Black Lightning Season 5: Is It Canceled or Renewed?
Another American superhero TV show, Black Lightning is being said one the best TV shows on The CW. And now fans are waiting for Black Lightning season 5—if it ever happens.
Premiered on January 16, 2018, on The CW, Black Lightning is based on a character with the same name which was created by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden in DC Comics (Black Adam).
The second season of this series followed, released on October 9, 2018, the third season was released on October 7, 2019, while the fourth season was out on February 8, 2021. Each season has 13 to 16 episodes, with the duration between 39 to 43 minutes.
Developed by Salim Akil, this superhero drama action TV show follows the story of an African-American superhero Jefferson Pierce, a vigilante who has the superpower to harness lightning. After his retirement, he still tries to defeat crimes around him. In this show, we can also see how social concerns are related to racism and other social problems.
Produced by Robert West, Black Lightning managed to be one of the most successful and most-watched TV series on The CW, and superhero fans love it so much. However, it mostly receives mixed reviews. IMDB has given this TV show 6.1 out of 10 scores, while Rotten Tomatoes gives it 92% critics’ review and 51% average audience score.
So after four seasons, will they continue the journey of Jefferson Pierce in Black Lightning season 5?
Let’s get started!
Will There be Black Lightning Season 5?
No matter how fans are waiting for Black Lightning season 5, there is a sad news that will break fans’ heart. The CW on November 20, 2020, has confirmed that there will be no Black Lightning season 5, therefore the previous season will be the fourth and the final season.
Although there hasn’t been any official explanation for Black Lightning season 5 cancelation, it is assumed that the cancelation is because of the continued drop in viewership of the fourth season.
It comes as a surprise for the fans who are expecting to see Black Lightning season 5, and didn’t think that it would come to an end now.
Not only Black Lightning season 5 that is canceled, what would be the spin-off, ‘Painkiller’, is reported will not be moving forward either, which is very disappointing.
How Did Black Lightning End?
Since there will be no Black Lightning season 5, let’s see how the season finale ends.
In the final season, we can see how Jefferson is trying to defeat Tobias Whale. In the fourth season, we can see how Jefferson is being trapped in a coffin but managed to escape by harnessing his powers, so much he’s never done it before.
After Jefferson is free, he then kills Tobias. Tobias is thrown out of window and stabbed in the chest, then Black Lightning electrocute him which results in Tobias’ death.
At the end of the season, Jefferson states that he is retiring as a superhero since Tobias has been killed. Jefferson then gives the responsibility to be a superhero to his daughters and Grace Choi. Not only him, Gambi also reveals that he is retiring as well, while Jefferson and Lynn announce that they will be re-married.
It is also shown that after Lala comes out of his cement prison, he finds out Tobias’ dead body and that is a wrap.
Black Lightning Season 5: The Cast
Although there will be no Black Lightning season 5, there’s no harm to see who have been playing throughout four previous seasons.
There are Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce or Black Lightning, China Anne McClain and Laura Kariuki as Jennifer Pierce or Lightning, Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne or Painkiller, James Remar as Peter Gambi, and Marvin “Krondon” Jones III as Tobias Whale.
There are also William Catlett as Latavius ‘Lala’ Johnson, Chantal Thuy as Grace Choi or Wylde, Christine Adams as Lynn Stewart, and many others.
Who Is Johnny Williams? Is Johnny Williams Gay? Net Worth, Height, Age
Jonathan Peter Williams is a Welsh proficient footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Wales public group and for League Two club Swindon Town. Williams began his vocation at Crystal Palace, and while there had credit spells at Nottingham Forest, Milton Keynes Dons, Ipswich Town, and Sunderland. He finished the paperwork for Charlton Athletic […]
The post Who Is Johnny Williams? Is Johnny Williams Gay? Net Worth, Height, Age appeared first on Alpha News Call.
Halo Episode 2: April 1 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
Back in the 2000s who would have thought that there could be a series based on one of the most famous video games of the time, Combat Evolved. Today in a world where documentaries of drug mafias are gaining a fanbase, so is this video game-based series Halo.
Halo takes its viewers to the 26th century where a war has been waging between the aliens and humans. The interesting part comes with the entry of Master Chief, who is a super soldier too genetically. Several characters have also been built to make the show stand out. Let us tell you all that we know about the show to date.
Plot
As already stated the show depicts a war between aliens and humans. Such a storyline paves its way into the sci-fi genre. It is easy to assume that Halo is going to be an action-packed series. But it is not everything about war. The series tells stories or rather backgrounds of the several characters involved. This is done with the motive of easily connecting the audience.
Mainly the plot of the video game has been kept intact but a few changes here and there are made in the timelines.
What Was Witnessed In Episode 1?
