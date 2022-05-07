News
Column: How Trestan Ebner’s fast-acting agent — and his sister’s cellphone — connected the Chicago Bears with the Baylor RB
Trestan Ebner’s draft party last Saturday could have gone in a different direction had it not been for his quick-acting agent.
Ebner was with about 40 family members and friends at his mother’s house in Henderson, Texas, a small town of 13,000 in the northeast corner of the state. The Baylor running back felt pretty good about his chances of being drafted, but midway through the sixth round, he hadn’t been chosen.
Ron Slavin, Ebner’s Dallas-based agent, had been trying to reach his client multiple times. Every time he called, it went straight to voicemail. Cellphone reception in Henderson can be spotty on a good day.
The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had reached out to Slavin to see if he had an idea where Ebner might go. That’s common policy as the end of the draft draws near. Teams want to know if they need to use a draft pick or have a shot at signing a player as an undrafted free agent. It’s how the Bears determined they needed to use a seventh-round pick on Boise State left tackle Charles Leno in 2014, as Slavin had a lucrative UDFA deal all but done with another team.
Slavin finally reached Ebner on his fourth try. That was just before Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles called Slavin.
“We can’t pick him if we can’t talk to him,” Poles told Slavin, explaining the Bears had been trying to reach Ebner and their calls also were going straight to voicemail with time becoming critical.
Talk about a rough way to fall out of the draft or fall multiple spots.
NFL teams have a long-standing practice of talking to players on the phone before submitting their names to the league office to ensure they’re not choosing a player who encountered recent misfortune.
Former Bears college scouting director Greg Gabriel said his mentor, Norm Pollom, a chief scout for the Buffalo Bills, warned Gabriel of what happened to the Los Angeles Raiders in 1983. They selected USC All-America offensive lineman Don Mosebar with the 26th pick in the first round without realizing he underwent back surgery eight days earlier. Owner Al Davis was reportedly furious.
If the Raiders had known and gone in a different direction, they might have wound up with quarterback Dan Marino or cornerback Darrell Green — Hall of Famers selected immediately after Mosebar, who did go on to have a solid career.
It can turn out worse. Two Canadian Football League teams in the mid-1990s drafted players who were dead.
The point is, as a general rule NFL teams want to hear the player’s voice on the other line and make sure everything’s good before finalizing a pick.
With Poles still on the line, Slavin quickly called Ebner’s sister Tiana Boone and she answered. He asked her to put Ebner on.
“I’m sitting outside and my sister ran up to me and that’s how I knew her phone worked and mine didn’t,” Ebner said Friday morning before the first rookie minicamp practice.
Ebner took the phone and Slavin and Poles were on the line. The Bears went ahead and made it official with the 203rd pick.
“Thank god, right?” Ebner said. “(Boone) told my agent: ‘They might as well have picked me. At least my phone worked.’”
Maybe Slavin can negotiate a phone endorsement deal for Ebner, who hopes to connect quickly in the Bears backfield. He was up late Thursday trying to digest the first parts of the playbook and looked fluid Friday in the Walter Payton Center.
“The coaching staff and everybody around has been so welcoming,” Ebner said, “making me feel comfortable and at home because it’s a new environment and I’ve never been this far away from home, to tell you the truth. It’s just nice to get to see some friendly faces. Everybody is smiling, laughing, having a good time, so I’m comfortable here now.”
Ebner, who was timed in the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, believes his experience in the Baylor offense will help him fit in quickly in the outside zone running scheme. The Bears believe he has good hands out of the backfield and he was the Big 12 special teams player of the year, so he has value in those areas as well.
“It’s been great, you know, your dream has come true,” Ebner said of his first 24 hours or so at Halas Hall. “You know, it kind of hit me (Thursday). I’m sitting here, I had some Bears gear on, I’m like, ‘I’m in the NFL now,’ and it’s even more of a job now. You kind of see it.”
My Hero Academia Chapter 352: Release Date, Can Shoto DEFEAT Dabi?
My Hero Academia Chapter 352 is set to release on May 8, 2022.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of the My Hero Academia Chapter 352.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
My Hero Academia fans need to know when will be Chapter 352 of My Hero Academia will be released, the date, time, lineup, and other details. This page is updated with all the details of My Hero Academia Chapter 352 is being released and will surely update as soon as possible.
My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Updates
My Hero Academia is one of the most important Japanese manga series of this style. The series was first launched on July 7, 2014. Since he is opening some chapters for the first time, the quality of this episode is very high.
The final chapter premieres, fans love it. After the last chapter, when the next chapter 352 comes out, you should know the My Hero Academia Chapter 352 release date. It is expected to be broadcast within a quarter of the day in 2021.
My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Release Date And Details
My Hero Academia Chapter 352 is set to release on May 8, 2022, and as uh you know the raw scans will be coming two-three days before the release. final release and spoilers are still left.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
This series has gained a lot of popularity recently and the fans are curiously waiting for the release of the next chapter.
What’s for lunch? pic.twitter.com/6RDKmfUASG
— My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 27, 2022
My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 352 of My Hero Academia is set for 8th May 2022, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
All anime fans are preparing for another exciting style of My Hero Academia. The manga returns with a new chapter, and all fans are eagerly looking forward to Chapter 352. Just because it fascinates all fans. In the last few episodes of the show, we saw Ikuhisa hanging out with a scientist.
Baggio told Deco that in return, he would unlock the fourth and sixth aircraft carriers once and for all. Bachau said he was another person when he was resting and called him an idiot. Originally written by Kohei Horikoshi and printed in English by Viz Media.
