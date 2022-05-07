News
Big Alert! PAN and Aadhaar card holders should be careful, there is a big fraud going on, protect yourself in this way, know all detail here
Big Alert! PAN and Aadhaar card holders should be careful, there is a big fraud going on, protect yourself in this way, know all detail here
In today’s online era, incidents related to fraud have increased significantly. By getting the necessary details of the person, it is being misused. In the last few years, there has been an increase in the incidents of theft and misuse of information related to PAN card and Aadhar card.
If you are also a PAN and Aadhar card holder, then you should be careful. Many such incidents are coming to the fore, in which the information related to the PAN card of the person is being stolen and loans or mobile phones are being financed. On the other hand, the person whose loan is being financed through PAN card, he is not even aware of this. In India, this fraud is being done on a large scale by stealing the PAN and Aadhar card of the person. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you some such measures, by adopting which you can avoid this fraud.
Take special care that you do not give information related to your PAN card and Aadhar card to any unknown person. Apart from this, avoid giving information related to your important documents to any unfamiliar person.
Don’t forget to bring back your important documents from the store after getting photocopied. Many a time we forget our PAN or Aadhar card on photo copy story. As such, they can be misused.
Do not give your PAN card, Aadhar card or other important documents to any person, it can be used wrongly. If there is a wrong entry in the data related to your CIBIL, then immediately report it to your bank or nearest police station. Apart from this, you should also keep checking your CIBIL score from time to time. In today’s era, it is necessary to be alert at every step. Otherwise, no one knows what will happen when.
The post Big Alert! PAN and Aadhaar card holders should be careful, there is a big fraud going on, protect yourself in this way, know all detail here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Ex-MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski elevates First Academy baseball with ‘quarterback’ mindset
Success seems to follow A.J. Pierzynski wherever he goes.
Six years after retiring from Major League Baseball, the same IQ he carried through 19 years is helping another championship-level team in his hometown.
“Catchers make the best [MLB] managers and coaches,” Scott Grove, head coach of The First Academy in Orlando, said about bringing Pierzynski aboard. “You’re the quarterback on the baseball field.”
Before the 2020 season, Grove asked Pierzynski if he could help as an assistant coach. It was cut off after eight games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but last year, in Pierzynski’s first full season as an assistant, TFA (31-1) won the Class 3A state championship.
The Royals are 24-3 this season and rolled to the Class 3A District 9 tournament title, beating Windermere Prep 10-0 in Thursday’s final. They will host a region quarterfinal game Wednesday.
The former Dr. Phillips High School standout has had his share of big games — and moments. He was an integral part of two playoff runs with the team that drafted him, the Minnesota Twins, in 1994.
In his first year with the Chicago White Sox after signing as a free agent in 2005, Pierzynski had a huge impact on the team winning its first World Series in 88 years.
One of the key moments in the World Series run was a usually inconsequential dropped third strike in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Anaheim Angels.
The White Sox were down 1-0 in the series and the score was tied 1-1 with two outs in the ninth. Pierzynski struck out to seemingly end the inning. But Angels catcher Josh Paul didn’t think the pitch hit the dirt and started walking toward the dugout while Pierzynski ran to first in a heads-up play.
Home plate umpire Doug Eddings allowed the dropped third strike. Pablo Ozuna pinch-ran for Pierzynski, stole second and scored on a double by Joe Crede to give the Sox a 2-1 victory.
He made winning plays for winning teams. One thing First Academy has been good at is winning, and its players can draw from an invaluable resource in Pierzynski.
“A.J. works with our hitters and shares a lot of knowledge with me,” Grove said. “A.J. has helped with double cutoffs and relays, bunt defense, pickoffs and rundowns, two-strike approach with our hitters, dissecting if a pitcher is tipping pitches. … anything to gain any little advantage.”
Making up for lost time
So why does a Major League veteran with more than 2,000 career hits say yes to being a high school assistant?
