News
Afghanistan’s Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public — a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
The decree, which calls for women to only show their eyes and recommends they wear the head-to-toe burqa, evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous rule between 1996 and 2001.
“We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” said Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry.
The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community.
That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.
“For all dignified Afghan women wearing Hijab is necessary and the best Hijab is chadori (the head-to-toe burqa) which is part of our tradition and is respectful,” said Shir Mohammad, an official from the vice and virtue ministry in a statement.
“Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes,” he said.
The decree added that if women had no important work outside it is better for them to stay at home. “Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else,” Hanafi said.
Senior Afghanistan researcher Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch urged the international community to put coordinated pressure on the Taliban.
“(It is) far past time for a serious and strategic response to the Taliban’s escalating assault on women’s rights,” she wrote on Twitter.
The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and returned to power after America’s chaotic departure last year.
Since taking power last August, the Taliban leadership has been squabbling among themselves as they struggle to transition from war to governing. It has pit hard-liners against the more pragmatic among them,
Infuriating many Afghans is the knowledge that many of the Taliban of the younger generation, like Sirajuddin Haqqani, are educating their girls in Pakistan, while in Afghanistan women and girls have been targeted by their repressive edicts since taking power.
Girls have been banned from school beyond grade 6 in most of the country since the Taliban’s return. Universities opened earlier this year in much of the country, but since taking power the Taliban edicts have been erratic. While a handful of provinces continued to provide education to all, most provinces closed educational institutions for girls and women.
The religiously driven Taliban administration fears that going forward with enrolling girls beyond the the sixth grade could alienate their rural base, Hashmi said.
In the capital, Kabul, private schools and universities have operated uninterrupted.
News
What may be behind the unexplained cases of hepatitis in kids
DeeDee Stiepan
Several countries, including the U.S., have identified or are investigating unexplained hepatitis cases in children. While the reported cases are appearing in clusters, they remain rare. About 200 children are affected worldwide.
“What we’re hearing from the places that are reporting these cases is that there are some children — usually previously healthy kids without underlying medical conditions — who have been admitted to hospital with severe hepatitis or severe inflammation of their liver,” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases specialist.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide health alert asking parents and health care professionals to be on the lookout for symptoms and report any potential hepatitis cases without known cause to local and state health departments.
Understanding hepatitis in children
“Hepatitis is just a term that refers to inflammation of the liver. There can be many different causes. In kids, the most common causes are infections — usually viral infections. But it can also be caused by certain medications; certain immune system issues like autoimmune hepatitis, for example; or exposure to certain toxins,” says Dr. Rajapakse.
Symptoms
“The symptoms of hepatitis relate to the liver not being able to do its job properly. And, so, a symptom that you might notice is yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes. Sometimes the whites of the eyes are where it shows up first because it’s easier to pick up than in the skin. Kids may also complain of abdominal pain, so especially in the right upper part of the abdomen, which is where the liver sits, they may have pain specifically there. But it can be anywhere in the abdomen. You might notice dark urine or light-colored stool.”
Other symptoms include fever, nausea, decreased appetite, vomiting and diarrhea.
What’s causing these cases of hepatitis?
Scientists are still trying to understand what may be causing these cases of hepatitis in children.
“When they’ve looked for kind of the typical viruses that we think of that cause hepatitis in children, they haven’t found those usual viruses. But what many of these children have tested positive for is a virus called adenovirus and a specific type of adenovirus called adenovirus 41,” says Dr. Rajapakse.
Adenovirus
“Adenoviruses are a large group of viruses — there’s about 50 different types that we know of — and they can typically cause certain illnesses, for example, pinkeye, vomiting and diarrhea. So stomach flu-type illness, or respiratory illness with runny nose and cough. These circulate pretty commonly among children,” says Dr. Rajapakse.
Adenoviruses have been reported as a cause of hepatitis in some patients who are immunocompromised, but the children being reported in these recent clusters have mostly been otherwise healthy.
Is there a COVID-19 connection?
“We think this is unlikely to be related to COVID-19. But it is one of the things that we need to really look at and study to make sure that we’ve explored all of the possible relationships,” says Dr. Rajapakse.
“Another question that has come up is whether this could be related to getting vaccinated for COVID-19. As we don’t have a vaccine that is approved for use in kids under 5 years of age, many of the children who have been reported with this have not been vaccinated. So there’s no evidence to suggest this could be related to a vaccine.”

