8 Tips for Starting and Maintaining a Successful Online Forum
Nothing promotes a business online better than staying in touch with prospects. The more interactive the continued contact, the more of a relationship that is built with a potential client.
This business principle of continued contact and business relationship building has given rise to the popularity of online business forums, and of course, “theme-related” online forums. Online forums quickly establish empathy, set forum owners up as “experts” in the eyes of visitors, and serve as a promotional vehicle for other products and services that forum owners seek to sell.
While online forums are popular and the perfect method of relationship building, starting a forum and maintaining one can be challenging, especially in the beginning when members can be “few” and “far between”. The challenge for most new forum owners is to get beyond the initial start up phase and move onto a phase where the forum members themselves promote the forum simply by posting.
Although each forum is individual and personal, a few general guidelines should be followed or at least kept in mind when starting and maintaining an online forum. These are as follows:
1. Take care when choosing the type of forum and forum script or software that will be used. The forum should be easy to access, easy to use, and come with “visitor- friendly” features. All visitors should be made to feel welcomed and find the navigability of the forum, user friendly. Forum scripts and software, especially “free” varieties, may be overburdened with ads from the parent company and lead to a poor experience for visitors.
Some recommendations:
http://www.phpbb.com/
http://www.vbulletin.com/
2. The forum should have a good number of interesting and focused topics. The content should reflect the interests of the target audience, and every care should be made to have well-written and informative content that is updated regularly. This not only helps attract new members, it keeps older members from losing interest and defecting to other forums.
3. The forum should be Search Engine friendly. High activity forums, like popular blogs, provide a great reason for Search Engines to visit them frequently as they are brimming with fresh content all the while. Dynamic urls, session ids, etc. used by most forum software can be very detrimental to the forum health from Search Engine point of view.
When selecting a forum software, check if they are Search Engine friendly. Open source software like phpbb, have mods (modifications) developed by third party sources, to enhance the forum in many ways.
Here’s a great mod for phpbb to make it Search Engine friendly: http://www.able2know.com/forums/about15132.html
4. The forum needs to have a clear list of rules, a disclaimer, and most of all, good solid moderation. Visitors will quickly become frustrated with forums that have no clear guidelines, or feature rude, obnoxious, or overbearing members. Good manners are required as much online as offline.
5. Promotion, especially in the early days, will take considerable time and effort. Forums can be difficult to start (members generally are “shy” when there are only a few present), and the more posts that take place, the more individuals will join. This is a “snowball” effect of forums, so marketing must be done consistently, day in and day out, until the forum becomes more self-sustaining.
6. The owner of the forum should take an active interest in the forum and SHOW this interest by contributing regularly. Above all else, people join forums where they feel they will learn from the owner of the forum, and if the owner is never present, they quickly lose interest in the forum.
7. The forum should be targeted, yet diverse, encouraging older members to contribute, without making newer members feel uncomfortable. Cliques can form in forums, and this type of behavior should be discouraged by the owner and moderators. Every effort should be made to answer questions or comments by all members as quickly and thoroughly as possible.
8. As with all other Internet related ventures, care needs to be given as to hosting and maintenance of the forum. A forum that is always experiencing “downtime”, will lose members quickly, and a forum that has many coding mistakes will quickly frustrate visitors. As with Web sites, “cheap” providers of hosting and maintenance are not always “better”.
All in all, online forums can be a great way to generate income, develop a good reputation among clients, and provide entertainment and instruction for many individuals. Like with everything else, however, they take marketing savvy, and a great deal of time and attention to detail. The old saying, “You only reap what you sow” really applies to the world of online forums.
Bail Bonds Can Seem Like A God Send
There is a reason that nobody wants to go to jail. It is a sad and terrible place. Fortunately bail bonds are available to get someone out of jail after they’ve been arrested and professional bail bondsmen are there to help defendants get access to bail bonds.
Essentially bail bonds enable someone to get out of jail to prepare for their criminal defense and resume their lives while the court process plays out. Bail is not an indication of someone’s innocence or guilt. Bail is just the money paid to a court so they have some confidence a defendant will return for their trial rather than fleeing once free. If the defendant does run, the court will keep the money that has been paid as bail and an arrest warrant will be issued. When a defendant or their friend or family pay the bail directly to the court, it is called a cash bail.
In some cases, friends or family members will not be able to pay a cash bail amount. Bail bonds agents are available to help in these situations. A bail bondsman can essentially loan money for bail, but the defendant never actually receives any proceeds. Instead the bail bondsman promises the court that they will be responsible for the defendant appearing at trial as ordered. That promise comes in the form of a surety bond to the court. It is for that reason that when someone has secured released via a bail bondsman they are said to have been “bonded out”.
