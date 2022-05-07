News
CBD Oil Benefits & Uses: Top 5 CBD Products in the UK Reviewed 2022
CBD oil has become an increasingly popular supplement for health and wellness in the UK. While the oil itself is used in products as diverse as CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD creams, and many more, it’s CBD tinctures that many people look to for CBD oil benefits, including stress relief, sleep support, pain management, and overall wellness.
New CBD oil UK brands seem to be popping up almost every week, providing a plethora of new products. But with that increased selection of CBD products comes a greater need to differentiate the good CBD oils from the bad.
Because there are so many poor-quality CBD products on the UK market, we created this guide to CBD oil, including the health benefits and uses, as well as a list of safe and effective CBD oil products we heartily recommend.
Let’s begin with a list of our picks for Best CBD Oils in the UK for 2022.
The 5 Best CBD Tinctures of 2022
1. CBDfx CBD Oil Hemp Tincture
CBDfx is one of the most well-respected CBD brands in the business. Since 2014, they’ve produced a wide variety of CBD products in the US and UK, each one containing only organic hemp oil, extracted with clean CO2, and backed by an independent, third-party lab report. They also complement their pure, organic CBD with all-natural ingredients. That’s the checklist for top-quality CBD products (a checklist we’ll examine in further detail shortly!).
Their CBD Oil Hemp Tincture is a great option for those who prefer using CBD without clouding the experience with other active ingredients. And the spotlight certainly shines on the broad spectrum CBD in this potent tincture, whose only other ingredient is natural, coconut-derived medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil for better absorption. Available in strengths of 500mg CBD, 1000mg CBD, and 1500mg CBD, CBDfx CBD Oil Hemp Tincture is perfect for relaxation and as a daily health and wellness supplement.
2. CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture
CBDfx also makes a CBD oil with a deeper ingredient profile, formulated for maximum daily wellness effects. Their CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture not only gives users potent broad spectrum CBD, as well as the so-called “Mother of All Cannabinoids,” CBG, but it also delivers the powerful antioxidants, coenzyme Q10 and curcumin, and a special blend of health-boosting terpenes. CBD + CBG Wellness Oil is a wonderful addition to any morning health regimen and comes in four CBD strengths, ranging all the way up to 4000mg CBD.
3. Blessed CBD Premium CBD Oil
Premium CBD Oil from Blessed CBD is another “CBD-centric” product, like CBDfx’s CBD Oil Hemp Tincture above, with no active ingredients beyond full spectrum CBD oil. While the CBD oils we’ve seen to this point use coconut-derived MCT oil as a carrier oil (a healthy fatty oil that helps your body to absorb the CBD), Blessed CBD uses hemp seed oil as the carrier in their Premium CBD Oil. While hemp seed oil doesn’t add any extra cannabinoid, terpene or flavonoid content, it is still a healthy and effective choice as a carrier oil. Premium CBD Oil is available in CBD strengths ranging from 500mg CBD to 1800mg CBD, perfect for any level of CBD consumer.
4. Lazarus Naturals THC Free High Potency CBD Tincture
Lazarus Naturals offers a CBD isolate option for cannabidiol tincture users. Their THC Free High Potency CBD Oil Tincture delivers on its name with zero THC (CBD isolate, in fact, contains no cannabinoids other than the CBD) and is extremely high potency, with serving sizes ranging up to 200mg CBD per dose. It should be noted that the MHRA recommends CBD servings no greater than 50 mg of CBD, so tread carefully. CBD isn’t toxic, so you can’t really overdose. But CBD can have side effects, particularly if you take it in high doses. These can include dry mouth, diarrhea, drowsiness, and reduced appetite. Our advice on all cannabis products is to start with a low dose and work your way up to find the effective CBD dosage for you.
5. Patch Adam Multivitamin CBD Drops
Patch Adam Multivitamin CBD Drops contain full spectrum CBD, plus a healthy daily dose of vitamin C and vitamin D. In addition, these natural CBD drops also contain turmeric, known for its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Like the CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture, Patch Adam Multivitamin CBD Drops make a wonderful addition to any morning health and wellness regimen.
What Is CBD?
Let’s delve into these products a bit further and begin our discussion by answering the question, what is CBD? CBD is one of a group of compounds produced by the cannabis plant, called cannabinoids. CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it’s one of two major cannabinoids, with the other being THC (or tetrahydrocannabinol). The cannabis plant produces these compounds to protect its surface from the elements, insect predators and other dangers, as well as to attract pollinators.
