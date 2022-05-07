AENCO Blockchain One Stop Shop

Share Pin 0 Shares

Aenco will be combining its solutions platform and core financing ecosystem with the wider healthcare technology community, through the AEN token, as the key ecosystem building block and extensions across all its service and community deliveries.

AENCO – Blockchain based Healthcare Technology Financial Solutions Platform

Aenco is the world’s FIRST Blockchain based Healthcare Technology Financial Solutions Platform that

leverages healthcare technologies with institutional financing, prime brokerage and smart capital solutions under one umbrella. It is a “One stop shop” for the delivery of cutting edge institutional financing, prime brokerage and core smart capital solutions for the HealthTech industry, as well as a research and collaboration hub for healthcare companies and projects involved in the field of blockchain development. It will combine its solutions platform and core financial ecosystem with the wider healthcare technology community. empowers emerging and innovative healthcare companies with digital financing capabilities, so that they can focus on generating high potential and impactful technologies that can transform our world and day to day lives. Supported by the group’s planned regulated infrastructure (including the establishment of a commercial bank within the group) and presence in major jurisdictions including Europe, Hong Kong, and the United States, through which Aenco will effectively deliver its solutions, generating an increasing and rapidly evolving ecosystem.

3 KEY PILLARS OF AENCO

1. IB Solutions AEN Connect – Smart Wallet and Aenco Portal;AENX – Exchange platform for tokens; AEN Connect Escrow and Custody; ICO Gateway, Subscription and Integrity Program; Research Coverage, Community Discussion and News Distribution Portal; UX/UI Application for multi-service HealthTech utility sharing platform.

2. Prime Solutions AEN Connect – Cryptocurrency and cross-asset collateralized financing platform; Pooling and order matching platform for financing providers and borrowers using cryptocurrencies and major Fiat currencies as eligible collateral; Integration with Aenco SmartCap Solutions to facilitate clearing of fiat currencies; Margining and clearing system for collateral financing and structured over-the counter products issuance; Client custodial and asset segregation system; Regulatory and financial reporting protocols; Integration with AENX and external APIs systems for execution and settlement services.

3. SmartCap Solutions – AEN Token transaction integration system with core financial modules; AEN Connect smart wallet and “proof of stake” integration system with core financial modules; Integration system with AENX and Aenco Prime Platform to support clearing services.

AENCO PLATFORM towards Regulations and Beyond

They adhere the rules that Regulators around the world had issued, and these body of regulators may have adopted different attitudes towards ICOs, have all generally moved towards increasing clarity of the necessary regulatory framework governing the requirements of token issuers with the view to provide greater protection to market participants and better disclosures. To address the regulatory aspects, Aenco is expanding into new markets, while building upon long-standing traditional business infrastructure, to set up regulated presence across several major jurisdictions.

They believe that it is a matter of time that ICO will be adopted as a mainstream alternative financing tool for growth companies and that global regulatory framework will rise to meet the new challenges generated from such. They believe in building a sustainable servicing platform for emerging growth companies and entrepreneurs, the group is establishing a global regulated platform within major continents and markets.

In the landscape of HealthTech based start-up companies and medical innovations, the successful pairing of sound science and robust financing is paramount for potential growth and discovery. However, due to the capital intensive nature of the business, the ability to capture steady and impactful sources of funding for emerging biotechnology and medical technology companies are intrinsically difficult.

Aenco’s platform seeks to be at the forefront of this sensational technological and societal development, while also capitalizing on its long standing track record of regulated activities and dedication towards adoption of both digital assets, and blockchain based applications as applied to evolving financial services.

Aenco believes that digital financing such as ICO is fast becoming “mainstream” and in association of this development, many aspects of traditional banking can be adopted, evolved and applied for the blockchain

community. Aenco will be the FIRST to embrace such digital financial integration for servicing the HealthTech sector and its significant community.

Aenco’s goal is to establish a global full-service blockchain based financial solutions platform, while operating within a globally accredited regulatory framework in preemption of increasing regulatory requirements, through employing a decentralized blockchain based financial ecosystem that amalgamates traditional and modern methods of capital market services. Such services are to be powered and capitalized upon the inhouse developed core utility token “AEN” as a medium of exchange that is exchangeable with accepted major crypto (BTC, ETH); Proof of stake holders of AEN shall be eligible to enjoy pre-defined utility benefits across the Aenco ecosystem.

AENCO CORE TECHNOLOGY

1. AEN CONNECT: Smart Wallet with “Wealth App” Functionalities

2. AENCO Ico Gateway and Platform

3. AENCO Custodial Wallet with Enhanced Security

4. In-House Developed Trading Exchange (“AENX”)

5. Unifying Aen Connect Application and API Across Multi Service Platforms

6. Aenco Decentralized Prime Brokerage Platform (“AENCO PRIME SOLUTIONS”)

AEN TOKEN HOLDER BENEFITS

1. Indicative Financial Utility Benefits and Access

– Collateralized lending, Reduced fee, Increase and Decreased interest, Alternative investment Discounted investments, Access to ICO Research Portal, Enhance security, Enhanced flexibility and some more.

2. Medical Utility Benefits From HealthTech Partners

– Robotic Surgery, Surgical procedures and technology, Specialized facilities and services and a whole lot more.

AEN TOKEN SALE

The token sale is currently on private sale phase.

They are not accepting contributions from residents of USA, Samoa, China, and OFAC sanctioned countries. For Hong Kong based contributors, you must qualify and provide wealth proof as a “Professional Investor” under the Hong Kong SFC Guidance and Rules. They require you to go through our Sign Up process. To acquire AEN tokens, they also require you to go through our KYC Verfication. A first investor bonus for the private sale and the pre-sale period. AEN tokens will be allocated to you upon confirmation of contribution. The distribution date of the token will be after the ICO. The exact date will be announced soon. Depending on the stage of contribution, there will be lock up restrictions on the withdrawal.

