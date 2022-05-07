Finance
Accepting Credit Card Payments: How to Accomplish Processing on an Ecommerce Site
A few items are required when a business wants to begin accepting plastic through an ecommerce website. Customers today prefer a credit card option over any other type of transaction choice. These payments take less time, paperwork, and can be completed at a faster pace. Online transaction integration may seem a little overwhelming to a business beginning to contemplate this website addition; however, any organization may accomplish this change with a little basic information. The process begins with obtaining a merchant account designed for accepting credit card payments via the web. This necessary transaction handling item is commonly labeled as an internet merchant account. A business may apply for this banking account through a regular financial institution or a third party processing company. The company or bank providing this service performs fund confirmation, transaction authorization, and the money transfer between accounts. These steps cannot be completed without this vital component being in place. Fees are typically charged by both the issuing bank and the party performing these services. Charges vary immensely, making it important to know the expense details before signing any merchant agreement.
Accepting Online Payments: What Does a Business Need To Make It All Happen?
In a regular retail setting, the merchant account and swiping or entry equipment is all a business needs to begin running this form of transaction. Accepting online payments involves a few more pieces as well as a more detailed setup. A payment service provider may be needed to provide the terminal used for processing each web transaction. This service may have to be acquired separately depending on what a particular provider offers. A shopping cart transfers all transaction details to a payment form which is integrated with a terminal used to collect all customer card details. The information is verified before being sent securely to the financial institution for processing. This component is often called a payment gateway and may be included as part of internet merchant services. A business has to first decide whether the transaction form will be hosted on their web server or handled by a third party provider.
The typical processing setup requires the capability of implementing technical solutions along with the merchant services factors. If a business does not want to deal with the technical portion of accepting online payments, everything is acquirable through payment processing companies. They provide a simpler application process, quicker setup, and offer an all-in-one solution to meet transaction handling needs. Some of these providers take the payments on their own website. This type of service can be convenient to a business just getting their site up and running or that is unfamiliar with the process. When utilizing hosted processing, a company should expect the settlement time to be longer along with higher costs. Settlement with this type of setup can be as much as sixty days whereas the traditional method averages one to two business days. Other companies may be able to perform the process in a much faster fashion. By researching each provider before applying, a company will find the exact service desired for accepting credit card payments far more easily.
Deal Flow – Conflict of Interest – SPAC Challenge
Deals must be done quietly, as secretively as possible and avoid, particularly with a SPAC transaction, any questions that raise conflict of interest issues.
According to CFO Magazine’s June 3, 2008 issue in an article titled, Loose Lips Sink Deals, Too, if deals are not done quietly and secretively they are less likely to happen. Not only do less deals get to closed transaction status when information is prematurely leaked to the marketplace (49% as opposed to 72%) but also the average time to close increases by 70 percent from 62 days to 105. These figures are the product of research done by the Cass Business School.
Professor Scott Moeller of the Cass Business School in London and a former managing director and senior investment banker at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley managed the research.
The results of this study may help SPAC managers in their quest to find appropriate acquisitions. While SPACs and PEGs use an old model of slightly proactive and mostly reactive deal flow generation, the process, reliant on relationships and word of mouth advertising, creates a counter productive process for getting deals done. The Cass research supports the argument that new models for deal flow creation must be created.
In the case of a SPAC, where most of the associates and partners come out of the PEG world, two issues stand as obstacles to being successful and in compliance.
First, SPAC partners are forbidden by regulation to have any prior relationship with those companies they choose to acquire. Yet they use the aforementioned relationship based system of communication to foster deal flow. This is a dangerous practice and raises the question of conflict of interest.
Second, SPAC’s have a short time window in which to find and close on an appropriate acquisition. The old model, rife with conflict of interest possibilities, has as its foundation an antiquated system for deal flow generation. In the process of spreading the word on a deal with established relationships, necessary secrecy is dissolved. The very model used by SPAC’s and PEG’s to garner deal flow that will lead to an appropriate acquisition is self defeating. The old model creates a conundrum that both kills deals and those that do move forward take 70% longer to close.
