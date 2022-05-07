Best CPA Marketing Income Opportunity 2018

Share Pin 0 Shares

Did you know that just about everyone can be successful at earning an income online whether it is a part-time or full-time gig? Yup! That’s right. Nowadays more and more people from all walks of life are trying to earn money online than ever before. And for those who are looking to start earning online, it can be quite challenging to find reputable sites despite a ton of money making sites out there with every one of them claiming to be numero uno.

That said have you heard of Yoonla Evolve and how much do you know about it?

For starters, Yoonla is an affiliate marketing and CPA (cost per action) program. That is you generate leads, sales, and commissions on those you recruit into your network. So, in essence, you get paid per action rather than getting paid per sale. Put simply, Yoonla is affiliate marketing without needing to make a single sale and the best part is you sign up for free. Yup! It costs a whopping ZERO Dollars ($0). How cool is that!

Yoonla is the brainchild of Reno Van Boven and is still relatively new as it was launched sometime back in September of 2016 and a new version of the program (Yoonla Evolve) was officially launched in 2018. It is not so different from other affiliate marketing programs whereby expert online entrepreneurs teach and mentor other aspiring digital marketers on how to create online marketing success.

How to get started on Yoonla.

You will be granted access to your own digital marketing platform when you join Yoonla as a free member.

How do you get paid with Yoonla?

While the sign up is free, know that the only way for you to become a Yoonla affiliate and receive CPA commissions is if you upgrade to elite status.

This means you will have to subscribe to Yoonla’s recommended software tools. This will set you back a small amount but a worthy investment I assure you.

· Yahoo Small Business hosting at $10.99 per month

· GetResponse autoresponder at $15.00 per month

· You must own your own domain. If you don’t have one, you can buy one all at once with your hosting.

you are providing a monthly commission to Yoonla by upgrading to elite. In return, Yoonla offers its affiliates a CPA commission of $4 plus override commissions. Yeah you are probably thinking $4 doesn’t sound like much but trust me if you do it right this number stacks up pretty fast.

More on CPA commissions:

Yoonla pays you for every confirmed free membership that you refer but the amount differs. Here’s what I mean.

You will receive $4.00 per subscription for Tier 1 Countries like; U.S, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Plus you earn $40 for every tier 1 referrals that upgrades to elite.

And if their referrals upgrade you earn $35. Not bad eh!

Once you become an elite member and your web hosting and email responder are in place Yoonla will integrate the system for you for free (value $297). Don’t worry, all is explained in the training videos within your Yoonla dashboard.

You will also be eligible to join the Yoonla elite Facebook group where you can interact and get advice on all aspects of your new digital lifestyle.

This is an excellent opportunity to start an extra income stream working online in your own time. And who knows? it could lead to the financial freedom you have been looking for.