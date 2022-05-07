Finance
Belize: A Tax-Free Paradise
About Belize
Belize, previously known as British Honduras, lies on the East coast of Central America in the heart of the Caribbean Basin, bordering on Mexico to the North, Guatemala to the West and South, and flanked by the Caribbean Sea to the East. At 23,000 sq km, Belize is about ten times smaller than the UK with a population of just under 330,000. The mains centres of population are Belize City, the capital, situated on the coast, Belmopan in the countrys centre, and Corozal in the north, close to the border with Mexico.
The climate is sub-tropical with a very pleasant annual mean temperature of 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit), and humidity is tempered by refreshing sea breezes. Belize is, however, situated in the Caribbean hurricane zone; the hurricane season typically begins in June and lasts until November.
The cayes (pronounced keys), the offshore atolls, and the barrier reef are the main tourist attraction in Belize. The barrier reef, which is 185 miles long, is the longest barrier reef in the Western Hemisphere. The cayes are islands and/or mangroves, that are located between the mainland and the barrier reef, on the barrier reef, and on or within the barrier reef perimeters of the offshore atolls.
The island cayes, which are distinguishable by their palm trees, provide superior opportunities for scuba diving, snorkeling, fishing, boating, sailing, sailboarding, and sea kayaking, as well as habitat for both nesting birds and turtles.
Belize is something of a racial and cultural melting pot. The ethnic make-up is approximately 50% Mestizo (persons with both European and Amerindian ancestry), 25% Creole (the descendants of African slaves and mainly British foresters), 10% Maya (direct descendants of the pre-colonial population), 6% Garifuna (descendants of Carib, Arawak, and West African people) and 9% other. The country is, however, racially harmonious, and although Christianity (both Catholicism and Protestantism) are the dominant religions, other religious beliefs are tolerated.
The British began to settle Belize in the 17th century, largely in order to fell and export tropical hardwoods, particularly mahogany. After a long period of disputed ownership between Spain and England, Belize became a British colony in 1871. The country became self-governing in 1964 and the countrys name was changed from British Honduras to Belize in 1973.
As a consequence of Belizes historical links with Britain, English is the official language (although Spanish, Creole, Garifuna and Mayan are widely spoken throughout the country) and the legal system is based on common law. These factors combine to make Belize a particularly suitable destination for retirees from English-speaking nations, especially when it comes to buying property, and it is no surprise that the country has become home to many British and American expats.
Economically, Belize has been historically dependent on sugar, but tourism now contributes substantially to GDP and there is a sizeable financial services industry. Although the Belizean Government has struggled to service high levels of sovereign debt and refinanced its debt stock just prior to the financial crisis, the country is economically stable. A long-running border dispute with neighbouring Guatemala aside (which was decided in favour of Belize by the UN in 1975), Belize is a peaceful country. Crime, particularly gang-related street crime, is a problem, but this tends to be restricted to certain parts of Belize City. There is a low threat from terrorism.
The currency of Belize is the Belizean Dollar (BZD) which is fixed against the US Dollar at a rate of BZD2 to USD1. Most hotels, resorts, restaurants, and tour operators will accept US currency, traveller’s cheques, or credit cards. However, in Belize, be sure which dollar you are paying in!
The Belize Qualified Retired Persons Incentive Programme
The Retirement Program in Belize was created especially for those people who wish to live in Belize and can prove a permanent and consistent income from investment (abroad or in Belize), pension or other retirement benefits.
Programme Benefits
The main benefit of the retirement programme is that it exempts qualified retirees from the payment of all taxes and duties on all income from a source outside of Belize whether that income is generated from work performed or from an investment.
An additional benefit is that all persons who have been designated a Qualified Retired Person are entitled, on first entering Belize, to import their personal effects and an approved means of transportation free of all import duties and taxes. An approved means of transportation includes a motor vehicle that is no more than three years old; a light aircraft of less than 17,000kg (although aircraft owners are required to hold a valid private pilots licence); and any vessel that is used for personal purposes.