(Information in this post was accurate at the time of its posting. Due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific understanding, along with guidelines and recommendations, may have changed since the original publication date.)

©2022 Mayo Clinic News Network. Visit newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
News
10 Best Places To Visit In June In India (2022)
In India, the summer season is pleasant only when you are at a hill station, and when schools and colleges close during the summer holidays, it becomes the best time to go on a vacation with family, friends, or even solo. If you are looking for some best places to visit in June in India to get some respite from the heat and humidity and want to spend some time amidst nature, you are in the right place.
We often get bored visiting the same known places and when we get a chance to explore and learn about new places the excitement doubles. so, we bring to you the best offbeat places to see in June to beat that summer heat.
To make our holidays less boring and memorable there are several fascinating places to visit in June in India. We have also included some cold places to visit in June in India so that you can enjoy the weather while having a fun vacation. Our destination list includes the Top Places to Visit in June in North India, Top Places to Visit in June in South India, Top Places to Visit in June in West India, and Top Places to Visit in June in North East India. So, folks, we have got you covered.
For you to have an unforgettable trip, here we have listed the best places to travel in June in India.
1. Chitkul (Himachal Pradesh)
A picturesque beautiful village in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Chitkul is the last inhabited town on the Indo-Tibetan borders. The village is located on the banks of the Baspa River and its offbeat location makes it one of the best places to visit in June in India. The mighty Baspa river lined by dense forests makes this place an incredible retreat from the hustle and bustle of our city life. In the month of June, you will get to experience a clear blue sky and pleasant weather.
Average Temperature in June: 8°C – 26°C
Highlights:
- Last Dhaba of India
- Mathi Temple
- Baspa River
- Hydro Flour Mill
- Buddhist Temple
- Apple Orchards
- Chitkul Fort
2. Almora (Uttarakhand)
With a population of only 35,513 people, Almora represents the rich culture and traditions of Uttarakhand. Located on the southern ridge of Kumaon hills and nestled within the Himalayan peaks the hill station has a population of only 35,513 people. The location of this place makes it the best places to go in June in India. Almora has mild and pleasant weather all year around. The breathtaking views, wildlife, beautiful handicrafts, temples, and mouth-watering food make it a perfect summer getaway.
Average Temperature in June: 11°C – 27°C
Highlights:
- Bright End Corner
- Govind Ballabh Museum
- Chitai Golu Devta Temple
- Kalimath Almora
- Katarmal Sun Temple
- Kasar Devi Temple
3. Tirthan Valley
Tirthan Valley is just 3 km away from the entrance of the Great Himalayan National Park. The beautiful valley is a paradise with untouched and mystifying beauty, where you also have an option to indulge in several adventurous activities. The lush green nature walks and quaint hamlets can be enjoyed with the amazing weather throughout the year.
Average Temperature in June: 9°C – 19°C
Highlights:
- River crossing
- Serlosar Lake
- Jalori Pass
4. Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)
One of the best places to visit in June in India is Srinagar. This paradise is settled on the banks of the Jhelum River in the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar is the summer capital and the largest city of Jammu and Kashmir. The scenic beauty of the town cannot be described in words. The beautiful gardens, Dal lake, houseboats, backwaters, the stunning landscapes will be stuck in your memory forever. The pleasant weather during summers makes it one of the best places to visit in July-August in India.
Average Temperature in June: 15°C – 29°C
Highlights:
- The floating vegetable market
- The Mir Bahri’s
- Aru Valley
- Chashme Shahi
- Dal Lake
- Nishat Bagh Mughal Garden
- Gulmarg
- Sonamarg
- Pahalgam
5. Nainital (Uttarakhand)
Nainital is one of the best places to visit in June in North India during summer. The hill station is situated at a height of 6,837 feet above sea level in a lush green valley. A mango-shaped with a circumference of 2 miles, the Naini Lake is one of the popular tourist attractions of this place. The hill station is one of the best places to visit in India in June with family to enjoy some leisure time, enjoy good food, and go for a nature walk in the pleasant weather.
Average Temperature in June: 16°C – 23°C
Highlights:
- Nainital Lake
- Naina Peak
- Kainchi Dham
- Naina Devi Temple
- High Altitude Zoo
- Eco Cave Gardens
6. Wayanad (Kerala)
If you love waterfalls and adventure, then this place is perfect for you. The hill station is situated in the Western Ghats which makes this a fantastic place to visit in June in India. The place is known for its spice plantations, historical caves, and serene hills. It is also home to some exotic wildlife species like bears, elephants, and leopards. This is one of the best places to visit in June in India with friends as you can have lots of fun by indulging in adventure activities like camping, trekking, rock climbing, rappelling, mountaineering, and many more.
