A Flood Insurance Primer – Why Are So Few Homeowners Insured?
Flood insurance was a hot topic in the wake of Gulf Coast hurricanes Katrina and Rita. The lesson taken away from those disasters from a flood insurance perspective was generally the right one – The Congressionally-mandated flood insurance program does not work. Not nearly enough people buy flood insurance – ironically, far fewer buy mandatory flood insurance than would if the market were allowed to educate the public and convince them to buy it. To understand why so many homeowners even in hurricane prone areas lack flood insurance, it’s necessary to learn a little bit about how flood insurance works in America.
The who and what of federal flood insurance
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designates flood zones based on a number of factors, all boiling down to the chance property in the zone will suffer flood damage. Whether federally subsidized flood insurance will be required (under circumstances described below) depends on the flood zone the property is or will be located in.
The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) makes federally subsidized flood insurance available, including where mandatory. (The mechanics of how insurance can be legally “mandated” are covered below.) Because NFIP is a federal government program – and so, someone else’s money, unsullied by a profit motive — flood coverage is incredibly cheap.
Flood zones and what they mean (for insurance purposes)
There are three basic types of flood zones designated by FEMA, subdivided into several more detailed zones.
Moderate to Low Risk areas are designated by flood zones B, C and X.
- Generally a less than 1% chance of flooding per year.
- Flood insurance is “available” to homeowners in these zones through the NFIP.
High Risk areas are designated by flood zones A, AE, A1-A30, AH, AO, AR and A99.
- Generally a greater than 1% chance of flooding per year.
- Which generally translates into a 26% chance of flooding over the life of a 30-year mortgage.
- Mandatory flood insurance rules apply for mortgages in these zones.
High Risk – Coastal Areas designated by flood zones V, VE and V1-V30.
- Generally the same chance of flooding as A (High Risk) zones.
- Mandatory flood insurance rules apply for mortgages in these zones.
There is also a Zone D, “undetermined” risk area.
The gulf coast is almost entirely designated High Risk – Coastal Area.
“Mandatory” flood insurance
To understand what “mandatory” means when it comes to flood insurance, it’s useful to step back and consider what Congress is and is not authorized to do under the Constitution.
The federal government cannot constitutionally mandate that people buy flood insurance. It cannot enforce building codes that would restrict the kind of construction authorized in certain flood zones.
What it can do is create a program, like the NFIP, and make it available to communities that pass and enforce flood zone building codes. You may be more familiar with Congress’ threat to withhold highway funds to states that did not set a 55 and then 65 MPH speed limit. Same principle: What Congress cannot constitutionally require, it may accomplish by creating a benefit and threatening to withhold it.
So: Communities become eligible to participate in NFIP by taking steps to ensure new construction and existing structures mitigate flood risk.
NFIP was created in 1968 as a voluntary program. Because of low participation, Congress “mandated” (we’re still getting to what that means) flood insurance in certain areas (now flood zones) in 1973. Participation remained low.
In 1994, Congress enacted flood insurance reform, continuing the “mandatory” nature of flood insurance and establishing new, severe sanctions for nonparticipation, in the form of requiring that homeowners having received relief purchase flood insurance to be eligible for similar help in the future.
You could stop reading here and know a lot about what’s wrong with flood insurance: Congress said that it would only take care of uninsured homeowners’ flood damage once. What this means to most people smart enough to have bought a home is that the federal government will take care of uninsured homeowners’ flood damage once.
Who is subject to the “mandatory” flood insurance law?
Not the homeowner – rather, federally regulated lenders, GSEs and public agencies. These entities are required to ensure that any mortgage secured by structures in a flood hazard area has flood insurance.
If required, flood insurance will be required at the time a loan, including a refi, is made. Generally, notice is given to homeowners that they are required to purchase flood insurance at their expense. If they fail after notice, the lender may purchase it for them and add the cost to the monthly payment if the property is in a flood hazard area.
Life of loan monitoring is not required by law. (This becomes important in a way we will see.)
Lenders face civil money penalties — no more than $100,000 aggregate per year — if (and only if) they engage in a pattern or practice of shirking their flood insurance responsibilities.
Why might a homeowner in a flood-prone area not have insurance?
This is the heart of the matter. Considering the history, politics and division of responsibility for ensuring that flood-prone homeowners have insurance, here is why they don’t:
- People think homeowner’s insurance covers floods. It doesn’t.
- Their property may not technically be in a flood zone designated by FEMA as requiring insurance, so it’s not mandatory.
- They worked through a non-federally regulated mortgage lender, that did not sell their loan to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, so it’s not mandatory.
- They have no mortgage — it may be paid off or never have been encumbered (the 90-year-old home that’s been in the family for three generations).
- Lenders may not comply. A company originating $50 billion in mortgage loans in a quarter might economically view avoiding a possible $100,000 penalty as not worth the cost of rigorous compliance.
- Homeowners get the insurance to get through closing, but then let coverage lapse, and they haven’t been “caught” because there is no mandatory life of loan monitoring.
- Their community may not participate in the program.
- They assume the government will make them whole after losses without their buying insurance. Generally, they’re right.
Flood insurance represents a failure of central planning, and an apt demonstration of it inferiority to the free market. To better ensure that homeowners in hurricane prone areas are insured in greater numbers, Congress should bite the bullet and withhold aid where flood insurance was cheaply available and a choice was made not to purchase it (continuing to help those who lack insurance for reasons beyond their control). It should continue to require flood insurance at loan closing where it has the power to do so, but open the market to private insurance companies and require life-of-loan monitoring if it’s serious about enforcing an insurance requirement. And penalties must be increased – the current one simply is not an economically feasible deterrent.