Programme Requirements and Application Process
Anyone 45 years and older from anywhere in the world can apply to become a qualified retiree. A person who qualifies can also include his or her dependants in the program. Dependants include spouses and children under the age of 18. However, dependants aged up to 23 years can be included in an application if they are enrolled at a university.
Each application for the Retirement Program will be processed by the Belize Tourism Board in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security and the Department of Immigration and Nationality.
Persons interested in the program must submit completed applications to the Belize Tourism Board with the following supporting documentation:
Birth Certificate – A copy of a birth certificate for the applicant and each dependent
Marriage Certificate – A marriage certificate if married and the spouse is a dependent
Passport – Clear copies of a complete passport (including all blank pages) of the applicant and all dependants, certified by a Notary Public. The copies must have the passport number, name of principal, number of pages and the seal or stamp of the Notary Public.
Proof of Income – An official statement from a bank or financial institution certifying that the applicant is the recipient of a pension or annuity of a minimum of USD2,000 per month; and a financial statement from a financial institution, bank, credit union or building society in Belize certifying that the applicants investment or deposit will generate a minimum of USD2,000 per month or the equivalent of USD24,000 per year.
Medical Examination – Applicants should undergo a complete medical examination including an AIDS test. A copy of the medical certificate must be attached to the application.
Photos – Four front and four-side passport size photographs that have been taken recently of the applicant and each dependent.
Income Requirements
As mentioned above, the applicant must be able to demonstrate that they are in receipt of monthly income of not less than USD2,000, and this must be derived from a pension or annuity generated outside of Belize. There are also a number of certification requirements, including that:
When a company grants a pension, that company has to prove that it has been in operation for at least 20 years by submitting proof of registration;
The company that grants the pension shall certify that the pension of no less than USD2,000 per month will be forwarded to a reputable financial institution within Belize. This letter must be signed by the manager, president or by a legal representative of the company;
The company paying the pension must be certified by a Certified Public Accountant independent of the company. This must verify the date the company was established and the authenticity of the above mentioned letter. It must also certify that the obligation signed in favour of the beneficiary is of no less than USD2,000 per month;
The applicant must present two bank references from the company that is sending the pension; and
The company granting the pension must present a document outlining its pension scheme.
If, however, the company sending the pension income is considered to be a Fortune 500 company, they may be exempted from second, third and fourth requirements of the above list.
All applications are subject to a background check to be carried out by the Ministry of National Security.
Fees
A non-refundable fee of USD150 must be submitted with the application. An additional fee of USD1,000 is due upon acceptance into the retirement programme. There is also a USD2,000 fee for the issue of a Qualified Retired Person Residency Card. A fee of USD750 is due for each dependent accepted under the programme. All these fees are payable to the Belize Tourism Board and can be paid in cash (US dollars), a US bankers draft or US cashiers check.
Further Information
Additional information about Belizes retirement programme, as well as other incentives designed to attract foreign investors to the countrys shores, can be found on the website of the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Culture.
Finance
Ways to Earn Extra Money – Online Opportunities
You will find that the Internet is a great way to earn extra money. There are a lot of online opportunities for many people to make an extra income from home. The problem with this is that many people don’t know how they want to make money online. They usually want an easy and legitimate way to earn income from home. Here are some of the easiest ways many people successfully earn money online.
GPT Sites: Lots of people make a very good income online using GPT sites, also known as get-paid-to sites. These are free sites that let you earn money online by completing offers, signing up to new websites, completing surveys, and more. The concept is pretty easy. You join a reputable gpt site, complete offers, refer your friends, and you now have a way to earn extra money.
Paid Surveys: If you put time and effort into this way of earning money online, you can make a good income from home. You basically complete online surveys for cash and/or prizes. You sign up to a free survey company and they will pay you for your opinion on a large field of topics that range from products you use to movies you watch.
