Bank Bailouts Pros and Cons
The bailout financial plan that was constituted by the US government in 2008 had more bank bailout cons than pros. From its onset, it received many negative views that predicted of its failure to work at easing the credit crunch that was fast plaguing the economy. However, the government still went ahead and gave out the funds to specific banks. Some of these bank bailout pros and cons are mentioned below.
One of the viable benefits of this financial plan was that it gave money to financial institutions, companies that dealt with cars and other businesses. These institutions were in great need of money so that they could be able to meet their fiscal obligations. Moreover, this plan was to help this financial problem from affecting every other sector of the economy.
There are several reasons that have been given since then on why the solution was not really a way out but just another problem. One reason was that no one believed that the help from the government would help to convince the citizens that banks would start to lend money again. Furthermore, with other similar situations from other nations, most banks feared that their assets could to an ultimate low that could see them go out of business.
It was also feared that there was no specific amount of money that could really help to ease the situation. In addition it was also feared that the bulk of paying these loans would still fall back on the taxpayer who was already in a financial crisis. It was also felt that the government by giving out bailout money to these banks was not dealing with the root cause of the problem, but just covering up.
The bailout plan had great benefits to the businesses that benefited from it. However, one of its main problems was the fact that the bulk of the payment cost was to be made by the taxpayers who were already in financial problems.
Debt Reduction, Credit Card Negotiation, And Your Rights
There is no legal right to debt reduction or credit negotiation if you owe more than $10,000. Any ads promoting debt and credit card reduction are misleading. I hear them all the time on TV and the radio. I get the spam ads on the internet. You have heard the commercials:
- Do you know if you qualify for a personal bailout?
- If you have more than $10,000 of credit card debt you have the RIGHT to settle that debt for a fraction of what you owe, with monthly payments you can afford.
- Credit card companies have been given billions and need to clean their books once and for all and that’s great news for you.
Well, I have heard them too and I spent some time looking into it. If I were generous, I would call the debt reduction claims misleading but I am not so I will call them lies. Each one of those statements are provably false. Congress passed the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 or Credit CARD Act of 2009. Have you looked at one of your credit card statements and noticed that it now tells you how long it will take to pay off your credit card if you just make minimum payments? That’s a new requirement and a good idea, in my opinion. I took some time to look the Act over. Nowhere does it state that the consumer has a right to have debt reduced if it is more than $10,000. It’s just not there. I am not alone in calling them out. The Federal Trade Commission at their website points out that:
There also is no guarantee that a creditor will accept partial payment of a legitimate debt. In fact, if you stop making payments on a credit card, late fees and interest usually are added to the debt each month.
I have literally dozens of clients that have hired me after they have tried one of these debt negotiators. The stories are all the same. They are told not to hire a lawyer and to stop making their credit card payments and start making payments to the debt negotiator. When the credit card sues for nonpayment, the client calls the debt negotiator who tells them that they aren’t lawyers and the client needs to hire one. What?! I thought they didn’t need a lawyer. These negotiators charge too much, do too little, hide the facts and mislead the consumer. I feel really bad the clients that have hired me after they used a debt negotiator.
Most people really try to pay the creditors back and are just looking for help. They believe the debt negotiator because they want to believe this is a realistic option only to find out that they are being taken advantage of. It’s a shame because there is help for someone overwhelmed by debt, just not with these negotiators. We don’t negotiate debt. We eliminate debt. I don’t call one creditor and ask them if they would consider a payment plan or no interest for a while. We use the powerful bankruptcy laws to put you on equal footing with a creditor, no negotiation necessary.
To learn more about bankruptcy, please take some time to visit my website at: Downriver Bankruptcy.
NRI & NRO Deposit Accounts With Online Banking in India!
Finances have always been of utmost importance and handling it with complete responsibility can be quite a task. At the end of it all, you need growth, sustainability and security for your money. When you are in a far-off land and you need to be connected with your homeland financially, then the bank you choose plays a crucial role in your wealth management. NRI Accounts in banks offer you a lot more than just parking space for your hard-earned money. They have on offer a bouquet of services including financial planning, investments, lockers, etc.