Unfortunately, some defendants make the decision to not appear in court and flee from prosecution. When this happens, the bail bondsman has a mere six months to find and return the defendant to the jail. If for some reason the bondsman is unable to locate or return the defendant than they must pay the court the entire bail amount. Bail bonds are unique in that customers pose a financial risk to the professional that services them.
Bail bondsmen collect a fee from the defendant or their cosigners for the service of posting a bond. This fee can’t be negotiated or changed as it is set by each state. The fee is also not refundable and considered fully earned when a defendant is released.
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
It’s not the easiest thing in the world for a new business to obtain the money it needs to help get started. New business loans can be difficult to get unless you have excellent credit and a good plan in place. If you can get approval, you’ll get the proceeds you need for things like working capital, equipment, supplies, machinery, inventory, advertising, or maybe even real estate construction or commercial building rental.
One thing many lenders will expect you to do is determine your personal equity. How much of it will you be able to bring to the table? Lending institutions tend to require that you are able to bring 20% – 40% of the total loan amount you are requesting.
In the 21st century, there are many more options available for start-ups than the traditional loan from a bank. However, before you apply for any type of funding, you must prove that your company qualifies as a small business. Small businesses are usually measured by factors such as number of employees, number of years (under 2) in operation, number of employees, generated income, types of assets and their value, revenue, and so forth. Most traditional lending institutions require that you put of collateral and a guarantee that you will repay.
Your Credit Score and New Business Loans
If your personal credit score is very high, you might want to look into getting a credit card to use towards your business. The line of credit might not be enough to cover everything you need, but it’s a good start. There is no rule that says you have to get all of your funding from one source. There are a variety of microloans for which you might qualify, such as those offered by the SBA and other non-profit organizations. These types of new business loans can be used for the purchase of inventory / supplies, furniture, working capital, etc.
As for alternative start-up business financing options, such as grants and crowdfunding, you’ll want to put more of a focus on our business model as opposed to your credit score. These types of funding are worth looking into if you have poor credit. However, in order to impress crowd-funders, grant organizations, angel investors, etc… , you’re really going to have to come up with a great message and marketing campaign.
Once you get all of your documentation, files, financial records, financial plan, etc. together, you can start checking for new business loans at US Business Funding. This organization has 95% approval rates and offers flexible terms and payment options.
Best CPA Marketing Income Opportunity 2018
Did you know that just about everyone can be successful at earning an income online whether it is a part-time or full-time gig? Yup! That’s right. Nowadays more and more people from all walks of life are trying to earn money online than ever before. And for those who are looking to start earning online, it can be quite challenging to find reputable sites despite a ton of money making sites out there with every one of them claiming to be numero uno.
That said have you heard of Yoonla Evolve and how much do you know about it?
For starters, Yoonla is an affiliate marketing and CPA (cost per action) program. That is you generate leads, sales, and commissions on those you recruit into your network. So, in essence, you get paid per action rather than getting paid per sale. Put simply, Yoonla is affiliate marketing without needing to make a single sale and the best part is you sign up for free. Yup! It costs a whopping ZERO Dollars ($0). How cool is that!
Yoonla is the brainchild of Reno Van Boven and is still relatively new as it was launched sometime back in September of 2016 and a new version of the program (Yoonla Evolve) was officially launched in 2018. It is not so different from other affiliate marketing programs whereby expert online entrepreneurs teach and mentor other aspiring digital marketers on how to create online marketing success.
How to get started on Yoonla.
You will be granted access to your own digital marketing platform when you join Yoonla as a free member.
How do you get paid with Yoonla?
While the sign up is free, know that the only way for you to become a Yoonla affiliate and receive CPA commissions is if you upgrade to elite status.
This means you will have to subscribe to Yoonla’s recommended software tools. This will set you back a small amount but a worthy investment I assure you.
· Yahoo Small Business hosting at $10.99 per month
· GetResponse autoresponder at $15.00 per month
· You must own your own domain. If you don’t have one, you can buy one all at once with your hosting.
you are providing a monthly commission to Yoonla by upgrading to elite. In return, Yoonla offers its affiliates a CPA commission of $4 plus override commissions. Yeah you are probably thinking $4 doesn’t sound like much but trust me if you do it right this number stacks up pretty fast.
More on CPA commissions:
Yoonla pays you for every confirmed free membership that you refer but the amount differs. Here’s what I mean.
You will receive $4.00 per subscription for Tier 1 Countries like; U.S, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Plus you earn $40 for every tier 1 referrals that upgrades to elite.
And if their referrals upgrade you earn $35. Not bad eh!
Once you become an elite member and your web hosting and email responder are in place Yoonla will integrate the system for you for free (value $297). Don’t worry, all is explained in the training videos within your Yoonla dashboard.
You will also be eligible to join the Yoonla elite Facebook group where you can interact and get advice on all aspects of your new digital lifestyle.
This is an excellent opportunity to start an extra income stream working online in your own time. And who knows? it could lead to the financial freedom you have been looking for.