All vertebrate animals produce their own cannabinoids, which are called endocannabinoids. Endocannabinoids are neurotransmitters that send messages to receptors in various organs and systems of the body through a cell-signaling system known as the endocannabinoid system. These messages help these various organs and systems to maintain homeostasis, or balance, and in doing so, help to regulate such vital functions as sleep, mood, appetite, memory, stress, pain, motor control, immune, and more.
How Can It Benefit Your Health?
When consumed, CBD and other cannabinoids mimic the body’s own endocannabinoids and send signals through those same receptors. The result is improved performance in the endocannabinoid system and all the organs and systems it interacts with. The many CBD oil benefits that stem from this interaction vary from sleep support to pain management to stress relief (which, in turn, can help with anxiety) and much more. As a health and wellness product, CBD really has wide-sweeping effects.
This is the reason you’ll see so many CBD oil UK products on the market, including CBD oil UK tinctures, CBD gummies UK, CBD vape oil, CBD tablets, or other products.
How Can You Find the Best CBD Oil UK Products?
When you shop for CBD oil products, whether it’s CBD oil tinctures or CBD gummies UK items, there are a lot of things to consider in terms of where to buy CBD oil. As we mentioned at the top, there are a lot of brands selling CBD and a good number of them are producing poor-quality products. So, how can you find the best CBD oil UK products?
Start by insisting on CBD oil derived from organically grown hemp. Cannabis is what’s known as a bioremediator, meaning that it sucks up pretty much everything in the soil that surrounds it. That’s great for taking in nutrients, but it’s not so great when the cannabis plant takes in pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals that can be potentially harmful to your health. So, insist on CBD oil that’s organic. This can get tricky in the UK, where even brands that farm organically aren’t allowed to advertise that their cannabis hemp is organic. That’s why it pays to research your CBD brand a bit, possibly even taking a peek at their US site, where they can talk more openly about organic farming practises.
Also look for cannabidiol oils that have been extracted from the cannabis by means of clean carbon dioxide. Some less-scrupulous brands use solvents, such as butane, to extract the CBD oil from the cannabis hemp. This can leave behind a potentially harmful residue in your cannabidiol product. CO2 extraction keeps your cannabidiol oil free from toxins and is more efficient, as well. This means a more pure and potent end product for you!
How can you verify that your CBD product is organic and has been extracted from the cannabis by solvent-free methods? Check for a lab report. Every reputable CBD company will provide a lab report, created by an independent, third-party laboratory, to verify exactly what is in the product, from CBD and THC content to potential contaminants. If the product you’re considering doesn’t come with a third-party lab report, do not buy that product.
Lastly, nearly every CBD oil product contains ingredients beyond the CBD oil itself. Choose cannabidiol products with natural ingredients. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to go through the trouble of searching for organic, CO2-extracted CBD if you’re going to add artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives to it.
The Final Word on Cannabidiol Benefits
We can all look to benefit from the health and wellness effects of cannabidiol. Whether you’re using CBD for sleep, stress, pain, or just good, old-fashioned leisure, just make sure to look for products that meet our four criteria: organically grown, CO2-extracted, backed by a third-party lab report, and containing all-natural ingredients. We’ve provided recommendations for five exceptional CBD oil products to get you started. The rest is up to you. We hope that you make the most of your wellness journey and wish you the very best!
The best ways to treat mom near St. Louis for Mother’s Day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. What are you doing for mom this weekend? Mother’s Day is Sunday and some are still scrambling to find something to demonstrate their appreciation. Gifts often come in the form of flowers, sweets, or a special meal with the family. Check out this list of the best Mother’s Day brunch spots in St. Louis for some inspiration.
Nearly 66% of the mothers work full-time jobs and 27% are stay-at-home moms. They tell pollsters that the thing they want most is a nap. Following naps, the second-most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is a meal that they don’t have to cook. Help with chores, such as cleaning the house, was the third most-coveted present.
We asked FOX 2 Facebook fans what they would like to do for mom this weekend. We had some moms chiming in. Check out some of their top responses:
- “Clean her house! Cook breakfast. Let me stay in my pajamas all day,” writes Elizabeth.
- “The Botanical Gardens is wonderful,” said Kathleen.
- “Let her sleep. For the love of God 😂 just throw me snacks and let me sleep,” states Shelby.
- “Walking and shopping on St. Charles Main Street then lunch on the patio at Salt + Smoke!” writes Summer.
