Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages of Tens Machine Hire
Looking for the perfect pain relief can prove to be an arduous task. If you’ve already tried countless pain relief pills, pads and creams that are available on the market today, then it’s time that you set your eyes towards a much more effective, although unconventional solution. Want to know more on what a Tens machine hire can do to relieve you for chronic pain? Here’s a short article that will teach you of the advantages and disadvantages of a it.
But first, let’s discuss what a Tens machine is capable of doing. Making use of a technology called Transcutaneous Electronic Nerve stimulation, a Tens machine hire basically stimulates the muscle using electrodes in order for the pain to go away. Various frequencies and intensities of electrical current are passed through these electrodes to block pain signals coming from the nerve channels. Since the electrical doses come in bearable amounts, it targets pain from the root without causing any harmful side effects.
A basic Tens Machine hire consists of a control unit, a number of electrodes and an easy instructional manual that will teach you how to properly work the machine. Be sure to choose a machine that is appropriate for the condition that you seek pain relief as there are some units that can support more than eight electrodes. Don’t hesitate to ask a professional if you have any concerns about this if you plan to get.
If you’re constantly suffering from chronic pain, it might be best to invest in a machine of your own rather than rely on Tens machine for hire each and every time. Although insurance doesn’t usually pay for buying a unit, it’s something that you might want to consider investing in, especially if it’s given you quite astounding results in the past. If you’re going to end up spending a lot of money on a Tens machine hire, you might as well get your very own unit. There are currently a number of online retailers that offer the Tens unit for sale so if you want to save a bit of money, don’t forget to compare prices first before making a purchase.
Finance
Need Free Money for College? Avoid These 3 Mistakes
Do you know the 3 biggest mistakes both parents and students make when looking for free money for college that destroys their results? If you want to dramatically increase your chances of having your child’s college tuition and fees covered by scholarships and other college financial aid while avoiding these 3 college funding mistakes, read this immediately because the mistakes and what to do instead are inside this article.
Mistake #1: Starting Too Late
What is the mistake? The mistake here is to believe that students need to wait until they reach their junior or senior year in high school before locating different sources of free money for college.
Why is it a mistake? This one is a mistake because the longer a student waits before getting started, the less time they actually have to research awards they will qualify to receive.
What you should do instead? Regardless of how old your child is, start now by creating a list of college funding opportunities. As your children grow up, that list will grow over time as well.
Mistake #2: Doing The Work Themselves
What is the mistake? The mistake here is to push yourself to find all the money for college you need by yourself. This leads to overwhelm and before you know it, you and your child have given up hope.
Why is it a mistake? This is a big mistake because to win at the game of finding free money for college, you will want to identify ways to accomplish this without having to do all of the legwork yourself.
What you should do instead? Relationships are key here. Try building a relationship with the college advisor at your child’s school and ask for email updates if any new scholarship award should cross their desk. This person is usually your greatest resource.
Mistake #3: Not Knowing The Numbers
What is the mistake? The mistake here is to find and apply for 30 or less scholarship awards to help you pay for college.
Why is it a mistake? This is a mistake because even the very best student will win less than 3% to 5% of awards for which they apply. With that said, if a student locates and applies to 3 college scholarship or college funding opportunities that is 90 or so over the course of the month.
What you should do instead? Get aggressive about finding as many credible sources of free money for college. Set a daily or weekly goal and stay with it until the question of how to pay for college quickly becomes a thing of the past.
Finance
How to Calculate the Intrinsic Value of Stocks Like Warren Buffett
One of the most sought after calculations in all of investing is Warren Buffett’s intrinsic value formula. Although it may seem elusive to most, for anyone that’s studied Buffett’s Columbia Business Professor, Benjamin Graham, the calculation becomes more obvious. Remember the intrinsic value formula that Buffett uses is an embellishment of Graham’s ideas and fundamentals.
One of the most amazing things about Benjamin Graham is that he actually felt bonds where safer and more probable of an investments than stocks. Buffett would strongly disagree with that today due to high inflation rates (a whole different topic), but this is important to understand in order to understanding Buffett’s method for valuing equities (stocks).
When we look at Buffett’s definition of intrinsic value, we know he’s quoted as saying that the intrinsic value is simply the discounted value of the future cash flows of a company. So what the heck does that mean?
Well, before we can understand that definition, we must first understand how a bond is valued. When a bond is issued, it is placed on the market at a par value (or face value). In most cases this par value is $1,000. Once that bond is on the market, the issuer then pays a semi annual (in most cases) coupon to the bond holder. These coupon payments are based on a rate that was established when the bond was initially issued. For example, if the coupon rate was 5%, then a bond holder would receive two annual coupon payments of $25 – totaling $50 a year. These coupon payments will continue to be paid until the bond matures. Some bonds mature in a year while other mature in 30 years. Regardless of the term, once the bond matures, the par value is repaid to the holder of the bond. If you were to value this security, the value is completely based on those key factors. For example, what is the coupon rate, how long will I receive those coupons, and how much of a par value will I receive when the bond matures.