Average Temperature in June: 21°C – 27°C
Highlights:
- Edakkal Caves
- Banasura Sagar Dam
- Chembra Peak
- Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary
- Soochipara Falls
7. Lonavala (Maharashtra)
If you are looking for a hill station close to a city where you can go for a weekend getaway, then Lonavala will be a perfect retreat for you. The train journey to Lonavala during June offers some breathtaking lush green views. It is a very popular tourist site with magnificent forts and caves to explore.
Average Temperature in June: 26°C – 32°C
Highlights:
- Rajmachi Point
- Lonavala Lake
- Valvan Dam
- Shivaji Udyan
- Tiger’s Leap
- Bushi Dam
9. Shillong (Meghalaya)
Popularly known as ‘Scotland of the East’, Shillong is one of the best places to visit in May-June in India. The charming beauty has a lot to offer to satisfy the hunger of a nature lover, from numerous mountain peaks to crystal clear lakes, and glistening waterfalls.
Average Temperature in June: 15°C – 24°C
Highlights:
- Umiam Lake
- Elephant Falls
- Mawphlang
- Shillong Peak
- Laitlum Canyons
- Ward’s Lake
- Mawlynnong
10. Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh)
If you are thinking of visiting Arunachal in June, then Tawang is one of the less crowded places to visit in June in India. Tawang is situated at an elevation of about 3048 m above sea level in the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh. Tawang has one of the oldest monasteries which is 400-year-old and one of India’s biggest Buddhist monasteries. The followers of Buddhism consider Tawang an important pilgrim center. You can visit Madhuri Lake, try some local cuisines and go for a nature walk.
Average Temperature in June: 5°C – 21°C
Highlights:
- Sela Pass
- Tawang Monastery
- Madhuri Lake
- Tawang War Memorial
- Gorichen Peak
- Bap Teng Kang
We hope our list helps you to decide a the best place to visit in June 2022. So, pack your bags, grab your tickets and get going.
The post 10 Best Places To Visit In June In India (2022) appeared first on MEWS.
News
Ira Winderman: Heat drawing notice on an Olympian scale
The Managing Director has been impressed.
For the Miami Heat, it is praise that is Olympian in nature.
And well could foretell a future as world-beaters.
Although formally working this Heat-Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference semifinal NBA playoff series merely as television analyst for TNT, Grant Hill, the Hall of Fame former forward, is somewhat double-dipping.
Having taken over for Jerry Colangelo as managing director of USA Basketball’s National Team after last summer’s run to Olympic gold in Tokyo, Hill finds himself having to help fill out coaching staffs and rosters for upcoming entries to the World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.
Which sort of makes this series unofficial tryouts for the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Erik Spoelstra.
“It’s one of the benefits, I guess, to my broadcasting job, is the chance to see some of these players up close and personal,” Hill told the Sun Sentinel. “Seeing these players in person, you learn a lot, watching in person, as opposed to on video or on television.
“And as I learned more about the international game, it’s a little bit of a different game. Yeah, you’re able to, I guess in a way, scout.”
For Adebayo, the book has already been written, with his contribution to last summer’s gold in Japan.
But even since, Hill said he has seen continued growth.
“Bam, I think, his game and how he plays is perfectly suited for the international stage,” Hill said. “First of all, he’s well-coached. He has a great culture. He’s a guy who I believe has worked hard and worked on his game, and developed the offensive side, the ballhandling, the passing.
“His numbers aren’t going to necessarily overwhelm you. But the little plays, the understanding of making the right read, the discipline on defense, being able to guard multiple actions, qualities like that have served him well with the Heat, and certainly have served him well on the international stage.”
Then there is Herro, who was invited to work out against the Olympic roster last summer, as part of the USA Select Team, a group of prospects who could set up as next-gen Olympians.
“His growth in the last three years has been incredible,” Hill said. “And for a young guy, he didn’t look at the role of being a sixth man as a demotion but as an opportunity, and how he embraced that and just shattered the competition when it comes to sixth man.
“He was part of the Select Team and was impressive, and certainly will be a candidate as we progress forward with the World Cup and with the Olympics.”