- “Go to a fabulous Italian restaurant on The Hill 💖💕(yes I’m Italian/Sicilian)😁” remarked Margene.
- “Have all my kids and grandbabies come to my house and plant flowers and enjoy dinner together and soak in all the love. I do love my kiddos with all my heart, they are my everything. Perfect Mother’s day to me,” said Barb.
- “We still BBQ on Mother’s Day even though our parents are in heaven,” states Sherry.
- “You can just drop this mom off at the brewery!” exclaims Becky.
- “My daughter & I usually go antiquing. But this year we are going to Lake of the Ozarks & going shopping. Wish my granddaughters could go but their teenagers & of course they are doing other things,” said Susan.
- “Botanical Garden, Grant’s Farm,” writes Carol.
- “Great memories of going to Laumeier Park Art Fair with my mom on Mother’s Day,” said Jackie.
- “Come to her house and help her plant roses,” writes Terry.
- “Go to Church with her,” said Debbie.
- “Not where you go. The point is just finding that quality time with her. Doesn’t matter if you’re sitting on her back porch or having a huge dinner. It’s the connection that means everything. I lost my mom four years ago to cancer and I don’t get that moment anymore. So Mother’s Day to me, besides having my daughter and son, is remembering all the times that I was fortunate enough to have with her. So, that’s how I celebrate,” remarked Becky.
Trophy spread next toTiger Woods’ golf course asks $6.5M
Police find SUV connected to escaped Alabama inmate, officer
(NewsNation) — The Ford Edge that escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former correctional officer Vicky White have reportedly been traveling in was found in Middle Tennessee.
The vehicle was discovered abandoned in a rural area and has now been impounded, NewsNation local affiliate WKRN reported. It was reported abandoned a week ago, and on Twitter, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was identified Thursday night.
“There is NO sign the two are still in our area,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Tune in at 8/7 Central Friday to watch an hour-long special edition of NewsNation Prime that will take a deeper look at the circumstances around this case and the ensuing manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White.
A week has passed since the inmate and corrections officer who share a “special relationship” vanished from a detention center in Lauderdale County, Alabama.
As the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White intensifies, Sheriff Rick Singleton is revealing new details about his former employee.
Singleton says there are aspects of Vicky White’s life that no one ever knew, explaining that she had a couple of aliases. According to the sheriff, she used one of those aliases to Ford Edge.
New pictures
The U.S. Marshals Service released new photos Thursday night of both Casey White and Vicky White. According to the USMS, Vicky White may have tinted her blonde hair a darker shade since the escape. She is 5 feet 5 inches, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and a waddling gait when she walks.
The USMS released pictures of Casey White’s tattoos. They say some of his ink is affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood. Casey White has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs 330 pounds and stands at 6 feet 9 inches.
Authorities published illustrations showing two figures scaled to the size of Casey White and Vicky White along with the Ford Edge.
Web of lies
While the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office initially thought Vicky White may have been coerced in the escape, it appears that a web of lies has started to unravel. Investigators have peeled back layers of what seems to be a calculated plan behind the capital murder suspect’s escape and the corrections officer police say fooled those who knew her best.
Investigators report that Vicky White and Casey White had an ongoing relationship for at least two years, with the pair communicating frequently by phone.
Last month, court documents show that Vicky White sold her home. A week prior to the escape, she reportedly checked into a hotel. Days before their disappearance, she bought the Ford Edge. And the day she vanished, she was set to retire from a job she had for nearly 17 years.
“There obviously was a part of Vicky White that none of us ever knew for her to do something like this,” Singleton told NewsNation’s Rush Hour on Thursday.
New reports have surfaced that after the escape Vicky White visited an adult lingerie store and a department store in Florence to buy men’s clothing.
NewsNation’s Brian Entin spoke to Vicky White’s mother off-camera, who is in complete shock over the escape. She says her daughter lived right behind her before she sold her house and that this is something she never would have expected from Vicky. She hopes Vicky will come back home and is thinking of ways to appeal to Vicky before interviewing with media outlets.
‘He’s already killed one.’
Vicky White ended up taking Casey White out of the Lauderdale Detention Center on April 29, claiming he had a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, an appointment investigators learned was never on the docket.
According to authorities, Casey White confessed to murder and was awaiting trial for the brutal stabbing when he escaped the jail. White had already been serving time for a 2015 violent crime spree including a home invasion, carjacking and police chase.
