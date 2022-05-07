Finance
Benefits of a Virtual Business Card
Business cards are not dead, they simply reincarnated into a new form-the virtual card. The changes are merely physical. Instead of a paper card, people are now exchanged digitized cards. Nonetheless, the purpose and functions remain the same. As with traditional cards, people use virtual business cards to share business information and network with people.
Traditional cards are in print form, and the paper that bears your company information comes in wallet size. One hands out the cards in person, such as during a party. However, times have changed. More and more companies are bringing their businesses online. Along with these are the changes ways people reach out to customers or potential business associates. To network with people, business professionals are embracing online business profiles such as LinkedIn as well as social sites like Facebook. Use of smartphones and other portable wireless electronic devices has become widespread. All of these have ushered in a new era for the business card.
Traditional vs. Virtual Card
For most people, exchanging cards is a social ritual that has become part and parcel of the networking process. For some, it is also a personal statement, a way of making an impression on new contacts. For some, it is a status symbol: if you don’t have a card, you don’t have a real job. With the coming of digital address book, however, the swapping of information has gone from handshake to hard drive.
For a new material to be adopted on a large scale, it has to supersede the benefits of the product it attempts to replace. The rapid shift from physical to digital exchange shows that people recognize the advantages of the online business card over their physical counterpart. There are so many advantages associated with virtual business cards enticing many people to go digital.
Benefits of Digital Cards
With the growing concern for loss of forests, online cards make it possible to network with people in a sustainable, more ecologically responsible way. There are no paper produced, no ink used to print the cards. There’s also no carbon footprint associate with shipment of paper stock or the business card themselves.
Ecological reasons notwithstanding, keeping physical cards can be cumbersome. If you have 500 business contacts, would you carry 500 business cards in your wallet? Looking for a card among your stack of cards is not the most convenient either. With a virtual card, searching for a person’s business profile is a simple point-and-click affair. They take up less physical space in your wallet or office and won’t cause any clutter. While they lack the tactile impact of a physical card, updating business information is quick and easy.
All in all, they are cheaper over their paper counterparts. There are no first prints or reprints to worry about. You don’t need to go a print a shop and wait for days to have your cards delivered. With online business card, you only pay once for use of software. Since everything can be done online, creation and production can be done without leaving your office.
Circular Patterns in Venture Capital and Angel Investing: Interesting Trends and Tips
1. During the past decade, the size of seed rounds has remained stagnant and number of deals have decreased. To the untrained eye, it seems that there is more competition for seed dollars. Below the surface, however, startups are recycling founders experience. The reason why the number of deals has decreased is that teams are better prepared, are more financially savvy, have access to better-priced support, waste less time and resources, are using other forms of funding PRIOR to seed rounds, and are pivoting or deciding to get out earlier -at the pre-seed stage. (Founders will jump into exploring new opportunities).
Founding teams are recycled
2. More firms seeking seed rounds already have sales, expression of interests, and some form of market validation as a result of the circular economy of entrepreneurial mind and action. Firms that seek seed rounds are more advanced than 10 years ago. Founders are using other ways to get funded (as they should! Because seed funding is very expensive!), AND they are also recycling the experience of founding, co-founding, advising, and/or being early employees in previous firms. This is creating a circular economy of entrepreneurial experience. Not just serial entrepreneurs but a large pool of people who have experienced startup development (failed, successful, and everything in between, in so many roles!).
Supplier of funds are recycled
3. More investors are getting into each round, and seed rounds have become more collaborative. More and more small funds, angels and angel groups are co-investing. That means more eyes are evaluating deals (GOOD) but also BAD deals are getting through because the impact of each deal in the overall portfolio is lower, and the FOMO (fear of missing out) can get that signature! Think Theranos (ouch).
TIP: Nobody talks about the herd mentality and there will be some lessons to learn going forward. Because of the cycling and recycling nature of funding, early investors are able to scan deals early, with lower amounts, and, if they want to play in future rounds, they need to get in early and with others: pay to play.
Founders and funders’ recycling is also changing the exits:
4. Exits are being recycled too! Companies are being acquired, taken public, broken into pieces, resold, privatized, re-public’ed, and there are many emerging opportunities for exit. This is actually an area ripe for disruption. Welcome to the world of recycling exits.
And the funding process has become more interesting and complex.
5. As both entrepreneurs and funders become more comfortable navigating many options of funding startups or grownups, new funding options are emerging: there is better knowledge about crowdfunding, cryptocurrencies, hybrids (safes/convertible notes), and SFI-types (can we call this special funding instruments?). Capital suppliers are borrowing mechanisms from SPV, SPE, and SVI. I can’t wait to see what new options sprout of this.