And then there’s Spoelstra, who coached the Select Team last summer and then was named to the Olympic staff of Steve Kerr, who takes over from Gregg Popovich as national coach.
“I’ve always been a fan of Coach Spo,” Hill said. “Honestly, I didn’t know him that well. Had a chance to spend some quality time with him in Vegas this last summer, as the Select Team was preparing the Olympic team, and was just blown away.
“I think he’s a great communicator. I think his players play hard. I think that’s always been the consistent theme no matter who’s been in the uniform. You feel as though they really believe in him and believe in the culture there.”
For the moment, the sole focus for Adebayo, Herro and Spoelstra is getting past the 76ers and moving on to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three years.
But in six years, with the Olympics in Los Angeles, there could be arguably a higher calling for the Heat trinity.
“I really love Spo, and am excited that he’s being willing to be a part of this and this great staff,” Hill said, “and will be a candidate down the road to be the head coach himself after this next quad.”
For now, the “tryouts” continue, with Hill again to be working courtside for TNT at Sunday’s Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center.
IN THE LANE
JUXTAPOSED: Even a year after Dwyane Wade joined the Utah Jazz’s ownership group, Spoelstra said it remains difficult to see the Heat icon anywhere but courtside at FTX Arena, which was the case Wednesday night for Game 2 of Heat-76ers. “He’s living the life,” Spoelstra said following that Heat victory. “Front row Utah games, and front row here. I was actually surprised. That’s what I told him out there. I said, ‘I don’t care what, it’s an incredible opportunity there,’ but it just looks weird when he’s sitting front row at a Utah game. And next to Danny Ainge? Come on. But it was great to have him.” Next on Spoelstra’s wish list is getting former Heat champion Chris Bosh back in the building during this playoff run.
THE CODE: Before that Game 2, 76ers coach Doc Rivers offered his thoughts on the flagrant foul by the Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks that left the Golden State Warriors’ Gary Payton II with a fractured elbow and Brooks with an ejection and one-game suspension. “Anything from behind is very dangerous,” Rivers said, when asked if Brooks crossed a line. “I will say this, Dillon Brooks is a competitive dude. Yeah, I didn’t like seeing that. I know his intent wasn’t to hurt anybody. Sometimes I think guys, they do get carried away. I’ve been guilty of that as a player . . . you’ll find film. It happens. It’s such a reactive game. You don’t get a second to react. You’re chasing a guy down, so plays like that happen.” Rivers added, “It looked bad, it really did. But the physicality definitely won’t leave our game, either. There’s going to be times when a collision happens and someone gets hurt, but no one intends to get hurt.”
F – – – JAE: To say former Heat forward Jae Crowder is polarizing would be an understatement considering his sometimes overly aggressive play. But he also has a playful side. So no sooner did New Orleans Pelicans fans show up wearing “F— Jae Crowder” shirts during the first round of the playoffs, and no sooner did his Phoenix Suns teammate Devin Booker dare to do the same, then Crowder, too, shirted up. The more troubling part for Crowder was his daughter hearing such chants at Smoothie King Center. “I had to explain to her it’s all fun and games, it’s all competition,” he said of his 8-year-old. “I had to play mind games with her, ‘They really love your daddy.’ ” Said Booker, “It’s really a beautiful thing, man. It’s respect at its highest level. Having 15, 20 thousand people chant your name, that’s pretty impressive. Good for Jae. People that didn’t know his name when they went to the game know it now.” And, yes, Crowder would up selling the shirts himself on his website, as he moved on to the second round against the Dallas Mavericks.
A BIG FAN: A distant second to Herro in voting for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love had nothing but praise for the third-year Heat guard on Twitter. “Everyone who knows me knows I love Tyler Herro’s game [and swag],” Love posted, “much respect on an incredible 6th man campaign. Best is yet to come.”
LESSON LEARNED: In the wake of his team’s 4-1 loss to the Heat in the first round, Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler said this past week that the need for overdue change became apparent in that series. “I think if you asked our front office, they would say that they thought, based on last season’s visit to the Eastern Conference finals, that we could bring back predominantly the same team and get better, and [they] expected to be better,” Ressler told Atlanta media. “I don’t think that worked out the way we thought. Yes, I think we should have tried to get better rather than bring back what we had. That won’t happen again. It was a mistake, in my opinion at least.”
NUMBER
5-0. Heat home playoff record. The five-game home winning streak is the team’s longest in the playoffs since an 11-game home run from June 13, 2014 to May 30, 2014.