Episode one, titled “Contact”, showcases the world of the aliens and the humans. It takes place in the year 2552. Some delightful times are portrayed and then suddenly there is an attack by the aliens. This action scene brings the entry of the Master Chief who brings things under control. A series of events then follow and there are twists as the episode moves to the Covenant station High charity.
What To Expect In Episode 2?
Episode one has left viewers to think about the events that would follow next. There are speculations about the identity of the child being revealed who was seen when by Master Chief when he witnessed the artifacts.
The decision of the Master Chief to keep Kwan alive came with a lot of resistance. This has left people wondering about what made him take such a decision.
The bottom line is, episode 2, titled “Unbound”, will bring more facts in front of us. Its main aim would be to unravel the undisclosed. It would not be wrong to say that the episodes are developing their stories slowly but are capturing a fan base quite steadily.
Where To Watch It?
Halo is available to be streamed at Paramount Plus on a subscription basis.
When To Watch It?
The first episode of Halo premiered on 24th March and the second one is being awaited for its release on 31st March.
Should You Watch It?
Halo is such a show that can be enjoyed by various age groups. The only restrictive thing is its violence. For some people, such violence can be too much to handle. But the visual effects created by the makers and the sets made for the show make it visually appealing. Especially for the video gamers, the show makes sure to be crisp and has a plot that makes the adrenaline rush. It is worth giving a watch to know how the fictional world is also moving ahead.
The post Halo Episode 2: April 1 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Kyle Lowry returns for Heat, Joel Embiid back for 76ers in Game 3 of East semis
The Miami Heat again were whole Friday night, with the Philadelphia 76ers filling a glaring hole of their own.
Shortly after the Heat confirmed that point guard Kyle Lowry was available after missing four games with a hamstring strain, center Joel Embiid returned to the mix for the 76ers, after missing the first two games of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series with an orbital fracture and concussion.
That left both teams with fully available rosters.
The Heat went into the game up 2-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.
In addition to Lowry returning to the mix after missing the final two games of the first round and then the first two games of this series, five other Heat players who, like Lowry, had been listed as questionable earlier in the day, also were available. That had Gabe Vincent (knee), P.J. Tucker (calf), Caleb Martin (ankle), Tyler Herro (ankle) and Max Strus (hamstring) also in the mix for the game at Wells Fargo Center.
Lowry returned as a starter, flanked in the opening unit by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tucker and Strus.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the return of Lowry added needed nuance.
“Stylistically it will change things in the margins,” he said. “But obviously he’s a highly decorated, experienced, playoff-battle-tested guy. He’s the guy that all season long that we turned to get us organized, particularly in the moments of truth. You need as many guys that you can available during the playoffs, that goes without saying.”
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said Lowry being back did not necessarily change his team’s approach.
“For them, it just adds another guy. But not much for us,” Rivers said. “I don’t think that changes the way we guard anyone any different. It just gives them a veteran All-Star.”
Earlier in the day, a major hurdle for Embiid was cleared, when he was cleared from NBA concussion protocols, a necessary step toward a return.
The concussion and orbital fracture occurred a week ago, in the road victory over the Toronto Raptors that advanced the 76ers to this series.
In addition to the blow he absorbed from Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, Embiid also sustained a ligament tear in his right thumb earlier in that series, forced since then to play in a splint. Surgery will be required in the offseason.
The 76ers initially listed Embiid on Friday morning as out for Friday’s game, even after the required NBA concussion protocols were satisfied, but then changed his status at midday to doubtful. He then took the court for warmups 45 minutes before the 7 p.m. tip.
Embiid had stood as the lone player on the 76ers’ Friday injury report.
Lowry had missed the previous four games with the strain suffered in the Heat’s April 22 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the previous round, with Vincent starting in his place.
Rivers said changing a player’s status so quickly presented its own challenges with Embiid.
“That makes it very difficult for them when they come back,” he said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to play great. Or sometimes, they do. You just don’t know.”
The 76ers struggled in the middle in the absence of Embiid, opening the previous two games of the series with veteran DeAndre Jordan at center and then cycling to foul-prone neophyte Paul Reed.
“Listen, they’re doing their best,” Rivers said. “You can’t blame DJ. You can’t blame Paul. They’re doing their best. As a coach, that’s all you can ask from those guys. They are fighting their butts off, and that’s what you want. That’s what I would want if I was a fan.”
Amid all the uncertainty, Rivers said he was glad to have Embiid back in the discussion.
“Any plan where you can have Joel as part of the plan is a much better plan,” he said. “We don’t mind that.”
Rivers said there was no minutes restriction.
“There’s no cap. It’s all visual,” he said. “And we have people watching, too, who will come to me at halftime, and hopefully not during the first half, second, during the game. That’s happened to me before.”
()
