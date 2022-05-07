CBSE term 2 exam: Another big update regarding CBSE term 2 exam, these instructions issued from compartment to result, student need to know 

Delhi. These days CBSE term 2 exams are going on and at this time all the students are busy in their exams. In the middle of the exam, some important guidelines have been issued by the CBSE Board, in which updates have been given by the board regarding the results of the students who did not take the exam due to covid to the compartment exam. Let us know what is this-

It was told by the CBSE Board that if a student gets corona infected in the CBSE term 2 exam and is unable to give the exam, then that student will be given numbers on the basis of the term 1 exam and on that basis his result will also be ready. .

Along with this, it has been told by the board that if the 10th board students get compartment in the CBSE Term 2 exam, then they will be included in the compartment exam only if they are kept in this category. That is, the board allows to appear in the examination in class 10th if compartment comes in any two subjects, while in class 12th only one subject gives the option to re-appear in the examination.

Let us tell you that in view of the Corona cases, CBSE Board has given strict instructions to the schools and examination centers that all the rules should be strictly followed and the Covid-19 protocol should be compulsorily followed.