He was supported by Kazumas Sanjoba and Hiroshi Kamei. Lin Youji discovered it. The fifth part of one of the most famous comic series.
The new chapter begins with Fripp’s famous high-level temperament. Chapter 321 Deku VS Class 1-A, the heavenly master understands Deku’s thoughts, once she makes a decision, she can complete the article and tell Fripp that she does not need your help.
Deku joked that he was writing. Some kind of reliable fake that I even deny. All seasons of the series have been well received by the public, including critics from all over the world, who praised each other for the most effective adaptations of manga and anime.
NEWS: 15 Superheroes Gather For My Hero Academia’s HERO FES. 2022 Event
READ: pic.twitter.com/9XHiH3YhmY
— My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 20, 2022
My Hero Academia Chapter 351 Recap
Burnin, Kido, and Onima utilize their Quirks to safeguard Shoto as he prepares his impact, yet Dabi out of nowhere shows up behind him, having involved the Hell Spider as an interruption.
Dabi throws a blazing right hook at Shoto, asking him how he felt staying at U.A. with every one of the frightened regular citizens, as the child of Endeavor and sibling of Dabi.
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/m5ronF7yjd
— My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 11, 2022
He proceeds with his attack, assailing Shoto as notwithstanding being “the kid brought into the world with everything”, favored with an ideal body perfectly located, he actually relies upon every other person, and like an insane manikin, he won’t ever make a thing of himself, releasing a Jet Burn assault that impacts Shoto straightforwardly into a structure.
In any case, Shoto figures out how to kill the hotness, amazingly. He answers that he’s not off-base and was brimming with uncertainty this time, perceiving himself as a “silly faker”.
Regardless of that, considering he thought Dabi was just at any point zeroed in on Endeavor, he’s happy to hear that he’s been watching out for him as well.
Subsequent to contemplating how he’s been chipping away at a move to keep the speed with everybody, he announces that he transformed Flashfire into something else, and presently it’s a transition to stop him.
Can Shoto DEFEAT Dabi?
This is the kind of thing fans have been bantering about for quite a while. Also, the second is at long last here. However, what will happen precisely? The historical backdrop of anime and manga consistently showed us the elder siblings being overwhelmed regardless of how extraordinary the younger siblings are.
On the off chance that Shoto’s “Flashfire Fist” closes things here, it would be frustrating, which we know won’t occur. How? Call it hunches, yet we as a whole realize this battle won’t go down that without any problem.
By the looks, doesn’t it seem like Dabi’s last battle? Dabi has been keeping himself alive just with the goal that he can cause his dad to feel the aggravation he felt this time. Also, this second feels like it. He will likely kill Shoto to cause his Endeavor to feel what it feels to lose everything.
Shoto being the hero will attempt to bring his older sibling back. Yet, for what reason does it seem like, eventually, Dabi’s fire will end? There would be a ton of admissions, and undoubtedly vast tears in our eyes. Dabi, the older sibling will have something up his sleeves that can bring Shoto down for good.
However, in anime and manga, the force of fellowship and love has generally been more prominent than the force of unadulterated contempt. So indeed, that summarizes everything. Despite the fact that Dabi might have finished Shoto’s whole vocation, things will end in an unexpected way.
Stars Align Season 2 Release Date + Trailer and Plot
In December 2019, the original anime “Stars Align” ended with the twelfth episode.
A short time later, director Kazuki Akane announced that the series, originally planned as Two-Cour, would receive a Stars Align Season 2, to which he has now released a status update.
Let’s jump right into it!
Stars Align Season 2 plans currently at standstill
Stars Align (Hoshiai no Sora, transl. “Star-Crossing Skies”) is a Japanese original anime television series written and directed by Kazuki Akane at Studio 8bit (That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, Knight’s and Magic Season 2 & Absolute Duo Season 2). The series aired from October 10 to December 26, 2019.
Kazuki Akane explained via his Twitter account that he has received many messages from international fans of the series who wanted to inquire about the current state of the sequel. For those who may have fallen victim to a false translation, he explained the current situation once again in English.
Since the end of the TV broadcast of the original anime, he could not find a company willing to take over the project in order to produce a “Stars Align Season 2”. As a result, he has not yet been able to recruit animators.
Although it is not good for a sequel at the moment, which is supposed to tell the story originally planned for 24 episodes, Kazuki Akane is preparing to one day produce the episodes 13 to 24 and then present them to the fans.
“Stars Align” was broadcast on Japanese television between October and December 2019 and was shown in the simulcast with English subtitles on Funimation. A two-minute fan movie set two years after the TV series was released in May 2020.
Where To Watch Star Align
Watch Star Align on:
Star Align Trailer
If you can’t watch the video probably because of the location restrictions please use VPN to watch it.
Star Align Action
The teenage story revolves around the growing up of boys in a middle school soft tennis club that is about to close. Shinjo Toma wants to bring Katsuragi Maki into the team because of his much-vaunted skills and mentions a summer competition. Katsuragi wants to join the team only for money.
Is Softonic Safe? How Safe Are Download Software Portals These Days
One of the great advantages of the Internet is that you can get all kinds of information instantly, it is a great information network and a great working tool. Whether for work purposes you work with your electronic devices, be it your computer, laptop, tablet or mobile phone. However, how safe is it to surf […]
The post Is Softonic Safe? How Safe Are Download Software Portals These Days appeared first on Alpha News Call.