Now you might be wondering why I described all that information about bonds when I’m writing an article about Warren Buffett’s intrinsic Value Calculation? Well the answer is quite simple. Buffet values stocks the same way he values bonds!
You see, if you were going to calculate the market value of a bond, you’d simply plug the inputs of the terms listed above into a bond’s market value calculator and crunch the numbers. When dealing with a stock, it’s no different. Think about it. When Buffett says he discounts the future value of the cash flows, what he’s actually doing is summing the dividends he expects to receive (just like the coupons from a bond), and he estimates the future book value of the business (just like the par value of a bond). By estimating these future cash flows from the key terms mentioned in the previous sentence, he’s able to discount that money back to the present day value using a respectable rate of return.
Now this is the part that often confuses people – discounting future cash flows. In order to understand this step, you must understand the time value of money. We know that money paid in the future has a different value then money in our hands today. As a result, a discount must be applied (just like a bond). The discount rate is often a hotly debated issue for investors, but for Buffett it’s quite simple. To start, he discounts his future cash flows by a ten year federal note because it provides him a relative comparison to a zero risk investment. He does this to start so he knows how much risk he’s assuming with the potential pick. After that figure is established, Buffett then discounts the future cash flows at a rate that forces the intrinsic value to equal the current market price of the stock. This is the part of the process that might confuse many, but it’s the most important part. By doing this, Buffett is able to immediately see the return he can expect from any given stock pick.
Although a lot of the future cash flows that Buffett estimates aren’t concrete numbers, he often mitigates this risk by picking nice, stable companies.
Finance
The Best Retirement Income For 2021
There are two types of income you can have (according to the IRS). That’s active (or earned) income or passive (unearned) income. The difference is in how you get it and how it’s taxed
How To Make Money In Retirement
Active income is money you exchange your labor for. I do that on a part-time basis.
The easiest way to supplement your retirement income is to simply keep working either full or part-time. Assuming you’re physically and mentally able to keep working. Being mentally able is very important. If you’re not happy with your retirement job or you don’t like what you’re doing, it may have an adverse effect on your physical health.
Active or earned income can be done almost immediately, but passive income takes time to generate and usually takes some investment up front.
Everybody knows how to make active income. You work for it and get paid for your labor. That’s what a lot of retirees, including me, do either on a full or part-time basis. I actually worked part-time for about ten years in the same profession I retired from.
What I want to touch on is passive income. You have to put in some work to get it started but once the money starts coming in, you may have to do very little except maintenance to keep it going.
If you are willing to put in some research, learning time and money, NOTHING BEATS PASSIVE INCOME..
How To Make Passive Income?
Passive income is that which you don’t exchange your labor for. This could include investments, residual income, affiliate income or rental income.
Passive income always takes a while to get started. As I mentioned, getting into this type of income stream depends a lot on how quickly you need extra money. I’ve listed four sources of passive income and there’s probably many more, but these can give you something to think about.
Investment Income: People who have been invested in the stock market, either directly or through mutual funds, have made a ton of money since November 2016.
Investing in the stock market probably has the most financial risk involved done carefully, it can be the most lucrative. There are tons of information that might be useful to help make an informed decision about investing.
Personally, I would start by learning how to invest and then start with a small amount of money that I could lose and not worry about. It might be beneficial to do some mock stock market trades to learn how the process works.
Affiliate Marketing: Building an online business takes a long time. Every overnight success story you hear about comes after months or years of research, study and hard work. But if you have an idea for a service or product that can be done online it might be worth the effort to pursue. Think about Angie’s list, eBay or Facebook.
Affiliate marketing requires the ability and knowledge to develop a website and content that fits the There are many online merchants from amazon to that offer affiliate programs. Do a search for a niche, products or services that you would consider.
Rental Income: If you have enough money to buy some rental units, this may be the best way to supplement your retirement income and leave a legacy for your family. Do some research into multi-family housing, apartments or commercial properties and see what’s available in your area. I know one guy who took equity out of his home to buy a rental unit. It worked for him, but it’s an idea that might not be for everybody.
Don’t jump into being a landlord without studying how to be a landlord. There’s a lot more to it than just buying a property and renting it out. There are government regulations to comply with and tax regulations that have to be considered.
If you decide to be a landlord, do a search for information on buying and owning rental units. Get a spreadsheet to plug in some numbers and see how specific properties will provide income. Learn the tenant/landlord laws in your area and get the advice of a real estate professional that you trust.