Affiliate Programs: This is one of the most popular ways to earn extra money online. You can join an affiliate program such as Clickbank and choose a product to market. You earn commissions on every sale you make from the product of your choice.
Blogging: The blog world is increasing and some of you might even have established blogs of your own. Many people use their blog as a way to earn extra money online. There are so many ways you can profit from your blog. You could sell advertising spots, use Adsense, write sponsored reviews, and more. This is one of those money making opportunities that has a lot of different income streams.
Those were some of the most common and easiest ways to earn extra money online. Anyone can start making money online with these methods. It doesn’t take much experience to earn an income from home. It does take determination and time though. Find what you like to do and turn that into a way to earn extra money online.
Finance
Small-Press Authors and Bookstores
If you’re a small press author, trying to get your book into brick and mortar stores can be one of the hardest tasks to accomplish. If you’re a POD author, chances are close to impossible unless you deal with independent local bookstores which usually are more flexible and open to helping local authors. But as a rule, big chain stores won’t stock a POD book, mainly because of lack of returnability and the poor (and mostly unfair) reputation of print on demand books.
But, as I said, small independent bookstores are more open and flexible and more willing to take a small risk with a an unknown author. Though it is true that most people (about 52%) shop books at big chain stores, here your book will be lost amidst thousands. In a small bookstore, however, you competition will be less because there are not as many books on the shelves. Of course, most people go shopping for their books at the big chain stores, thus their popularity.
If you want to market your book to bookstores, the first thing you need to do is to locate them. You also need to decide which type to contact. You may want to contact bookstores by genre or geographical are. If you live in Los Angeles and your book is a mystery, for instance, you may want to contact all mystery bookstores in your city first before moving to other geographical areas.
To locate bookstores you may check:
*Yellow Pages Directory in your city.
*Yellow Pages Directory on the Internet.
*The ABA Bookstore Directory: [http://www.bookweb.org]
*The American Booktrade Directory (you may check this at the library).
Another easy way to locate bookstores, but which costs money, is to rent a mailing list. For $40, you may obtain a mailing list of the top 700 independent bookstores at http://www.bookmarket.com.
Once you have a list of the bookstores you wish to contact, there are some guidelines you should keep in mind before getting in touch with their owners:
*Prepare an attractive brochure or media kit, which should contain your contact information, book information, an author’s bio, a book description or blurb, review quotes, and mention of any awards. If you don’t know how to prepare a brochure or media kit, please make sure to do a research on the internet first. Amateurish material will be toss in the trashcan, you can be sure of that.
*Some owners prefer a brochure, others a sample copy of the book. You should also include a personal letter (not generic!) introducing yourself and your book. Keep it brief and professional—never brag about the magnificent qualities of the book. The book must speak for itself. If you have any rave review quotes of your book, the place for these is on the brochure or media kit. Many bookstore owners like handwritten letters or post-its. The ‘personal’ aspect of this will make you stand out. Of course, it’s always a test, and the reality is most material received by owners ends up in the trash can. But the more personal and professional you are, the better your chances to succeed. Alan Beats, of Borderland Books, says, “Sending a well thought out cover letter with a review copy. The quality of the cover letter is very important. If it’s poorly written or has grammatical errors, I won’t even look at the book. The letter will get major plus points if it is clear that the person writing it has researched our store and if it’s address to me directly.”
Some bookstore owners prefer to be sent sample copies by the publisher itself instead of the author. These people will not consider a publisher legitimate otherwise and will not stock its books.
*Don’t phone. Bookstore owners are too busy and don’t like to be bothered by desperate authors over the phone. “The worse thing to do is to bug us about it after you’ve sent it,” says Del Howison, owner of Dark Delicacies, a bookstore specializing in horror. “We’re not a critiquing service so we’re not going to give you a rundown on what’s good and bad about it. There are plenty of editors out there who will do that for you.” Howison prefers a sample copy of the book instead of a brochure.