All of these recycling and repurposing has an impact on ROI and capital markets
6. Cycles are longer: It takes longer to climb a larger mountain, especially if, along the way, there have been some quasi-exits, pivots, more and larger rounds. This is having an impact on the way we negotiate funding going INTO the firm, because there is light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel is getting much longer. Combine this with the uncertainty of how investors get OUT. Again, this is an area ripe for disruption and I can’t wait to see new options emerging. With longer cycles, the return on investment decreases, so firms are pushed into finding new and disruptive ways to excite investors and NEW investors who supposedly are more risk-averse and adventurous, but in reality are reckless.
Longer roads need more resources,
But the supply of capital does not exist in a vacuum
7. Public markets are shrinking, and investors -especially institutional investors- are navigating through a rollercoaster of political insanity. Mostly derived from the surprising interest in protecting borders than in having healthy global economies, financial and economic illiteracy is permeating the political arena where decisions are reckless and financial managers are focusing on reducing stupid (gasp) risks instead of creating and supporting new wealth.
Overall, a combination of healthy recycling of talent, capital, and technology is fueling the economy despite mistakes made by politics.
For investors the signals are clear: Get in early, support many startups, learn and collaborate.
For entrepreneurs the signals indicate: Use many forms of funding, use dynamic funding, ask investors for support (not just money), and create dynamic teams.
Oh, and for small business owners that think “small is beautiful”, now, more than ever, my famous quote of 100% of 1 is 1, but 1% of 1000 is more, is more valid than ever. Get in line, ditch the illusion of a “safe” and embrace the “growth” mindset. If we stop growing, we start dying. Small IS beautiful, it is just not sustainable.
For Government and Economic Development Agencies, the puzzle is getting more and more complex… Hang in there!
We really don’t know what we are doing, but we are doing!
NetSpend Prepaid Debit Card Vs Rushcard
Yes, I would agree, there is really no such thing as a prepaid debit card with no fees, but there are quite a few prepaid debit cards that come close. Many of these cards are very easy to obtain but some do have plenty of fees associated with there use normally requiring direct deposit and minimum balance to eliminate most or all fees. Here are some of your best options in my opinion:
The Walmart Money Card can be obtained at any participating Walmart or you can apply online. With just a $3.00 monthly fee and very low transaction fees it rates highly as a card that is easy to load at any participating Walmart especially if you live close to Walmart. Reload fees can be waived when you cash an eligible payroll or government check or you can also load your card with a Green Dot MoneyPak. Walmart has been providing discount merchandise to many consumers for years and having a Walmart Money Card could make your shopping experience there that much easier.
Rushcard by Russell Simmons hits you with a $19.95 activation fee right of the bat. If this isn’t enough to make you leery of prepaid debit cards I don’t know what is. Some of the other fees that may be charged to your card are a monthly fee, card fee, plan change fee and express cash fee. I certainly wouldn’t be happy with all these fees and don’t feel like you the consumer should have to pick your poison. There are cards that are free to sign up for, have reasonable or no fees and offer cash back, bonuses and rewards.
NetSpend is the leading provider of prepaid debit cards in the USA and can be found in over 10,000 stores and check cashing centers in the U.S. The prepaid debit MasterCard that I have is free to sign up for, has no monthly fees unless you choose that plan. Credit transactions are $1.00, pin transactions are $2.00 and NetSpend cardholder to cardholder transfers are absolutely free. NetSpend even offers a referral bonus to new cardholders as a way to reimburse you for some of those fees. NetSpend is the best prepaid debit card in my opinion but do choose your own card wisely.
Most prepaid debit cards do not require a credit check or report any information regarding your card use or fee payment history to the credit bureau so good or bad credit is not an issue. So if you are looking to rebuild your credit a prepaid debit card normally will not do that for you. If you need a fast and convenient way to access your cash funds without bank overdraft fees then choose the card that is right for you.
Bank Bailouts Pros and Cons
The bailout financial plan that was constituted by the US government in 2008 had more bank bailout cons than pros. From its onset, it received many negative views that predicted of its failure to work at easing the credit crunch that was fast plaguing the economy. However, the government still went ahead and gave out the funds to specific banks. Some of these bank bailout pros and cons are mentioned below.
One of the viable benefits of this financial plan was that it gave money to financial institutions, companies that dealt with cars and other businesses. These institutions were in great need of money so that they could be able to meet their fiscal obligations. Moreover, this plan was to help this financial problem from affecting every other sector of the economy.
There are several reasons that have been given since then on why the solution was not really a way out but just another problem. One reason was that no one believed that the help from the government would help to convince the citizens that banks would start to lend money again. Furthermore, with other similar situations from other nations, most banks feared that their assets could to an ultimate low that could see them go out of business.
It was also feared that there was no specific amount of money that could really help to ease the situation. In addition it was also feared that the bulk of paying these loans would still fall back on the taxpayer who was already in a financial crisis. It was also felt that the government by giving out bailout money to these banks was not dealing with the root cause of the problem, but just covering up.
The bailout plan had great benefits to the businesses that benefited from it. However, one of its main problems was the fact that the bulk of the payment cost was to be made by the taxpayers who were already in financial problems.