The government of India introduced the rules for holding a NRI banking account in the year 1970. Within that purview, individuals leaving their country have found great convenience in maintaining their finances. Non-resident Indians can open any of the below mentioned accounts with their Indian bank:
NRE (Non Resident External Accounts)
It is an account by way of Savings, Current or Fixed Deposits in Indian rupees. The funds in this account are fully repatriable.
NRO (Non Resident Ordinary Accounts)
This account can be opened in the form of Savings, Current or Fixed Deposits in Indian Rupees. The only difference in this account is that the funds cannot be repatriated. However, the interest accrued over the deposits and investments is repatriable.
FCNR (Foreign Currency Non Resident Accounts)
All funds in this account are easily repatriable. You can only open a Fixed Deposit with this account in five major currencies of the world. The currencies are US Dollars, Pound Sterling (GBP) and Euro.
While all these facilities are available to you readily, it is not necessary to authorise an individual back home to handle the transactions. You can have complete control over your banking transactions right from your desk in a foreign country.
Online banking lets you do it. With just an internet connection, you can stay attuned to your finances from across seven seas.
Listed here are some of the functions that can be performed with ease online.
Financial transactions such as account to account transfer within the same bank or other bank accounts, crediting accounts
Electronic bill payments
Purchasing and / or selling investments
Applying for loans till its full execution. Repayment, interest and more
What’s more, you can perform a number of non-operational functions through Online Banking, some of which are mentioned below:
Checking account statements online, finding out about new products, etc.
Assistance from the bank staff for banking queries and feedback.
Earn Money Online Tips
I am going to go into great detail, about ways I have found through trial and error, of how to make an honest living online. Want to ditch your boring 9 to 5 day job? Wouldn’t be great to make an honest living from the comfort of your own home? You can be in your pajamas to earn money online. You may one day log into your affiliate marketing account and realize you have earned hundreds, if not thousands for a simple days work. I am not gonna tell you that earning money online is a walk in the park, it is not! It does take work like anything in life you have to learn how to do it properly to be successful at it. But if you follow these money making tips, you will be earning money online in no time. But the question still remains how much money can I earn? This question entirely depends on you, and what your work ethic is. Here are some tips to get you started earning some money.
Tip number one: If you are looking to earn money online I would definitely recommend you sign up with a free ClickBank account. ClickBank is an online marketplace that has over 10,000 digital products for you to choose from to promote. They have been around for 10+ years, and are very well-respected in the Internet marketing industry. ClickBank vendors pay up to a 75% commission which is unsurpassed in the Internet marketing industry. Digital products are very convenient for customers, and merchants alike. As soon as the initial costs are covered through the development of the informational product, everything else is pure profit. So these merchants, can pay you the affiliate an excellent commission! There is a lot of great ways to earn money online through ClickBank. I would recommend once you sign up with a free affiliate account through click-bank promote only informational products with a high gravity. A high gravity on ClickBank, is telling you the affiliate marketer, that this vendors program is actually earning a lot of money online. The higher the ClickBank gravity the hotter the seller. So if you are looking for an honest way to earn money online, look no further than ClickBank. Sign up with a free account it should only take you about 5 to 10 minutes. Trust me this is an excellent way to earn extra cash.
Tip number two: If you would rather sell physical products, not related to informational products I would recommend you sign up for an affiliate account at link share, or the pepper jam network. They are both excellent online marketplaces for potential affiliate marketers. The reason I like these two to earn money online, is because of the quality of the vendors involved. You will not have trouble making money through these two affiliate marketplaces. They have a lot of well-respected, major corporations for you to earn money through. Sign-up for a free affiliate account with one of these merchants, or maybe even Both it does not matter. Browse through their online marketplace, and find a couple affiliate programs with a high commission rate, to earn money online with.