“My kids have gone to First Academy since kindergarten and I’ve always tried to help out with my son in Little League all the way up,” Pierzynski said, referring to Austin, a freshman catcher (of course) with TFA. “I stay out of his travel baseball stuff, but Scott asked me a couple years ago if I’d be willing to help when Austin was on JV as a seventh-grader.
“I enjoy baseball, but I really enjoy being around this group of kids. They’re fun, they enjoy baseball and enjoy being around each other.”
Pierzynski has become a model “soccer dad” after his playing career, with baseball and volleyball replacing the soccer part. His daughter, Ava, is a sophomore at First Academy, playing volleyball in the fall and beach volleyball in the spring.
“I help when I have time with my work and traveling,” he said. “Ava plays competitive travel volleyball. We’ve gone to tournaments in Indianapolis, Omaha, Tampa, Chicago and she practices an hour away in Melbourne. I can’t have my wife drive her all the time, so when we don’t have a game, I’ll drive her over there.
“I was very blessed to be able to play baseball for a long time and being able to make enough money to support my family. Now I have time to spend more time with them. I missed a lot playing baseball. My daughter was born in 2005 [and Austin was born in 2006] and I retired in 2016. For eight months a year during those 11 years I was gone a lot. You can’t ever make up for that, but now that I have time and don’t travel as much for work, I want to spend as much time with my kids. I love my kids and enjoy being a part of their lives.”
Austin appreciates Dad being a part of the TFA baseball in more ways than one.
“It’s good to have Dad around, but it’s hard to blend being a coach and father,” he said. “I love having him here and he’s definitely helped our pitchers and catchers with pitch calling and swings.”
With Pierzynski’s career highlights available readily through Google and YouTube, every TFA player knows plenty about their assistant coach. Experiencing the veteran’s knowledge in person is a different story.
“AJ has been for me — and I feel like I can speak for others when I say this — a great person to look up to,” said TFA senior Greg Pettay, a UCF recruit who’s batting .462 with 7 home runs and 27 RBI. “He’s one of the reasons this year has been going so well for me because we always talk after most at-bats and he always gives good input.”
Pierzynski’s ability to handle pitchers during his MLB career was impressive. He was the catcher when the White Sox set a record with four consecutive complete games in that 2005 ALCS and he’s one of only 22 catchers in MLB history to catch a perfect game (Philip Humber in 2012).
Pierzynski has helped with the development of TFA’s pitchers, too.
“A.J. has been a tremendous help for the team and me personally,” said senior Isaac Sewell, a Virginia Tech recruit who is 9-1 with a 1.38 ERA. “In our postseason run last year, there were many times that he would sit down with me and others about approach and doing a job.
“In the semifinal game against [Jacksonville] Bolles, I was overthinking about how to pitch but he simplified it to just getting nine outs. As pitchers we have to upset the timing of the hitters, and AJ has helped us understand how to pitch with more intent to getting hitters off balance and putting ourselves in the best position to succeed.”
From agitator to arbitrator
Pierzynski was considered an agitator and edgy as a player. His White Sox manager, Ozzie Guillen, once said, “If you play against him, you hate him. If you play with him, you hate him a little less.”
The most famous example is when Pierzynski ran over Chicago Cubs’ catcher Michael Barrett to score on May 20, 2006. Pierzynski slapped home plate emphatically, and before he could grab his helmet off the ground near Barrett he was punched in the face.
Pierzynski was similar to another Chicago athlete, Dennis Rodman, who played for the NBA’s Bulls from 1995-98 after seven years with fierce rival Detroit. Pierzynski was disliked when he was with the division rival Twins, but that changed when he played on the South Side.
Grove was familiar with the reputation before asking him to join the coaching staff.
“I knew about it, but he’s been great for us,” said Grove, who also played pro baseball with nine years in the minors after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1987. “He’s a good listener. We don’t agree on everything, but we sit down and come together for the betterment of the team. The beautiful thing about baseball is there’s different ways to win.”
Who knew the agitator could become an arbitrator?
“Scott’s great. I trust him as a coach,” Pierzynski said. “You’re not going to agree with somebody 100 percent on stuff, but when we have a disagreement, we talk about it and get on the same page. I wouldn’t help if I didn’t believe in what the coaches are doing with the whole program.”
