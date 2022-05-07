Chicago Bears undrafted free-agent tracker: A complete list of UDFA signings and rookie minicamp tryouts

In India, the summer season is pleasant only when you are at a hill station, and when schools and colleges close during the summer holidays, it becomes the best time to go on a vacation with family, friends, or even solo. If you are looking for some best places to visit in June in India to get some respite from the heat and humidity and want to spend some time amidst nature, you are in the right place.

We often get bored visiting the same known places and when we get a chance to explore and learn about new places the excitement doubles. so, we bring to you the best offbeat places to see in June to beat that summer heat.

To make our holidays less boring and memorable there are several fascinating places to visit in June in India. We have also included some cold places to visit in June in India so that you can enjoy the weather while having a fun vacation. Our destination list includes the Top Places to Visit in June in North India, Top Places to Visit in June in South India, Top Places to Visit in June in West India, and Top Places to Visit in June in North East India. So, folks, we have got you covered.

For you to have an unforgettable trip, here we have listed the best places to travel in June in India.

1. Chitkul (Himachal Pradesh)

A picturesque beautiful village in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Chitkul is the last inhabited town on the Indo-Tibetan borders. The village is located on the banks of the Baspa River and its offbeat location makes it one of the best places to visit in June in India. The mighty Baspa river lined by dense forests makes this place an incredible retreat from the hustle and bustle of our city life. In the month of June, you will get to experience a clear blue sky and pleasant weather.

Average Temperature in June: 8°C – 26°C

Highlights:

Last Dhaba of India

Mathi Temple

Baspa River

Hydro Flour Mill

Buddhist Temple

Apple Orchards

Chitkul Fort

2. Almora (Uttarakhand)

With a population of only 35,513 people, Almora represents the rich culture and traditions of Uttarakhand. Located on the southern ridge of Kumaon hills and nestled within the Himalayan peaks the hill station has a population of only 35,513 people. The location of this place makes it the best places to go in June in India. Almora has mild and pleasant weather all year around. The breathtaking views, wildlife, beautiful handicrafts, temples, and mouth-watering food make it a perfect summer getaway.

Average Temperature in June: 11°C – 27°C

Highlights:

Bright End Corner

Govind Ballabh Museum

Chitai Golu Devta Temple

Kalimath Almora

Katarmal Sun Temple

Kasar Devi Temple

3. Tirthan Valley

Tirthan Valley is just 3 km away from the entrance of the Great Himalayan National Park. The beautiful valley is a paradise with untouched and mystifying beauty, where you also have an option to indulge in several adventurous activities. The lush green nature walks and quaint hamlets can be enjoyed with the amazing weather throughout the year.

Average Temperature in June: 9°C – 19°C

Highlights:

River crossing

Serlosar Lake

Jalori Pass

4. Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)

One of the best places to visit in June in India is Srinagar. This paradise is settled on the banks of the Jhelum River in the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar is the summer capital and the largest city of Jammu and Kashmir. The scenic beauty of the town cannot be described in words. The beautiful gardens, Dal lake, houseboats, backwaters, the stunning landscapes will be stuck in your memory forever. The pleasant weather during summers makes it one of the best places to visit in July-August in India.

Average Temperature in June: 15°C – 29°C

Highlights:

The floating vegetable market

The Mir Bahri’s

Aru Valley

Chashme Shahi

Dal Lake

Nishat Bagh Mughal Garden

Gulmarg

Sonamarg

Pahalgam

5. Nainital (Uttarakhand)

Nainital is one of the best places to visit in June in North India during summer. The hill station is situated at a height of 6,837 feet above sea level in a lush green valley. A mango-shaped with a circumference of 2 miles, the Naini Lake is one of the popular tourist attractions of this place. The hill station is one of the best places to visit in India in June with family to enjoy some leisure time, enjoy good food, and go for a nature walk in the pleasant weather.

Average Temperature in June: 16°C – 23°C

Highlights:

Nainital Lake

Naina Peak

Kainchi Dham

Naina Devi Temple

High Altitude Zoo

Eco Cave Gardens

6. Wayanad (Kerala)

If you love waterfalls and adventure, then this place is perfect for you. The hill station is situated in the Western Ghats which makes this a fantastic place to visit in June in India. The place is known for its spice plantations, historical caves, and serene hills. It is also home to some exotic wildlife species like bears, elephants, and leopards. This is one of the best places to visit in June in India with friends as you can have lots of fun by indulging in adventure activities like camping, trekking, rock climbing, rappelling, mountaineering, and many more.

Average Temperature in June: 21°C – 27°C

Highlights:

Edakkal Caves

Banasura Sagar Dam

Chembra Peak

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

Soochipara Falls

7. Lonavala (Maharashtra)

If you are looking for a hill station close to a city where you can go for a weekend getaway, then Lonavala will be a perfect retreat for you. The train journey to Lonavala during June offers some breathtaking lush green views. It is a very popular tourist site with magnificent forts and caves to explore.

Average Temperature in June: 26°C – 32°C

Highlights:

Rajmachi Point

Lonavala Lake

Valvan Dam

Shivaji Udyan

Tiger’s Leap

Bushi Dam

9. Shillong (Meghalaya)

Popularly known as ‘Scotland of the East’, Shillong is one of the best places to visit in May-June in India. The charming beauty has a lot to offer to satisfy the hunger of a nature lover, from numerous mountain peaks to crystal clear lakes, and glistening waterfalls.

Average Temperature in June: 15°C – 24°C

Highlights:

Umiam Lake

Elephant Falls

Mawphlang

Shillong Peak

Laitlum Canyons

Ward’s Lake

Mawlynnong

10. Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh)

If you are thinking of visiting Arunachal in June, then Tawang is one of the less crowded places to visit in June in India. Tawang is situated at an elevation of about 3048 m above sea level in the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh. Tawang has one of the oldest monasteries which is 400-year-old and one of India’s biggest Buddhist monasteries. The followers of Buddhism consider Tawang an important pilgrim center. You can visit Madhuri Lake, try some local cuisines and go for a nature walk.

Average Temperature in June: 5°C – 21°C

Highlights:

Sela Pass

Tawang Monastery

Madhuri Lake

Tawang War Memorial

Gorichen Peak

Bap Teng Kang

We hope our list helps you to decide a the best place to visit in June 2022. So, pack your bags, grab your tickets and get going.