*Make sure your book is relevant to the store. If your book is a novel about witches or vampires, you won’t have any luck with a Christian bookstore! Make sure your time and resources are not going to waste.
*Keep a record of your contacts and marketing efforts to use in the future for other books.
Though most marketing experts out there keep insisting that bookstores are not the best places to market your books—and though this may be true—there’s one thing for sure: nothing beats seeing your book in a bookstore shelf!
Finance
How to Be Classy and Elegant Without Money
You don’t have to be well dressed or have a lot of money to look and be classy. Class is what comes from the inside. It is your actions, reactions, facial expressions, ability to take a compliment, decline an invitation and overall how you carry yourself in life. I’ve met many women that are brash, rough around the edges and often just downright rude and not ‘lady-like’. On the other hand I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many women who are polite, kind, helpful, are respectful of others, have pleasant facial expressions and certainly do know how to accept a compliment. These rare breeds of women simply make the decision to be classy, with or without money. In my observations and own personal upbringing this is what I have learned…
1. SMILE! Smiling creates a more pleasant environment for those around you and keeps your spirits up too, no matter what life is throwing at you each day.
2. Learn how to take a Compliment. Too many women shrug off another person’s well meaning comments either on their accomplishments, work, beauty, wardrobe, home and the list goes on. They do this with the “it’s no big deal” response and attitude. You work hard every day and commit yourself just like Hollywood celebrities do but they accept their Oscars and Emmy Awards for all of their dedication and accomplishment. Smile, politely say thank you and just feel good about yourself.
3. Nobody likes a Fishwife. If you haven’t heard the expression, I’ll fill you in. The fishwife is the woman who yells for her husband at dinner, screams at her kids and rants until everyone and everything is in order. This is so unappealing. Replace anger, yelling and rage with softness and grace. Calmly ask your children, spouse or friends to do something for you in a polite tone. I’m not suggesting you fake who you are but simply move in a direction that exudes class and respect for those around you.
4. Answer the phone like you would if a hunk was calling. Be polite and simply say “Good afternoon, Jane Smith speaking”. You have greeted the person on the other end and let them know who is speaking. I never like to hear “Hello?!” in an exasperated tone or one that reeks “you called at a bad time, what do you want?” If it is truly a bad time, simply do not answer the phone. Let the machine get it and call back at a more suitable time. You might be liable to say something you wouldn’t otherwise and will likely regret later.
5. Profanity is a No-No. Classy women do not swear and sound like a drunken sailor, it just doesn’t work. They use creative vocabulary or tone down their thought of something terrible. Example: Someone cuts you off in a parking lot and nearly causes a huge accident. Don’t stick your head out the window and say “What the *%$# were you thinking?!” and give them the finger, rather keep it to yourself. No matter how mad you are or how panicked you feel don’t lose your temper and cuss. Not only is this not lady-like (nor is it man-like, just plain rude) and if you had your kids in the car they’re likely to repeat it.
6. Don’t get drunk. Celebrating with friends and family with a couple of glasses of wine isn’t a sin, if you can handle it. Getting drunk at a party then dancing on the table singing is just so trashy. You won’t like what people say about you and what they recall later. It just isn’t worth it! Classy women know their limits, drink within them and when they reach their limit they drink sparkling water, soda water with lime etc. to mingle with the crowd but not cause an accident on the way home.
7. Your Wardrobe Matters. You don’t need to have a lot of money, or any for that matter to be a classy woman. Simply always take pride in what you do own, put on your best face and go out into the world. If your clothes have threads hanging and a stain you could not get out and a tear in the seam of your pants it is obvious that you lack the pride that others take. Always wear clean clothes, freshly pressed with no threads, rips, stains or fading. Instead neatly put together an outfit that you know looks good and throw on a few basics: mascara, lipstick (or gloss), and a bit of blush.
