At times, worms are transmitted to puppies and kittens from their mothers. Therefore, treating with wormer regularly aids in the elimination of worms and controls multiple worm infections in your furry kid.
Along with other parasitic infections, puppies are also prone to heartworm disease due to their low immunity. Your vet will test for heartworm disease. If the result is negative, you can start with monthly heartworm preventives. These are available in flavored chews that are easy to administer to puppies.
The low immunity not only makes puppies and kitties susceptible to heartworm disease but also to various other preventable diseases. Therefore, vaccination is paramount in protecting your four-legged kid from these diseases. Your vet can prepare a vaccination plan for your pet, so you can be assured not to miss any vaccination.
Basic pet training, social networking, and proper food along with a lot of caresses are the others aspects which have to be considered as your puppy or kitty grows.
However, it becomes crucial to take your furry pal to a veterinarian if you notice the following signs or symptoms in your furry kid.
- Excessive drinking or urination
- Sudden weight loss
- Loss of appetite
- The sudden increase in appetite
- Behavioral changes
- Ear odors, redness, head jerking, scratching or head shaking
- Trouble defecating or urinating
- Skin lumps, bumps or irritation
- Bad breath, plaque or bleeding gums
- Diarrhea or vomiting
- Unable to walk
- Looks lethargic
Adult Pet Care
As your puppy/kitten grows into an adult, particular things change in their pet care regime. First of all, the pet diet has to be changed according to their body weight and conditions. An adult requires more food compared to growing puppies or kittens. Additionally, adult pets should be examined at least twice a year to prevent or detect any unlikely health condition.
As pets age faster, additional care has to be taken at this stage as the health problems can also progress quickly. Some of the common problems that adult furry pals face are ear and eye disease, dental conditions, obesity, endocrine disease, intestinal parasites, tumors or lumps and skin diseases especially due to fleas and ticks. Though your pet may appear normal, some of these diseases are not detectable at the earlier stages. Whereas conditions like intestinal parasitic infestations, skin diseases due to external parasites, and dental diseases are highly preventable if regular treatments are rendered to your pet.
Moreover, adult dogs are also prone to chronic pain due to the onset of arthritis problems. They may experience pain due to joint disease and skin rashes or itching due to flea and tick bites. Regular joint supplements aid in the control of joint pain further preventing the signs of arthritis. Additionally, monthly flea and tick treatment such as Nexgard, advantage or Eliminall spot-on prevents itching, scratching and skin rashes as well as flea allergy dermatitis in pets.
Senior Pet Care
When pets move to the golden period, they look forward for more care and love from your side. The advancement in animal health medicines has scaled higher which has hugely impacted the quality of life senior pets improving their health. However, the increased lifespan has its own drawbacks. The extended lifespan has also paved way to numerous health conditions in senior pets.
During this stage, the health conditions grow much faster and therefore more specific care has to be created to provide the best care to your senior pet. At this stage they are highly susceptible to osteoarthritis, kidney disease, heart disease, liver disease, cancer and diabetes.
Keep It Simple Stupid! Easy Credit Card Acceptance for Food Trucks
The debate rages on every single day on credit card processing fees. Newbies want information on who is the “best” processor, when what they really mean is “cheapest”. Someone with something to sell always answers “check my page” or “DM me and I’ll help”. Then my favorite answer always shows up: “charge them a fee that’s what I do.” The comments will also be flooded with “Square” and “Clover” followed with the naysayer’s complaints with each company.
EVERY, and I do mean every, company has complaints against how it operates. Customer service, late/slow deposits, hidden fees, frozen accounts, middlemen, differing rates, equipment fees, on going charges, etc., etc. Square has them, Clover has them, as does all the other companies. Asking for my opinion or some else on a public forum like Facebook groups will only get a limited answer based on extremely limited experience. I have worked in this business since 1977 and taken credit cards since 1990. I started with Square in 2010 and with all that time in food service I have only used a total of 5 different processors. Each with problems and benefits of their own.
You should also understand there are two different types of processing companies out there. Square (PayPal Here, Intuit ToGo, etc.) are flat fee aggregators. Meaning the fee is exactly the same no matter which card is used and no merchant account is required. This makes the threshold to get started much simpler for the average food vendor. Clover (and a ton of other services) are merchant account processors. Meaning they require a merchant account (which some people will not qualify for) as well as possibly charge variable fees based on card type and brand. Comparing the two accounts types is unfair as they have completely different benefits and application requirements.
To get a full understanding of each processor type and unbiased reviews go to the Merchant Maverick website and check their reviews. Pick the processor that meets your financial needs and has rates and fees your business can afford. Also understand what you need out of the hardware they offer. Do you need a simple POS or one with lots of inventory control, payroll functions, loyalty programs, etc. or do you just need to process credit cards?
Here is what you need to know about accepting credit and debit cards. Keeping it simple for street vending.
- Accepting cards is a MUST DO for street vending. Over 80% of ALL payroll is direct deposited. Mobile food vendors must be convenient not only in location but payment choice options.