Tip number three: Now that you have signed up through a couple affiliate networks, and have your free affiliate account in place, it is time to move on to your next step to earn money online. This is my best piece of advice I could give you to earn an honest living online. To make money on the Internet, you need to know what you are doing period point blank! This involves a learning process on your part, join an affiliate marketing forum such as the warrior forum for starters. The warrior forum is the number one online forum for Internet marketers worldwide. There is some great marketing minds on this forum. Browse through some of the posts, and start learning the how to-s of affiliate marketing. Ask questions, read some forum posts. My next step to earn money online would be to learn from people who are already making a great living online. This would involve reading a good e-book, or joining an at home earn money online program, that can take you step by step by the hand, and show you exactly how to be successful in your money making quest from home. Remember, knowledge is power and power is money. Spend about 25% of your time learning how to make money, and the other 75% of the time actually accomplishing your tasks at hand. Which is promoting your affiliate products. You can promote your affiliate products online through the following methods, I am going to show you how to earn some money, through these marketing methods that I personally use. Let us move on to step four!
Tip number four: Here is some tips to monetize your affiliate programs. This is a tip I recommend to every brand new affiliate, or anyone for that matter looking to earn money online. Learn the bum marketing method! This should only take you about a half-hour to learn, and it is absolutely mandatory for you to get an understanding of this concept if you want to earn money online. Even if your not an affiliate marketer, you still need to know and understand this concept, if your serious about generating a substantial income from the Internet. This is a free course, just Google it and read up on this concept. Okay, so now you have signed up to some affiliate marketing networks, your starting to learn to earn money online. Hopefully you read some good e-books, or joined a highly ranked course to teach you how to make money with. You have read up on the bum marketing method, and have a basic understanding of the basic concept being taught. Let us move on to step five, this is the good part! This will show you how to earn money online through classifieds, forums, articles, blog posting, and your own affiliate marketing website.
Tip number five: I always recommend new affiliates to start writing classifieds, to get a basic understanding on how to rank your classifieds high for your chosen keywords. Once you start getting your classifieds ranked on the first page of Google for the title phrase you are going after you have learned the bum marketing method successfully, and should start earning some money online through the classified ads that you write. Some of my favorite online classifieds to use are US free ads, craigslist, and kijiji. Kijiji is eBay’s online classified website. Do not ask me how they came up with that name. All that I know is they get a decent amount of traffic so take advantage of that. There are tons of other online classifieds out there to earn money with, but these are my three favorites. So feel free to experiment!
Tip number six to earn money online: Posting an article directories! Extremely important, article directories have great sticking power on the Internet. This means the articles that you write will be floating around on the Internet for years to come. They can be earning you money now and well into the future. You want to write articles based around whatever affiliate product you are trying to promote. My favorite article directories are hub pages, EzineArticles, E. how, Article dashboard, and Go articles. Remember, use an article directory such as those listed that has a high page rank. So you can rank high for your keyword phrases on the major search engines such as Google, Yahoo, and Bing! Writing articles is free, and is one of the most effective ways to drive free targeted traffic to your website, blog, or affiliate ads. So you can inevitably earn a lot of money online through writing quality articles. Article writing is too powerful to ignore, so take advantage of this opportunity, and start writing some articles.
Tip number seven to earn money online: I already told you about the importance of online forums above to learn some money making tips. But there is a very important feature that you can take advantage of through forum directories. That is, most online forums out there allow you to have a signature link. A signature link is basically a link to whatever you want, it could be an affiliate product you are promoting, a link to your website, or a link to a blog etc… whatever you are trying to promote online, and make money through you can put a link to that product in your signature for that particular forum. Once you set up your signature link, every forum post that you make in that particular forum will show up with your signature link at the bottom. The more active you are in that forum, the more publicity you can get from your signature posts. If you have a good product in your signature posts, you can earn a few bucks just from posting in online forums, through your forum posts. So take advantage of forum postings!