“He’s already killed one, you know, so he is facing the death penalty, so he has absolutely nothing to lose,” Singleton said. “If she [Vicky White] becomes a liability to him or slows him down, I think he’s very capable of hurting her seriously, even killing her.”
Authorities have warned that he is extremely dangerous.
Locked up love scenario
Investigators believe Casey White and Vicky White had a “special relationship” that was ongoing for at least two years. They say the pair frequently communicated by talking on the phone. Inmates reported that Vicky White would give Casey White extra attention and extra food.
Dr. Pepper Schwartz, a professor of Sociology at the University of Washington and counselor on the show Married At First Sight, says this is by far not the first time a so-called locked up love scenario has happened. She says often inmates groom people with low self-esteem.
“This kind of thing has happened before. This isn’t the first time this exact scenario happens. A guy in there for capital crimes, a woman who is attached to the jail in some way, and he grooms her. He tells her how special she is. He talks about how he’s been framed, how nobody believes him, but her and how amazing she is. And nobody appreciates her like she does. And she starts to believe that he’s innocent, or it was provoked, you know, and justified in some way, whatever it is, mostly he was framed, or he’s a good man who would rot in jail the rest of his life, but she could save him. And he becomes something to her showing her what a good person she is, and that she could be the hero of her own life. And she could save this huge injustice or he’s her soulmate. He’s the love of her life. She’s got to save him. They’ve got to be together, the whole thing gets dramatized. And her vision of herself changes. And he helps her and he grooms her so that she becomes his accomplice,” Dr. Pepper explained.
Dr. Pepper says it’s extremely common for women to fall in love with men behind bars, explaining that someone who is lonely sometimes can be drawn to people in prison.
“Unfortunately, it is extremely common for women to be falling in love, even get married to people who have a lifetime murder conviction,” Dr. Pepper said. “What’s more secure than somebody behind bars? You’re everything to them. Anything they need, any emotion they have, you are the recipient or the giver of that. And that’s where the grooming comes in.”
She says it’s unlikely that Vicky is the mastermind behind the escape, noting that Casey White has nothing to lose and Vicky White had everything to lose.
“She has everything to lose. She’s going lose her job, she’s going to lose her safety. Even if she has some fantasy, that they’re going end up in some Caribbean island, safe and sound for the next 50 years. She’s going to leave every other relationship that is important to her. Now, she may have figured out the system, because she works in the system, about what would help him get out of there. But you know, faking a doctor’s appointment isn’t such a mastermind plan. She’s obviously prepared for it, she knew she was going to need a lot of cash. She got rid of her house quickly from what I can understand. This is a plan. This isn’t a sudden impulse, but I don’t see it going the other way around,” Dr. Pepper said.
Former New York City Corrections Officer Robin Kay Miller says male prisoners try to seduce female corrections officers all the time.
“They start out telling you things like your hair looks nice, your shirt’s fitting nice, they’ll say little things. They’ll ask can you bring them something in,” Miller said.
She says the requests start out small as they analyze a corrections officer’s behavior.
“They study us. They watch you every day. They listen to the officers talk about you. They watch your mannerisms. They watch your attitude. They literally study you, so they can tell from the way you speak to them or the way you handle yourself,” Miller said on Dan Abrams Live.
She says the moment a corrections officer lets their guard down, inmates can tell they have a vulnerability that may be able to be exploited.
“The relationship changes once an inmate or an incarcerated individual gets you to do something for them whether it’s bringing in drugs, cigarettes, or whatever the case is. Once they gain your trust, once they get you to do anything, now they own you. So if you’re escaping with an inmate, like this case, he owns her now. She has to do whatever basically he says. Now it’s probably gone from oh, she’s so madly in love to seeing him for the monster he really is,” Miller said.
‘They could be anywhere’
With a six-hour headstart before authorities started investigating their disappearance on April 29, Sheriff Singleton says Casey White and Vicky White could be anywhere. For now, law enforcement officers are following multiple leads and hoping they pan out.
“Obviously Vicky, having been in this profession for 17 years, she’s seen this scenario play out many times over her career and she knows how it always ends. We’re going to catch her. They’re going to be caught and be brought back to jail and they’re going to face the charges they’re now facing,” Singleton said.
Investigators say Casey White and Vicky White are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous, carrying a shotgun and an AR-15-style rifle. Anyone who sees the pair is urged not to approach them or engage with them, but instead call 911 immediately.