In order to maintain secrecy as well as eliminate the conflict of interest question, the solution is to outsource the deal flow creation process. The old model does not serve either the SPAC’s or the PEG’s.
The means by which to advance expeditiously and in compliance is to contract intermediaries to find appropriate acquisition targets. While the SPAC’s and PEG’s are always open to fielding deals (reactive), a smart intermediary, who is also profit motivated, will not deliver choice targets. The good companies, once in the trusted embrace of an M & A intermediary, will lock them up in a sell side representation contract. Hence, the auction block is the only place a SPAC or PEG buyer will see these firms.
An intermediary who is contracted on the buy side of the transaction is the perfect means for satisfying both the SPAC and PEG need for: privacy, secrecy, no conflict of interest and an expeditious and efficient close.
Competition for the acquisition of profitable companies, thanks to globalization, is at a fevered pitch. Blank check companies and PEG’s must change their deal flow creation model and the sooner the better. Missed opportunity costs are quantifiable.
Money Making Tips – Five Ways to Make Money at Home Online
Many people find it difficult picking the right business opportunities online to due to the outrageous number of opportunities available on the internet. They often find it confusing and intimidating especially with the huge scam scare. Below are going to talk about five ways to make money at home online.
Paid survey is one of such common ways to earn quick income. Many companies are seeking for people’s opinion and ready to pay them cash for sharing thoughts. To take advantage of this opportunity simply sign up with a few paid survey companies and check your inbox on a frequent basis for new surveys to answer.
Buying and selling is a hot business on the web. There are lots of product being sold online every single day, do a little research for what is the best selling item and look for an affiliate program offering that kind of product and sign up with them to sell their products. You will be paid on commission for every sale you generate.
Virtual assistant is a kind of job where you offer you assistance to people who are already established in their online business. In most cases, you will need to be experience in a certain field, it could be typing, internet marketing, customer agent and so on.
Another way to make money at home online is through network marketing. Network marketing is a big business on the internet that is generating millions of dollars annually. Most network marketing company allows you to register with them for free and start promoting their opportunity. In this business, you are required to recruit people and build your team, the bigger your team, the more income opportunity you have.
Lastly, freelancing is a big opportunity for people who have good writing skill to make money online. You simply join a reputable freelancing company and submit your originally written article and you get paid for it.
These are the five ways to make money at home online.
To Your Success,
John Benjamin
Apartment or Land: What’s the Best Choice?
Although the apartment culture tends to take over the plot culture, many people still prefer to buy their own plot and construct their dream house. If you are like these people, we suggest that you consider a few important factors like your income, financial support, and cost of building. Given below are a few tips that can help you make the best choice. Read on to know more.
Investment
If you want to purchase an already-built flat, you will have to pay a hefty sum of money. As soon as you make the payment, you can move in and enjoy your new residence. On the other hand, if you buy a plot, you will have to wait much longer as the construction of your house will require several months. Therefore, it may cost you much more.
Aside from this, if you want to convert your plot to a domestic area, you need to ask for permissions and get clearance certificate from the authorities in your area. So, the entire process is quite time consuming.
Scope of Resale
When you perform the construction of your own house, you have the liberty to construct it based on your taste and liking. And this type of house may not be appealing for most potential buyers. At the time of selling this house, you may have to spend more money on its renovation.
On the other hand, you won’t have this problem with an apartment. The reason is that apartments have a permanent structure that is the same throughout the entire building. Therefore, it will be much easier for you to sell your apartment.
Return on Investment
As far as independent houses are concerned, the value of the plot keeps rising. However, the value of the built-up property continues to come down because of usage and deterioration. Therefore, seller may have to keep investing more money for its renovation.
The value of a flat continues to rise since it is in demand because of its high affordability. On the other hand, a plot owner can earn huge returns on investment if they build several floors wisely and then rent them out.
Since fewer houses are built on plots, the demand continues to go up among potential buyers. Buying plots from the investment point of view is a great idea.
Safety
Make sure that the plot you are going to by is free of legal complications. The seller should present the required documents and deeds. Apart from this, you may want to ensure that there is no type of dispute linked with the land you are interested in.
In the case of a flat, there is no such problem as the required permissions are already obtained from the relevant authorities.
