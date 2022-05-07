Black Lightning Season 5: Is It Canceled or Renewed?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Another American superhero TV show, Black Lightning is being said one the best TV shows on The CW. And now fans are waiting for Black Lightning season 5—if it ever happens.

Premiered on January 16, 2018, on The CW, Black Lightning is based on a character with the same name which was created by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden in DC Comics (Black Adam).

The second season of this series followed, released on October 9, 2018, the third season was released on October 7, 2019, while the fourth season was out on February 8, 2021. Each season has 13 to 16 episodes, with the duration between 39 to 43 minutes.

Developed by Salim Akil, this superhero drama action TV show follows the story of an African-American superhero Jefferson Pierce, a vigilante who has the superpower to harness lightning. After his retirement, he still tries to defeat crimes around him. In this show, we can also see how social concerns are related to racism and other social problems.

Produced by Robert West, Black Lightning managed to be one of the most successful and most-watched TV series on The CW, and superhero fans love it so much. However, it mostly receives mixed reviews. IMDB has given this TV show 6.1 out of 10 scores, while Rotten Tomatoes gives it 92% critics’ review and 51% average audience score.

So after four seasons, will they continue the journey of Jefferson Pierce in Black Lightning season 5?

Let’s get started!

Will There be Black Lightning Season 5?

No matter how fans are waiting for Black Lightning season 5, there is a sad news that will break fans’ heart. The CW on November 20, 2020, has confirmed that there will be no Black Lightning season 5, therefore the previous season will be the fourth and the final season.

Although there hasn’t been any official explanation for Black Lightning season 5 cancelation, it is assumed that the cancelation is because of the continued drop in viewership of the fourth season.

It comes as a surprise for the fans who are expecting to see Black Lightning season 5, and didn’t think that it would come to an end now.

Not only Black Lightning season 5 that is canceled, what would be the spin-off, ‘Painkiller’, is reported will not be moving forward either, which is very disappointing.

How Did Black Lightning End?

Since there will be no Black Lightning season 5, let’s see how the season finale ends.

In the final season, we can see how Jefferson is trying to defeat Tobias Whale. In the fourth season, we can see how Jefferson is being trapped in a coffin but managed to escape by harnessing his powers, so much he’s never done it before.

After Jefferson is free, he then kills Tobias. Tobias is thrown out of window and stabbed in the chest, then Black Lightning electrocute him which results in Tobias’ death.

At the end of the season, Jefferson states that he is retiring as a superhero since Tobias has been killed. Jefferson then gives the responsibility to be a superhero to his daughters and Grace Choi. Not only him, Gambi also reveals that he is retiring as well, while Jefferson and Lynn announce that they will be re-married.

It is also shown that after Lala comes out of his cement prison, he finds out Tobias’ dead body and that is a wrap.

Black Lightning Season 5: The Cast

Although there will be no Black Lightning season 5, there’s no harm to see who have been playing throughout four previous seasons.

There are Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce or Black Lightning, China Anne McClain and Laura Kariuki as Jennifer Pierce or Lightning, Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne or Painkiller, James Remar as Peter Gambi, and Marvin “Krondon” Jones III as Tobias Whale.

There are also William Catlett as Latavius ‘Lala’ Johnson, Chantal Thuy as Grace Choi or Wylde, Christine Adams as Lynn Stewart, and many others.