An Unbiased Review on Matthew Lesko’s Free Money to Pay Your Bills – Does it Really Work?
What is Matthew Lesko’s Free Money to Pay Your Bills?
Matthew Lesko’s Free Money to Pay Your Bills is a book that discusses ways to apply for available government funds. The book gives information on over 3000 government, state and local grants and programs, that according to Lesko, the government does not want a lot of people to know about. Exactly what are an individuals chances of actually obtaining this “free money?” The truth is that the average person most likely will not qualify.
Just because somebody is eligible to apply does not guarantee they will qualify for any of the funds. This is because, as with any other system results will vary. Unfortunately, the infomercial for the book can seem misleading and give one the idea that they will most likely be able to qualify for one or more programs. There is legitimate ways to get these funds and this book does cover them, but the expectations set in the infomercial are very much a stretch of reality.
Is Matthew Lesko’s Free Money to Pay Your Bills legitimate?
The book is legitimate because it does cover various funds available through the government. As mentioned earlier, most people do not qualify for these, but there are people who do qualify so it is worth a shot, right? If someone needs financial assistance they should at least think about applying. But the premise that all of us (or the 140 million of us eligible as the book claims) should all run to these funds for free hand outs is sort of unsettling.
Money given out in this way is it is easy to lose track of making it almost impossible to know if it is actually being used for the right reasons. In many cases a person or family that absolutely needs help is already receiving government aid in some fashion. However, these are tough times for the majority of us. Most folks can probably think of something that they do not have that they think they need or maybe they just have bills to pay or unexpected medical costs or maybe other costs associated with the economy such as rising utility payments or the price of food and gasoline.
The truth is that the information in Matthew Lesko’s Free Money to Pay Your Bills can be found online for free. There is an endless amount of other money making opportunities online that are also legitimate and have possibilities for long term success. Internet marketing and affiliate programs are the most common.
Having an online business is not easy, but either is worrying about bills or dealing with a mean boss or waiting in traffic jams during rush hour, etc. I have personally been there and done that, and now I work from home, love what I do, make my own hours and most importantly, I get to spend more time with family and friends. I encourage you to take a look at some real opportunities to make money. The internet is powerful and you have the ability to leverage that power and make some serious income.
Social Media Optimisation Boosts Online Marketing
Over the past few years, online marketing has become a fast paced, competitive world to keep ahead of. But as people use social networking sites more than ever before it provides a large opportunity for small businesses and large companies to reach their targeted consumers. The term Social Media Optimisation was introduced back in 2006 to tap the new social networking hype created by the Internet. The social networking sites provided a very good means to reach a huge mass of consumers. That eventually gave rise to the need to optimize the content that is presented to them. For the past few years the exponential growth of this area of the Internet has been proven by the supremacy of some big players such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn which all boosted the above concept. Many people are of the view that Social Media Optimisation will see the end of SEO, but we consider SMO to be another element alongside effective and ethical SEO for a successful online marketing drive. A well designed and implemented SMO strategy can help yield an outstanding Search Engine Optimisation benefit.
The internet marketer who created the term SMO believes that there are some factors that are important in quality SMO such as:
1.Creating applicable content that can be shared among the customer
2.Continuous communication with/and rewarding your readers
3.Encouraging them to use their thoughts and contents to share with others
This use of social media optimization is more than just getting your content out to the world for customers to read, it is also used in maintaining an online reputation, building a brand, building link popularity, supporting customer relationship management and providing other high quality external sources linking back to one website. Facebook has been a major player in the social arena in the last few years. It has grown tremendously since its development and is the most used social media in the world. In terms of SMO, Facebook provides you with the ability to create your own content with your own page and share it with a highly targeted selection of consumers that can be segmented easily.
Twitter is a relatively new online socialite but it has 75 million users tweeting. They have taken the idea of a ‘Status Update’ and turned it into a worldwide communication channel that provides users with practically live updates in a multitude of different categories from businesses to celebrities. In terms of Social Media Optimisation, Twitter allows businesses to gather a following of customers or fans and market to them with relevant up to date content and links back to the company’s website.