And Pierzynski truly cares about the program, school and community. He was an all-state baseball player at Dr. Phillips, but his wife, Lisa, went to TFA through grade school before they met at DP. His family attends The First Baptist Church of Orlando, which founded TFA on its campus in 1986.
Pierzynski misses practices and some games due his Fox Sports MLB analyst job and taking Ava to volleyball commitments, but he stays connected from afar.
“I’ll be doing something, but I’ll be watching a [TFA] game on my phone, living and dying with every pitch,” he said. “I did a tour and fell in love with it. People can believe whatever they want to believe, but there’s something about having a Christ-centered school. I believe children need something bigger to answer to than mom or dad.
“TFA promotes a very equal, inclusive environment where they intermix all the students and that’s important to me. When you get out in the real world you are around people that are different from you and you need to be able to handle all situations.”
With Pierzynski in the dugout, the Royals are ready for all situations, too.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
()
News
Vince Velasquez pitches 5 strong innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox for their 4th straight win
Vince Velasquez feels like everything is clicking.
The right-hander had his second straight strong start for the Chicago White Sox, allowing one run in five innings in a 4-2 victory against the Boston Red Sox in the series opener Friday in front of 30,944 at Fenway Park.
Velasquez surrendered three hits, struck out two and walked two as the White Sox won their fourth straight.
“It’s a good feeling, knowing that you’re establishing good command with your secondary pitches,” Velasquez said. “I knew I wasn’t going to get a lot of punchouts today, but I utilized the defense as much as I possibly can and forced some contact and made big pitches when I needed to.
“It’s a good sign of heading in the right direction, knowing that things are kind of falling into its right place.”
Tim Anderson and Luis Robert led the way offensively.
Anderson had three singles. He scored on a sacrifice fly by José Abreu during a three-run third.
“The shortstop had a Hall of Fame game,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Anderson. “The base hits. Watching him — I told him too — you watch Tim Anderson run the base when he’s got to make a cut and turn, it’s as good as anybody I’ve ever seen in all my years.
“That jet motor he’s got, when he makes that turn, he kicks it into another gear. It’s as fast as anybody I’ve ever seen. (And) the defense.”
Robert supplied the other runs in the third with a two-run homer to left, his fourth of the season.
The White Sox added an insurance run in the eighth. Adam Engel singled, stole second, moved to third on a flyout and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by catcher Reese McGuire.
The White Sox had 10 hits while Velasquez and four relievers limited the Red Sox to six.
“You have to give (Velasquez) extra credit,” La Russa said. “He knows who he’s matched up against. (Red Sox starter) Nathan (Eovaldi) has been throwing the ball as well as anyone in baseball.
“(Velasquez) moves his fastball around, he’s got an extra little zip. He can sink it in. He’s got breaking ball and a slider and a change. He can get through the lineup several times and give guys different looks. Reese does a good job of mixing it up.”
Velasquez (2-2) earned his first win of the season in his previous start against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four hits and striking out six in 5⅔ innings in a 4-0 victory on April 30. It was his first win since June 29, 2021, for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins, snapping a career-high 12-start winless streak.
Friday’s win was his first on the road since May 25, 2021, in Miami. He came in 0-7 with a 13.50 ERA in his last seven road starts.
“Utilizing the slider and curveball to get me back into the count, I think that was very useful,” Velasquez said. “And also the trust that’s being established from Reese and I. Last two outings, we’ve been on the same page. That’s another confidence booster going into any game.”
He had to work out of trouble in the fifth. The Red Sox scored once and had runners on the corners with two outs. Velasquez got Trevor Story on a check-swing third strike to end the inning, putting him in position to pick up the win.
“Story is going to make me work, man,” Velasquez said. “I faced him (when Story was) in Colorado and he was one of those guys that did some damage on me. It came down to execution. Kind of helping myself get back into the count and I let him get himself out.
“Again, it’s a matter of having that boost of confidence and knowing that there is one pitch that can have that impact and I want to win that.”
