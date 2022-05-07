A gloomy, detached Justin Bieber gets lost in the technical spectacle of his Target Center concert

Shout-out to the creative team behind Justin Bieber’s latest tour, which filled Minneapolis’ Target Center on Friday night.

Every inch of the simple, yet vast, stage lit up throughout, from abstract images to volcanic lava. The numerous trap doors and airborne secondary stages gave the 28-year-old pop star and his 10 backup dancers plenty of room to explore. And the 100-minute concert was packed with giddy visual spectacle, like the inflatable airplane Bieber rode during the opening cut “Somebody” and the squadron of what appeared to be small drones twinkling in formation above the stage during the extended instrumental intro to “Where Are U Now.” (They briefly returned at the end of “Ghost.”)

The star attraction, however, largely failed to impress.

Bieber can sing, even if he tends toward the nasal. A three-song acoustic set — “Hold Tight,” “Love Yourself,” “Off My Face” — gave him the chance to shine, as did “Lonely” and “2 Much,” which Bieber performed in near darkness, illuminated only by the light from the floating stage beneath him.

Elsewhere, though, the electronic processing on Bieber’s voice was so heavy, it sort of didn’t matter if he was actually singing or not. (And he was not afraid to let his backing track fill in for him.)

What was most striking, however, was just how low key and detached Bieber felt, whether he was singing dance floor bangers or weepy ballads. He slowly lumbered his way across the stage and kept his movements to the bare minimum. Oddly enough, he often brought to mind the stage manner of Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, minus the presence and charisma. Bieber also hid behind sunglasses for much of the evening and showed little emotion when he took them off.

Unsurprisingly, the set list drew heavily from his post-2015 career, when he swapped out his teen heartthrob vibe for a moodier, all-grown-up-now stance. He also played nearly all of his fifth and most-recent album, last year’s “Justice,” which produced an impressive string of seven Top 5 hits.

Things got really weird at the end. In a nod to his beginnings, Bieber pulled out 2010’s “Baby” (his breakthrough single) and 2011’s “Boyfriend” (the first hint he might find a following beyond the tweens who made him famous). While he delivered them with the same chilly detachment as the newer stuff, the audience clearly enjoyed the burst of joyous, plainspoken hooks. Then he sat behind a white piano and gave a longer-than-you’d-expect sermon that prompted a friend at the show to text me: “The Lord found Justin.”

Still at the piano, Bieber introduced the band and played “Peaches,” a song about smoking weed and doing it. “This was one of the best nights of my life,” he said in the flattest way possible and wrapped with the power ballad “Anyone.” Huh.