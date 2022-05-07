Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Were Behind The Selloff To Below $36k

- Bitcoin is down 2.30% in the last 24 hours.
- ETH has lost about 10% of its value in the last three trading sessions.
Let us look at the top 3 crypto projects by social activity as per CryptoDep.
Bitcoin (BTC)
The S&P 500 and Bitcoin both saw gains on Wednesday. And on Thursday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell along with the main stock market index. Wall Street and Bitcoin have had a tight relationship for some months now. It’s reasonable in light of the current economic turmoil. However, Bitcoin may have a difficult time overcoming this stumbling block. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $35,941.67 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $43,180,445,711 USD. Bitcoin is down 2.30% in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH)
On Friday, the price of ETH continued to decline as the market was rife with uncertainty and instability. After falling below critical support recently, it is now in danger of dropping much farther. ETH has lost about 10% of its value in the last three trading sessions, thanks to the bears’ cheers. The second-largest cryptocurrency fell precipitously along with Bitcoin’s price as investors’ apprehension persisted on Friday. According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,683.19 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,027,557,099 USD. Ethereum has been down 1.68% in the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Meme coins made a push at April’s peak last week. Reversal and lower lows have persisted since then. This week’s price movement aims to set a new monthly low. DOGE has recorded a lower high at $0.1620 in the 4 hours. While on the other hand, DOGE rival SHIB has finally reached a critical level of support. SHIB is well-positioned for a retest of March’s bottom if support at this level is confirmed. According to CMC, the Dogecoin price today is $0.126434 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $915,522,706 USD. Dogecoin has been down 1.04% in the last 24 hours.