Liam Hendriks walked one but struck out three in a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.
“The more you win, the more joy it brings,” Hendriks said. “Then it just rolls. It turns into that cyclone rainstorm when it rains, it pours. Everybody assumes the next guy is going to pick him up. We are picking each other up every time.”
He has saved all four games during the winning streak. Wednesday’s save against the Cubs came with a heavy heart after the death of his grandfather.
“Losing my dad’s dad, Opa … I was holding it together before (Wednesday’s) outing and then it was just the adrenaline,” Hendriks said. “Everything kind of flowed through me and it was extremely hard.
“We are glad he went peacefully and it wasn’t a struggle or anything like that. He’s upstairs looking down on us with a sherry in hand.”
()
News
A gloomy, detached Justin Bieber gets lost in the technical spectacle of his Target Center concert
Shout-out to the creative team behind Justin Bieber’s latest tour, which filled Minneapolis’ Target Center on Friday night.
Every inch of the simple, yet vast, stage lit up throughout, from abstract images to volcanic lava. The numerous trap doors and airborne secondary stages gave the 28-year-old pop star and his 10 backup dancers plenty of room to explore. And the 100-minute concert was packed with giddy visual spectacle, like the inflatable airplane Bieber rode during the opening cut “Somebody” and the squadron of what appeared to be small drones twinkling in formation above the stage during the extended instrumental intro to “Where Are U Now.” (They briefly returned at the end of “Ghost.”)
The star attraction, however, largely failed to impress.
Bieber can sing, even if he tends toward the nasal. A three-song acoustic set — “Hold Tight,” “Love Yourself,” “Off My Face” — gave him the chance to shine, as did “Lonely” and “2 Much,” which Bieber performed in near darkness, illuminated only by the light from the floating stage beneath him.
Elsewhere, though, the electronic processing on Bieber’s voice was so heavy, it sort of didn’t matter if he was actually singing or not. (And he was not afraid to let his backing track fill in for him.)
What was most striking, however, was just how low key and detached Bieber felt, whether he was singing dance floor bangers or weepy ballads. He slowly lumbered his way across the stage and kept his movements to the bare minimum. Oddly enough, he often brought to mind the stage manner of Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, minus the presence and charisma. Bieber also hid behind sunglasses for much of the evening and showed little emotion when he took them off.
Unsurprisingly, the set list drew heavily from his post-2015 career, when he swapped out his teen heartthrob vibe for a moodier, all-grown-up-now stance. He also played nearly all of his fifth and most-recent album, last year’s “Justice,” which produced an impressive string of seven Top 5 hits.
Things got really weird at the end. In a nod to his beginnings, Bieber pulled out 2010’s “Baby” (his breakthrough single) and 2011’s “Boyfriend” (the first hint he might find a following beyond the tweens who made him famous). While he delivered them with the same chilly detachment as the newer stuff, the audience clearly enjoyed the burst of joyous, plainspoken hooks. Then he sat behind a white piano and gave a longer-than-you’d-expect sermon that prompted a friend at the show to text me: “The Lord found Justin.”
Still at the piano, Bieber introduced the band and played “Peaches,” a song about smoking weed and doing it. “This was one of the best nights of my life,” he said in the flattest way possible and wrapped with the power ballad “Anyone.” Huh.
Big Alert! PAN and Aadhaar card holders should be careful, there is a big fraud going on, protect yourself in this way, know all detail here
The Ethnic MVNO, the Next Telecommunications Tiger?
5 Benefits of Working From Home and Having a Home Based Business
Schemes, Techniques, And Dangers Of Credit Card Fraud
7 Tips For an Effective Lead Generation Strategy
Merchant Account Services – Credit Card Processing Solutions for Your Business
How to Generate Money With Google AdSense
Multi Protocol Decentralized Exchange Bashoswap Is Set to Launch It’s DEX on Cardano
Ex-MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski elevates First Academy baseball with ‘quarterback’ mindset
6 Freelance Tips To Earn More Money Than Other Freelancers
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion