Can Worker Cooperatives Solve The Unemployment Problem?
Worker cooperatives might not solve unemployment but they could go a long way in reducing it.
The recent recession was the worst since the Great Depression of 1929. It lasted from December 2007 to June 2009.
Today’s leading indicators show that the economy is improving, the stock market has rebounded, housing prices are going up and corporate profits are at record high levels.
Unfortunately unemployment has stayed high long after the recession ended and now hovers at around 7.3 %. What we have is a jobless recovery.
A look at history over the past eighty years shows that our leaders have not been able to find lasting answers. After the Great Depression government tried to regulate the economy and stimulate demand to create jobs (the Keynesian way). It worked for a while until the 1970’s when we had high inflation and high unemployment (stagflation).
We then had supply side economics as taxes on the wealthy were cut and the economy was deregulated. With nothing to keep Wall Street in check, we ended up with the financial crisis in 2008.
Some on the Left have suggested restoring regulations but that is hardly likely to be effective as companies will find ways of circumventing them or even getting them removed if they have a company friendly Congress as has happened in the past.
Then there are those on the Right that advocate deregulations but that was what caused the present recession.
One way a society can create jobs and socio-economic development is through the system of worker cooperatives, for example coops that are cooperatively owned and democratically managed by their worker-owners.
HISTORY AND STRUCTURE OF WORKER COOPERATIVES
Cooperative efforts have occurred throughout history since early human cooperated with each other for hunting. The cooperative as a modern business structure originated in 19th century Britain when people banded together in response to the depressed economic conditions brought on by the Industrial Revolution.
The system soon spread throughout Europe and the rest of the world for example in France in the 19th century during the Paris Commune and the Kibbutz in Israel in the 20th century.
A coop is not a business unto itself but a business model that sells goods or services just as any other business does. The difference rests in the cooperative’s structure. It is democratic, for example all members are equal decision-makers and employ the one-member, one vote process of making decisions. Each worker owns a share in the coop and the enterprise is owned and controlled by the workers.
How can this make a difference in the unemployment rate?
Bob Ewing in the Journal of Humanitarian Affairs has a perspective on this i.e. people have different skills, for example some can make things, while others have math skills, still others can handle public relations. Separately they can’t run a successful business but working cooperatively they can.
Some people cannot start their own business because they lack all the skills needed and can’t afford to hire. When the circle is expanded the potential resource base widens and that leads to a stronger corporate foundation (see Workers Cooperatives Can Create Jobs by Bob Ewing, January 13, 2012, Journal of Humanitarian Affairs).
Cooperatives vary in different ways and it is helpful to look at Mondragon in Spain, the Argentine model and coops in America.
THE MONDRAGON MODEL
Probably the most famous coop is the Mondragon Cooperative Corporation in Spain. In 1941 a Catholic priest went to the ‘Basque Country’ to teach in a vocational school and his students started a small coop which has expanded into a vast network of various successful businesses.
Under this model management is elected by workers and managers are part of the cooperative process. Each enterprise has a social committee that considers welfare matters; capital is borrowed and employees become worker-owners and surplus is distributed between them and consumers (Mondragon: A better way to go to work? by the Oklahoma City Catholic Worker).
Mondragon has its own bank (Caja Laboral Popular) which provides a ready supply of financing; it has its own insurance coop (Lagun Aro) which provides social security, pensions and medical services. The enterprises trade with each other and together they form a self-sustaining economic community independent of the national economy (Mondragon- Humanity at Work).
Mondragon has generated 83,859 jobs in Spain in finance, industry, distribution and knowledge; has 9000 students and 85% of its industrial workers are members. It is the foremost Basque business and the 7th largest in Spain. (Mondragon- Humanity etc).
THE ARGENTINE MODEL
The system of cooperatives in Argentina was called the ‘recovered factories’ movement whereby workers took control of factories or other businesses where they had worked after the factories had become bankrupt or after a factory occupation to circumvent a lock out.
As a result of the severe 2002-2003 economic crisis, worker-run companies began to mushroom in a broad range of areas from car producers to rubber balloon factories. Workers formed coops and decisions are reached in assemblies, while they receive advice and support from other worker-owned companies and government institutions (cooperative economy).
According to Marcela Valente, Inter Press Service correspondent in Argentina, today there are 205 recovered companies with a total of 9362 workers and as the economy grows these coops are still growing. Fifteen percent of recovered firms export part of their output and another 60% have the potential. In the last few years the government has given them a boost by distributing more than $1 million in subsidies.
Worker coops have also been developing in other Latin American countries there are 69 recovered companies in Brazil, 30 in Uruguay, 20 in Paraguay and a growing number in Venezuela (Big Growth of Worker Coops in Argentina by Marcela Valente).
WORKER COOPERATIVES IN AMERICA
There are 23 million people unemployed in America. Labor unions which once could raise wages have weakened with a membership of only 11.9 % of the labor force. At the same time global competition has caused corporations to flee to seek global markets.
The flight of manufacturing industry will not be reversed as overseas production costs are lower. This means that it is necessary to find new sources of employment.
The answer according to Professor Gar Alperovitz of the University of Maryland lies in looking at local communities. Over the last 3 decades more than 13 million workers have become owners of their own companies 6 million more than members of unions in the private sector. There are more than 4500 non-profit community development corporations that operate affordable housing and 130 million Americans are members of coops and credit unions.
“Social enterprises” which transform ownership of capital into businesses have been mushrooming in communities to provide community services.
Coops do make a difference so for example in Cleveland a group of worker-owned companies, supported by the purchasing power of large hospitals and universities have taken the lead in developing “green” projects capable of creating thousands of jobs (America Beyond Capitalism by Gar Alperovitz).
But a lot more needs to be done. In the private sector there are billions of dollars sitting idle in banks (testimony to the failure of trickle down economics); unavailability of capital is the biggest barrier to the formation of coops and the main reason why they have not grown more. Interest rates are very low so the government should borrow these funds and use them to provide vital start-up capital for new enterprises especially for the unemployed and minorities since these groups have difficulty in securing loans.
The concept of worker cooperatives is still in its infancy in America but they have true potential as a source of badly needed jobs.
THE CATALYST OF WORKER COOPERATIVES
The catalyst of worker cooperatives have mainly been harsh economic conditions as in Britain after the Industrial Revolution and in Argentina at the turn of the century. It is interesting to note that in Argentina as the economy grows worker- run factories are still going strong suggesting some element of viability.
In the age of nuclear power, a world war is not likely to be able to bail us out as was the case with World War II and the Great Depression.
Worker coops are not the sole answer to unemployment but they can provide for their members a good way of life, a good standard of living, job and social security.
The United Nations declared 2012 THE YEAR OF THE COOPERATIVE to raise public awareness of the invaluable contribution of coops to poverty reduction, employment generation and social integration. The unemployed should seize the moment and adopt this alternative model of doing business. It is a far better option than waiting for government or the private sector to act.
Victor A. Dixon
September 2, 2012
Revised September 29, 2013
Credit Card Debt Relief – Guide to Debt Relief Companies and How to Choose a Legitimate Service
Are you in over your head in credit card debt? It happens all the time to many, many people. This is why there are some debt management / relief / counseling programs available to help people get a better handle on their situation. The creditors themselves are often more willing to negotiate and be more lenient towards those who join a credit card debt relief program.
You could always try bankruptcy but that will leave your credit reports pretty much unsalvageable for 5 or more years. It might not be too late to work out a deal to make it easier for you to just pay the current debts off.
Unfortunately, not all debt management / relief programs are helpful. Some are outright scams. One thing to always look for is a free savings estimate. Any potential fees should come later on. It’s also good if the company doesn’t charge fees for counseling sessions. Should you qualify for some type of “Performance Based Debt Settlement Program”, fees that you might be responsible for should only be charged as your debts are settled. In other words, look for a credit card debt relief company that only charges performance-fees AFTER your free consultation.
The ideal company will also be upfront and honest about what they can help you with and what they cannot. If it’s only credit card debt you need relief for, there shouldn’t be a problem. However, there are some debts that you will always be responsible for, such as lawsuits, government / auto /student loans, utility bills, mortgage loans, and other secured debts. In some states, there might be tax debt relief solutions and in others there might not be, depending on the laws.
Memberships of Credit Card Debt Relief Companies
Pay close attention to the memberships and certifications of a particular debt relief companies. It’s a good sign if a company is certified by the IAPDA (International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators) and is a US Chamber of Commerce Member.
As with any business in any industry, take the time to check for Online Business Bureau ratings. You’ll obviously want to work with an organization in “Good Standing”. Read reviews from others who have used online credit card debt relief programs as well. The number of years a debt relief company has been in business is an important criterion as well. The better ones have been around for at least 20 years.
There is one company that meets all of the requirements mentioned above, and that is CuraDebt. Its services are available in many states and you can easily get a free consultation on how the company can help you with credit card debt relief.
The Madness Chronicles – Episode 38
In our 38th episode of the Madness Chronicles, we’ll look at the madness we see in the funhouse mirror bouncing around our once-great nation. Remember, madness is a state of being mentally ill, severely, extremely foolish behavior, and a form of frenzied or chaotic activity. Let’s take a look at the random madhouse that is America 2020.
Our government, hopelessly in debt ourselves, funds a new effort in Costa Rica to hire more women police officers. Police departments everywhere are being defunded to appease leftists. At the same time, we want to help “gender equality” in Latin American police forces.
Moving over to our nation’s capital, Washington DC, we find some strange goings-on. The District of Columbia’s chief legal officer started a taxpayer-funded public safety program called Cure the Streets. D.C.’s top cop believes violence is a disease that can be cured. It was announced this week that one of the ‘reformed and rehabilitated’ enrollees in this program was arrested for murder. Attorney General Karl Racine had no comment.
Seattle City Council is considering a novel idea to reduce crime now that they’ve reduced their police budget. They are considering making the ‘poverty defense’ legal for street crimes, theft, and break-ins. Councilmember Lisa Herbold and Anita Khandelwal, the King County’s director of the Department of Public Defense, introduced the idea of changing the criminal code. “Even simple assault could be exempt from prosecution,” said Khandelwal. Does your brain hurt yet?
Nasdaq, one of the legal gambling enterprises on Wall Street, made a strange demand last week. It asked the Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to require companies listed on its United States stock exchange to increase board diversity. They demand at least one woman and one person who self-identifies as underrepresented or LGBTQ and publishes board diversity reports. I’m sure investors will jump on this new strategy of selecting your investment based on the companies board that most closely resembles the Village People.
In Lansing, Michigan Governor Heil Whitmer ordered the state police to block republican electors from entering the capital today. Today, of course, was when the Electoral College got together to cast their state votes for President. Heil Whitmer wanted no votes cast for President Trump. Isn’t it special to have elected officials with the publics’ best interest at heart? Oops, I shouldn’t say heart in the same paragraph with Heil Whitmer; she doesn’t have one.
I thought it was terrible when I read a Santa made a young boy cry when he asked for a Nerf gun for Christmas. Santa lectured the boy and had him in tears. But the Brits far outdid our Grinch.
For the ‘holidays’ in the U.K., the National Health Service produced a video for the kiddies that shows a fully dressed Santa being wheeled into the E.R. suffering from COVID and immediately placed in an oxygen mask. That’ll cheer up those poor British kids who’ve been locked up for nine months. In the end, honoring their medical staff, they bring Santa back to full health. Of course, no one sees the end because the kids ran out of the room, screaming Santa is dead. Don’t you wish this was made up? Who thinks up something like that?
Perhaps the height of madness came when my wife and I were at the local Safeway. It’s a challenge going there for their phantom sales. They advertise great deals, and then you go there, and of course, they don’t have what they advertised. In the pre-COVID days, they’d give you a rain check, and you’d return burning your savings in gas running around, but at least you’d get the sale item.
Not now. No, COVID has changed that. We went in for Pepsi on sale; my wife is a Pepsiholic. Of course, they were out as usual. We stopped by the service counter to get our rain check and were indignantly told, “No rainchecks because of COVID.” Really? That was the only explanation they would give. What a strange virus it is.
May we wake from this madness before it’s too late. I wish you good health, and until next time, have fun, enjoy life, and watch out for the madness amongst us. It’s 2020, and it’s getting out of hand.
Earn Money Online Guides – Simple Tips to Make Money From the Internet
How can someone who is dreaming of starting an internet business find the top earn money online guides? Making money from the web is a very broad topic. You can find literally any kind of information on the internet if you look hard enough. Most of the good knowledge are offered by top internet marketers. However, before you invest in a web business guide, you have to decide which business model you will use. There are numerous online business models and each has its own advantages and disadvantages. The simplest concept that has proven to work is affiliate marketing. How does it work? This article will provide some information on the topic.
Affiliate marketing business model works on a win win arrangement between a merchant and its affiliates. The roles of a merchant are mainly to locate a demand, conduct research and development and create new products to fulfill the demand. A lot of merchants are very good at doing that. However, some merchants are inadequate in selling their own product. That is the reason why they need the support of online marketing agents to sell their products.
As an internet marketer, you want a hot product to sell. Creating your own product when you are new is a difficult process. Your best option is to locate a merchant and sign up as their affiliate. Your role is basically to promote the product on the web and bring prospective customer to the merchant sale page. When the customer buys, you will be paid by the principle merchant a predetermined commission.
To earn money online is not a difficult process. There is just a few important skills you will need to acquire such as traffic generation, list building, copy writing etc. Luckily, these skills can be learned in a very short time. What you have to do is to find the right teacher or coach and learn from him. The time and money you invest to gain knowledge will the best investment for your internet business.