Tips For Earning Money With Online Affiliate Programs
Are you looking for a way that you earn some extra money from home? With the tough economy today, many people are looking for ways to earn some extra cash or even some online business opportunities that they can start as part time and then work up to full time jobs. The great news is that there are options on the web today and one of the best ways to make money with the web is with online affiliate programs. Affiliate marketing is an excellent way to make money and here are some tips that can help you be successful in your money making endeavor.
Today you’ll find that there are many online affiliate programs out there to choose from. Whether you have your own website or not, they can help you to make money. Of course, the first thing you need to do if you are going to get started in this business is to find a legitimate program. You don’t want to waste your money and your effort on a program that is not legitimate. Also check into the commission that the program offers. Ensure you get a reasonable commission and that it is paid out regularly if you are going to get involved with that particular program.
Although you don’t have to have a website of your own, if you want to really make some great money with online affiliate programs, having a website of your own can make it a more lucrative business for you. It is actually quite easy to set up a website of your own and you can do it for a low cost as well. There are free options available, although they are somewhat limited, and then there are paid options available that can offer you more features for a website. Choose the option that works best for you. In most cases, paying for the website will provide you with better options that make it easier for you to work with.
Once you have the website in place, then you need to work on the website to make it one that will stand out and draw in traffic. This is a must if you are going to successfully make money with online affiliate programs. You have to build content, make the website user friendly, build up credibility, and work on sending traffic to your website. Of course, the niche that you choose for your site is going to be important. Although you may have the idea that targeting a specific niche limits your site, this is just the opposite. A niche market will bring in people to the site that will come back again and again and will increase the chance that you make sales with your site.
Site promotion is going to be important once you have your site built up. There are many ways that you can promote your site, which can include pay per click marketing, link building, article marketing, and more. Once you start building traffic to your site, you will notice that sales begin to climb and you’ll begin to see success with those online affiliate programs.
Taxi Driver Insurance – Get Quotes to Save Money
Being a taxi driver, you have to bear in mind that you have a big responsibility to your passenger that their journey is safe and you have to send your passenger to the place they want to go. That is why it is a must to have adequate taxi driver insurance coverage.
Taxi driver or private hire driver have a special responsibility in the safe transportation of fare paying passenger and journey is safe and efficient. In this kind of insurance, for sure it has a higher cost of insurance because you are carrying a passenger.
There are many insurance companies to choose from that give best deals to cover the taxi driver. Taxi driver insurance can end you up costly when you don’t shop first. Never buy your insurance through the broker because their rate is higher rather than when you go directly to the insurance company.
Shopping around is the best way you can do, before you buy your insurance. Need to persevere when you shop because in the long run, you can find the cheapest rate for taxi driver insurance. Always compare the rate of the insurance and try to see also the coverage if it fits your needs.
Taxi belongs to the high risk category so the rate is higher it’s because the driver and passengers are protected against legal liabilities when unfortunate even or accident occurs. Taxi insurance required to obtain proper licensing and comply with laws to be legal.
When insuring taxis, the most important thing is to understand which type of insurance that is needed since there are two types of taxi insurance. The private hire insurance and the public hire insurance. For taxi, what you need is the public hire insurance since you have to put taxi signs on your cab.
Private hire insurance is also called taxi services but requires specific booking and cannot operate with the taxi sign. So be sure to know where you belong to these two types of insurance. The proper taxi insurance will not only allow for the legal operation of successful taxi services but also provide security level in the event of accidents or theft to help protect the company against unexpected costs.
Most insurance companies reward carefully taxi drivers with a no claims history driving records also a new driver without any claims history are welcome by the insurance companies and their rates are lower. With numbers of different options available in getting the right taxi insurance is painless process.
Shopping to get the different quotes of insurance companies is best thing to do. Be honest when you fill up their forms so you have peace of mind. Do ask whatever you want to ask regarding their coverage, price or benefits. Ask also if you have enough coverage to protect you and your passenger. Insurance companies are competitive kind of business and each insurance company has their own strategy to gain more customers.
Want a fast and convenient way to shop; you can shop online through the internet. Insurance websites are online 24/7 without a break. Thus, you can explore, compare the different price for taxi driver insurance from the different insurance companies that have their own website on the net. Just be sure to buy your insurance from a reputable insurance company.
How to Earn Money With Twitter
Twitter is a social network that is growing everyday. People tweet their friends and family all the time and it seems everyone of all ages has a Twitter account. Many of them are even making money with their Twitter accounts. You won’t get rich in a week, but you can make a considerable amount of money with Twitter.
There are many ways to make money with twitter. Before we get into that, you need to get followers. At the start is hard to get followers, so the best thing to do is follow a lot of people and expect that they follow you back.
You can become an affiliate for any company. This is a great way to make some money on twitter. All you have to do is find a company you want to promote and join their affiliate program (usually you will find it at the bottom of the website). Once you have your promotional link, all you have to do is come up with creative ads and promote it on twitter. Before you start promoting, you should build a relationship with your followers. And, very important, don’t start spamming.
Make Money on Twitter with RevTwt
You can create a free account with RevTwt. After that, they will see your account profile. When that is done, they will put ads on it, and every time someone clicks on them, you make money. It’s a CPC (cost per click) system. As you can see, their are several ways to make money with twitter.