- 80% of consumers prefer to use debit/credit cards when making purchases. On the flip side only 14% prefer cash. Not accepting cards chases away business.
- Processing fees are a part of doing business just like buying inventory, paying staff, buying gasoline, getting permits & licenses and every other expense in your business.
As a business owner you have 4 choices:
- Don’t take cards. (Risk chasing away business)
- Pass the fees along to your guests as a “convenience fee”. (Appear cheap and small time)
- Offer a “cash discount program”. (Look like a gas station)
- Do the math when setting menu pricing. (Look like a professional business person)
Let’s look at each of the choices in detail.
Don’t take cards. I hope from the stats in numbers 1 & 2 above you understand taking cards is a necessary evil in street and event vending. In my 40 years of experience (through observation and actual time studies) credit card transactions are significantly faster than counting out change. Yes, there can be internet issues, connect issues, etc. that pop up from time to time. Cash has its own set of problems like breaking a Hundred dollar bill early in the day, using a counterfeit pen to verify bills, opening new rolls of coins, having to get more ones or fives, lots of cash on hand makes your business an easy target for robbery. Convinced to take cards yet? Since taking cards is a MUST DO for a food vendor let’s figure the best way to handle those pesky fees.
Pass the fees along to your guests as a “convenience fee”. Seems smart right? Not really. Charging a fee comes across as petty and cheap from a guest perception point and is illegal in 10 states. Where the fees are legal, they have a 4% cap since the merchant CAN NOT PROFIT from charging a fee. “Convenience fees” become overly complicated when a debit card is presented rather than a credit card. Convenience fees are also frowned upon by the credit card issuers and each has a specific policies AGAINST these fees in most circumstances. Setting a minimum purchase complicates things as well. Debit cards present different rules than credit cards. It is also against the credit card issuer rules to set a minimum fee for debit cards. OK, OK, no charging additional fees, what should a vendor consider?
Offer a cash discount program (CDP). This type of program is allowed and actually spelled out in card issuer policies. A cash discount policy means a vendor must list TWO different prices for each product. Just like a gasoline station does that offers a cash discount. The pump will list one price marked “Credit” and one price marked “Cash”. Of course, the credit price is higher accounting for the processing fees. There are a number of companies that offer CDP processing, all of which use some promise of “free” (to you) processing. The bottom line for a legal CDP is to have a menu that clearly spells out both a cash and a credit price as well as other notifications that explain and/or alert your guests to the two-tier pricing system. The problem with this system is guest confusion and overly complicated price structures. Street or event vending is very much time bound. The faster you take and fill orders the more money you will make. But with CDP the order taking process is slowed down by lengthy explanations for a two-tier price system. As well as the complaints about having to pay more because the guest has no available cash. In food service every obstacle you place to a smooth order taking process gets magnified into a negative review, bad word of mouth or no repeat guests when another service or food related issue pops up.
The simplest thing to is:
Do the math when setting menu prices. Wow what a concept! Just like pricing your menu to account for the price of food and propane, just price your menu assuming EVERYONE is going to use a card. What?! Can it really be that easy? Yes, yes it can.
Let’s look at a product that everyone freaked out about when Square raised fees to 10¢ + 2.6%. Soda.
Canned soda is available from Sam’s Club for 32.05¢ each. Most folks sell it for a dollar. When Square raised their price, people panicked, whining about the increase on a percentage basis for the least expensive product they sell, a soda. That makes selling a soda all by itself cost a vendor 44.65¢ when a card is used. I can’t tell how many posts whined about 13% charges, blah, blah, blah. Yet if the soda company raised the price to 45¢ the vendor would either suck up the increase or raise their own prices.
When I price a menu, I assume everyone will use a card. When Square added that 10¢ transaction fee, I just added 25¢ to some of my higher food cost items to compensate. So that one-dollar soda became a $1.25 soda. Still cheaper than a convenience store and well cheaper than from a vending machine.
The gross profit (which is sales less cost of goods) would look like this:
Before: $1.00 – $0.3205 – $0.0275 = $0.6520 gross profit
After: $1.25 – $0.3205 – $0.10 – $0.0260 = $0.8035 profit
Look what happens when someone pays with cash.
Cash: $1.25 – $0.3205 = $0.9295
Does it make any sense to use a cash discount program? Does it make any sense to add a surcharge (which is legally limited to 4% and you can’t show a profit from that charge)? Does it make financial sense to just refuse accepting cards?
If you are stumped the answers are “NO”, “NO”, and “NO”.
I can hear someone saying, “I don’t deal with change it slows me down.” Food service is a nickel and dime business. Charging even dollars went out with the turn of the century. The only people charging on the even dollar are amateurs or mathematically challenged. Perhaps it is time to pull out the addition and subtraction flash cards from elementary school and learn how to deal with our nickel and dime business. Practice does make perfect and the more you practice the faster you will get.