So a Social Media Optimisation campaign can be a very effective means of building your brand and a great source of leads from prospects that already enjoy or like your brand. Basic SEM and SEO techniques are important to driving traffic to your business’s site, SMO just provides another new and extremely effective strategy that will build brand awareness and engagement and create two way communication that affects the rest of your overall marketing strategy.
As a leading social media marketing agency in UK, Enlightenment Business Solutions offers social media optimisation services to promote your business through social media such, as online communities, blogs, forums, videos and more.
Rental Income and Taxes
Have you been thinking of acquiring a rental property or renting part of your house for income? This article will go through the basics of renting property. For more information, visit the CRA web site and search for rental income.
Rental Income is when you rent property for someone else to use. Property is usually thought of as real estate, but it can be anything that can be rented like a car, snowmobile, power tools, computer and so on. The expectation is that there will be profit because if there is no money being made, there would not be any taxes owing. There would still be a requirement to report activity in most cases, but renting something generally assumes that money will be made over time.
Rental Income Versus Business Income
If you are renting a property only, this would be considered rental income. If you are providing a service that goes along with the property and charging for it, then this would be considered a business. The classic example to show the difference is a Bed and Breakfast. Since there are meals and laundry services that may be provided, this is considered a business as opposed to just having a place to stay on the property and doing your own cooking and cleaning. If there is an existing business and renting a property is a related part of it, then the renting would be considered part of the business. As an example, if you are making auto parts and you lease part of your space temporarily, this renting would be part of your auto parts business rather than rental income.
What Difference Does It Make If Your Activity Is A Business Or Not?
The differences between rental and business income are that rental income transferred to a spouse or child may be attributed back to the person who transferred it whereas income from a business does not have this restriction. This means that whoever paid for the rental property would have to declare the income for tax purposes. If you have children involved in sharing the profit from a rental versus a business, this would mean a difference in who can declare the income and expenses. Rental income is earned where the owner of the property lives, whereas business income is taxed on where the business is located. If you have multiple locations for rental properties or multiple businesses with different tax rates, this may mean a higher or lower tax bill depending on where the businesses are set up. The deductions that are available may differ between rental and business income. There are different rules regarding depreciation of assets or Capital Cost Allowance (CCA) for rental properties as opposed to businesses. Rental income would not subject to CPP deductions but business income would be. A rental property has a calendar year reporting period, but a business can change this to any time during the year. Depending on what your circumstances are, these differences can save you money or create a larger tax bill.
How Do You Report Rental Income?
Rental income is reported on the form T776 -Statement of Rental Income which can be found on the CRA web site. This form would be submitted along with a personal tax return as an additional document. If the renting is part of a business, the form to use is the T2125 – Statement of Business and Professional Activities which is the business form. This would also be added to a personal tax return as an additional document.
Current Expense Versus Capital Expenditure
Both a current expense and a capital expenditure represent money spent during the current tax period. If an expense is occurring to keep the property maintained and in the same working order as before the money was spent, this would be called a current expense. Examples of this are costs that occur day to day for the operation of the rental property – such as utilities, insurance and property taxes. A capital expenditure is money spent on something that is expected to last longer than one year and is either a separate item acquired for the property or an improvement to the property. If the money spent would make the property more valuable or useful compared to otherwise, this would be called a capital expense. An example of a separate item would be an appliance for the kitchen inside the rental property. This appliance is expected to last more than one year, can be moved into another part of the house so it is a separate item, and it is being used by the tenant so it is a viable expenditure for deduction. If there are costs incurred to set up a property or get it available for rent, these costs would be considered capital expenses, and would be part of the acquisition cost rather than separate expenses. The intention behind the money and the state of the property before and after the expense are important in determining how money spent should be treated for tax purposes.
Tax Treatment of Current and Capital Expenses
The major difference between current and capital expenses is the timing of their deduction. The current expense is deducted in the year it occurred in full. A capital expense would be deducted over the life of the asset which usually would mean a period of years. This means that the expense would be deducted more slowly. The spreading of the deduction over multiple years is called depreciation. This is calculated by finding out the class of the item or expense, finding the related depreciation rate and then using that as a partial deduction each year until the expense has been fully accounted for. As an example, if you bought an appliance and it was a Class 8 item, the associated rate of depreciation would be 20% per year. This means that if you buy an appliance that costs $1000, you can deduct 20% of that $1000 or $200 per year.
Depreciation of the Property Itself
Whether to calculate depreciation on the property itself is a choice that is to be made by the taxpayer. There are advantages and disadvantages to claiming this expense. The first factor to keep in mind is that depreciation on the property cannot be used to create a loss on renting the property. If your property is not that profitable, you would not be able to claim much depreciation even if you wanted to. The second factor to keep in mind is that if you claim depreciation, you will likely have to pay more taxes later when you sell the property. Land and buildings do not go down in value very often. When there is a sale, there is usually a capital gain incurred and there will be taxes paid on a fraction of that gain. If you were claiming depreciation along the way before the sale, your tax bill would tend to be higher than otherwise.
Are You Using the Property Personally?
If you are renting something and using it personally at the same time, the rental and personal use portion would have to be divided in some way. This is because anything used for personal reasons would not be deductible or reported on a tax return, but rental property would be. If it is a house being rented, the space would be divided into personal use and rental space, and any expenses would be prorated to reflect how much of the expense should be allocated to the rental property.
The rules discussed in this article are very general and will apply to most rental situations. For more specific situations and further detail, visit the CRA web site.
Profile of a Search Engine Consultant
What SEO is about
If you find that your business gains one tough competitor within the market where you offer your services, you would be surprised to know that you’ll get way more competitors online.
You not only compete with businesses within your area, you start competing with businesses all over the world. If you are not able to reach the top rank in search engine listings, it is more likely that you will lose business, regardless of how well you serve your customers.
This is why a Search engine consultant is necessary to provide you with a search engine optimization strategy that should be applied from the very start of website planning.
SEO consultant services have the expertise of working with the best search engines as well as web directories that could help generate targeted traffic towards your website, despite of the hundreds of search engines online.
By saying targeted traffic, this means that the traffic that SEO consultation would help generate is not just any kind of traffic that might just clog your web servers.
It means quality traffic that is sure to cover 80% of the web marketing strategy offered to business owners.
A Search engine consultant can help with website analysis, valuable traffic sources identification, and optimization strategies.
SEO Consultant Services
SEO consultants have a range of expertise that they can provide website owners and each of these strategies is a sure-fire way to make your website more visible and successful.
One is competition analysis wherein the consultant would help you identify your competitors. It also involves observing your competitor’s advertising methods and marketing strategies. The information gathered will now be used to develop a plan on how to get your business out there.
Search engine submission is the submission of website directly to search engines. This is a way to promote your site online. Although it may seem unnecessary, it still helps with the marketing plan.
Inbound link building is the techniques used to help generate inbound links to a certain website. This is usually done to help generate relevant traffic and increase the popularity rate of a website or an online business.
Social bookmarking is a strategy used by websites to help with the organization, storage, management, and the search for bookmarks or relevant resources online.
However, the main resources are not shared; bookmarks are there only to reference them. Users do this by saving links that interests them on web pages to help them remember and to make it easier to share.
Bookmarks are public but it can also be saved privately, disabling the option to share them with anyone but specific people or a specific group within a network.
These bookmarks are viewed through categories or tags, or through search engine advertising.
Content writing is also another method to help promote a website. This service is usually offered to website owners as well as businesses. These articles can help direct customers to a certain website that contains the article or its bookmark.
Sale through websites that focus in individual product is a more effective sales promotion method than maintaining a lot of products under one hub alone.
Other search engine consultants’ priorities include the recommendation of unique product selling propositions, the setup of certain conversion points within a website, campaigns with regards to inbound link building, search engine sitemap designs, competition analysis, keyword list tool, social media marketing strategies that include social networks like Twitter and Face book.
All these methods will not be applied on all websites. Only those methods that they think are necessary or beneficial to the progress of the website will be applied.