8. Speak Eloquently. There is no need to speak in slang. Learn the English language properly and try your best to use it and your best vocabulary daily. You were given a brain and have had education, let your words exude that too. Form your words fully. Accent or no accent people want to understand what you are saying. Speak clearly and form your words fully.
9. Turning down a request. There are times in life where we are simply too tired, not interested or don’t have the financial wherewithal to take part in an upcoming event or in someone’s request. Most women just say okay, I’ll do it or I’ll be there because they don’t want to be perceived as rude. There is nothing wrong with taking time for yourself, just ensure you express it the right way. Example: Your grandmother asks you to take some items she has stored for you as she knows she is moving to a retirement home soon and you just don’t have the room and do not like them anyway. Simply say “Grandma, these are definitely some neat treasures. I would love to but I just can’t.” This does not leave room for discussion on how big your apartment is, or what taste you have. If she asks again, repeat the same words. “I would love to but I simply can’t”.
10. Walk Proudly. Whether you are entering or leaving a room, grabbing some quick groceries or pumping gas, hold you head up high. I’m not kidding. Hold you head up high, shoulders back, lengthen your spine and tuck your tummy in. Gracefully walk to your destination always with purpose. Classy women always appear as though they have just landed in from Paris and are only in town for 2 days to grace you with their presence. You have accomplished a lot to date. You need to show yourself strong, confident and proud. You’ll be surprised how much better you’ll feel about yourself and how many heads will turn.
11. Nail your Nails. There is nothing worse than seeing someone with dirty fingernails. It says a lot about their health and personal hygiene and how much they care about themselves. Yellowing, chipped and ragged nails at any length are not good. People see your face and hands no matter how much of the rest of you is covered up. Keep your nails at a short, neatly kept length. Seeing the whites of the nails is important, so keep those! Invest in a pair of nail clippers and keep them cut regularly. Keep a file on hand in your purse should a nail break. Avoid the yellowing nails get by leaving nail polish off your nails for periods of time, use baking soda and lemon juice and soak them if you have this problem. Once filed and given a basic buff, use 2 coats of neutral polish like a natural pale pink. My favorite is Mademoiselle by Essie. Use a topcoat to prevent chipping and off you go. French manicure is most classy if you can afford to have it done professionally. Thankfully after painting my nails for 20 years I’ve mastered the art of doing my own perfect French manicure. If you have dark chipping nail polish you are better to take it off completely and wear nothing or a coat of clear or neutral then go out like that. The same holds true for toe nails and pedicures. Your toes will hold polish for 3-4x as long so you can leave this longer and do some spot touch ups when necessary.
12. Be clean and Hygienic. There are too many women making time for TV, shopping, cleaning and everything under the sun but who do not properly care for themselves. Classy women are not dirty. They don’t sleep with all their makeup on at night and they brush and floss regularly, and take care of their health. Firstly, showering daily is a must. Being clean is not for everyone else who smells you but it is so that you feel clean and fresh and ready to give your best. Secondly, you should wash you hair bare minimum every other day. If you are leaving it longer than that your hair will start to get greasy and clumpy looking (usually at the back of your head where YOU don’t look). I see it all the time in the workplace, a woman dressed well and her makeup looks pretty but her hair is dirty, it ruins the whole thing. There are some times where you cannot prevent it as you woke up late, no worries, just wear your hair up so it is less conspicuous.
Belize: A Tax-Free Paradise
Ways to Earn Extra Money – Online Opportunities
Small-Press Authors and Bookstores
Hamstrung in initial return, Heat’s Kyle Lowry vows to be better Sunday
Yankees trying to figure out pitching plan as second-straight game gets rained out
How to Be Classy and Elegant Without Money
The Finance Lease Option and Why Ford Transit Custom Is So Attractive a Lease
Penny Stock Tips – Picking Penny Stocks
Soucheray: Paying your debts is a duty of adulthood
Review of Mike Maloney’s Book, Guide to Investing in Gold and Silver
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special